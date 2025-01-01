how much does the google pixel 8 cost

Related Devices

Smartphones

Google Pixel 9a

Starts at $13.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Google Pixel 8

Starts at $22.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(240)
View details
Smartphones

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(367)
View details

Links related to "how much does the google pixel 8 cost"

Department of Defense Agency Solutions

Build smart, connected bases and installations with advanced network solutions, from a partner with the expertise your mission needs. Become a future-ready smart base and improve situational awareness by connecting your technology with 4G/5G devices and business internet. A smart military base is one where technology works seamlessly to enhance every aspect of military operations and readiness, and the quality of life for military families and civilian partners. Learn how Verizon can support a transformation to a smart-base today. Discover how Miramar leverages our 5G Ultra Wideband network to test concepts on autonomous vehicles, energy management and intelligent gate security. See how our wireless business internet can provide agile, reliable networks to help keep you connected wherever your mission takes you. Learn how our technology solutions and robust service capabilities can help you build a more modern and connected base. As data sharing has increased across mobile devices, learn how to evaluate a mobile platform's security with respect to the needs of your government agency. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is set to revolutionize connectivity for the military, paving the way for cutting-edge technology, such as wireless business internet. Explore highlights from SuperComputing 23 (SC23) and how high-performance computing, 5G and transformative initiatives are shaping our connected world. Discover how cutting-edge 5G technology is revolutionizing readiness and opening doors to more immersive, adaptable training scenarios for the DoD. By using a private 5G network, DoD bases can seamlessly achieve their missions and solve connectivity issues. Get insights from the U.S. Air Force, GSA and Department of Veterans Affairs to discover how 5G is reshaping government operations and public services. Learn how wireless connectivity is helping empower our nation's forces with enhanced agility, security and efficiency. The DoD is adding airborne-to-ground 5G connectivity to aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that helps with mission-critical asset and personnel management. The DoD is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for widespread 5G adoption. Traditional wired connectivity isn't standing up to Department of Defense's communications needs in the digital age. How can Fixed Wireless Access help?,Find out how military and industry collaboration is driving success at the 5G Living Lab (part 1), and how VR and AR are delivering value for the DoD (part 2). Hear how rapid drone mapping technologies can help the DoD safeguard remote bases and empower public safety teams during critical events, like the Maui wildfires. Listen to experts discuss how wearables can improve overall training and keep people connected with GPS tracking, health monitoring and messaging. With a combination of both private and commercial 5G, the DoD can provide optimal solutions for the military—including enhanced logistics, tracking and vehicle maintenance. Watch Verizon and Google Pixel experts dissect the tactics and methodologies essential for achieving comprehensive visibility across the entire mobile attack lifecycle. Learn how fixed wireless access (FWA) is enhancing or replacing legacy wireline solutions and is playing an increasingly crucial role in supporting federal missions. Learn how the DoD can test AI concepts using 5G connectivity in lab environments and real-world settings. Watch a moderated fireside chat on 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) and how it can make a big impact on the needs of the military. Verizon joined government and industry leaders to discuss the many benefits, challenges and opportunities for 5G technology. See how pairing Verizon 5G technology with Taqtile's Manifest solution could help frontline troops conduct operations on real-world equipment. Discover how 5G and augmented reality (AR) solutions can help enhance safety and productivity by remotely delivering on-the-job expertise and knowledge. Learn how 5G and Mapware can help improve operational planning by digitizing geospatial intelligence in high fidelity. Verizon and Boldyn Networks are building a 5G solution for military personnel in Texas and New Mexico to help enhance wireless coverage and network services. Verizon is providing 5G coverage to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Helemano Military Reservation (HMR) via a newly constructed cell tower, nicknamed the Dragon Tower. Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions help agencies modernize IT systems easily and securely—with a scalable virtualized network. Learn how fast, reliable connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) are fueling the DoD's efforts to prepare for the future. From streamlining operations to enhancing security measures, learn how leaders are helping shape the future of cybersecurity for the DoD and Homeland Security. Outdated tech and unpredictable networks can pose challenges for State diplomats around the world. Explore how tech shapes modern diplomacy in austere environments. Overcome network security and performance challenges by building a resilient private global network for real-time communications and rapid decision-making. Advancements in network technology are key for future DoD missions, but the lingering presence of time-division multiplexing (TDM) threatens to impede progress. Aligned to zero trust capabilities, a private WAN provides an enhanced security posture and helps mitigate risks associated with exposed data traffic. Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and JFHQ-DODIN share how they're improving cyber capabilities and resiliency for public and private sector organizations. Learn how the DoD's AI adoption strategy requires critical infrastructure updates to support operational efficiency and national security. The Department of Defense is modernizing its dispersed and fragmented networks. From enhanced security measures to seamless integration, discover how these innovations are transforming defense communications. Get a unique perspective from government security experts about how to create a successful cybersecurity strategy and the challenges involved. Learn from a Verizon expert and top leaders from the military and government as they discuss emerging technologies and their potential to revolutionize modern defenses. Learn from experts at the Defense One Tech Summit 2023 as they discuss how time-division multiplexing (TDM) networks are becoming increasingly costly to maintain and operate. Help protect your valuable networks and data, while bolstering your agency's mission. Explore how to leverage a strategy called Defense In-Depth to purposefully layer tools to protect your network from cyber attacks. Learn from a Verizon expert about challenges you'll face when determining what to log, how much to log and how long to keep logs. Find out how cyber kill chains can help you measure the effectiveness of cyber defense tools as well as add security. Since the DoD established a special team in 2022 to lead 5G adoption, this transformative technology has been at the forefront of AI and IoT solutions. In our podcast Verizon's Bryan Schromsky and Larry Palkendo discuss the challenges and solutions associated with 5G security for the DoD. Listen to experts break down the benefits of hardening federal infrastructure, and the different quantum types, threats, and zero trust compatibility. Hear industry experts from Verizon and Zscaler discuss how defense agencies can create roadmaps for bringing the new DoD zero trust strategy to life. Discover how Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is becoming important as federal agencies embrace cloud-based applications that create a distributed network as well as offer low latency and high throughput. Hear how quantum key distribution (QKD) leverages quantum mechanics and may become the future of government cybersecurity. This year, we analyzed 30,458 real-world security incidents. Find out which cyber threats your organization might be up against. Zero trust is the ultimate expression of the trust-but-verify philosophy, and it fundamentally changes the way agencies are protected. Learn how to combat the threat of ransomware as it continues to impact government agencies. Learn best practices and get expert insights on how to counter this persistent threat. Learn how to assess your agency's cybersecurity and vulnerabilities. Secure communications and modernize IT infrastructure by leveraging our strong partner ecosystem and reliable resources. Learn how 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) are about to transform how special ops teams operate in austere zones. Discover how understanding zero trust architecture and how to integrate it within your organization can help you meet government mandates. Learn about the quantum internet and how you can prepare your agency to benefit from it. Learn five ways agencies can collect, manage and use the ever-increasing amount of data being generated. Explore how SD-WAN can empower the intelligence community with resilience, performance, visibility and security. Help improve collaboration, act quickly and provide consistent services—all with Verizon's advanced network solutions for government contract vehicles. Verizon helps agencies procure secure, diversified technology beyond phones and tablets—such as data plans, 4G/5G internet, laptops and wearables—to support mission-critical activities. Through the Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration and Transport (SMIT) contract, the Leidos/Verizon team provides secure end-to-end IT services across networks for the Navy and Marine Corps. Accelerate modernization efforts, save time and manage costs with our scalable solutions built to help you support constituents and meet mission-critical goals. Improve performance and efficiency with our advanced IT solutions that help you address federal government standards. We offer various purchasing and procurement options with attractive terms and pricing. The Department of Defense is set to revolutionize military wireless communication. Learn how the Spiral 4 contract vehicle will support the adoption of next-gen communications technology that goes beyond phones and tablets. Current Navy and Marine Corps communications tech includes many disparate vendors and outdated systems, creating a need for centralization and enhanced base modernization. Verizon Public Sector has been competitively awarded a $15 million task order with Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) through the EIS contract vehicle to deliver voice and data services. Learn how NGEN SMIT is helping to modernize the Navy's IT infrastructure with advanced tools, like service management, service integration and transport services. With the NGEN SMIT contract vehicle, the Leidos and Verizon team can help the Navy and Marine Corps modernize legacy technologies to improve security, agility, productivity and collaboration. The Department of the Navy (DON) has selected Verizon to provide cost-effective wireless devices and services for 10 years through the Spiral 4 contract vehicle. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

How to Prevent Social Engineering Attacks Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. In today's remote/hybrid corporate world, BYOD policies are more widely implemented to boost employee productivity and reduce hardware costs, although both of those reasons may not always hold true in practice. While BYOD may bring these benefits, it also potentially carries a significant cyber risk. With the increasing sophistication of social engineering (and today with the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and deep fakes to create highly convincing voice impersonations), even the savviest users can have difficulty detecting these attack schemes. Scammers will typically seek out the weakest link in an organization, which often is the human element—such as disgruntled employees, lost personal devices used for work or executives who think they are communicating with someone they know. Wherever your weak link lies, there is a prime opportunity for threat actors to gain access through phishing (email/messaging), vishing (phone/voice) or smishing (text/Short Message Service [SMS]) attacks. For instance, a global ride-sharing company's network when an attacker targeted a contractor who was using a personal device. After the device was infected with malware, the threat actor bought the contractor's corporate password on the dark web. After repeatedly rejecting multifactor authentication requests, the contractor eventually accepted a request, allowing the threat actor to gain network entry. As another example, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies recently had to after it appeared that hackers successfully impersonated an employee and convinced the IT help desk to obtain the user's credentials to access and infect the system. Just through some basic online research on social media, the hackers seemingly managed to eventually take control of a multibillion-dollar company's computer systems. If these types of attacks and scenarios can happen to global brands with nearly limitless resources, what does that say for midmarket organizations?,With such a high level of network access, threat actors have a great deal of leverage, ready to demand a ransom or go straight to disclosing or selling your sensitive data on the dark web. Breaches of this nature can also significantly damage your brand reputation, translating to potential drops in share prices and the possible alienation of consumers with data privacy concerns. Enterprises must also contend with the fact that humans have the natural inclination to make their lives as easy as possible, always looking to simplify and streamline operations. This inclination has translated into the growing use of personal devices, which can present a dangerous risk to enterprises as they lose visibility and control not just over business processes but also over corporate security. This risk is not always created maliciously by the employee. Instead, it simply reflects a very human impulse to get things done in a convenient and timely fashion. While there are potential advantages of using personal devices in terms of business productivity, their use can nonetheless compromise the integrity of the work environment. Most worryingly, they can lead to regulatory compliance failures and expose the enterprise to financial liability. This is similar to what happened recently in several high-profile cases in the U.S. financial services industry, which came to light in 2021. A number of large financial services providers were heavily fined (from US$10 million to more than US$100 million each) by federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for improper policing of employees' use of off-channel messaging services and for failing to maintain and preserve all official communications by their employees. The fallout was costly, both from a reputation and financial standpoint. The human risk factor cannot be understated. As so many unfortunate tales making recent news headlines highlight, the digital landscape is fraught with danger and risks. The challenge for enterprises now is to constantly manage both attacks and device misuse while minimizing the potential blast radius on business operations. From a risk perspective, there is no doubt that some of the low-hanging fruit involves human weaknesses. How are these weaknesses being actively exploited or triggered? Verizon's "" (DBIR) outlines some of these threat vectors. People include not just employees and executives but also customers and third parties in the supply chain. They can be targeted with spray-and-pray email phishing tactics, but increasingly we are seeing spear phishing (targeting specific individuals), whaling (spear phishing attacks targeted at high-level employees), smishing (phishing attack via text messaging/SMS) and vishing (phishing attack via phone call/voice) attacks deployed as well, with successful outcomes. These types of attacks often require little technical knowledge. Background secondary research on social networks and some inventive scamming are usually more than enough for the threat actor. Technologies that may be vulnerable include personal computers, mobile devices, network systems, cloud infrastructure, software and applications. Remote work is here to stay in the post-pandemic world, with of remote workers using their personal devices for work tasks. They also use these devices for entertainment (social media, mobile apps, etc.), posing potential cyber risks. This is a huge challenge for enterprises due to policy and regulatory compliance risks and corporate data leakage. Verizon's Mobile Security Index (MSI) reports that more than 50% of personal devices [used in the workplace?] fell prey to a mobile phishing attack in 2022, with text messaging (SMS) attacks increasing the odds sixfold to tenfold (compared to email phishing attacks). The problem is that these personal devices may be managed by the individual employee, with enterprises having little to no control or visibility over device use. As a result, employees may unknowingly engage with a threat actor, and their company may not be aware of that activity until it is too late. It should be noted that some companies are still willing to accept the risks of BYOD. Some choose to allow personally liable devices because they are perceived to improve employee productivity or because they reduce IT spending. However, the cyber risks associated with a lack of control over employee personal devices are a tough pill to swallow. Another factor to consider is the lack of supply chain management for BYOD and choose your own device (CYOD). As referenced in , your employees are potentially using devices that have been rooted, jailbroken with vulnerable apps or even infected with malware without the user knowing. If you cannot pinpoint the origin of your employees' devices, your IT team may already be at a disadvantage. Ultimately, enterprises are paying the price for human weakness and BYOD policies. But the outlook is not hopeless. Plenty of security technologies can be implemented, and Verizon is one provider working hard to mature, evolve and create comprehensive solutions in this space. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Verizon has been working to enhance security for enterprise customers across various sectors. Notable work comes in helping defend organizations in heavily regulated spaces such as financial services that face growing challenges from two fronts: stricter regulatory pressure and increasingly complex social engineering attacks. At a minimum, corporate devices are a requirement for regulated companies. Using personal devices without recordkeeping software carries heavy legal and financial consequences for regulated organizations, as noted earlier. In the United States alone, more than in penalties have been racked up since the SEC started investigating recordkeeping tactics at financial institutions. That includes 16 Wall Street firms that were fined for allowing employees to discuss deals and trades on personal devices via text messages/WhatsApp. As useful as mobile device management (MDM) software may be in curbing cyber threats, personal devices still carry significant risks; it's still up to the end user to remember to maintain the security posture. Corporate devices have security benefits you cannot get with BYOD. Swapping personal devices for corporate-issued ones can allow IT staff to gain a better grip not just on internal/external communications but also on various integrity and security aspects of mobile devices. When organizations offer corporate-liable devices from Verizon, they are gaining enhanced security protections and controls not available on personal devices. This can help to address common vulnerabilities for organizations. For example, when trying to comply with regulators, many companies are contenting with high levels of robocalls. Unfortunately for banks, robocalls have become tougher to detect because threat actors use advanced deep fake technologies to recreate synthetic speeches, allowing them to impersonate banking customers. Among the Verizon solutions that can be used to counter such attacks are compliant calling, voice authentication and defense solutions. Financial services are not the only regulated organizations under intensive attack. Healthcare providers are also being targeted by opportunist social engineers, with fraudsters focusing on employees similarly through smishing and vishing attacks. Third-party, low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) may sometimes provide numbers to threat actors, who subsequently use the numbers to conduct targeted attacks against those employees. Organizations can take a proactive perspective, as Verizon offers executive protection services. Our threat hunting team can scour the dark web and help remove personally identifiable information (PII)—such as email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—about high-level employees that can be used to target them (and their family and social circles) in social engineering attacks. The first step any business must take in defending its network from social engineering attacks is to understand the nature of the cyber risks being faced. An outline should be created to establish a clear understanding of how to mitigate, minimize, transfer or accept the identified risks. This risk assessment is a critical step because it allows you to identify your assets, threat entities and risk appetite. From there, putting together a comprehensive defense plan becomes much easier because you know what your security goals are and what red flags to look out for. A defense plan against social engineering attacks comprises two main functions: threat detection and trust enforcement. Both functions apply equally to help detect and counter high-level threats and low-level vulnerabilities. Threat detection is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying and dealing with threats such as cyberattacks, compromises, data breaches and incidents once they occur. This is done by spotting and helping stop unauthorized access, malware, social engineering schemes, etc. Trust enforcement is all about getting out in front of potential attacks by leveraging techniques such as identity management, passwords, encryption, access control, authentication, etc. Both of these functions form the bedrock of a broader defense plan against social engineering attacks that protect networks, applications, devices and identities. Verizon provides both of these functions in five key areas of control: awareness training, mobile security policy, security protection controls, detection and response, and monitoring and testing across devices, applications, identities and networks. Security-conscious network providers like Verizon can have an advantage over traditional security vendors with their bird's-eye view of traffic, devices, technologies and users. For all customers, from small business to enterprise, Verizon offers a broad range of solutions including customer reporting, ongoing threat monitoring and sending out advisories. In this regard, every piece of data is ingested, analyzed and then conveyed into actionable insights. Verizon's customers gain the newfound ability to "see" what was always out of sight. This outlook grants them a high level of visibility across the entire spectrum of assets being used at any given time as well as all the interactions between them. From this bird's-eye view, we provide enterprise customers with comprehensive management, from device to network, on which they can layer vetted security controls. That means they can benefit from inherent security at the network level, such as registered short codes to provide hard-to-spoof identification, texting "off" to 4040 to stop unwanted email-to-text messages, 7726 spam message reporting and filtering, attestation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) via STIR/SHAKEN, and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection on the Verizon VoIP network. At some point, all organizations will require real-time supervisory control over employee devices to help curb increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Verizon is well prepared to fill this final security gap (keeping in mind that it simply cannot be fully achieved with BYOD devices). We provide both a baseline security package for the entirety of our wireless network and customized security for enterprise clients, either through corporate-liable end-user devices or dedicated security services. We leverage our understanding of the issues involved in migrating away from BYOD policies—such as security challenges, high stipend costs, and complexity in developing separate configurations and applications for personal devices—to assist clients transitioning to corporate lines. Moreover, Verizon can tailor a custom cybersecurity solution as part of a customer's holistic defense plan against social engineering threats. Ditching BYOD and going with Verizon corporate lines can help provide you with the granular cyber insight needed to properly assess modern social engineering tactics and identify them promptly. With a tailored deployment, we can help enact dedicated protection mechanisms to help keep your assets safe and reduce risks, including deploying security analysts with threat hunting backgrounds to scrutinize customer information on a daily basis as well as identify and respond to suspicious patterns and attacks. As previously alluded to, these outcomes are challenging when your employees use their personal devices. Beyond this, Verizon can offer a range of solutions that can address trust enforcement and threat detection. But importantly, as noted, it all starts with risk assessment. Our consulting services can help enterprises assess risks and provide advice on security posture, whether these are high-level threats or common, everyday risks. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise and role as a network provider create the perfect combination to provide a holistic view and comprehensive security strategies for companies. Partnering with us, your organization can have a network that, with the application of key security products and services, can help provide protections against those simple, everyday cyber attacks as well as more complex threats covering people, technologies and processes. Effectively assessing the social engineering risks that your organization's mobile device policy may pose starts with you asking the following questions:,If you need to learn more about these mobile security threats and how your organization should tackle them, a good starting point is,Verizon is offering a customized five-point social engineering defense plan for businesses. To learn more, contact your account representative or have a specialist contact you. "Security update," Uber newsroom, September 16, 2022. "MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks," The Associated Press, September 21, 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD," Lookout press release, April 3, 2023. "Guidelines for Managing the Security of Mobile Devices in the Enterprise," National Institute of Standards and Technology, May 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "U.S. fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.8 bln for talking deals, trades on personal apps," Reuters, September 27, 2022. Call Sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

DBIR Report 2023 - Incident Classification - System Intrusion Business

The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. This pattern largely pertains to attacks perpetrated by more dedicated criminals who utilize their expertise in hacking and ready access to malware to breach and/or impact organizations of different sizes, frequently leveraging Ransomware as their means of getting a payday. Ransomware continues to dominate this pattern as attackers leverage a bevy of different techniques to compromise an organization. 3,966 incidents, 1,944 with confirmed data disclosureExternal (96%), Internal (4%), Multiple (2%), Partner (1%) (breaches)Financial (97%), Espionage (3%) (breaches)Other (42%), Personal (34%), System (31%), Internal (24%) (breaches),Imagine strolling into your office one morning only to discover an alarming desktop image from some criminal group with a cringeworthy name requesting Bitcoin (BTC) in exchange for the return of all your data. Hopefully, being the avid DBIR reader you are, you would have recent and well-tested backups to restore from. However, what if these criminals do not stop at only encrypting your data but also threaten to leak portions of your more sensitive information unless paid? Oftentimes it appears that no matter how fast our defenses and practices evolve, attackers adapt theirs just as quickly. This creates a perpetual arms race, and nowhere is it better represented than in the System Intrusion pattern. We frequently think of the threat actors in this pattern as the "hands on keyboard" type of attackers. While they might leverage automation to gain a foothold, once they are inside the organization, they utilize finely honed skills to bypass controls and achieve their goals. As Figure 28 illustrates, this commonly includes Ransomware. They use a variety of tools to traverse your environment and then pivot, including using phishing and stolen credentials to obtain access and adding backdoors to maintain that access and leverage vulnerabilities to move laterally. We can see these attacks more clearly when we break them into three smaller, more consumable portions. Namely, the initial access phase, the breach escalation and the results. Figure 27 has a breakdown of the Action-Asset combinations that we see during different steps of the attack. When looking at Figure 27, we see the clear leaders for the initial access—a great deal of hacking servers and an almost equal amount of unknown actions. In terms of hacking, 9% of incidents involve Exploiting vulnerabilities and 8% involve the Use of stolen credentials. When we examine only our incidents that contain the exploitation of vulnerabilities, we find those vulnerabilities are largely exploited via Web applications (Figure 29). In addition, we see some User devices being directly targeted, and we also observe Phishing in roughly 6% of cases. Phishing provides just another means of ingress, either to get a set of usable credentials or to deploy a payload on a user system. Malware is largely distributed via email and often comes in the form of Microsoft Office documents (see Figure 30). This makes sense when you consider that most of these documents now have the ability to run code on the client system, which is extremely useful if you're an attacker. Admittedly, there are many cases in which we do not know the exact means of entry the attacker used. However, these pathways of Exploiting vulnerabilities, using stolen credentials and Phishing are very similar to previous years' findings, and let's face it, they are straight out of InfoSec 101. This again demonstrates the importance of the fundamentals. Once attackers have access to your environment, they will typically look for ways to escalate privileges, maintain persistence and locate paths to move across the organization to achieve their ultimate goal, whatever that may be. For those ATT&CK aficionados out there, you may be thinking this sounds like we're talking about a big chunk of that matrix. Well, we are. While we have a higher view of the incidents, we do not always have the telemetry required to find out exactly what techniques were used. However, below we discuss some of the additional hacking techniques and malware capabilities that we can track. Malware that maintains command and control (C2) access to the system was witnessed in about 5% of incidents. Also present are the more typical types of malware that profile hosts, scan networks and (a local favorite) dump passwords. Lastly, just in case you thought the 2010s were behind us, we even found a handful of crypto miners in this dataset. There were not enough for us to confirm that they are back en vogue, but definitely enough to confirm that certain parties still consider compromised servers as free real-estate from which to mine. With such a high reliance upon the installation of malware across this pattern (either in the form of Ransomware, backdoors or payment card skimming malware) we shouldn't be too surprised when we find servers that have illicit software installed as the most common combination of Attribute and Asset. The second most common is the exfiltration of data, and rounding out the trio is the loss of availability, aka rendering your data unreadable. These top three describe the final steps associated with many of these attacks quite well—attackers find a way to install their payload across the organization, steal data and then encrypt the systems on their way out. Ransomware continues to be a major threat for organizations of all sizes and industries and is present in 24% of breaches. Of those cases, 94% fall within System Intrusion. While Ransomware has increased only slightly this year, it is so ubiquitous that it may simply be a threat that we will always have to protect against—91% of our industries have Ransomware as one of their top three actions. To understand how these attacks occur, it is often useful to look at the top Vectors for the actions. In this case, the most common ways in are Email, Desktop sharing software and Web applications (Figure 31). Email as a vector isn't going away any time soon. The convenience of sending your malware and having the user run it for you makes this technique timeless. The next most common vector, Desktop sharing software, makes sense, since these breaches and incidents frequently leverage some means of accessing a system. What better way to do that than by using a built-in tool such as RDP or a third-party version to provide the criminal mastermind a nice GUI?,As we DBIR authors groggily awoke from our hyperbolic slumber to start collecting and writing about all the major happenings in the cybersecurity world, we saw yet another major cybersecurity event had slowly played out after the cutoff of our data collection. This occurred first in 2020, with SolarWinds, and history has repeated itself in 2021 with Log4j, opening what seems to be a Pandora's box of vulnerabilities. However, there is one advantage to waiting—we get to watch as the dust settles and provide an objective analysis as to what actually occurred. There was a great deal of uncertainty and complexity surrounding the incidents involving the Log4j vulnerability. One of which was the fact that no one really understood the full scope of the breach as it was not simply in one software product but was actually in a library used by numerous applications and programs (both purchased and open sourced.),A quick recap of the event is perhaps warranted to refresh everyone's memory. The vulnerability was disclosed in late November 2021, and within a few days the first exploitations began to appear. The vulnerability, given the designation of CVE-2021- 44228, was given a whopping criticality score of 10. By the end of December, 0.003% of the scanning activity captured by honeypots were actively poking and prodding for this specific vulnerability. While that number might seem small, the velocity was rather striking, with more than 32% of all Log4j scanning activity over the course of the year happening within 30 days of its release (the biggest spike of activity occurred within 17 days, as Figure 32 shows). This velocity is an interesting comparison versus organizations' median time to patch, which is currently 49 days for critical vulnerabilities, a number that has stayed relatively consistent over the years. However, it may not have been as big of a disaster as many predicted. When examining the DBIR incident dataset, we actually saw a decrease, we actually saw a decrease of vulnerability exploitation leading to incidents and breaches, with Log4j being mentioned in 0.4% of our incidents (just under a hundred cases). However, when examining these cases, we found that Log4j was used by a variety of actors to achieve an assortment of different objectives, with 73% of our cases involving Espionage and 26% involving Organized crime. Given the nature of the vulnerability, allowing remote code execution, we predictably saw a lot of malware activity associated with it, such as Backdoors and Downloaders to pull in additional hosts. Finally, in about 26% of the cases, we saw the exploit of Log4j being leveraged as part of Ransomware attacks, which only goes to show that attackers will leverage whatever beachhead they can get. Based on some of the vulnerability scanning data we analyzed (as in the good folks scanning for vulnerabilities, not the bad ones) we found that vulnerable Log4j showed up in 8% of organizations. And in other somewhat surprising news, we also found that there was a greater percentage of Log4j installations that were end of life (EOL) with 14% of organizations, even if they weren't actually vulnerable to Log4j explicitly. Lastly, 22% of the organizations had multiple (i.e. more than one) instances of the Log4j vulnerability in their systems. This underlying vulnerability in a dependency has brought back the discussion around having a software bill of materials (SBOM). You may think that SBOM is a term kids are throwing around in between their "no caps" and "bussin," but its goal is to help organizations understand all the ingredients (software packages and libraries) that go into making the software their organization relies upon. Having a mature SBOM process across their ecosystem enables organizations to quickly identify vulnerabilities within the underlying libraries and help with future remediation processes for something like Log4j. Bearing in mind the breadth of activity found within this pattern and how actors leverage a wide collection of techniques and tactics, there are a lot of safeguards that organizations should consider implementing. A small subset—including the CIS Control Number—is below, which should serve as a starting point for building out your own risk assessments to determine what controls are appropriate to your organization's risk profile. Secure Configuration of Enterprise Assets and Software [4] – Establish and Maintain a Secure Configuration Process [4.1] – Establish and Maintain a Secure Configuration Process for Network Infrastructure [4.2] – Implement and Manage a Firewall on Servers [4.4] – Implement and Manage a Firewall on End-User Devices [4.5],Email and Web Browser Protection [9] – Use DNS Filtering Services [9.2],Malware Defenses [10] – Deploy and Maintain Anti-Malware Software [10.1] – Configure Automatic Anti-Malware Signature Updates [10.2],Continuous Vulnerability Management [7] – Establish and Maintain a Vulnerability Management Process [7.1] – Establish and Maintain a Remediation Process [7.2],Data Recovery [11] – Establish and Maintain a Data Recovery Process [11.1] – Perform Automated Backups [11.2] – Protect Recovery Data [11.3] – Establish and Maintain an Isolated Instance of Recovery Data [11.4]Account Management [5] – Establish and Maintain an Inventory of Accounts [5.1] – Disable Dormant Accounts [5.3],Access Control Management [6] – Establish an Access Granting/ Revoking Protocol [6.1] – Require MFA for Externally- Exposed Applications [6.3] – Require MFA for Remote Network Access [6.4]Security Awareness and Skills Training [14],Since we are hot on the subject of ransomware, we thought it would be interesting to revisit the breach impact data provided by our partner, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). When we last reviewed this data in the 2021 DBIR, we found that 90% of the incidents reported to the IC3 had no financial loss result, but for the remaining 10%, the median amount lost was $11,500, and the range of losses in 95% of the cases were between $70 and $1.2 million. In reviewing Figure 33, of the incidents with loss, the calculated median more than doubled to $26,000, and the 95% range of losses expanded to sit between $1 and $2.25 million, putting that upper bound in scarier territory if you are a small business. The FBI did find that only 7% of the incidents had losses in this case, so it's not all bad news. Now, before any one of you makes a snarky quip about inflation and the base rate of the economy, here is the unusual part: When combining the paid-out transactions to the threat actors on the same time period, we get a much smaller median—$10,000 (Figure 34), and this median is actually less than the two previous years when the DBIR team has had access to this dataset. What this suggests is that the overall costs of recovering from a ransomware incident are increasing even as the ransom amounts are lower. This fact could be suggesting that the overall company size of ransomware victims is trending down. Even though the amounts requested by the threat actors would be smaller for those smaller companies—they want to get any money they can—the added costs of recovering their IT infrastructure under a backdrop of likely technical debt would spike their overall losses. This is conjecture, as we don't have the company size data and not all complaints have the associated transaction value data in this specific dataset. Even so, this is a result we have been expecting to see due to the increase of automation and efficiency of ransomware operators. Regardless, it's fair to say that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so we cannot emphasize enough the need of having a plan and/or incident response resources at the ready ahead of your next unscheduled encryption event. Though insiders have indicated that it could have gone up to 11. Feel free to make that inflation joke now. This sentence was famously said by a man who flew a kite with a key in a thunderstorm. Makes you think. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)