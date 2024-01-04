Fleet tracking software

Verizon Connect: Enterprise Fleet Management Solutions

Need assistance? Chat now with a business specialist. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, assets, drivers and jobs with easy-to-use fleet solutions. Fleet management solutions, also called telematics, are for organizations looking for a better way to manage their fleet of vehicles and equipment. Our Verizon Connect offering provides a single, powerful platform with a range of setup options and an affordable monthly price. See the near real-time location of your vehicles and assets on a live map, and get in-depth reporting on your fleet. Get insight into your fleet expenses and help reduce costs for unnecessary overtime, excessive idling, after-hours use of company vehicles and fuel theft. Replay routes to catch early starts or finishes, and set up geofences to monitor vehicles entering and exiting meaningful locations, like job sites, rest areas or your home office. Create a culture of safety and protect your reputation by monitoring harsh driving, conducting driver coaching sessions and offering incentives for improved behaviors. Track hours of service (HOS) with our easy-to-use electronic logging device (ELD), and quickly access the data you need to satisfy DOT regulations. Schedule reminders for preventive service and get alerts for diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) to help reduce vehicle downtime. Get a near real-time, 360-degree view of your daily fleet operations, so you can help reduce costs, increase productivity, stay on top of vehicle maintenance and make the most of every business day. Monitor heavy equipment, trailers and assets to help improve security, utilization and uptime. View video clips of harsh driving events within minutes of them happening. Know how severe an event was with harsh driving classifications to help you promote driver safety and coach your drivers. Help mitigate risk and liability with unbiased footage. Streamline compliance, including hours of service (HOS), electronic logging devices (ELDs) and driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIRs). Organizations with hundreds or thousands of resources need more—more options, customizations, support and training. We partner with enterprise fleets to offer scalable solutions. Ready to take the next step? Get a live demo with an expert to learn about our fleet management solutions. Choose your industry to learn more about fleet solutions that can help organizations like yours. A telematics leader and top innovator,System uptime backed by our reliable network,Years of experience providing telematics solutions,Vehicles being tracked using our software,See how Daco Paving fortifies its family values with Verizon Connect Reveal dashcams and asset tracking. Explore how one Cleveland area law enforcement agency puts officer and community safety first using GPS fleet tracking. Watch how Apex Landscaping adopted Verizon Connect fleet solutions to simplify their operations and grow their business. Find out how organizations of all sizes in various industries are cutting costs, improving productivity and getting a positive ROI with fleet management software. Explore the basics about technology designed for fleets and how it can give you the insights you need. Discover what's important when evaluating your options for fleet management solutions. See how fleet solutions can help improve fuel efficiency and reduce operating costs. Learn how AI-powered dashcams are helping reshape safety conversations and improve efficiency for fleets. Call sales,Chat with us Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .