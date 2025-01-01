How iot improves supply chain management

How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Improve Supply Chain Efficiency with 5G Technology

Improve Supply Chain Efficiency with 5G Technology

Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. From asset tracking to digital twins to advanced robotics and automated guided vehicles, a factory connected by our advanced 5G network and solutions can help you make smarter decisions and maintain smooth operations. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. As supply chains become increasingly interconnected and global, they may become more vulnerable to environmental and regulatory disruptions. Manufacturers can use AI and AR technology to optimize product movement throughout the delivery chain. By adding MEC technologies and a private 5G solution to supply chain management systems, manufacturers can further optimize and automate just-in-time production and delivery processes. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Improve vehicle tracking, enhance fleet operations and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions.
How IoT Can Help Enable a Demand-driven Supply Chain

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Miscalculating supply and demand metrics can be bad for business. It can lead to missed sales and future opportunities, a decrease in customer satisfaction and an overstock in inventory—all of which can affect profitability. In times of economic uncertainty and fluctuations in demand, forecasting future sales and fulfilling them through increasing complex supply chains is more challenging than ever. Many firms are finding that using a supply chain model based on customer demand can help improve product availability and reduce overstock. A demand-driven supply chain turns demand focus back toward the customers by responding in near real time to their demand signals. In other words, the model is based on "pulling for sales" rather than "pushing to markets.",A demand-driven supply network (DDSN) is a system that uses integrated multichannel systems (e-commerce, mobile and stores) to measure real-time demand. While traditional supply chains rely on demand forecasting and historical trends to assess demand projections, DDSNs can respond almost immediately to demand changes within their networks of customers, employees and suppliers. Distribution and logistics companies are focused on building digitally connected networks that are concentrated on the customers. Digitization is now connecting companies directly with their customers, helping them understand trends and demand signals as they happen. This approach effectively ends an overreliance on demand forecasting and out-of-date historical trends that no longer adequately serve an increasingly capricious market. To implement a demand-driven supply chain, manufacturers require better visibility into the full spectrum of the supply chain, including customers' actions. Companies need to do more than just connect their facilities; they need to make the facilities even smarter. The right onsite connectivity combined with technology and intelligence can help manufacturers, distributors and logistics companies achieve . Data analytics and supply chain planning tools can offer near-real-time insights and predictions that can help improve supply chain management, allowing companies to track and respond to customer demand signals. But these tools require massive data and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect them all. Deploying IoT devices across the full supply chain can give manufacturers, distributors and logistics companies the visibility they crave. IoT devices can capture near-real-time data from the factory to the distribution center to the store, which intelligent software can then analyze to make forecast and demand planning more accurate, responsive and timely. This helps companies optimize their production and inventory planning. Through these carefully managed and monitored information sources, organizations can spot new trends and spikes in demand and then quickly turn to their supply chains to fulfill them. IoT can provide visibility for demand-driven supply chain management in many ways:,IoT sensors in factories and warehouses can update inventory data in near real time, track availability and automate inventory management and alerts for low supplies. Machines can be remotely monitored using IoTconnected devices and predictive maintenance to help avoid unscheduled downtime and repairs when most inconvenient, taking into account periods of reduced customer demand. IoT platforms can facilitate improved communication and information sharing among suppliers, vendors and customers so manufacturers can plan for changes in supply or orders. Manufacturers, distributors and logistics companies can access data, such as weather information, from third-party IoT devices that could indicate possible changes in customer behavior and demand. Digital twin technology is an example of how IoT technology can help test how different levels of customer demands may impact the supply chain. Digital twins are accurate and responsive virtual models of physical objects and devices. Using data sourced from IoT, organizations can create virtual copies of their supply chains, including all the various assets, warehouses and logistics. These "digital twins" can then be used for scenario planning, helping organizations identify risks, such as the likelihood of warehouse future congestion, and make decisions around optimization earlier than previously possible. Using IoT and supply chain analytics offers organizations many benefits. Manufacturers can respond faster and more effectively to supply chain impacts, such as customer demand or weatherrelated events. When demand signals are positive, the factory can increase production (and revenue); when demand signals are weak, manufacturers can avoid building excess supply. IoT can drive factory efficiency and dynamic route optimization for deliveries. IoT sensors can help organizations know where everything is and the environmental conditions around it, potentially helping reduce waste, damage or shrinkage of assets and inventory. A more efficient supply chain means customers could encounter fewer empty shelves and receive their orders earlier. Collecting and managing data from IoT devices in near real time requires reliable connectivity that can handle the volume of data needed for your IoT solution and supply chain analytics. What's more, getting the data to the right people at the right time requires integrating operational technology and business systems. The low latency, increased bandwidth and faster throughput that 5G-enabled devices can provide could give manufacturers and distributors the performance they need to implement demand-driven supply chains. Combined with complementary technologies, such as mobile edge computing (MEC), artificial intelligence and machine learning, demand-driven supply chain management can be done at scale, with increased accuracy and automation. For example, MEC systems harnessing these technologies can send data to enterprise resource planning systems for near-immediate analysis and processing. A cloud-based digital platform can share information and insights across an organization and with trusted partners, so everyone can collaborate seamlessly regardless of their geographical locations. Optimization and automation of just-in-time manufacturing and delivery processes can then be unlocked for a faster, more agile demand-driven supply chain. In addition, edge computing and 5G can shorten the data loop by bringing the data processing to where the machines and operators are working. Modern supply chain management can appear increasingly complex. But IoT and supply chain analytics can give organizations the data and insights needed to organize their operations around a simple proposition: Respond to customer demands—otherwise known as a demand-driven supply chain. Learn how Verizon's solutions can help you create a secure, flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain that offers enhanced, near-real-time visibility into every stage. The author of this content is a paid contributor for Verizon. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. The author of this content is a paid contributor for Verizon. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
How Technology Can Help Improve Retail Supply Chain Management Business

How technology can help improve retail supply chain management,Author: Shane Schick,Consumers may not have a deep understanding of how the retail supply chain works, but they may reward brands whose operations have optimized the delivery of a great or differentiated shopping experience. For example, when the item they order is ready to pick up or arrives at their doorstep in a timely manner, they have a compelling reason to give that retailer repeat business. The benefit of retail efficiency,Strengthening the retail supply chain is arguably more important than ever as companies confront challenging economic headwinds. A survey from Gartner® found that by adding more suppliers and locations in their global supply chain. However, other research found that . A quarter of firms said they are concerned about cyber attacks, while slightly more (27%) cited concern about the possibility of extreme weather events. Some retail supply chain issues may be beyond a brand's control, but there are technologies available that can help them build agility and resilience around those within their control. Here are four of the top technologies brands are turning to. A supply chain partner could attach sensors connected to the Internet of Things (IoT) to a truck before it sets off, for example. If something happens along the way, such as a weather issue, 5G could reliably , allowing them to notify customers earlier. Real-time retail asset tracking,Retail supply chain management is focused not only on whether products make it from a factory floor to a retail shelf but also whether or not they arrive in good condition. That's just one of the advantages brands can gain from using IoT sensors to track assets wherever they are. Real-time asset tracking tools allow brands to collect a wide variety of data—such as temperature or whether an asset has experienced shock or vibrations. make this technology accessible to retailers and many other organizations. This could be why Gartner® is predicting 25% of supply chain decisions will be made via through 2025. Robotics,According to recent survey data published in Supply Chain Quarterly, 52% of the business leaders surveyed currently are using or plan to . It's not hard to understand why: robotics can help to bring increased reliability of supply chain operations—from to loading them onto trucks. In some cases, investing in robotics can free up time for employees to concentrate on more complex problem-solving activities. As experts told the New York Times, in the retail supply chain while boosting productivity, reducing the risk of human error and improving overall retail efficiency. Digital twins,What if you could create a model of what the ideal supply chain looks like? That's the premise behind , which allow retailers and other organizations to represent the various entities that get products from point A to point B. combine cloud computing, artificial intelligence, sensors and other technologies to learn more about the physical supply chains they represent. This can allow business leaders to make smarter decisions about how to identify common problems and boost retail efficiency. Other business benefits include improved performance through real-time insights, predictive capabilities and remote monitoring. Fleet tracking,Important retail supply chain communication isn't limited to what happens within a store or a warehouse. It's also critical that those driving products across long distances be able to stay in constant contact with their team and partners. In fact, showed that 57% of firms cited improved customer service as the biggest benefit of deploying fleet-tracking technology to support their operations. This was followed by areas such as improved vehicle maintenance and productivity. The right fleet tracking solutions can allow drivers to plan more efficient routes while facilitating communication between dispatchers and those on the road. Tracking fleets also means brands can be updated about vehicle locations without constantly calling drivers. Data on tough road conditions or weather issues also can improve employee safety. With new technological advancements, opportunities to and provide elevated customer experiences will only continue to expand. In other words, there's a lot more in store as brands hope to reimagine customer experiences in 2023 and beyond.As the flow of goods proceeds, retail efficiencies can be hampered by an inability to see where supply chain bottlenecks occur and when. Learn more about how to make the most of retail supply chain technology by needed for the future of retail. Gartner, , Barbara Ruane, August 2022. Gartner, , Sarah Hippold, January 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
