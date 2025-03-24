how do i change my network to private

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

The pressure on ports—and the entire supply chain—is possibly higher than it's ever been. As a mixed-use port handling a huge volume of commercial, industrial and passenger traffic, the U.K. Port of Southampton faced these challenges. ABP knew it needed to streamline processes, get a consistent view of operations and enable new technology. In short, it was looking to move toward the faster, smarter decision-making we call Enterprise Intelligence. And it started with a private 5G solution. —Beatriz Moore, Head of IT Strategy and Architecture, ABP,Nearly 600 K vehicles per year,cruise ship passengers per year,The U.K.'s #1 automotive port in 2014,£40 billion in exports per year,Associated British Ports faced a range of challenges operating the Port of Southampton. And it started with a private 5G solution. —Beatriz Moore, Head of IT Strategy and Architecture, ABP,Nearly 600 K vehicles per year,cruise ship passengers per year,The U.K.'s #1 automotive port in 2014,£40 billion in exports per year,Associated British Ports faced a range of challenges operating the Port of Southampton. The enormous mixed-use port offered complicated challenges. The Port of Southampton contains 210 acres of land, hundreds of miles of service roads, thousands of storage areas and 7-story parking structures, 45 ship berths and 4 cruise terminals. Thousands of employees across this vast area need connectivity to do their jobs. Connectivity challenges were forcing staff to log key pieces of information manually. Southampton is a major center of automobile imports. Port staff use handheld devices to scan each car and track its arrival and parking location. But with public 4G, the port often lost out on that data. That led to big inefficiencies, including valuable port real estate not being used optimally. The port authority's ways of working needed to evolve to help it become a port of the future. Ports around the world are under increasing pressure to evolve services, overcome supply chain issues, update customs with real-time information and release loads to customers quickly. Putting new technology to work would help ABP become as agile and innovative as it wanted. Smart supply chains. Increased automation. To drive complex networks like these and more, your business needs the right solutions in place—so you can adapt in near real time. ABP made the strategic decision to use their Verizon Private 5G Network to help make the Port of Southampton an efficient, global port. ABP reached out to Verizon because of our longstanding strategic approach to connectivity in the U.S. and deep knowledge and experience with private 5G networks. "The implementation with Verizon was excellent from start to finish, from the management of the program to the actual physical infrastructure. There was very minimal disruption to any of the operations across the whole of the port." —Luke Stamp, Information Technology Business Partner, ABP,ABP decided on Verizon Private 5G Network, a fast, low-latency, and highly reliable private network. Find out how the reliability and low latency of our Private 5G Network can help transform your campus, warehouse or facility. Verizon Private 5G Network has helped provide ABP with reliable, low-latency connectivity across the port. The new private network has allowed ABP to consolidate parts of its network and communications, which also enhances security measures. Fast data exchange and near real-time analytics now allow ABP to update customs with real-time information, whether it's loading or discharging a vehicle, or releasing it to the end customer. More efficient connectivity has also boosted morale—employees no longer fear drops in service that would force them to resort to writing notes on paper. With their Private 5G Network, ABP can better keep track of vehicles, allowing the port authority to move products off ships, into parking and out to buyers far more efficiently. —Scott Sier, Head of Technology and Digital Experience, ABP,Associated British Ports is already exploring a number of cutting-edge use cases to take advantage of the Verizon Private 5G Network and further improve operations. With computer vision, ABP could get alerts on available storage space, idle inventory and other conditions across the port. Port access roads weren't designed for pedestrians and cyclists. Data from cameras can help staff better monitor roads and keep users away from heavy equipment and other dangers. ABP can create a digital twin of the entire port and use this virtual model to explore changes and future innovations with very low risk. With augmented reality and 5G, remote experts could help onsite maintenance crews keep the port in top working order. 