how much does a phone bill cost

One Talk Modern Communication System Wireless Business

Modernize your communications,Learn how One Talk from Verizon gives you the business-grade functionality you need without straining your budget. Case study Learn how One Talk from Verizon gives you the business-grade functionality you need without straining your budged. Hitting productivity roadblocks,Many of the military clients Visionary Engineering works with use cutting-edge technologies—a stark contrast to its own prior phone system. "We couldn't transfer calls, we couldn't retrieve our messages at all. We needed a whole new phone system," said Visionary Engineering & Services CEO Lucindra Crutcher. The limited functionality of its system made it difficult for the company to collaborate with its clients, and it significantly slowed productivity, especially when working at temporary sites. It also did not reflect a professional image, and Visionary Engineering feared that could be damaging to the credibility it had spent years establishing. A cost-effective, feature-rich solution,After realizing that it needed to update its phone system in order to stay competitive, Visionary Engineering considered several potential options. But as is often the case for small businesses, the costs and benefits were always a concern. "We just needed to get to the point where we could find the perfect phone system and not be putting out so much money," added Crutcher. That's when Visionary Engineering turned to Verizon. The company already relied on Verizon to deliver its cellular phone service, so it reached out to its sales representative and explained the limitations the business was having with its landline phone system. The representative suggested One Talk℠ from Verizon, a mobile-first business phone system with business-grade features that help increase responsiveness and build a stronger professional image. One Talk allows call transferring and easy phone number management, and it can be used with connected desk phones, mobile smart phones and tablets. Plus, since Visionary Engineering was already a Verizon customer, it was able to roll all of its phone services into a single bill. "Verizon helped us combine our mobile phones and One Talk under one umbrella, which saves us money," said Crutcher. Before, our clients could never reach us. Now, One Talk gives them a direct line to whomever they're trying to reach within the company.,— Lucindra Crutcher, CEO, Visionary Engineering & Services,A better calling experience,One of the One Talk features Visionary Engineering appreciates most is Auto Receptionist. This service provides callers with a menu of prompts to easily find the person they need to speak with. With Auto Receptionist, the company is able to help callers get where they need to go without the expense of needing a live receptionist on site answering and directing calls. Visionary Engineering also increased productivity with One Talk's conference calling. One Talk's conferencing feature helps staff collaborate more easily, no matter where the team members are located or how late into the night they need to work to make sure new contracts and bid proposals are perfect. When the company wins a new contract and has to set up a temporary office at its new client's base or at a new employee's home, One Talk makes installation quick and easy. Employees can simply unplug their One Talk desk phone from its current location and plug it into a broadband connection port with sufficient bandwidth at the new location. The phone is quickly recognized, and its settings automatically transfer (the user must update 911 location settings). So instead of waiting around for IT to get involved with the installation process, employees are usually able to hit the ground running and begin serving the client right away. One Talk also makes it simple for Visionary Engineering to introduce a mobile strategy into its operations. "We are currently investigating the ability to utilize the mobile app on our employee BYOD devices, which will make this even easier since employees would no longer need to take their desk phone with them to remote locations. Their personal devices will have full access to One Talk capabilities," said Crutcher. One Talk is very easy to navigate. It's very friendly. With the conferencing feature, we can easily add other team members to a call when we need. And the connection is so clear.,— Lucindra Crutcher, CEO, Visionary Engineering & Services,Modernizing with One Talk is the right call. With One Talk, Visionary Engineering & Services got the cutting-edge phone system it was looking for, which offered more functionality than its previous system at a lower price. Customers are able to reach the company more easily, and employees can collaborate more efficiently—all in crystal-clear HD quality. Better still, the company can rely on Verizon to provide knowledgeable and professional customer service support whenever it needs it—a benefit that was missing with its previous service provider. "It was very hard reaching the other provider. With Verizon, I can actually get somebody and talk to them," said Crutcher. Visionary Engineering no longer needs to worry about whether a lack of calling features is damaging its reputation—or its bottom line. Simply updating an aging phone system made the business more connected, more productive and more competitive. "We had phones that would not do any of the things that One Talk has for us now. One Talk has opened so many new possibilities for our business," said Crutcher,Why Verizon,Whether you're on the go or in the office, we know that serving your customers is a top priority and critical to the success of your business. With One Talk, we help small businesses offer callers the same professional experience they get with an enterprise. Plus, we help ensure that you never miss a customer call. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. One Talk–capable desk phone must be purchased from Verizon to support some of these features. Activation of the One Talk feature and broadband connection is required. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2521118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
One Talk Simplifies Communications Wireless Business

Simplify your communications management,Get more from mobile. Keeping your mobile teams connected and productive shouldn't mean having to manage multiple contracts and communications systems. For WIS International, One Talk proved to be the unified communications solution it needed to easily meet the evolving needs of its modern mobile workforce. Case study See how One Talk from Verizon empowers organizations to meet the envolving needs of a mobile workforce. Juggling multiple contracts for different phone service vendors,For a modern workforce, mobile means more. More flexibility and agility. More opportunities in more places. But that can also lead to more headaches if you have to manage multiple contracts and communications systems just to keep your distributed workforce connected. WIS International is a leading global inventory and datacollection services company with more than 15,000 employees in over 200 physical and virtual office locations, all of whom work together to serve more than 4,500 worldwide clients. Due to conducting physical inventory counts and merchandising for customers, employees are often working on the move. With all those locations—and with employees constantly working onsite at different client locations—managing communications was a challenge. For years, the company had been setting up each office and location-based project with a separate phone service and internet provider in order to make and receive calls and transmit data. That proved to be costly and inefficient. "Since our phone service contracts were negotiated by individual managers, sometimes they would get a promo plan at a discount. Then when the promo ended, the bill would more than double. It created budgeting challenges," said Larry Wagner, WIS International Controller. The company began seeking a cost-effective way to simplify and streamline its communications operations. Keeping critical contact numbers easily accessible,WIS International also needed a solution that would help it provide customers with the best possible experience. When working onsite with a customer, area managers frequently set up their own physical or virtual office, complete with phone system. They also build a team tailored to meet the specific needs of each project. As the project is completed, team members often get reassigned to work on new projects with new area managers. Having such siloed operations made it difficult to keep contact information current and available to whomever needed it. "Somebody might be assigned to an office or team for six months and would get transferred to another team, so then we would have to find out all places where their cell phone number was listed, from recruiting to customers to in-house, and try to change it out," said Director of Special Operations Charlene Boucher. This time spent trying to track down its workforce was time taken from serving customers. When WIS International discovered One Talk℠ from Verizon, it knew it had found a solution that addressed its primary communications pain points—and delivered so much more. A unified communications system for a dispersed workforce,One Talk is a cost-effective, mobile-first business phone system that increases administrative efficiency by replacing multiple phone-service contracts with a single contract. And it empowers companies to easily manage phone services across desk phones and employee-owned devices, creating a unified, streamlined experience. One Talk makes it easy for a mobile workforce to connect with customers, coworkers and recruitment candidates by providing one number across multiple devices. Plus, One Talk has more than 50 business-grade phone features that can be accessed from employee-owned devices using the mobile app. So employees can stay agile, accessible and productive wherever they are. I see big savings from an administrative and management perspective with One Talk.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,One number, so many possibilities,One Talk makes it possible to use one number across multiple devices, even employee-owned mobile phones. Managers and employees can easily load the One Talk app on their smartphones, enabling them to receive calls as if they were at a company desk phone. "Even our employees in local offices are not tied to the office waiting for a call. The One Talk app makes it so they can go out and conduct their business and still be reachable anywhere," said Boucher. One Talk allowed us to get rid of 50 different vendors all over the U.S. with 50 different accounts, and pool it all together in a single, cost-effective plan.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Setup that's quick and easy,Since the company's area managers periodically need to establish an office and team to work on new client projects in different locations, time is of the essence—and there's usually not going to be a professional IT support team onsite to help. But One Talk is so easy to deploy that the company's corporate office created a do-it-yourself kit for U.S. offices. The kit includes an LTE Cradlepoint® router, One Talk–enabled desk phones and directions for installing the One Talk mobile app on their bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phones. So the manager can get set up without IT installation or support. What would have taken several days now takes less than an hour. "We can ship a 'mobile-office kit' to them and say just plug it in. If they move the office down the road, they can unplug it and plug it back in again at the new location. It's easy," said Wagner. Managing contact information made easy,Like most large companies, WIS International has a highly mobile workforce, and increasing productivity, efficiency and accessibility are top priorities. Now, when employees are reassigned to new teams, are promoted or change employers, the One Talk portal streamlines the process, enabling administrators to easily drag, drop, add and delete numbers when needed. "No matter what manager was assigned to a team, we would put them on that One Talk app and we didn't have to remember managers' cell phone numbers and change them in 20 different locations," said Boucher. Staying reachable when customers call,Since WIS International works with many of the world's top retailers, its customers are located in multiple time zones. To maintain strong relationships, it's critical that every call gets answered, no matter the time. One Talk has helped the company provide a better customer experience and respond better at all hours with the Hunt Group feature, which forwards calls—including after-hours calls—to the employee on call, or to the next available employee. The feature helps to ensure that customers can reach someone, even if their primary contact is unavailable. And the chain of command for forwarding calls is easily set up and managed from the administrative portal. A solution that grows with you,As WIS International continues to take on new clients in new cities, One Talk will scale accordingly, providing the communications solutions that are necessary for its mobile workforce to do their jobs well—without putting additional strain on administrative resources. And whenever they need assistance, a Verizon business partner is only a phone call away to provide the support needed to help keep operations running. Verizon's One Talk allows us to provide a one-stop solution for all of these offices for phone and internet.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Why Verizon,As your workforce grows more diverse and dispersed, you'll need solutions that help you stay connected. With One Talk, we help empower companies to meet ever-changing communications needs—all with one streamlined bill to increase administrative efficiency. And our support team is there for you whenever you need them. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2501118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Bridging the Digital Divide with Non-Profit Organization POIC Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center (POIC) partners with Verizon public sector to enhance its services. Portland Opportunities Industrial Center and Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS) has a long name, but a simple, powerful mission: helping at-risk youth and adults be safe and successful. This thriving non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon provides a diverse range of much-needed services, including alternative education, public safety and violence intervention, and job training and placement. In all, it serves more than 3,000 students, families and other participants in underserved communities every year. Meeting the needs of this many clients requires reliable communication and fast connectivity—lots of it. Portland Opportunities Industrial Center and Rosemary Anderson High School (POIC + RAHS) is an innovative non-profit committed to the success of at-risk youth and adults in underserved communities in the Portland, Oregon area. Hundreds of low-cost smartphones, subsidized cell plans, Verizon Jetpack Mobile Hotspot devices, and Verizon Internet Gateway Home Routers enable POIC participants to communicate, learn, apply for jobs and more. Verizon Fixed Wireless Access provides critical backup connectivity that keeps POIC staff members in touch with families and others in at-risk situations. The significant savings on communication devices and plans offered by Verizon via the MiCTA digital inclusion program enable POIC to reallocate funds to serve more clients and support new efforts. In early 2023, POIC began partnering with Verizon as part of a major digital inclusion effort established by the Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications Association (MiCTA). As a member of this innovative telecommunications purchasing consortium, POIC gains access to a broad range of Verizon technology services at attractive prices—all to encourage digital equity. Today, POIC relies on Verizon for an ever-expanding portfolio of solutions, including hundreds of smartphones, mobile hotspots, routers and other hardware. Verizon's low-cost monthly plans help POIC bring reliable, affordable connectivity to more participants—from high-school students to the recently incarcerated. And Verizon field personnel provide expertise and assistance that help the organization get the most impact and value from Verizon technology. "Our program managers are extremely excited about this program because they get to assist more people in new ways," says Jason Clanton, POIC's chief information officer. "They get to say yes more often to someone who really needs a device.",Reliable communication and fast internet access can be critical to the people that POIC serves. It connects families in transition, enables students to learn from anywhere, helps jobseekers apply for work, and allows the recently incarcerated to reintegrate into everyday life. Thanks to MiCTA and Verizon's commitment to reduce the digital divide, these capabilities are now in the hands of hundreds of POIC participants who may not have been able to afford them on their own. , Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships, POIC,The smartphones POIC provides to its clients effectively become their personal property, a powerful aspect of the program. "Because of the reduced pricing model that Verizon offers, we can say here, this phone is yours," says Clanton. "Usually, there's a boatload of conditions that come with getting any device. But now we can just set our clients up with a phone and let them get on with their lives.",Verizon connectivity lets staff members stay in touch with more people, more often—and enhance its diverse programs. "We have a wide range of uses for the Verizon solutions because we have so many types of clients," says John Stilwell, POIC's former board chair and current facilities manager. Verizon connectivity enables community safety staff to stay in touch with clients, including relocated, rehabilitated gang members. In Rosemary Anderson Schools, expanded access to reliable internet service allows students to participate in distance learning and other online assignments. And within the work placement area, it enables jobseekers to apply for jobs, follow up on potential opportunities, and actively participate in the job market. Verizon Jetpack Mobile Hotspot devices and Verizon Internet Gateway Home Routers give POIC connectivity options that go beyond giving smartphones to individuals. For example, they serve as a simple solution for families in transition, relocated gang members, and other groups who need connectivity in a consistent setting. Once the equipment is no longer needed, POIC can pass it along to the next group. Verizon Internet Gateways and Mobile Hotspots will also fill a need at POIC's facilities, which need reliable, available (and redundant) internet access. According to POIC, these Verizon solutions will also fill an important role at events, where there may not be internet service. "We often go to events, or host events, where we want to enable people to sign up for services," says Clanton. "Frequently, there's no internet service, or it may be unreliable. Now we can go to events and know that people there can get dependable, fast access to the internet, sign up for services, and apply for jobs—quickly and easily.",The services that POIC provides to its clients are vital— and often time-sensitive. To ensure constant access to its services, resources and people, POIC will be implementing Verizon Fixed Wireless Access routers in its key locations to provide reliable backup connectivity. The result? Services will be available, communication will continue uninterrupted—and clients and POIC staff members can stay connected. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The affordable Verizon hardware and contracts available via MiCTA have a bottom-line benefit that goes beyond cost savings. "For years, we paid phone bills, Internet Service Provider bills and other bills," recalls Clanton. "I remember seeing one cell plan that was charging a client $500 a month. The low-cost Verizon plans offered through MiCTA definitely let us save money. And now we can take that money and reinvest it elsewhere, expanding the people we can serve via our programs.",POIC leaders are helping inspire non-profit agencies and education institutions to participate in the MiCTA program—and bring Verizon connectivity to their organizations and the people they serve. "We're strategic thinkers and strategic planners," says Erickson. To learn more about how your non-profit or educational institution can benefit from Verizon Public Sector solutions visit us at:,, Chief Information Officer, POIC,. California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
