google pixel measurements

Google Pixel 7 for Business

The new Pixel 7 uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide better experiences for Pixel users. Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. Turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours. Compatible with your favorite Google apps, and the apps you use for work already, and more (licenses req'd & sold separately). Comes with Titan M2TM security chip. Built with multiple layers of protection to help keep your info secure. Plus, the latest Android security features and updates for at least five years, which helps keep your phone protected from ever-evolving threats. Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) app supported. BlueJeans Video Conferencing and One Talk apps available via download.
Google Pixel Fold for Business

Unfold Pixel Fold to multitask on the 7.6 big inner display so you are fully immersed in your work. The landscape display creates more immersive face-to-face conversations and video streaming. As the thinnest foldable, Pixel Fold fits into your pocket. When folded, you can do everything you'd expect on a phone. Do more things at once with Split Screen. Just drag two apps up from the Taskbar to quickly open them side by side. Also drag and drop images, videos, links, and text from one app to another. Extend your team's productivity with features like Live Translate using both screens, Call Screen to filter out spammers, and Assistant Voice Typing to take notes 2.5x faster on average than using your hands. Google Assistant also comes integrated across many of your favorite apps, so you can tackle your to-do list, schedule appointments on the fly, and get answers to your questions. Pixel is the highest rated for security features. With Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2™ security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your business's data safe. Pixel Fold comes with at least 5 years of security updates. Verizon Mobile Device Management and Push to Talk Plus supported. One Talk and BlueJeans video conferencing apps available via download.
Google Business Phones and Devices

Meet Pixel, the only phone engineered by Google. These 5G phones are fast, reliable—and great for multitaskers who need all-day battery life and the latest software updates. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB or 256GB on us. For new VZ business customers on initial online purchase only. Up to $1,200 value - with new line, select trade-in & Business Unlimited plan. New line and select Business Unlimited 5G plan required. Elevate your team's productivity with Google AI, which enables Pixel to get more useful over time as it learns and responds to your business needs. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for up to 7 years. Communicate confidently with the certified, highly rated Titan M2 security chip. And accelerate workflows with Pixel's super dependable all-day battery. Plus, receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years. Supercharge your team. Get more screen space and multitasking capabilities with the business-ready, first-of-its-kind foldable smartphone from Google. Pixel 7a is built for business. Easily deployed and managed, it combines strong security features with Google technology, empowering businesses of all kinds.
