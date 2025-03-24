how do i secure my network

Private IP Network Solutions: Secure & Reliable Network

Power critical workloads and applications with secure, reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity. Private IP is a MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS) network that connects locations and clouds around the globe in 185+ countries. Traffic is completely separated from the public internet to help keep it secure. Stay connected with leading service level agreements (SLAs) and proactive fault notifications. Enable near real-time and scheduled network-port bandwidth changes using Dynamic Network Manager. Prioritize your network traffic and assign traffic classes of service with Private IP's Enhanced Traffic Management feature. Network traffic is separated using a VPN that provides private, any-to-any IP connectivity. Private IP helps protect your organization by keeping your traffic separate from the public internet. Private IP provides reliable, preprovisioned private access to the cloud, offering both usage-based and fixed-price options with same-day connectivity. Verizon's expansive global network footprint delivers the coverage you need to keep pace with business growth, locally and globally. Wireless Access for Private IP uses Verizon's Mobile Private Network to provide access to your MPLS Private IP network. With Private IP, you'll get dependable WAN connectivity featuring symmetrical upload and download speeds without the need to manage routing tables or multiple network. Private IP has simple-to-use, powerful monitoring and data analytics capabilities including built-in WAN analysis. Dynamic Network Manager enables you to increase or decrease port speeds on demand and view traffic. You can make scheduled or on-the-fly changes to help meet seasonal, unplanned or periodic demands put on your network. Connect multiple locations and handle planned and unplanned traffic spikes with Burstable Billing and Dynamic Network Manager. Get 24/7 customer service backed by competitive SLAs. Support multiple routing protocols for efficient application and IP data routing using advanced traffic engineering methods. View traffic and bandwidth use to understand what's traversing your network with Dynamic Network Manager. Improve applications by prioritizing global Private IP network traffic for low latency, low jitter and high availability. Economize by using a single network provider for data, voice and video services across the organization. A leader in networking services,countries and territories with network services,of fiber covering the globe,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹security and network operations centers,Learn about critical topics needed to effectively deliver data with reduced latency and encryption protection for satellite connectivity. Understand how Private IP can address challenges of running cloud-based applications with load sharing and resiliency alternatives to keep your organization operating. Learn how Private IP can meet your evolving network needs with high-performance, cloud-ready connectivity. Get the details on how Private IP works and how it can help you. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple cloud service providers (CSPs). See the networking options and associated benefits. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. No, Private IP is the foundational network as part of an overall managed software-defined WAN (SD WAN) solution or as a standalone networking solution. For more information, see,Yes, both 5G and LTE wireless connectivity to the Private IP network are available. Verizon has a global reach, providing Private IP network coverage in 185+ countries. To view our current coverage areas, visitVerizon offers secure connectivity with both a consumption-based option, Secure Cloud Interconnect and a fixed-bandwidth option, Software Defined Interconnect. These options connect customers globally to 200+ cloud service providers including the largest global providers. Yes, Verizon offers an FWA solution with Private IP. This includes offers that bundle wireless access with the Private IP contract, invoice and support. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Secure Hybrid Network Solutions

Experience the benefits of the public internet with the security of a private network. Secure Hybrid Network is a high-performance solution that supports public and private networking via a single connection. Private network and public internet traffic share the same access loop to connect to the Secure Hybrid Network point of presence (POP) while keeping the traffic types separated. Cloud-optimized routing, Deterministic Routing and quality of service (QoS) provide improved performance. Predetermined routing schemes improve application performance even over broadband access. You can also assign applications to up to six classes of service to help prioritize critical traffic. Secure Hybrid Network includes a cloud-based firewall with unified threat management (UTM) for all internet-bound traffic. The solution also provides secure internet breakout, packet filtering, application-level content filtering and policy enforcement. Help improve application performance with optimized cloud-based routing and QoS. Easily deploy hybrid networking capabilities without the need to manage licenses or complex user policies. Take advantage of built-in security for all public internet traffic with Verizon's secure intelligent network. Simplify cloud migrations with a hybrid port that can eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. With Deterministic Routing, traffic over the Secure Hybrid Network PoP will have predetermined routing schemes even over broadband access. This will result in improved performance of applications,Gain access to public and private networking using a single broadband internet connection that helps you reduce costs. Enable consistent performance of your private network and public internet applications. Use a networking service that's backed by competitive SLAs to guarantee predictable and reliable performance, reduced latency for near real-time apps, and built-in security for public internet traffic. Deploy a platform that's easy to use and scale, providing centralized network services to reduce complexity. Transition to a modern, programmable network foundation built to drive innovation and make it easier to migrate to the cloud. Get unified access to Verizon's global WAN backbone and tier-1 internet using broadband. A global supply chain solutions company easily connects remote locations to its private network with the help of Verizon Secure Hybrid Network. Partner with a network leader,countries and territories with network services,more than 390 K customer circuits,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,of Fortune 500 companies supported by Verizon,See perspectives shared by executives about the benefits and challenges with hybrid networking. View a snapshot of the advantages and hurdles that executives have identified with hybrid networking. Transform your network without sacrificing performance and security. See how using private connections with Secure Hybrid Network can be a lower-cost cloud data-egress option vs using a public internet gateway. Review third-party insights on optimized internet services, including a highlight on Secure Hybrid Network capabilities (middle of page 12). A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. Secure Hybrid Network offers you the best of both worlds—private network and public broadband. Secure Hybrid Network delivers the cost benefits and widespread availability of public internet along with the consistency of application performance and security of a private WAN. Our solution keeps public and private traffic separate while optimizing bandwidth and lowering network costs. Because each POP requires only one access connection, costs are reduced. Secure Hybrid Network helps you easily transform your network by creating a smoother path to innovation. Plus, you can make this transition in a phased approach with hybrid and cloud workloads. Our Secure Hybrid Network solution helps simplify cloud migrations using a hybrid port to eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. That means you don't need to be concerned about increasing and decreasing bandwidth as business requirements change. In addition, the solution delivers the performance level essential for critical applications. Secure Hybrid Network allows you to use one network for private and public network traffic while enabling you to take advantage of the benefits of both network types. You'll get the cost benefits and widespread availability of the public internet along with the consistency, performance and security of a private WAN. In addition, Secure Hybrid Network helps simplify and improve network operations. Network services are centralized, making managing policies easier. Also, the Secure Hybrid Network port removes the need to manually increase/decrease private and public access bandwidth. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
What Is Network Security, and How Can It Keep Your Business Safe? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is network security, and how can it keep your business safe?,Author: Phil Muncaster,The network sits at the heart of any business making your network's health critical to the success of your organization. The number of U.S. compared to 2020 figures. And ransomware is also on the rise. According to the ), ransomware now represents 25% of breaches, which is a 13% year-on-year increase, and greater than the previous five years combined. The advice is simple: Getting network security right significantly reduces the risk of a damaging breach. But putting this into practice can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources. Here are answers to some key questions to better illuminate what is meant by network security. What is network infrastructure?,Put simply, an IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices offering storage and computing power, and they're designed to share data with each other. They could be connected through Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi, and most commonly in an SMB, they'll do so in a local area network (LAN) or wireless LAN setup. As well as connecting to each other, these machines and devices connect out to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. However, the advantages of doing so come with one major attendant risk: If you can connect out, hackers coming the other way can potentially reach your organization's computers and data. What is network security?,Network security is the discipline and capability of protecting these resources from any inbound attacks, or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Some common threats include:,What is network infrastructure security?,Network infrastructure security and network security are the same concepts. Traditionally, what was meant by network security was a perimeter-based setup designed to stop malicious activity from entering the network. However, this has become harder to achieve as data, devices and applications become more distributed and cloud-connected. The to deliver network security now are:,Why is a secure network essential for business resilience?,Data is the lifeblood of your business, and the IT network provides the arteries through which it travels. From payroll to business planning, and app development to marketing software, if these data flows are interrupted and/or information is stolen, it could take down the entire company. Take ransomware: Serious network breaches in 2021 , and much more. Keeping the network free of malicious activity is essential to business resilience. Effective network security, or , also may provide a platform for corporate success by freeing up SMB leaders to focus on growing the business. What is the cost of poor network security?,Network infrastructure security is easy to take for granted. But some cautionary tales highlight what could happen if SMB owners get it wrong. Ransomware is a good example. Research reveals that it , with 82% of attacks in Q4 2021 impacting organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. The average ransom payment over this time was more than $300,000. But the can be many times this figure. Business interruption on average lasts 20 days—potentially hitting sales and productivity, and incurring legal, forensics, and IT overtime costs. Customer churn and reputational damage are also common following any major breach incident or DDoS campaign. What are network infrastructure security best practices for SMBs?,must therefore be a priority for any SMB. The first impulse should be to prevent as many attacks from landing as possible. But for those that get through, the focus must be on speedy detection and response. That means taking steps to:,Many SMBs don't have a cyber security specialist on their IT team, let alone an entire security function. That's when third-party security services could make financial and operational sense, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks. Learn more about how Verizon's security expertise can inside and out. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
