how much does cellular data cost

5G Edge: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Let's achieve . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of the network–closer to your devices and endpoints. Watch the use case to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks – to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organization and more–with greater security. Hosting applications at the network edge helps improve response times and performance – enabling the faster collection, processing and analysis of data for better business outcomes. Host applications at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. Frost & Sullivan Global MEC Company of the Year for 2023 and Frost Radar leader for Private MEC. Get the security and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform, with our 5G network solutions. Leverage our partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Enable low-friction checkout to reduce transaction times and boost customer experiences. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. See how the Florida Panthers changed the game by implementing cashierless concessions in Amerant Bank Arena, so fans could get back to their seats without missing any big plays on the ice. Learn how ADOT and MAG partnered with Verizon to create a successful pilot program using 5G virtual roadside units – to better understand real-time traffic issues and help promote safety. Discover how HarperDB helps companies like Edison Interactive power connected devices in order to expand their platform, enabling a flexible and scalable solution for content delivery and additional advertising revenue. Find out which solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Sign up to stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge with private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge with public MEC could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 99% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across our extensive network. Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge is available on Verizon customer's own Private Wireless Network and private MEC infrastructure. Atlanta Boston Charlotte Chicago Dallas Denver Detroit Houston Las Vegas Los Angeles Miami Minneapolis Nashville New York City Phoenix San Francisco Bay Area Seattle Tampa Washington, DC They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Forest fire machine learning: Enabling faster response and aiding forest fire prediction

Author: Gary Hilson,Traditionally, forest rangers have kept watch over vast, wooded landscapes from the high perches of fire towers and radioed authorities when they spotted smoke plumes above the treetops—however, continuous advancements in forest management, advancements that include forest fire machine learning (ML), have helped bring awareness and improved methods to the cause. Artificial intelligence (AI) for forest fire prediction plays a vital role in preparing for and responding to wildfires. A review of forest fire machine learning applications in wildfire science and management by the journal identifies the following key areas of study and problem domains:,Machine learning isn't just it is also helping . Data gathered by Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, drones, satellites and historical data maps are helping to create new fire detection methodologies powered by ML which are helping to aid in both forest fire prediction and with boots on the ground fire responses. The cost of forest fires,Forest fires can have a massive and lasting impact on communities, both in economic and social terms. For example, the 2018 California forest fires are estimated to have . The is the nation's support center for wildland fires and other emergency situations and it is composed of partners that work together to compile information about the current wildfire situation along with statistics that encompass lands managed by federal, state, local, tribal, and private agencies. Forests, shrubland and grassland cover more than in the U.S. These ecosystems are important environmental and economic resources. Increased temperatures and drought due to climate change , extent and severity of fires. have found that climate change has already caused an increase in wildfire season length, frequency and burned area. Wildfires are estimated to cause each year globally. As the impact of wildfires continues to rise, some public sector agencies are facing . Technological advancements in forest fire prediction have the potential to help solve both issues. How forest fire prediction works,goes far beyond simply stopping fires—it can also be vital in choosing where to begin and how to tackle fires, determining what vehicles and equipment should be needed, and how to best evacuate individuals in its path. To demonstrate the range of data available for forest fire prediction, consider the US Forest Service Predictive Services team :,Researchers working on predicting forest fires are that carry instruments with the ability to capture and measure useful data such as temperature, humidity, location, wind speed and direction. can also measure relevant metrics such as humidity, temperature, rainfall rates, soil moisture, wind speed and direction. This data is then aggregated to build models designed to determine where fire impacts are more likely to happen. According to the publication , AI for forest fire prediction has traditionally used neural networks and expert systems. But as computational limits are reduced and more data becomes available, it is now possible to use more recent machine learning methods—including deep learning and agent-based learning. Modern fire detection and the programs that drive them,Pilot programs are popping up all over the western half of the country to push the boundaries of modern fire detection, such as that uses cellular technology and rotating, high-definition cameras to snap 10 hi-def images of the surrounding landscape every 60 seconds to produce 360-degree views of up to 10 miles. Using a time-lapse video stream, this solution scours the landscapes for wisps of smoke or other potential signs of fires. is a modern solution that delivers 24/7 monitoring, real-time data streams and automated email and text alerts for critical incidents. These tools will help firefighters and first responders to discover and locate fires, monitor fire behavior, scale resources, and help with evacuations. The monitoring system will back up the county's existing network of wildfire detection cameras, which monitor the region around the clock, to not just help to spot wildfires but also to help predict how they will spread. County officials are happy with the upgraded system, although , such as distinguishing between planned/permitted burns and wildfires. In New Mexico, imagery from two U.S. weather satellites helped detect at least 6,000 fires. Images are searched for signs of smoke and hot spots, indicated by shifts in infrared data that could signal the outbreak of a fire. Several algorithms that ran reported that , analyzing factors such as:,If the algorithm detects a wildfire, it alerts the New Mexico Forestry Department, and the whole process from beginning to end takes approximately nine minutes. Fire and smoke maps,Much of the and smoke analysis performed today is . Drones have also helped to aid in the detection and mapping of wildfires. For example, have used thermal sensors to detect fires in early stages or in remote areas. Cameras are being used to help spot dry vegetation likely to be sparked by lightning and paired with AI, detailed wildfire maps can be created to help track and forecast fires. Forest fire machine learning technology,The rise of , , smart cameras, satellites, and more, has not just technology and fire experts converge, it has also created an enormous amount of data. have been key reasons for the enhancements in forest fire machine learning and modeling. are other relevant technologies that can help create simulations for real-time decision-making and could soon allow firefighters and other officials to in relation to the relevant landscape. While collecting data is crucial for forest fire machine learning purposes, quickly disseminating and assessing the data, for instance with , will be crucial to enabling rapid response, helping first responders to combat fires and evacuate those in the path of danger. Advances in connectivity, like the expansion of , will continue to power solutions that make it easier for public safety officials to do their primary job: saving lives. Learn more about how . They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
ADOT and MAG Partner with Verizon for a Successful Pilot of 5G MEC VRSU

Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. When you're driving on a highway, your goal is to get to your destination as swiftly and safely as possible. Although you may not see them in action, regional agencies like the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) are working hard behind the scenes to make sure your trip goes smoothly. We serve the drivers in the state of Arizona. We maintain the roadways, the interstate highways and the state highway system, said John Roberts, Engineering Manager at ADOT. We help people to drive to their destinations as safely as possible and as expediently as possible while being good stewards to the taxpayers.,Before setting out on your journey, you might research the best route using an app like Google Maps or a GPS. Those technologies can help get you on your way. But how do you find out if you're approaching a dangerous curve or if the conditions have made the road ahead impassable? And how do you get that notification in time to slow down or change your route?,Transportation agencies like ADOT want to get this crucial information to drivers as quickly as possible, but their current options are limited. If we want to communicate with drivers, we generally do it through dynamic message signage that's on the freeways or the state highway system. There is an AZ 511 application that drivers can have on their phones where they can get updates as well, said Roberts. But there are a lot of places on the roadway where we just can't communicate directly with them. If there's a road closure or if there's a work zone up ahead, we want to make sure they know that there's some potential for a slowdown or some other deviation in driving.,Then there's the challenge of collecting all of this safety information to begin with. To achieve a better real-time understanding of road conditions, agencies like ADOT have installed complex hardware such as light detection and ranging (LIDAR) on the road ways. This equipment can be expensive, however, so agencies must be selective about where they use it. In theory, ADOT could equip individual vehicles with advanced hardware that performs this detection on its own using machine learning and video analytics, but this option could also be cost-prohibitive at scale. Automotive manufacturers, uncertain of the ever-changing regulatory environment, are also hesitant to invest in this technology. Likewise, transportation agencies have traditionally invested in building out roadway infrastructure as a means of making safer driving conditions. Transportation agencies have also been adopting smart city technologies, such as smart cameras and video sensors to monitor traffic and identify road safety incidents. However, these connected technologies can require a significant capital outlay at a time when budgets are tight and funding is hard to come by. Although local governments have recently begun diverting infrastructure funding to support these initiatives, there's only so much to go around. Internet of Things (IoT) solutions also require considerable IT expertise to implement, manage and maintain—and many transportation agencies don't yet have all of the necessary skill sets in-house. These constraints put organizations like ADOT in a bind. When they can only afford to monitor their roadways in a few limited locations, then they can't access a complete view of traffic safety conditions, let alone promptly notify drivers about what to expect. This problem doesn't just affect commuters trying to get home after a long day at work. It also has serious implications for situations when severe weather develops, dangerous queues pose a threat to traffic safety, work zone safety issues arise or need to reach the scene of an accident. Engineering Manager, ADOT,As agencies like ADOT search for solutions to challenges like these, metropolitan planning organizations like the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) are there to help. MAG is a regional planning agency—that means that we develop transportation plans, among other things. But MAG is also a technical hub. We have various programs that are looking into intelligent transportation systems, transportation safety and emerging transportation technologies. We bring our findings to our members so that they can capitalize on these innovations and find the most effective and efficient solutions for their transportation problems, said Vladimir Livshits, Director of Transportation Technology at MAG. Through MAG's Emerging Technology Program and the funding it provided, ADOT was able to partner with Verizon on a pilot project to test and validate the viability of delivering valuable, potentially life-saving alerts using cost-effective, highly scalable vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities. For this pilot project, Verizon proposed leveraging V2X in combination with a virtual roadside unit (virtual RSU)—essentially, a virtualized version of the physical roadside units that collect key traffic data today. V2X makes it possible for vehicles to communicate with existing infrastructure like roads and traffic signals, with traffic operation centers and even with other vehicles. A virtual roadside unit is highly flexible. It can integrate with ADOT's Operations Center using application programming interfaces, and it's capable of linking with any cloud or data center, in addition to IoT devices that provide more functionality, such as video feeds and LIDAR. This model also takes advantage of , allowing complex computation and routing of data—closer to where traffic conditions are unfolding—without having to outfit vehicles or the transportation infrastructure with expensive equipment that was specially designed for that purpose. Agencies like ADOT can leverage Verizon's cellular network and software centric approach instead of relying on more traditional hardware that would otherwise have to be placed in vehicles and on road ways. They can then enable the V2X messaging to ensure drivers get the timely smartphone alerts they need to safely pass through work sites or around dangerous curves. Should the solution prove viable for a comprehensive range of transportation safety use cases, they could even one day use V2X and virtual RSU to build a digital roadway infrastructure cost-effectively and at scale. For this pilot project, ADOT wanted to test and validate three core use cases: back-of-queue alerts, curve speed alerts and work zone alerts. In a back-of-queue scenario, drivers need a timely notification that they're approaching a point of traffic congestion on the highway so they can slow down or take a new route. Curve speed alerts warn drivers that a sharp curve is ahead and they must reduce their speed to safely navigate it. When work crews are performing maintenance on the roadway, work zone alerts let drivers know they must switch lanes or proceed with caution so both the drivers and the workers stay safe. The thing we did that I'm most proud of was the dynamic back-of-queue use case because there were several different systems that we had to use, said Roberts. We used third-party data that was aggregating what was happening on the roadway at that time, so we could understand the speeds at different parts of the freeway. We were actually able to understand that there was a part of the freeway that was much slower than, say, a half a mile ahead or behind it. ADOT was able to notify Verizon of the specific locations where it wanted to broadcast a back-of-queue safety alert and then push that alert through to the smartphone app. Jimmy Kim, Managing Client Partner, Verizon Business, also explained exactly how this works. When ADOT detects these traffic queue buildups, they can dynamically paint a geofence around those locations, using our virtual roadside unit. When ADOT's test vehicles enter the geofence, they receive the back-of-queue alerts in real time through a smartphone app, said Kim. I thought it was pretty spectacular that we were able to put all those disparate systems together and make that work, Roberts added. Sudden, steep curves are among the most treacherous road conditions a driver can encounter. When a lot of motorists whip around the curves at these interstate freeways, they don't know that the curve has got this pitch—that it's sharp and that they need to slow down, said Kim. To test and validate this use case, ADOT identified all of the places in the state of Arizona where there were already curve speed advisories in effect. Our pilot project identified one of the locations where a speed advisory was in place. We then broadcast the information based on the geographic location of where that sign was and the appropriate location where someone in a car with a cellphone would hear that warning, said Roberts. For the work zone use case, ADOT identified locations on the freeway near Phoenix where a driver might see a sign indicating a work zone was ahead and advising the driver to slow down or merge with another lane. We broadcast that information to the edge computer, and then what we got back through the cellphone from Verizon is actually a verbal indication of what was going on. So, someone who was driving could hear this and react accordingly, he noted. This audio alert could prove valuable for maintaining traffic safety in difficult situations when it might be risky for a driver to glance at a smartphone screen to find out what's going on. MAG was pleased that the pilot project successfully tested and validated ADOT's three use cases for traffic safety alerts. We always say that information is the key and delivering information to travelers in a timely manner is very important, but I think all agencies struggle with this issue to a degree. We have various hardware and software solutions for deployments affecting infrastructure, but it all costs money, and it all requires additional investment, said Livshits. This proof of concept established that a virtual RSU platform, leveraging public MEC and ubiquitously available cellular communications, could enable a more cost-effective method of disseminating this information to drivers while making use of existing infrastructure. Livshits said, What was very appealing here is that we can deliver messages right to the travelers through audiovisual means or whatever is the safe way of operating in a particular situation. This particular pilot allowed us to reach travelers with timely messages that will require some action on their behalf, or at least will inform them and prepare them to take action.,We've been looking for an opportunity to move forward on the V2X front for a while. And frankly, we're one of the first organizations in the country that is looking in this direction and trying something like this. But what's unique about this pilot is that it was something tangible—something that we think will help us to move the region forward. And we're happy that we're able to partner with ADOT to make this pilot a reality, Livshits added. ADOT shares the same enthusiasm about how the pilot project went. We're excited about the possibilities, said Roberts. What we'd like to do next is scale this out. ADOT is actually in the process of implementing the solution in a cloud environment because it gives us the ability to scale up faster ourselves. We also want to see if we can communicate to many more cellphones. We'd like to see how the system does under load. We'd also like to understand how this performs in some of the use cases with our traffic signals. Those are areas that are really important for us to see if this is a viable solution for the future., Director of Transportation Technology, MAG (Maricopa Association of Governments),Transportation agencies and the metropolitan planning organizations that support them, such as ADOT and MAG, are always looking for ways to enhance traffic safety on the public roadways the agencies oversee. When looking for ways to give drivers more timely and relevant alerts about traffic and road conditions, however, ADOT initially found that the available solutions were complex, costly and challenging to manage. Faced with limited funding, ADOT found itself constrained. By participating in MAG's Emerging Technology Program and engaging Verizon on a pilot project to demonstrate the potential of V2X enabled through MEC and cellular connectivity, ADOT was able to test and validate three important use cases: back-of-queue alerts, curve safety alerts and work zone alerts. Tapping into ubiquitous cellular broadband coverage and leveraging the power of MEC to support data computation and message delivery at the edge, ADOT confirmed it's possible to issue critical safety alerts to drivers on a smartphone app in near real time. Although this pilot project is just a start, the initial results are promising. If we can implement this system in the state of Arizona, we believe it will make drivers safer and better informed. We believe that we are being good stewards to our taxpayers by implementing something that's less costly and easier to operate and maintain, said Roberts. I think it still remains to be seen exactly how all this will unfold and how to develop it. But what's important is to learn the lesson—to make the first step and then another and then another step—because if we wait for the perfect solution, that will never happen, said Livshits. Learn more about the benefits of Public MEC. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
