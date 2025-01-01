high speed internet deals

Access to high-speed business internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service and between high or low staff productivity. It can therefore be the differentiator between maintaining a competitive edge or not. This is especially true today, as companies accommodate more , more online client meetings, and more cloud use. Accordingly, selecting the right internet speed and service for your SMB is often a top priority for managers and IT leaders. But it can be time-consuming and confusing to fully understand your firm's operational needs and determine what level of business internet speed is required. Start by considering how faster internet speeds can enhance your operations. Enhance customer satisfaction with high business internet speed,The business world is constantly changing. Companies' communication with their customers and clients continually evolves with new disruptors, devices, and technologies entering the market. There's only one steadfast principle—that those interactions are almost always online. Therefore, as standard, companies are expected to have a strong, engaging online presence and communicate with their customers in any way they desire. It can be challenging for SMBs to keep up with, but with business high speed internet access, your business will find it and quickly adopt new tools to meet your customers' needs. For example, in retail, is fast becoming the norm. This approach relies heavily on centralized cloud-based systems, which require high-speed business internet to work seamlessly. Fast internet with adequate bandwidth, which refers to the amount of data that can be moved per second, is also the backbone for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telecommunication tools, such as . These are essential tools for client meetings and need adequate internet speeds to prevent embarrassing dropouts or poor quality experiences. Achieving seamless unified communications can demonstrate the efficiency and quality of your business's operations to your clients. Furthermore, videoconferencing and calling can save your company time and money by reducing the need for staff travel, making it well worth the investment. Overall, high-speed business internet access can allow staff to process queries and requests quicker, through whichever channel they arrive, and reduce the risk of bottlenecks, delays, crashes, and losing customers because staff can't respond as quickly as competitors. The higher the volume of activity, the more your business will benefit from faster speeds and broader bandwidth. High-speed business internet: Boost employee productivity and increase job satisfaction,Employee productivity also benefits from the ability to respond to client queries and meeting requests without disruption. But high-speed business internet can improve staff productivity in other ways, too. Today, employees use more online tools than ever before. According to Okta Inc. the that firms of all sizes across industries worldwide deploy hit an average of 88 in 2021, increasing by 22% over the past four years. In the technology industry, the average number of apps rose to 155 in 2021. These figures will no doubt be higher post-pandemic and continue to grow over time. These tools become increasingly resource-intensive as more staff use them. Therefore, high business internet speed is needed for optimal use and to ensure shared content is updated seamlessly in real-time, so colleagues aren't accessing incomplete or outdated drafts. The quicker and more smoothly staff can communicate and collaborate—particularly when remote working has increased—the more productive they can be. Whether staff is using a host of collaborative tools or not, most employees' work will inevitably be online. Therefore, investing in high-speed business internet with fast upload speeds and download speeds can allow them to complete those tasks more efficiently and help improve the quality of video conferences. Most collaborative tools are now cloud-based, and uploading large files is more and more a necessity. Time is money, as the adage goes, and productivity is the holy grail. As such, not supporting staff with adequate business internet speed could give your business a competitive disadvantage, whereas access to high-speed internet does the opposite while increasing job satisfaction for staff. Take your network to the next level with faster processing speeds,Processing speed relates to how many tasks your network can handle at a single time. For growing SMBs, need to keep up with the expansion of your business so that you can support more users and processes happening at the same time. This is also important if your business expands its technology portfolio and uses more advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, high-speed business internet can determine how quickly your firm can process data. For businesses, data is like a new currency. Companies are increasingly collecting and processing growing swathes of data to gain business insights to achieve a competitive advantage, use AI to automate processes, or report environmental, social, and governance information. This data often needs to be shared between departments and employees and customers and business partners. Faster processing speeds and broader bandwidth for both uploading and downloading can reduce delays in data sharing, improving productivity across systems and interactions. Get started and improve the bottom line,Ultimately, increased productivity, better customer service, satisfaction, and happy employees who aren't frustrated by slow internet access can improve your SMB's bottom line. Using high-speed internet also builds resilience in a changing world. When the new disruptive app or technology comes along, employees can adapt and experiment with it right away without waiting for an internet upgrade. Without high-speed business internet, your business could get left behind by competitors. If you're not sure about the right business internet speed for you, seek an expert provider to determine your speed and bandwidth needs. A qualified provider can also offer setup, maintenance, and proactive security in one convenient bundle. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
As any business owner knows, it is critical to maintain a consistently high business internet speed (aka bandwidth) in order to support productivity. When business Wi-Fi speed is lacking, it can mean delays, lag, and service interruptions that interfere with basic tasks such as sending emails, videoconferencing, and downloading files or videos. To ensure your customer and employee experience is not adversely impacted, it's important to pick a . As internet service packages are often priced according to speed, you'll want to determine the right business internet speed . So, how fast does your business Wi-Fi speed actually need to be, and how does that compare to your current provider? So, how fast does your business Wi-Fi speed actually need to be, and how does that compare to your current provider?,How to measure your current business internet speed,To find out your actual real-world business internet speed, you can use the . This free, user-friendly tool can quickly tell you how much bandwidth your devices are utilizing and how your internet connection measures up. When measuring your current business internet, you'll want to get several readings from which to calculate your average speed. This means testing at different times on different days from different office locations and under different circumstances to get a complete picture. For example, you might test during the morning and afternoon, from behind closed doors or away from wireless routers, and using both wireless and wired connections. Wired connections tend to offer than wireless connections and more accurately and consistently reflect the amount of bandwidth your internet service provider offers. Look closely at the results from both connection types to help you get a better sense of how they compare and to spot and diagnose potential wireless network bottlenecks. Factors that may affect your business Wi-Fi speed and connection,Having calculated your current average business internet speed, compare figures to your current online plan. Despite what internet service packages offer on paper, actual day-to-day business Wi-Fi speeds may be less than your business requires in practice. There are many factors that can negatively impact wireless speeds, including:,Other factors that can limit business internet speeds include:,Calculate your business internet and Wi-Fi needs,Next, it's time to estimate how much internet your business actually needs. The following steps can help you better estimate the connection speed your business requires. Bandwidth estimates for common business activities,The to help you get a general sense of your business internet speed requirements. Keep in mind that the above figures are only estimates. To ensure optimal business internet speed performance, you may wish to calculate demand using the above steps and then double it. This can help your business maintain high performance, even during busy times. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. Plus, additional promotions may apply. Save with some of our best product, device and solution deals for your business. *Available to new customers on initial online purchase only. Terms apply. +Limited time offer for select Fios plans with a 2-year term. Qualifying customers may be eligible for a special offer of 20% off and 4 months free on ADP® Services when activating a new line of service on select Verizon Business Unlimited 5G plans. Offer ends 12.31.2024. Wireless deals,New line & select Business Unlimited plan req'd. Switch and get a free 5G phone. Up to $1,200 in value. With a select trade-in and Business Unlimited Pro plan. Online only. Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Qualifying Business Unlimited 5G customers may be eligible for 20% off plus 4 months of ADP Payroll and HR Solution Packages for free. Internet deals,Don't think about your business internet again. Switch to select Fios Business Internet plans with 2-year term and get up to an $800 Visa® Prepaid card. Plus, get a router on us. With select plans; Select router w/payment plan. Terms apply. Limited time offer. Powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon 5G Business Internet is available in select locations. Choose the right speed for your business needs and lock in your price for 10 years. No long-term service contract required. Bundled deals,Bundle Fios Business Internet and Business Digital Voice (VoIP) and get an $85 phone credit. Plus, up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select plans. Two-year term required. Offer ends 3.31.24Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. To give back to those who serve, we offer military discounts on select plans to small business owners who are current service members or veterans. Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 3.31.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Only available in select locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $800 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 1 Gig Internet (940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gig Internet (2048/2048 Mbps). May not be combined with all offers. Not available in all locations, including the Philadelphia metro area, parts of New York state and parts of central Massachusetts. Call or visit the website to confirm availability. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offers end 3.31.24. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. Choose your country to view contact details. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
