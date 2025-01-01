generative ai customer support

The Impact of AI on Building Customer Loyalty Business
The impact of AI on building customer loyalty,Author: Nick Reese,One of the most effective ways to increase revenue is by building customer loyalty. That's because the longer your customer remains your customer, the greater their lifetime value will be, making customer retention a prime opportunity for your next artificial intelligence (AI) initiative. What is customer loyalty?,Loyalty defines the strength of your customer relationships. High-loyalty customers can have a higher average spend and can have more repeat purchases than low-loyalty customers. For example, research has shown loyalty program customers . Not only that, but loyal customers are often your biggest fans; these are the customers that tag your brand on social media, use your hashtags, and tell their friends about your products. In some cases, a loyal customer can be than a new customer who makes a single purchase, which means the more loyal customers you have—and the more loyal they are—the better. While customer acquisition is important, improving loyalty can have a significant impact on your bottom line results, which can justify making it a key marketing initiative. While they are related, customer loyalty is different than customer retention:,By building customer loyalty, you'll often see a positive impact on your churn rate, which mitigates lost revenue. However, customer loyalty also has the ability to drive business growth through larger cart sizes, more cross-sell opportunities, and increased word-of-mouth, making it an important focus in its own right. Building customer loyalty with AI,Artificial intelligence can help you uncover the customer insights required to turn your customers into fans. By using data to improve how you , you can deliver the exceptional customer service required to differentiate your brand in the eyes of consumers. AI is able to leverage data generated by customers interacting with your business to unlock new insights into how they think and what they value from the products and services you provide. By analyzing customers' shopping, searching, and browsing history on your site, wish lists, sales, marketing engagement metrics, customer support chat logs, and more, AI can build a sophisticated model that can . Using this information, you can then do three things:,In addition to increasing your customer understanding, AI can deliver personalized recommendations that help you improve customer experiences. By making every micro-moment of the customer experience personalized to each customer, you can deliver the right offer or interaction at the right moment across the customer journey and delight your customers. Examples of AI-powered customer loyalty use cases,Here are some of the ways organizations can use AI to help with building customer loyalty:,Leveraging AI to create personalized customer experiences lets you create the seamless, fast and personalized connections required when building customer loyalty at scale. Learn how Verizon can help you with artificial intelligence. 