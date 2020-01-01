how much is a gigabit

Choosing a wireless router for your business

Choosing a wireless router for your business,Which router is best for you?,We live and work in a new wired world where people now demand the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and your small business is no different. As your company grows and your workforce becomes more mobile, you may be interested in adding wireless capabilities to your network to allow your workforce to communicate with customers and colleagues easily and efficiently, from the airport to the office to remote locations. But when it comes to choosing a wireless router that's right for your business, wading through technical specifications can be confusing, and the options can seem overwhelming, especially if you're a non- technical type. It's easy to get bogged down in all of the numbers--802.11N, N900, AC1750--when trying to compare features to make the right decision. As hardware devices that provide the basic infrastructure for a small office network, wireless routers offer a convenient way to connect wired and wireless devices (wifi) with a broadband Internet service to share data files and stream media. Here are a few general guidelines to keep in mind as you make this important decision:,The new standard: dual-band 802.11N WiFi router. It's generally agreed that the next-generation Wi-Fi router for business wireless networking today is the 802.11n, which supports much faster wireless connections over much longer distances than previous generations. If you're interested in a router that's future-ready, choose an 802.11n router like . When you're doing your router research, chances are you'll also see a lot of references to bands. The 2.4 and 5 GHz bands refer to the frequencies in which wireless communications currently operate. A single-band router refers to one that works on only one frequency, while a dual-band router like supports and uses both. This allows you the freedom to check e-mail and browse the Internet using the 2.4GHz band while video conferencing or using other high-bandwidth applications on the 5GHz band. The Fios Gateway's next-generation wireless technology enables devices to run at wireless speeds up to 155 Mbps for 2.4GHz and up to 800 Mbps*. That's up to 5x faster than the speeds available with other routers. Another big plus of wireless-N routers is that they're backwards-compatible, so that they are able to connect with earlier wireless standards like Wireless-G, -B, and -A. (However, even a wireless N router may not achieve maximum performance if your PC or other devices operate on a previous standard). *Speed and range tested in lab conditions using latest generation wireless devices. Three essentials: speed, security, flexibility. For the fastest transmission rates of high-bandwidth applications like video and voice, look for a router that offers a Gigabit Wired Ethernet port. Another important consideration for any small business network is security. Choose a small business wireless router that supports the advanced security encryption technology, like WPA2. If you're using the router for your small business, look for the ability to create Guest Access and multiple SSIDs, so you can separate your network between guests and trusted users. Also, it's a good idea to choose one with dual WAN ports for critical backup access if needed. Keep in mind, though, that while a fast wireless router will improve the performance of your internal network, it can't go any faster than your Internet connection allows. That speed is set by your Internet Service Provider (ISP), which is why choosing the right partner is so critical to the success of your business network. Just as not all routers are the same, not all ISPs can provide the reliability, speed, and next-generation technology you need to take your business to the next level. High-bandwidth capability = future-ready business. As the small business owner's best choice for broadband, offer blazing-fast Internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, which help save time and increase productivity when performing high-bandwidth activities like video conferencing, sending large files, and backing up large data to the cloud. With a 100% fiber-optic connection straight to your business, Fios delivers consistently fast speeds, 24-hour reliability, and a future-ready Internet, with the massive bandwidth that tomorrow's new devices and big files will require. With 24/7 business tech support, 2-year price guarantee with a term contract, and a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee, Verizon delivers comprehensive, cost-effective solutions and peace of mind, so customers can get back to focusing on what's really important: running their businesses. See what products are available in your area and get pricing. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. Not sure what you need? We can make some recommendations. The Business Case for True 5G Networks Solutions

The business case,Advancing the next generation of healthcare powered by 5G5G networks have the potential to revolutionize the way we work and do business. A Gartner survey reveals two-thirds of organizations intend to deploy 5G by 2020.1 But, in the race to deliver 5G at scale, some carriers are investing more in hype than innovation. While there will always be a race to establish leadership and position, trying to do so through hype alone creates two serious risks. First, it creates confusion in the market and undersells the reality of 5G. Rebranding a 4G LTE Advanced network as a 5G service leaves customers with an experience less than the promise and potential of 5G. This perception of 5G as merely "a faster version of 4G" may be difficult to overcome as 5G networks come online. Second, it has the potential to stall technology innovation and investment in 5G by commercial partners, due to lackluster network performance. These partnerships are critical to bringing actual 5G use cases to life in their respective industries. In order to help business customers and partners overcome these real or perceived risks, Verizon has committed to only labeling networks as 5G if they meet the following criteria: if new device hardware connects to the network using new radio technology to deliver new capabilities. Our commitment to this transparency was recently shared by Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon.2 Not only did he make this promise, but he called for others to follow this path. As you work to differentiate between investments in hype versus investments in innovation, you should know that Verizon is building a 5G network that will eventually allow businesses to:,Anything less should call into question the motivations of the carrier or provider. —Kyle Malady, Verizon Chief Technology Officer,There are eight core currencies—or attributes—that you should consider when evaluating a 5G network. A network that,delivers better capabilities in each of the eight currencies will be a network that provides a true platform for innovation. Verizon has reached speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second in 4G LTE Advanced.3 5G speeds have the potential to be many times faster than today's 4G LTE network. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service application deployment without having to install additional hardware, reducing typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected5G will eventually be capable of supporting up to 1 million devices in a square kilometer. With so much new data from5G will eventually have lower energy requirements for network operations (up to 90% less than 4G). 5G can enable edge computing—shifting complex computing to the network's edge—saving time and processing energy on end users' devices. The 5G standard is designed to handle up to 10 TB/s/km This means the 5G network will eventually be able to carryLatency is the time it takes for data to travel from the user over the network to the central processor and back again. Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation—ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. First, if you are not currently using Verizon's 4G LTE network, we recommend doing so immediately. This gives you instant access to the largest and most reliable 4G LTE network in the United States and opens the door for critical use cases that are actionable today. And, as there are currently no plans to sunset Verizon 4G LTE, this is an investment in the long-term value of your business. Second, as Verizon 5G networks are rolled out in markets where you do business, we recommend working with us to,There are five network elements that are required to build out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon has spent years deploying a massive fiber network while densifying its 4G LTE network with fiber-fed smallVerizon has spent years densifying our 4G LTE network. Many 4G locations will be used for 5G. We have built relationships with municipalities of all sizes to accelerate network deployment. Verizon has secured a large portfolio of millimeter-wave spectrum, through company and license acquisitions, to helpWe have network locations nationwide that are ideally suited to house edge computing resources. Computing at the edgeVirtualization began taking hold in 4G networks as a component of LTE Advanced evolution, but it will be critical as Reach out to your Verizon Wireless business specialist or visit verizonwireless.com/biz/5g,Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Survey Reveals Two-Thirds of Organizations Intend to Deploy 5G by 2020." December 18, 2018. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2018-12-18-gartner-survey-reveals-two-thirds-of-organizations-in,verizon.com/about/news/when-we-say-5g-we-mean-5g,In six-channel carrier aggregation,https://www.itu.int/md/R15-SG05-C-0040/en,verizon.com/about/our-company/5g/how-5g-will-pull-cloud-closer,https://5g-ppp.eu/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/5G-Vision-Brochure-v1.pdf,Latency improvements are due to lower latency in the 5G radio access network and the extension of the core network closer to end users. verizon.com/about/news/verizon-ceo-hans-vestberg-keynotes-2019-consumer-electronics-show,Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks,verizon.com/about/news/verizon-agrees-105-billion-three-year-minimum-purchase-agreement-corning-next-generation,Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. FL6790120,Choose your country to view contact details. Managed WAN Service

,Keep your WAN running smoothly Big Data. Cloud computing. Mobility. Collaboration. Security. To make the most of all your IT investments, you need them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently. It all falls on your wide area network (WAN), which in turn falls on your IT staff to manage. If your team doesn't have the time and resources—let alone the expertise—consider our Managed WAN service. Our experts have more than two decades of experience managing customer networks. When you partner with us, you'll give your IT staff some much-needed relief—and the freedom they need to focus on your big-picture technology roadmap. It's how we're helping major enterprises like Target keep employees connected to critical apps throughout its 2,000 stores, while adapting quickly to the latest technologies. All without adding to its IT team's to-do list. We can help you find the right wide area network solution that meets your needs. What is Managed WAN?,Your WAN connects every part of your organization. When it doesn't perform well, neither does your business. Managed WAN lets you outsource the management to us, so you can be sure you're delivering the reliable performance and private connectivity you need to keep all your sites up and running. How does Managed WAN work?,With Managed WAN, you choose the exact level of service your organization needs at every step—from pre-implementation engineering services to management services to reporting. You get a single portal for monitoring your WAN's performance, including critical metrics like latency, volume, congestion and discarded frames. Plus, you can track elements like project status, inventory tracking and change management requests. Features & benefits,Better WAN services help you easily collaborate with partners and suppliers, speed delivery of high-demand products and create better experiences for customers by seamlessly connecting them with employees and self-service systems. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in 150+ countries,experts to support your needs,years managing customer networksBy partnering with our WAN services experts, it's not just your IT team that benefits. It's your entire business. Our automated network monitoring system can improve initial response time to network outages compared to a typical DIY customer. eBonding with global service providers helps you coordinate trouble ticketing across multiple carrier networks around the world. When combined with Managed WAN, our network engineering, network analysis, and other WAN analysis reporting levels add an additional level of support. Everything included in Monitor and notify, plus:Everything included in Physical management, plus:Learn how a smarter network can help you get results in a market that's always changing. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience that adapts to your users. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 