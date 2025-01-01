how much is 300 mbps internet

Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

Operating out of a historic 1912 building, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Verizon LTE Business Internet gives their owners fast, reliable, wireless service for phones, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, security cameras and more—without a costly, complex install. , Owner, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom,St. Helens, Oregon is a quiet town about forty miles north of Portland, on the west bank of the Columbia River. It's a popular destination for live music in the summer, and every October the town hosts a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations. Marci and Randy Sanders opened the Tap into Wine café in 2017, expanding with the Big River Taproom in 2021. Their local craft beers and wines—along with Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian Beef—draw local residents and tourists year-round, with summer and October the busiest times. "I love the history, and I love the river, too," says Marci Sanders. "It's just a perfect kind of setting for what we want to do here.",The Sanders' dreams for the taproom, however, went beyond food and drinks. Delivering streaming entertainment with great customer experience—along with paperless operations—would require reliable Internet connectivity. "This is a 1912 building. It's on the national historic register," says Marci. "The local phone company came out and they were going to have to bore a hole through this foot-thick wall. I said 'No, that's not going to work.'",In addition to offering great food, fun drinks and streaming entertainment, the Sanders also wanted to operate a nearly paperless operation, with a lean staff. They knew all those goals would only be possible with an Internet solution simple enough for everyone to use, along with fully dependable Internet connectivity. Marci says, "I could imagine, with us trying very hard to go as paperless as possible, how difficult that would be for us if we did lose connectivity. I really was looking for a solution that was as simple as possible, but also gave us the robustness we could rely on.",The Sanders chose to connect their business with Verizon's LTE Business Internet, a simple, plug-and-play, wireless internet service. After a consultation with their Verizon partner, they settled on a plan that would support the restaurant, even on their busiest nights. One reason they lean so hard on their connectivity is a desire to run a paperless business. They don't issue paper receipts, and all their food and beverage orders are relayed electronically from counter to bar to kitchen. We did not want to have the encumbrance of paper," says Marci. She says the digital system "cuts down on having to bother the cook and say, 'Whose order is this?' When we're really busy the cook needs to concentrate and not be interrupted.",Their Verizon LTE Business Internet has proven to be a wise decision through two peak periods in the first few months after expanding. Randy Sanders says, "We had a pre-opening party with the St. Helens summer concert series going on at the same time. It was crazy. thousands of people in town, using their phones and whatnot, so we were worried that maybe that would affect our bandwidth in the tap room. And it didn't—it was fine.",Marci adds, "We just came off of a whole month of Halloweentown, when the little town of St. Helens turns into a big tourist mecca. And I can just tell you that the last thing we ever had to worry about was our connectivity and all of our systems working. We did not have to worry one second about it.",As satisfied as they are with the performance of their Internet setup, the Sanders are equally pleased with the service they've received from their Verizon Account Manager. "Our Verizon rep came onto the scene right away when I first ordered the equipment," says Marci. "And I was able to install it myself with his help. He held my hand all the way through the whole process of getting the router here and getting it set up. And I'm not really a techie person, but when the second router arrived, he didn't have to walk me through everything.",The Sanders see the benefits of Verizon LTE Business Internet every night, but they also appreciate the long-term flexibility the system gives them. "It's so different from when we were in the business a decade ago," says Marci. "Everything has become so much so much easier, more plug and play, being able to change things on the fly and not have to have somebody come in to update something. "I do think that, as time moves along, it'll just keep getting better.",Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. Verizon's 4G LTE network to US business customers with 999 lines or less, subject to credit review. Plans reflect maximum available download speeds, which may vary. Upload speeds also vary & will be lower than download speeds. All plans include 300 GB/mo/line of data; if usage exceeds that allowance, blocks of 5 GB will be automatically added to your account for an additional charge of $10 per block, plus taxes. All plans include a monthly allotment of premium network access (varies per plan) after which your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic in times of congestion. No domestic or international roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & texts. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. Fiber vs. Cable - Which is better?

Fiber vs. Cable: Which is better?,Have you recently discovered that fiber is available in your neighborhood or office complex, and you're wondering what it's all about?,Maybe your niece is bragging about how much faster gaming is with fiber-optic internet. Maybe your own network chokes and lags when you try to send big files or stream the U.S. Open for your patrons. Or maybe your competitor always seems to be a step ahead of you, fast and ready with the latest digital oﬀerings to delight their customers. Chances are that you already rely on the internet for your daily operations. And you probably like to stay on top of new technologies that can help grow your business. So already, fiber-optic internet sounds like a good thing. But how do you know it's better than the cable internet you already have? How do you know if it makes sense to switch? Let's break it down. What is fiber-optic internet?,Transmitted with flashes of light through strands of glass, fiber-optic internet is the most advanced broadband technology available. Because data can travel faster across greater distances with glass than with cable, the connection speed is much faster with a 100% fiber-optic network. That means fiber is able to handle a range of services such as bundled internet, telephone and television services, among others. That also means that it's particularly well-suited to,With Verizon, speeds begin at approximately 75 Mbps. That speed is likely best for businesses with one to four users who may require large file-sharing capacity and need moderate download speeds. At the top end, download speeds reach 940 Mbps. That's good for businesses needing fast uploads and downloads and extra bandwidth for the whole office. The nice thing with fiber is that businesses can start at the lower, easily aﬀordable range and upgrade when more bandwidth is needed. How much you'll need depends on a number of considerations. These include how many devices you use and how many people connect to the internet throughout the day. They also include things like whether you share large files, access multiple cloud-based applications, or need fast streaming for video conferencing and high-definition video. How is fiber different from cable internet?,With cable, data is transferred via coaxial television cable, which is made of copper, aluminum and plastic and is designed to conduct electricity. This copper wiring is more susceptible to environmental conditions—like storms or electrical interference—than fiber-optic technology. That makes fiber a more reliable option. Download and upload speeds with cable are typically slower than with fiber, varying from 10 to 500 Mbps and 5 to 50 Mbps, respectively. What are the benefits of fiber-optic connectivity over cable?Achieving the digital dream at The Dental Family,Because they know that paperless, digital dentistry is more eﬃcient and more precise, the team at family-oriented dental practice The Dental Family aims to be fully digital. They rely on Verizon for a bundled set of services. These include fiber-optic internet, television, and phone and wireless services. Doing so helps them provide the friendly, modern and reliable dental services they've become known for. Even better, it supports their continued growth. Like when they needed to triple their internet speed. And when they opened a second location. With Verizon fiber, uploading multigigabyte digital X-ray scans to their milling unit happens quickly. That translates to improved workflow for The Dental Family. Today, dental crowns can be fabricated for patients in just a couple of hours, a process that used to take days or weeks. Fiber internet reliability,Optical fiber already has a strong reputation for being incredibly reliable. Some providers use active optical networks to transmit fiber to customers. Verizon uses passive optical networks, which rely on light waves and are capable of delivering high volumes of upstream and downstream bandwidth that can be changed to suit the user's needs. That means fewer moving and electrical parts—and less chance of things going wrong. That's the kind of dependability you can build your business on. Cravings for Costa Rican cuisine is an online, all-the-time gig at Antojos Ticos. For the staﬀ at Antojos Ticos, the reliability they get with Verizon fiber is what it takes to serve up their passion for Costa Rican cuisine every day. Antojos Ticos does everything online. They take orders from GrubHub®. They use their tablets to take orders at the table and transmit them to the kitchen. They even take payment and research new recipes and spices online. Between their multiple phone lines, streaming television and free Wi-Fi for customers, their network could easily get bogged down. But with bundled fiber-optic services from Verizon, they're ready and able to tackle it all. Fiber internet value,Dollar for dollar, the productivity gains that are achievable with fiber-optic internet make it the logical choice over cable for many small businesses. Bundling services makes fiber internet even more aﬀordable. Plus, our flexible, scalable options mean you can modify your service as your needs change. Finding seasonal or limited-time oﬀers designed to help you make the decision to switch from cable can make a nice impact on your spend as well. Businesses in buildings already wired for fiber optics may also find additional value from easy start-up and installation options. While fiber can be more expensive in some areas, the value that comes from faster speeds and greater reliability can help make it easier to get work done. Combined, these capabilities can also strengthen your ability to compete. Focus on quality over quantity leads Laundromutt to Fios by Verizon. Self-service dog spa and grooming salon Laundromutt turns flexible self-service and in-depth one-on-one attention into high value for its customers. Verizon fiber is there each day, helping the company thrive in a highly competitive industry. Now that they've switched to Verizon, all seven employees can use the network, all at the same time. Even when they're on their feet providing service or taking phone calls. Even when they're working from wherever they happen to be. That means they can quickly upload snaps of each perfectly groomed pup and share information on their recently expanded doggie daycare oﬀerings. They can even check in on and support their customers from home. Best of all, setup was easy. Verizon came in and took care of everything. 