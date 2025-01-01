fiber optic cable speed

Links related to "fiber optic cable speed"

Fiber vs. Cable - Which is better?

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. Cable: Which is better?,Have you recently discovered that fiber is available in your neighborhood or office complex, and you're wondering what it's all about?,Maybe your niece is bragging about how much faster gaming is with fiber-optic internet. Maybe your own network chokes and lags when you try to send big files or stream the U.S. Open for your patrons. Or maybe your competitor always seems to be a step ahead of you, fast and ready with the latest digital oﬀerings to delight their customers. Chances are that you already rely on the internet for your daily operations. And you probably like to stay on top of new technologies that can help grow your business. So already, fiber-optic internet sounds like a good thing. But how do you know it's better than the cable internet you already have? How do you know if it makes sense to switch? Let's break it down. What is fiber-optic internet?,Transmitted with flashes of light through strands of glass, fiber-optic internet is the most advanced broadband technology available. Because data can travel faster across greater distances with glass than with cable, the connection speed is much faster with a 100% fiber-optic network. That means fiber is able to handle a range of services such as bundled internet, telephone and television services, among others. That also means that it's particularly well-suited to,With Verizon, speeds begin at approximately 75 Mbps. That speed is likely best for businesses with one to four users who may require large file-sharing capacity and need moderate download speeds. At the top end, download speeds reach 940 Mbps. That's good for businesses needing fast uploads and downloads and extra bandwidth for the whole office. The nice thing with fiber is that businesses can start at the lower, easily aﬀordable range and upgrade when more bandwidth is needed. How much you'll need depends on a number of considerations. These include how many devices you use and how many people connect to the internet throughout the day. They also include things like whether you share large files, access multiple cloud-based applications, or need fast streaming for video conferencing and high-definition video. How is fiber different from cable internet?,With cable, data is transferred via coaxial television cable, which is made of copper, aluminum and plastic and is designed to conduct electricity. This copper wiring is more susceptible to environmental conditions—like storms or electrical interference—than fiber-optic technology. That makes fiber a more reliable option. Download and upload speeds with cable are typically slower than with fiber, varying from 10 to 500 Mbps and 5 to 50 Mbps, respectively. What are the benefits of fiber-optic connectivity over cable?Achieving the digital dream at The Dental Family,Because they know that paperless, digital dentistry is more eﬃcient and more precise, the team at family-oriented dental practice The Dental Family aims to be fully digital. They rely on Verizon for a bundled set of services. These include fiber-optic internet, television, and phone and wireless services. Doing so helps them provide the friendly, modern and reliable dental services they've become known for. Even better, it supports their continued growth. Like when they needed to triple their internet speed. And when they opened a second location. With Verizon fiber, uploading multigigabyte digital X-ray scans to their milling unit happens quickly. That translates to improved workflow for The Dental Family. Today, dental crowns can be fabricated for patients in just a couple of hours, a process that used to take days or weeks. Fiber internet reliability,Optical fiber already has a strong reputation for being incredibly reliable. Some providers use active optical networks to transmit fiber to customers. Verizon uses passive optical networks, which rely on light waves and are capable of delivering high volumes of upstream and downstream bandwidth that can be changed to suit the user's needs. That means fewer moving and electrical parts—and less chance of things going wrong. That's the kind of dependability you can build your business on. Cravings for Costa Rican cuisine is an online, all-the-time gig at Antojos Ticos. For the staﬀ at Antojos Ticos, the reliability they get with Verizon fiber is what it takes to serve up their passion for Costa Rican cuisine every day. Antojos Ticos does everything online. They take orders from GrubHub®. They use their tablets to take orders at the table and transmit them to the kitchen. They even take payment and research new recipes and spices online. Between their multiple phone lines, streaming television and free Wi-Fi for customers, their network could easily get bogged down. But with bundled fiber-optic services from Verizon, they're ready and able to tackle it all. Fiber internet value,Dollar for dollar, the productivity gains that are achievable with fiber-optic internet make it the logical choice over cable for many small businesses. Bundling services makes fiber internet even more aﬀordable. Plus, our flexible, scalable options mean you can modify your service as your needs change. Finding seasonal or limited-time oﬀers designed to help you make the decision to switch from cable can make a nice impact on your spend as well. Businesses in buildings already wired for fiber optics may also find additional value from easy start-up and installation options. While fiber can be more expensive in some areas, the value that comes from faster speeds and greater reliability can help make it easier to get work done. Combined, these capabilities can also strengthen your ability to compete. Focus on quality over quantity leads Laundromutt to Fios by Verizon. Self-service dog spa and grooming salon Laundromutt turns flexible self-service and in-depth one-on-one attention into high value for its customers. Verizon fiber is there each day, helping the company thrive in a highly competitive industry. Now that they've switched to Verizon, all seven employees can use the network, all at the same time. Even when they're on their feet providing service or taking phone calls. Even when they're working from wherever they happen to be. That means they can quickly upload snaps of each perfectly groomed pup and share information on their recently expanded doggie daycare oﬀerings. They can even check in on and support their customers from home. Best of all, setup was easy. Verizon came in and took care of everything. Fiber vs. cable: Ready for growth,Bottom line, when considering cable or fiber: Businesses that rely on the internet to serve their customers can consider fiber a strong choice. Businesses like yours put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver fast, reliable and aﬀordable fiber-optic technology. Isn't it time you put your business in line for growth, and get ready to face the competition with the best digital oﬀerings you can provide?,See how and find out more about theThese cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Fiber vs. Cable Internet: What's Best for Your Small Business? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Fiber vs. cable internet: What's best for your small business?,Author: Gary Hilson,For many small businesses, the past few years have shown the benefits of making the right investments in technology. According to the Salesforce Small and Medium Business Trends report, more than two-thirds of respondents said they . Meanwhile, 42% of growing small and medium businesses have accelerated their technology investments in 2021, compared with 33% in August 2020. What lies at the heart of all this technology? The internet. Having reliable internet connectivity is the key, and deciding between fiber vs. cable internet can have a huge impact on your bottom line. But what is fiber internet? And how does it differ from cable? Understanding this can make a big difference in your productivity, responsiveness and competitive advantage. What is fiber internet?,Fiber internet, also known as fiber broadband, is internet delivered via fiber optic networks. use light to transmit signals via fine, thin plastics or glass fiber optic cables that are the diameter of a strand of human hair. While it's still a cable, it is a different type of technology than cable internet that moves data in the form of flashes of light. Fiber-optic cables transfer internet data exclusively. Cable internet transmits data via electric signals over coaxial cables composed of a copper core insulated with aluminum, a copper shield, and an outer plastic layer. These cables are the same used to deliver cable television. Fiber vs. cable internet considerations,Each small business will have its own quirks in terms of internet usage. You'll want to consider—what are your needs, and what is fiber internet able to offer you vs. cable internet? Important assessment criteria for your internet include speed, reliability, access and cost. Speed,When it comes to fiber vs. cable internet, speed differs. Fiber internet can provide up to around 1,000 Mbps. Download (250–1,000 Mbps) and upload speeds (250–940 Mbps) are nearly symmetrical. Although coaxial cables have evolved and improved since their inception, remain slower, particularly when uploading. Download speeds can range between 10-500 Mbps, while upload speeds will likely be between 5-50 Mbps. Here's a simple guide to :,If you want to know more about how your company can prepare for the next wave of innovation, take this . Reliability,We've all experienced the frustrations of our internet not working, and there is no point having fast internet if it is unreliable. So, which is more reliable out of fiber vs. cable internet?,On the other hand, cable internet may have copper wires that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference. Copper wires can also weaken over time. Plus, the shared-network nature of cable means it is susceptible to slowdowns and connection gaps during peak hours—something not relevant to fiber internet. Access,What is fiber internet lacking most? Access—at least for now. Depending on where your business is located, it may be difficult to access fiber as the infrastructure is not available everywhere. Cable internet is much easier to access because it's as widely available as a standard telephone line. This handy tool will help you determine —so you can better decide between fiber vs. cable internet. Cost,Given its ultra-fast speeds and impressive reliability, the big question is—what is fiber internet going to cost? While your specific needs will be the most important factor in the price, fiber internet is generally more expensive than cable. This makes sense given the massive investment in thousands of miles of fiber cabling to support cutting-edge speeds. However, while cable internet is often cheaper, the true cost includes slower speeds and spottier connection. Better communication supports better collaboration,Most businesses today have some sort of digital footprint—at least a website, if not an e-commerce presence. Communication between customers and suppliers is often online. This means slow internet slows down your business, and having no internet can halt your business in its tracks. The speed and reliability of business fiber internet means your team can get more done faster. You can support multiple devices at higher speeds and make it easier to access resources such as cloud storage and online software suites. With remote work becoming the norm recently, fiber internet is also better suited to support video conferencing and real-time collaboration tools. Overall, it's the better choice for business tools that require higher bandwidth. Regardless of your final choice between fiber vs. cable internet, Verizon Fios can provide a with bandwidth that will keep pace with your business growth. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Fios Internet Services Business

,. Verizon Fios Internet Service uses state-of-the-art fiber-optic technology to deliver broadband internet access to your business. Its fiber-optic technology and speed set Verizon Fios Internet Service apart from other solutions to provide you with:,When you access the internet with Fios, a fiber-optic cable carries laser-generated pulses of light that transmit a data signal to your office. Once the signal arrives, an Optical Network Terminal (ONT) converts it to an electrical signal that is understood by your computer. Your ONT takes all converted incoming information and delivers it to your router via an Ethernet cable. After the signal has passed through your firewall, the Ethernet cable carries the signal to the network interface card (NIC) plugged into your computer. When your computer sends data over the internet, the electrical signal from your computer is converted back to light signals by the ONT and transmitted to the recipient over the fiber-optic cable. This enables consistent, remarkably fast internet speeds, making it ideal for streaming, online gaming and supporting multiple devices. Verizon provides and installs the equipment needed for your Fios internet connection. The ONT translates the pulses of light that carry the data over the fiber-optic cable into electric signals that are recognized by your computer. Your ONT requires electricity to operate all Verizon services provided on the Verizon Fios network and has its own built-in ONT Power Supply Unit (OPSU). The OPSU powers the ONT by connecting it directly to an electrical outlet at your location. To ensure connectivity to the Verizon Fios network, make sure your ONT Power Supply Unit is plugged in at all times. The OPSU contains a single indicator light that tells you if electrical power is present. If the indicator light is dark, electricity is not flowing from the outlet to the ONT. During normal operation, the light should be green. The ONT requires very little power to operate. In fact, the amount of power needed is as little as what it would take to operate a couple of night-lights. With an active battery, the BBU will provide backup power for your basic Fios voice services, including Emergency 911 dialing, for up to eight hours in the event of a commercial power failure. You are responsible for purchasing and replacing the battery in the BBU. Much like you would need to replace the batteries in a portable radio from time to time, periodically the BBU must be replaced. Please note that a damaged or leaking battery may damage Verizon network equipment and should be removed and replaced immediately. The Fios Router provides the access point to the internet and includes a firewall that helps to protect your computer from unauthorized access by hackers. It supports networking using coaxial cables, Ethernet or Wi-Fi. Find the area where your utilities enter your office and locate an indoor grounded electrical outlet nearby that accepts three-prong power cords and is not controlled by a switch. If you already have an ONT installed, installation typically takes between three and four hours. If you don't have an ONT, installation can take between four and six hours. An adult who can make decisions regarding equipment placement and computer configuration options must be present for the entire installation. The Verizon technician will need access to the location where your utilities enter your business. The technician will also need room to work around your computer, as well as any areas where Ethernet jacks will be installed. If you ordered Fios TV, the technician will need room to work around your TVs. In order for the Verizon technician to be able to install Fios, you must have administrator rights for your computer. If you have installed software on your computer before, you probably already have administrator rights. You also need to have any other usernames or passwords needed to access your computer, including your firewall, networking router and Windows® login. If you are a Basic Internet customer who is upgrading to Fios, please have your current Verizon online user ID and password available. If drilling is required for your installation, our skilled technician will work with you on the proper placement. If you do not own the property, permission to drill will be required from your landlord. The installation of Verizon Fios Internet is a two-step process. The first step is to install a fiber-optic line to your office. We will perform this step after you place your Fios order but before your installation appointment. Generally, this involves either aerial or underground work and depends on how previous utilities were delivered to your office. You typically do not need to be present for this part of the installation. With an aerial installation, Verizon will install the fiber-optic line from a telephone pole to the side of your office. The ONT will be installed inside the office at a later time. Sometimes aerial installations are performed the same day as your scheduled installation appointment. With an underground installation, Verizon will contact the utility companies in your area to locate their services. Next, a Verizon crew will dig a trench and bury the fiber from the fiber terminal in your neighborhood to the entry location at your business. This work is typically done 24 to 48 hours prior to your installation appointment. Note: Please mark your sprinkler system or any other obstacles that may be buried in your yard. This helps ensure that no damage occurs during installation. The second step for Fios Internet setup is to have your Fios equipment installed in your office. During your installation appointment, a Verizon technician will install Verizon Fios Internet service equipment in your office and establish a wired connection with the fiber terminal in your neighborhood. Next the technician will connect your computer to the Fios equipment in your office and guide you through the Fios software installation, account setup and activation on your primary computer. The ONT is usually installed inside of your office, house or apartment in the area where any existing phone services enter. The Fios equipment might also be installed in a central equipment room that you may not be able to access. The Verizon technician will run data wiring from the ONT to your router and, if necessary, install an Ethernet jack. The technician will also connect your computer to your router. Note: If you need new wiring installed inside of your walls, consider hiring a contractor prior to your Fios installation. Your Verizon technician will guide you through the Fios software installation and activate Fios on your primary computer. Additional computers can be configured by the technician for an extra fee. Once all work is completed, the technician will verify that your Fios service is working and that you can access the internet. Most connection problems can be resolved by simply rebooting your router. If rebooting your router didn't solve the issue or if you don't have a connection issue with your router, review specific troubleshooting tips for your router. Your Fios Internet service and Fios TV On Demand service share capacity on the fiber-optic connection to your office. The capacity available for your FiOS Internet access service may be reduced if you are watching multiple Fios TV On Demand titles simultaneously. For router-specific troubleshooting tips, refer to the following resources:,If you have questions about a discontinued item, please refer to the original equipment manufacturer for assistance. If you would like to upgrade your equipment, you can . If you think you are experiencing less than expected speeds with Verizon Fios Internet, please first check your speeds using the . Factors that can limit speeds on wireless devices include:,Sometimes simply changing the location of your router can improve performance. Depending on your current equipment, you might also be able to improve speeds by upgrading to a newer router or purchasing a wireless network extender to improve router signal strength. Visit . An intermittent loss of your connection to the internet can be caused by electronic or physical interference from the following:,Televisions, entertainment electronics, microwaves, other electrical equipment and large metal objects can cause interference. Try to keep your networking router away from these sources of electronic interference. Routers near your office running wireless networks at the same frequency as your router can interfere with your connection. Changing the channel of your wireless router can sometimes solve this problem. Walls, floors, entertainment electronics, appliances, furniture and other physical obstructions can cause interference if the wireless signals have to pass through them. Moving your networking router to another location that isn't in the line of sight of these potential interference factors can improve your connection. To determine if your ONT has power, do the following:,Although the ONT lines are grounded, do not attempt to open the ONT or test the lines during rain, a thunderstorm or other hazardous weather conditions. Also, if there is a loud hum on the line, do not test the ONT. Contact Verizon for assistance. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "fiber optic cable speed"

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $20.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)