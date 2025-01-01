how much is a phone bill per month

Links related to "how much is a phone bill per month"

My Business Wireline: View my Bill

You can view the past 24 months of your billing statements at any time when . Click in the section,Verizon bills you one month in advance for most services. The exceptions to that include pay-per-use services, such as video-on-demand or usage-based voice calling plans, as well as certain voice services in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, your bill might show partial-month charges or one-time charges if you made a change to your service in the middle of your billing cycle. Your balance can be found on the first page of your bill or online in your account. It includes your current charges plus any unpaid amount from the last bill. Your monthly bill will contain a variety of different charges related to your service, which can fluctuate or change due to a variety of different factors, including the following:Your bill may include some federal, state and local taxes, government surcharges and fees, and Verizon surcharges. These charges vary depending on what products and services you have and in what state you use these products/services. Each state has the power to levy additional state taxes based upon Public Utility Commission (PUC) guidance. If you have a question about a charge on your bill that appears to be state initiated, contact your state PUC for explanation of the charge and why it was instituted. In many cases, these charges are similar to those levied at the interstate level. The Carrier Cost Recovery Charge is a monthly surcharge telecommunications carriers, such as Verizon Long Distance and Verizon Enterprise Solutions, are permitted to assess in order to defray a portion of the costs to terminate calls on other networks; fees paid to support government programs such as Telecommunications Relay Service and Local Number Portability, along with other charges assessed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC); and additional indirect costs associated with administering and complying with government programs. This surcharge is not a customer tax or fee assessed by a government agency. A tax collected for city governments from purchasers of products and users of telecommunication services, which may include equipment, installation, maintenance, and local and long distance service. The 911 Emergency Service Fee covers the costs of local jurisdictions providing 911 emergency response services to its citizens. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law mandates the fee. Verizon collects this fee as a billing agent on behalf of the appropriate 911 jurisdictions within the state. A few states authorized Verizon to collect the fees as a cost recovery where the state designates Verizon as the provider of the 911 emergency phone service. The federal excise tax is a tax on local telephone service for services and facilities sold in connection with local service. This tax is a percentage of the cost of your services and appears on the local phone portion of your bill. The percentage used to calculate the amount of the tax appears with the charge. For example, Federal excise tax at 3%.,Verizon acts as a billing agent and collects these fees on behalf of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). All monies collected for the federal excise tax are paid directly to the IRS. The FCC has mandated an access charge, known as the FCC Line Charge, to partially reimburse telephone service providers for the cost of routing long distance calls made by local customers. This charge is applied to all customers who have telephone lines in their home or business, whether they make long distance calls or not. This is also known as the Federal Subscriber Line Charge and the Federal Line Cost Charge. A state-assessed surcharge to partially reimburse telephone service providers for the cost of routing long distance calls made by local customers. This charge is applied to all customers who have telephone lines in their home or business, whether they make long distance charges or not. A monthly, per-line surcharge paid by the customer to recover local companies' contribution to the Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF). This fund supports telecommunications and information services in schools, public libraries and rural healthcare facilities. The fund also subsidizes local service to high-cost areas and low-income customers. The FCC regulates this charge. The FUSF rate is reviewed quarterly. This fee helps keep local telephone rates affordable for all customers and gives a discount to schools, libraries and low-income families. Generated funds are reserved for mass-transit systems. A fee assessed for the privilege of using the municipal public rights-of-way. This fee provides the municipality the funds needed to recover the cost of administering the access to the right-of-way. Typical costs included are for inspection, permit processing, engineering, traffic and other such expenditures that the municipality incurs to manage the health and safety of its citizens, as utility companies work in the right-of-way. The fee is generally either an amount per telephone access line or a percentage of revenue. State law or Public Utility Commission tariffs allow Verizon to recover these costs as a separately billed item. Municipalities collect this fee from public utilities. Federal law requires all local phone companies to provide service provider number portability, which allows customers to retain their phone number when switching companies to provide their local phone service. Federal law allows for the recovery of costs associated with the development, implementation and operability of service provider number portability. The FCC and state Public Utility Commissions approved the amounts that the local phone companies can charge, on a fee-per-access-line basis, to recover these costs by charging PBX and ISDN PRI customers nine and five times the basic per-line fee, respectively. Similar to the municipal Maintenance fee, this allows public utilities to recover these fees from their customers. A state tax levied on all long distance calls and some services and features. Generally, this is similar to a sales tax. Telephone companies must pay tax on total revenue. This funds the Public Utility Commissions and other state services. This tax is usually a liability of the company (levied on the company's receipts). Generally, Verizon must pay this tax without regard to whether or not it is recovered from Verizon customers. Some states assess state universal service fees for providing universal service for schools, libraries and rural healthcare facilities. This fee is calculated as a percentage of your total monthly long distance charges. This fee provides special-needs equipment, facilities and services for people who are deaf to use the telecommunications network. This includes special phones, hearing devices, Braille pads, necessary network switching equipment and operation of a service center that the customer uses for specialized services. The requirements for collecting and remittance of the fees are state specific and established by state law, Public Utility Commission rule or tariff filings. Treated as a sales tax. The difference inferred in the name relates to the incidence of the tax — whether the tax is the liability of the customer or of the company. If the tax is the liability of the company, regulatory authorities usually allow Verizon to recover it from customers, either as a separate line on the bill or just buried in Verizon's cost of service. Universal service fees are mandated by the federal government and assessed under rules developed by the FCC to support universal service for schools, libraries and rural healthcare facilities. It is calculated as a percentage of your total monthly long distance charges. Your Verizon Fios TV charges will appear in a section of your bill designated specifically for Fios TV and may include some additional fees related to your service. This monthly fee helps cover a portion of the costs currently charged by local programming providers to Verizon for basic-tier programming channels and is subject to change. This monthly fee allows Verizon to recover from its customers the cost of the video franchise fee Verizon is required to pay to local franchise authorities, which may be up to 5.26% of the gross revenues from Fios TV services, in order to provide TV services. This fee recovers the amount Verizon pays to fund the administrative costs of one or more regulatory bodies; whether that is the FCC that is funded on a per-subscriber-fee basis or a state regulator that may be funded on a per-subscriber or percentage of cable television revenue basis. For a complete listing of all billing terminology, please visit our page. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Payment Options | My Business Wireless Billing and Payments

You can pay your bill using multiple payment methods (also known as making a split payment) when logged in to If you want to apply the same payment method to multiple accounts, click at the top of the page. At the time of enrollment, Verizon will confirm the date on which the first automatic payment will be posted to your account. In a limited number of circumstances, you will need to pay the next month's bill manually again, but payments will be automatically applied starting the following month. You can set up Auto Pay online when logged in to,You'll get a confirmation email, or you can print the details from the screen. Please note that if you've selected the 29th, 30th or 31st of the month for your Auto Pay enrollment, and the month doesn't include that date, the payment will be charged the following day. When you've successfully updated your account, you'll be shown a confirmation page that displays your next Auto Pay date. If your next payment is due before your next Auto Pay date, you should make your next payment manually. Yes, you can make a one-time payment virtually any time, even if you're set up for Auto Pay. If you make a one-time payment for the full amount of your balance, your next Auto Pay payment will be skipped. If your one-time payment is less than the balance due, the remainder will be paid via Auto Pay. If you make a one-time payment near your Auto Pay date and your automatic payment is already in process, the one-time payment may result in a duplicate payment, the balance of which will be applied to your next bill. If you use an ineligible method to make a one-time payment, the value of the Auto Pay discount will appear as a chargeback on your next bill. You can make a one-time payment with a Verizon Gift Card anytime. The amount will be applied to your account, and the next payment made through Auto Pay will be reduced to reflect the Gift Card amount. To make a one-time payment with a Gift Card while set up for Auto Pay go to the Pay your bill page. When asked to pick a payment method, choose the Gift card option. Visit our to learn more. If you combine Auto Pay and paper-free billing discount, you may be eligible for a $5/line per month discount on eligible monthly phone plans. To qualify, you must: When you use Auto Pay and paper-free billing to pay your bill, you can get a $5/month discount* for each line that has 1 of the following plans:,My Biz Plan,Business Unlimited Start 5G, Business Unlimited Plus 5G, Business Unlimited Pro 5G,Business Unlimited Start 1.0, Business Unlimited Plus 1.0, Business Unlimited Pro 1.0,Business Unlimited Start 2.0**, Business Unlimited Plus 2.0**, Business Unlimited Pro 2.0**,Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Learn more

Plans for Business: Phone, Internet, Data, Security & More

From mobile networks to internet connectivity and cybersecurity protection, we have plans to fit your business needs. Our Business Unlimited plans provide mobility built for getting work done, with the 5G, data and performance your business needs. Get the essentials Boost your productivity Get more of what you need Perfect. Just check to see if they're compatible with our network, then shop plans. Also, save $600 when you switch to Verizon & bring your smartphone & number. Use our tool to help you select the right business internet solution for your organization. Symmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 2048/2048 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,PromosSymmetrical download and upload speeds for supporting local apps, email and Wi-Fi connected devices. Plan includes,Promos,Symmetrical download and upload speeds, for high-volume streaming, secure and reliable data transfers and backup. Plan includes,Promos,Speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for businesses needing a high-capacity connection for large file transfers or video conferences. Plan includes,Promos,Experience a fast connection that can change the game for any size business. With a guaranteed price for 10 years. Best for small to medium office, full-office VOIP, construction sites, digital kiosks, and basic guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Best for heavy video conferencing, webinar hosting, cloud-based apps and high-volume guest Wi-Fi. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Accommodates heavy cloud app usage, streaming media and advanced devices and robotics. Plan details,Promos and available extras:,Do business on your terms with wireless internet that's reliable, easy to use and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. It's your business. It's your Verizon. Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.24. Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Cost-effective voice plans with crystal-clear calling, productivity-boosting features and our reliable network,Best for single-site locations With Fios bundle, cost per VoIP line is up to $25/mo with the $0/mo price available only with select, higher speed bundles. VoIP line only $35/mo. Best for businesses with remote or mobile employees plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,Best for multisite locations with fewer than 100 employees A range of solutions to give your teams the tools they need to work seamlessly in the office, at home or on the road,Best for advanced communication and collaboration needsUnified video and voice conferencing, persistent messaging, and file sharing in a cloud-based collaboration solution for office, remote and mobile workers,Robust security solutions available to some of the biggest businesses around the world are now also available for small and medium-sized businesses. Best for small businesses that are looking to protect their smartphones, tablets and computers without extensive in-house IT security resourcesA simple and effective security bundle that combines antivirus software with internet protection and 24/7 tech support for the bundle to help protect your devices,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses who need strong mobile security along with mobile device managementA powerful bundle of mobile device management and an easy-to-use mobile device security tool,plus taxes and fees,Best for businesses managing corporate mobile devicesAutomated device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterpriseVerizon IoT Machine to Machine (M2M) price plans support wireless triband coverage that includes our Ultra Wideband (C-Band and mmWave), 5G Nationwide and 4G networks. Connect from abroad or to 200+ countries while in the U.S. Plus switch now and get up to a $800 Visa® Prepaid card with select Fios Internet and voice plans and a two-year agreement. Offer ends 3.31.24 plus taxes, fees and equipment charges w/two-year agreement and autorenewalA reliable, feature-rich Voice over IP (VoIP) phone system that's easy to use and manage,Stay connected and easily manage calls with mobile and desktop apps to enable remote work and more than 45 features for your business. Unlimited nationwide calling,Mobile app for working on the go,Automatic call forwarding, voicemail to email, call transfer between devices and more Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges,A mobile-first business phone system with 50+ features designed for how you work today—call, collaborate and connect while you're on the go. Move freely across devices,Reduce missed calls,Collaborate with conference calling ,A virtual PBX VoIP and business phone system,Collaborate with ease, manage costs and help simplify what it takes to run your business. Simple installation over your existing broadband service,Pay-as-you-go services and self-management tools,Disaster recovery and business continuity capabilities Drive more effective meetings and communications with a wide breadth of collaboration functionality across devices. Extensive functionality,Optimized for mobile experiences,Built-in enterprise-grade security measures ,plus taxes and fees,Help protect your business with access to a level of security protections similar to those employed by larger companies. Five-license pack for $20/month plus taxes and fees,Ten-license pack for $35/month plus taxes and fees,Twenty-five-license pack for $75/month plus taxes and fees,One pack per account at a time ,plus taxes and fees,Employ a multilayered security approach that provides strong protection for your mobile devices. Mobile device management,Mobile threat defense,Wi-Fi protection,Tech support for the bundle ,Verizon MDM makes it easier to adopt and manage a variety of mobile and IoT technologies. Rapid device management and app deployment,One portal for management and monitoring,Advanced authentication,Offers available to new business customers only, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Depending on speed tier purchased, promotional pricing for Internet and voice guaranteed for 12 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 13 with 2 year contract), or 24 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 25 with 2 year contract), or 36 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 37 with 2 year contract) or 60 consecutive months ($10 increase starting month 61 with 2 year contract) (60 month guarantee not available in all areas where Fios is sold) subject to continuation of qualifying products; price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only; excludes optional services and equipment charges; prices subject to increase thereafter. With no annual contract, price increases to then current market rate subject to the applicable guarantee period. Select installation charges may be waived. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $49 activation fee may apply. Offers may be fulfilled via bill credit(s); other taxes, fees & terms apply. for a 2 year contract: 35% of base monthly charges for unexpired term. 2 year term automatically renews at then-current term rates unless canceled within 30 days prior to or 60 days after the term is renewed. (MBG) is available with 2 year contract only and requires cancellation within 30 days of installation; excludes subscriptions, per minute usage, labor/material charges in excess of standard installation and month-to-month service plans, including Fios TV service. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Phone equipment purchase required with VoIP, starting at $85. Equipment must be returned within 30 days of cancellation. Equipment restocking fee may apply if order is canceled or service is terminated within 30 days. MBG and/or promotional offers do not apply to service ordered for temporary, short term or special events. is valid for 5 business days and is an estimate based on current pricing, promotions and taxes that are subject to change. Quote does not include additional charges for nonstandard installations. Verizon Wi-Fi available in select areas with qualifying packages. Software limitations and other terms apply. Visit business.verizon.net/wifi for details. Wired speeds advertised. Wired & wireless speeds vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See for more info. Service availability varies. Usage charges apply on basic line. Activation fee of $49 may apply based on speed tier purchased. Wireless Verizon Router is available for$399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Backup battery available for Fios voice services & E911. VSB not available with 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). Pricing for BDV line(s) with the Fios bundle: For speeds 200/200 Mbps and higher: the first BDV line is available for $20/mo. and $25/mo. for each addl. line. Pricing reflected in the cart. No annual contract required. $49 activation fee may apply. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. Business Digital Voice requires phone equipment purchase starting at $85.00. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Basic Internet will be provisioned at our fastest speed available at your location of up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10-15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. For new and existing Fios Internet or Basic Internet customers on select plans. May not be combined with all offers. $5/mo. discount begins when you sign up for Auto Pay (ACH or debit card only) & paper-free billing (registration on required). $5 discount will be applied each month as long as auto pay and paper-free billing stay active. Offer available on select IP Phones with purchase of a new Fios Internet and Business Digital Voice bundle with a two year agreement. Fulfilled via bill credit. Taxes apply. Limit one discount per phone model. Restocking fee may apply if canceled within 30 days. Available to select customers in select areas only. Offer ends 6.30.24. Available only to Fios Internet customers on the Gigabit Connection plan (up to 940/880 Mbps) or 2 Gigabit Connection plan (up to 2048/2048 Mbps) where available. Qualifying customers will receive a monthly bill credit for the applicable monthly router rental fee for as long service with qualifying plan is on the account. Promo credits end when eligibility requirements are no longer met. If your Fios service is cancelled, you must return the Fios router subject to Verizon's standard return policy. Offer for new business customers in select areas only who sign up for qualifying Fios internet service with a two year agreement (subject to credit review) and who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). To redeem offer, you must email documentation of the ETF from your prior service provider w/in 30 days after receipt of final bill. Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF, up to $1,500. Credit will be issued starting after 30 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 2-3 billing cycles. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. Offer is non-transferable, has no cash or refund value, and may not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Offer ends 6.30.24. Businesses who sign up for qualifying Fios Internet with our mid-tier or high-tier speeds with a two-year agreement will receive a Visa Prepaid Card, with the Visa Prepaid Card amount based on speed tier purchased, as follows: (i) $100 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 500/500 Mbps Internet; or (ii) $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Fios 940/880 Mbps Internet (Gigabit Connection) or 2048/2048 Mbps Internet (2 Gigabit Connection). May only be combined with select offers. Visa Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A. Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date, fees may apply. Terms and conditions apply. This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service and Pathward neither endorses nor sponsors it. Must register for card online and keep qualifying Verizon service for 60 days from install, with no past-due balance 65 days from install. Card mailed within 90 days of install date. Limit one card per account. Other card terms and conditions apply. Limited time offer. Offer available to new and existing business customers in select areas only who sign up for both: (i) a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan & (ii) a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan (eligible smartphone required, device payment purchase or bring your own device). Existing customers are eligible with Fios Business Internet plan upgrade or Business Unlimited plan upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with Fios Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) or Fios 2 Gigabit Connection (speeds up to 2048M/2048M), where available, and Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit of $20/mo. or $40/mo. each to your Fios and Verizon Wireless bills, for a total credit of $40/mo or $80/mo as applicable. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit per account. Discounts are applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer. Offer available only to business customers who are new to Verizon and who sign up for a qualifying Fios Business Internet plan and a qualifying Verizon Wireless Business Unlimited plan. Existing Verizon customers are not eligible. One time $100 discount offer fulfilled as a bill credit to your Verizon Wireless account and will appear within 1-2 billing cycles. May only be combined with select offers. Limited time offer. $49 activation fee applies based on speed tier. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change. $49.00 activation fee applies with 2 year contract; $99.00 activation fee applies with no annual contract. Wireless router available for $49.00, subject to change. Verizon Basic Internet will be provisioned at up to 1Mbps, 3Mbps, 5Mbps, 7Mbps or 10–15Mbps based on VZ line qualifications requirements. Availability subject to final confirmation by Verizon. Offer available to new and existing customers. Requires 2-yr term agreement. Includes unlimited direct-dialed voice calls to anywhere in the US. Selected activation and installation charges are waived. Additional charges may apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Additional Universal Service Fee, taxes and other charges apply. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Offer available to new customers with 100 voice lines or fewer in select areas only, subject to credit review. BDV requires an existing Internet connection of 5Mbps or higher. $99.99 activation and $200 installation fees apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. Phone equipment purchase req'd, starting at $85.00. Call detail is not provided for unlimited calling. Wireless Verizon Router is available for $399.99 purchase and $18/mo rental (except in Maryland, where the wireless Fios Router is available for $299.99 purchase and $15/mo rental). Wireless router models and prices are subject to change.. $99.99 activation and $89.99 installation fees (first three existing TV outlets) apply. Additional charges apply for inside wiring and/or other installation services. $11.99/mo. HD set top box, franchise and regulatory fees, up to $8.89 Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee, $11.49 Broadcast Fee, other taxes and fees apply. Equipment shipping charge may apply. Program availability varies by location. Number of channels is approximation. High Definition (HD) TV with HD STB required for HD programming. Certain TV plans, Pay Per View (PPV) and Subscription or fee-based Video On Demand (VOD) are not permitted for viewing in restaurants, bars or other customer service areas. Channel lineup is subject to change and not all channels will be available at all times. Blackout restrictions apply. Month-to-month service without an annual contract required. Req. compatible device and Fios® TV. Content restrictions may apply. Fios Internet req'd for in-office use. Full channel access and DVR streaming require Fios Multi-Room DVR enhanced or Premium Service. Max. combined 5 simultaneous live TV streams and/or DVR streams per media server. Streaming of TV shows and movies On Demand included in your plan is available to all business customers. Streaming of rented/purchased TV shows and movies On Demand is only available to Private Viewing business customers. Requires acceptance of Terms of Service and Private Viewing conditions at . Early access to Fios TV Mobile app begins with activation & ends upon installation or in 14 days, whichever comes first. Wireless data charges may apply. Offer available to eligible and verified members of the U.S. military and U.S. Veterans in select areas with Business Fios Internet with a two year agreement, subject to credit review. Not available in all areas/locations. Upon military service verification through Veterans Advantage, eligible customers will receive a discount in the amount of $5/month for speeds up to 500M/500M; or $10/month for 940/880 Mbps and 2048/2048 Mbps (where available), for as long as that customer maintains qualifying Business Fios Internet service. Not available for month-to-month plans. Eligible customers must complete the military service verification process within 30 days of the order to get the discount. Available to businesses with 19 employees or less. Requires current Fios Business Internet service. Business Internet Secure licenses are sold in packs of 5, 10, and 25 with one license covering one device (laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet). One license pack at a time per customer account. Prices are monthly and exclusive of taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply. System requirements: Windows 7 and above; Mac OSX 10.9 and above; Android OS 5.0 and above, or Apple iOS 10.0 and above. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)