how much is one gb of internet

Big River Taproom’s Paperless Business Strategy Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Operating out of a historic 1912 building, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom are a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Verizon LTE Business Internet gives their owners fast, reliable, wireless service for phones, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, security cameras and more—without a costly, complex install. , Owner, Tap into Wine and Big River Taproom,St. Helens, Oregon is a quiet town about forty miles north of Portland, on the west bank of the Columbia River. It's a popular destination for live music in the summer, and every October the town hosts a month-long celebration of spooky events and decorations. Marci and Randy Sanders opened the Tap into Wine café in 2017, expanding with the Big River Taproom in 2021. Their local craft beers and wines—along with Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian Beef—draw local residents and tourists year-round, with summer and October the busiest times. "I love the history, and I love the river, too," says Marci Sanders. "It's just a perfect kind of setting for what we want to do here.",The Sanders' dreams for the taproom, however, went beyond food and drinks. Delivering streaming entertainment with great customer experience—along with paperless operations—would require reliable Internet connectivity. "This is a 1912 building. It's on the national historic register," says Marci. "The local phone company came out and they were going to have to bore a hole through this foot-thick wall. I said 'No, that's not going to work.'",In addition to offering great food, fun drinks and streaming entertainment, the Sanders also wanted to operate a nearly paperless operation, with a lean staff. They knew all those goals would only be possible with an Internet solution simple enough for everyone to use, along with fully dependable Internet connectivity. Marci says, "I could imagine, with us trying very hard to go as paperless as possible, how difficult that would be for us if we did lose connectivity. I really was looking for a solution that was as simple as possible, but also gave us the robustness we could rely on.",The Sanders chose to connect their business with Verizon's LTE Business Internet, a simple, plug-and-play, wireless internet service. After a consultation with their Verizon partner, they settled on a plan that would support the restaurant, even on their busiest nights. One reason they lean so hard on their connectivity is a desire to run a paperless business. They don't issue paper receipts, and all their food and beverage orders are relayed electronically from counter to bar to kitchen. We did not want to have the encumbrance of paper," says Marci. She says the digital system "cuts down on having to bother the cook and say, 'Whose order is this?' When we're really busy the cook needs to concentrate and not be interrupted.",Their Verizon LTE Business Internet has proven to be a wise decision through two peak periods in the first few months after expanding. Randy Sanders says, "We had a pre-opening party with the St. Helens summer concert series going on at the same time. It was crazy. thousands of people in town, using their phones and whatnot, so we were worried that maybe that would affect our bandwidth in the tap room. And it didn't—it was fine.",Marci adds, "We just came off of a whole month of Halloweentown, when the little town of St. Helens turns into a big tourist mecca. And I can just tell you that the last thing we ever had to worry about was our connectivity and all of our systems working. We did not have to worry one second about it.",As satisfied as they are with the performance of their Internet setup, the Sanders are equally pleased with the service they've received from their Verizon Account Manager. "Our Verizon rep came onto the scene right away when I first ordered the equipment," says Marci. "And I was able to install it myself with his help. He held my hand all the way through the whole process of getting the router here and getting it set up. And I'm not really a techie person, but when the second router arrived, he didn't have to walk me through everything.",The Sanders see the benefits of Verizon LTE Business Internet every night, but they also appreciate the long-term flexibility the system gives them. "It's so different from when we were in the business a decade ago," says Marci. "Everything has become so much so much easier, more plug and play, being able to change things on the fly and not have to have somebody come in to update something. Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. Verizon's 4G LTE network to US business customers with 999 lines or less, subject to credit review. Plans reflect maximum available download speeds, which may vary. Upload speeds also vary & will be lower than download speeds. All plans include 300 GB/mo/line of data; if usage exceeds that allowance, blocks of 5 GB will be automatically added to your account for an additional charge of $10 per block, plus taxes. All plans include a monthly allotment of premium network access (varies per plan) after which your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic in times of congestion. No domestic or international roaming. Cannot be used for certain applications, including audio/video streaming, web hosting, public/guest Wi-Fi, voice & texts. Compatible LTE-enabled router required (Verizon-provided or Customer-provided). Public Sector Devices

Switch to the network America relies on and get a $100 Bill Credit!,Keep your organization connected, securely. Get exclusive offers on public sector devices,on America's most reliable 5G network. Free for new lines & upgrades. Limited time only! Ends June30. Free for new lines & upgrades. Stay securely connected for greater efficiency and productivity. For new lines and upgrades,Galaxy S23 FE is jam-packed with features including a long-lasting battery, a premium processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On, on the beautifully sized 6.1-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display, on the beautifully sized 6.7-inch display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Think big with a larger 6.7-inch display and all-day battery life. Capture stunning photos in low light and bright light with the new dual-camera system. Get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Remarkable battery life. Emergency SOS via satellite. Crash Detection calls for help when you can't. Get an advanced dual-camera system. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. A big leap in battery life. Durable design. Superfast 5G. And a brighter Super Retina XDR display. iPhone SE. With the power iPad has the powerful A13 Bionic chip, all-day battery life,a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, an Ultra Wide from camera with Center Stage, and works with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.* Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.** With the immersive 6.7-inch display you can draft emails, input data and read documents with ease.* With Google Tensor G3 and the certified Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe.** Plus, Pixel will receive the latest OS and security updates for 7 years.*** Engineered by Google, the Pixel 7a is priced right for your organization's budget. The Pixel 7a provides Google's top of the line productivity and security features. The Google Pixel 7, with a 6.3 display, Google Tensor G2, and Titan M2 security chip to help keep information secure. Mobile Broadband or M2M plan of $19.99 or higher. The mobile hotspot that delivers a next level, virtually lag-free connected experience powered by Verizon 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for up to 32 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops and tablets. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Compact and portable, plus with long-lasting battery life, you can take the DuraXV Extreme+ with you on the go and support up to 10 devices on the built-in mobile hotspot. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. With Verizon 4G LTE, free yourself from Wifi and stay productive where your business and the classroom take you. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook® Go is solidly built to endure everyday bumps and bruises, and its battery can power through the day without needing to sit by a power outlet. Awesome belongs to your organization with Galaxy A15 5G. Built with all the essential features, Galaxy A15 5G makes it easier to embrace cutting-edge innovation while providing exceptional value. Meet the new Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G, your all-in-one tablet for all your organization's needs. Make every workday epic with the Galaxy S24. From researching case studies online to capturing stunning pics for your web content, do more easily with the Galaxy S24, just like that. With 2-year/1-year agreement,Powerful performance with defense-grade security. Keep your data safe with Knox multilayered security, including protection from the chip to the cloud. Get powerful performance with reliable Verizon 5G, built-in Knox Security for defense-grade protection and a long lasting battery. Plus, a versatile hi-res camera and the power to collaborate with Microsoft and Google integrations. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. Make every workday more productive with Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10.9 screen* to help you stay on top of your goals. Rugged Design is built to industry-leading Rugged Performance Standards, including MIL-STD-810H31 and Non-Incendive Class I, II, and III Div 2 ratings. Ultra-rugged and has a new 2.8 dynamic screen with programmable buttons to tailor your device to how you work. A strong multi-shift battery and large, glove-friendly keypad. Large 16GB storage. Meet the TCL LINKZONE 5G UW. The super-fast and efficient mobile hotspot that allows you to create your own secure Wi-Fi network so you can work, play, and stream on the go. Keep your organization securely connected, even in the most demanding situations, with durable smartphones that can withstand extreme environments. MIL-STD-810H & 1.5m drop tested. IP68 rated to stand up to dust, dirt, sand and water. Defense-grade security with Samsung Knox helps keep your data secure. Programmable keys for push-to-talk. Long lasting replaceable battery. With its solid performance, reliable experience, and enhanced security features, DuraForce PRO 3 offers enterprise-level durability and functionality to help keep teams connected wherever they are. Large 6.1 Glove & Wet Touch capable, scratch resistant FHD+ display, a programmable PTT button and MIL-STD-810H tested for a phone you can rely on. Lightweight, rugged, and IP68 certified to be washable and easily sanitized. TAA compliant. MCPTT supported. Oak View Group Deliver Unmatched Fan Experiences Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Large sporting and concert facilities that are home to major sport franchises don't run themselves. Keeping fans happy at games and remaining a venue of choice for big music acts and other live events takes hard work from companies like Oak View Group and its facilities division. As a full-service venue management and event programming company, Oak View Group's goal is to provide services, resources and expertise designed to deliver a unique guest experience for venue attendees. Creating these experiences sometimes means guiding major upgrades and renovations for large and sometimes historic venues to enable innovation with the latest technology, including 5G solutions and interactive mobile apps. Steve Collins, Oak View Group's President of Global Venue Development and Special Projects, describes their unique approach. There are many different ways that owners tackle how these buildings get built, and in many cases, the owner is okay with elements like distributed antenna systems, converged network systems, WiFi, Voice and Data Systems, and I could go on, but when these experiential elements get turned over to the general contractor, there's a loss of control there.,While owners appreciate these fan experience systems, Collins observes that there's always a danger of vendor fragmentation that results in a loss of control over the overall vision for the project. That's where Oak View Group makes a big difference, as a one-stop-shop for these varying systems. Owners can work with just Oak View Group and keep their vision for a project intact. We like to think of ourselves—when it comes to the design—as a company who can control that experience, and I think you can see it in a lot of different buildings because every one of these buildings has a different personality. We develop direct relationships with partners for those elements that touch the customer experience, and ensure they work directly for the owner. So we work directly with the owner on what are the owner's ultimate goals for this building, and that conversation continues throughout the whole process. It's unique that Oak View Group is taking that relationship and making it a direct one, both through design and implementation, he said. To help with these massive transformations, Oak View Group partnered with Verizon to build, rebuild and/or redevelop several world-class arenas, including the Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena, Moody Center Arena and Coachella Valley Arena. These arena transformation projects had a lot in common. They involved integrating different wireless technologies with the help of Verizon and navigating the challenges of the pandemic and each venue's unique requirements. President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,The main attraction, be it a sporting event or a concert, is often the biggest part of the experience when going to a live venue. But attendees have expectations beyond being entertained by the action on the field or stage. The experience also includes showing their tickets to gain admission, finding their seats, buying food and merchandise, and even sharing their experiences on social media. Fans may even be able to use a purpose-built app associated with the event. Everything that happens at a major event relies on data and connectivity, whether it's handheld ticketing devices, point-of-sale (PoS) devices or Wi-Fi hotspots. The latter allows attendees to connect, and merchants, concession stands and back-office operations may also use them to enable a streamlined experience for all attendees. Oak View Group is a key partner in enabling every interaction at the venues it works with, both during the event and leading up to it. With the ultimate goal of immersing fans in a next-level experience during every visit, Oak View Group relies on Verizon to help implement an infrastructure that supports optimal data transmission for all building systems, tenants and attendees. The collaboration between Oak View Group and Verizon to develop and transform Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena and Moody Center Arena all had one factor in common: navigating through a pandemic. Over the past two years, the pandemic has impacted how these facilities operated, as well as the design, construction and procurement of materials. This was especially significant when redeveloping a historic facility in Seattle with a $1 billion-plus budget. That was probably one of our biggest challenges that cuts across all of these buildings. We were actually offline—nobody working, nobody picking up a tool for six weeks, said Collins. The pandemic not only put pressure on the workflow that's typical of any modern construction project, but it also meant ventilating and sanitizing the venues to make sure people were safe. Beyond these challenges, each venue had unique requirements, especially the transformation of the old KeyArena into the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, which had the added challenge of installing state-of-the-art technology infrastructure without disrupting the building's historic exterior—all within a tight timeline. Oak View Group began a technological collaboration with Verizon to install the latest—and future-proof—technology infrastructure, without disrupting the building's historic façade. Collins noted that renderings of the Climate Pledge Arena often include the equally iconic Space Needle in the background. The look and feel of the exterior of that building is very iconic. When you come up to that building now, you're basically looking at the same building exterior as it existed when it was first built. There was a lot of creative engineering to keep that historic exterior structure intact, Collins continued. Others bidding on the project proposed demolishing the old building entirely, but Oak View Group's proposal was to keep its original iconic roof and glass façade. The only significant visible change to the building's layout was to accommodate fans with a bigger entrance—this took the form of a glass atrium that extends outward. To accomplish this transformation, there was a great deal of demolition to update and rebuild the inside, while carefully maintaining the building's historical components. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,In Seattle, Oak View Group went to work creating the ultimate arena experience that is home to two major sports franchises, and the host to the best in live music and entertainment. The transformed Climate Pledge Arena boasts 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) in its bowl sections and 5G throughout the venue. It also harnesses Verizon's Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and Converged Network Services (CNS) to provide voice, data, security and Wi-Fi services. The DAS is neutral in that it easily accommodates other mobile communications providers on the system—ensuring true interoperability. Everything in this historic yet modern facility leverages connectivity and the latest technology—even the beer machines leverage the network and work with QR codes. Other innovative aspects of the facility include a living wall, a video wall, a rainforest wall and cashier-less scanners—it lives up to its name by being the greenest arena on the West Coast, right down to its ability to freeze rainwater to make the ice for hockey games. All this is supported through Verizon's Wi-Fi and local area network (LAN) that leverages Cisco equipment, licenses and support. Moreover, these innovative offerings are implemented with the help of Verizon's professional services, all with consideration for historical artifacts, including the original rooftop, which is part of the National Register of Historic Places. Oak View Group Facilities had a deadline to complete infrastructure upgrades, too—the venue was slated to reopen in late summer 2021. Meeting these deadlines meant that Oak View Group had to take a systematic approach. From an Oak View Group perspective, we're not starting off the project thinking we'll put technology in for technology's sake, and we want to make sure that we're putting in the best technology that gives us the greatest impact to our customers and clients, and also the greatest opportunity to leverage our investments. A lot of those decisions don't come until later. But foundationally, the most important thing for us, as we're building out these critical systems on the network and cellular side and as we start to hone in on what the rest of the technology platform looks like, is that the design is flexible and adaptable to be able to accept many of those things that come a little later in the project, said Collins. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Just as Oak View Group's work didn't end with building construction deadlines, Verizon's work didn't end there either. The professional services team set up a temporary Network Operations Center to monitor the first dozen hockey games and concerts, along with a help desk operation to support LAN, wide-area network (WAN), firewall, Wi-Fi, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), building systems and tenant setup and start-up issues. The irony of Climate Pledge Arena being a historic site was that it would be a test site for autonomous check out technology, which allows patrons to walk out with their purchases without having to pay—that's done automatically. Seattle was the test market for us, said Collins. There's a lot of moving pieces. The lessons from the rollout at this venue would be applied to the UBS Arena deployment, which had its own unique characteristics. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,After testing the Just Walk Out technology in Seattle, it was added to the development of UBS Arena but with different architectural constraints. The Climate Pledge Arena project needed to retain the roof and the façade but could build completely new infrastructure on the inside. The UBS Arena project had to accommodate any new technology without reworking the structure of the building. Those weren't the only differences that had to be taken into consideration. Other differences between the venues included the smartphone app, the layout of each building and how merchandising is handled. This meant that Verizon's expertise was critical in accommodating all the discrepancies. Seattle is almost all underground. UBS is almost all aboveground, Collins noted, which changes how to get signals to patrons in various areas of the building. Like Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena had a set deadline before hockey season started. Much of the arena's networking infrastructure is similar to the Seattle arena as well, including 5G UWB in its bowl sections, 5G throughout the venue, Verizon's mobile provider-neutral DAS, and CNS support for voice, data, security and Wi-Fi services, including wireless PoS. To promote successes from the grand opening, Verizon provided a Network Operating Center to support the venue's various inaugural events. The pandemic particularly impacted the UBS project because construction was shut down completely for six weeks. However, thanks to the direct relationship with Verizon, Oak View Group was able to make up lost ground. We can't operate the building without the network being lit up—so many systems depend on it, Collins said. Verizon was instrumental in problem-solving and figuring out what needed to be brought online for construction to move forward, whether it was building management systems or other factors to come on board later. Verizon established a temporary network for building systems during the construction phase. Whether it's a new build or a redevelopment of an existing venue, there's some foundational thinking at play to anticipate potential additions down the road while considering the individual characteristics of the building. Once decisions are made about how we're going to do this, they may be permanent. There's some pressure to make sure the foundation is right, even when you're doing a new build, Collins continued. Moody Center Arena shares many characteristics with Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena. But it's the first venue to be served by Oak View Group's food and beverage division—Oak View Group Hospitality—which benefits from mobile PoS. Moreover, while all three venues host many different events, Moody Center Arena has the most varied. With more than 15,000 seats, it hosts more than 150 nights a year of unique entertainment, including the best and biggest names in the music industry, UT women's and men's basketball games, family shows, and other sporting and local events. Most notably, Austin-based Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey acts as the Minister of Culture for the venue, ensuring Longhorn and Austin cultures are properly represented. It creates a fan experience that's authentic to Austin and unlike any other venue in the country. This array of events emphasized the need to implement a strong yet flexible foundation to support all fan experiences equally. One of the toughest things we grapple with from a technology perspective is the variety of events that have different needs, said Collins. A concert may have 2,000 people on the floor while the bulk of the audience is seated. You need to make sure that the experience for those 2,000 people on the floor is the same as those seated in the lower tier or the upper tier, he explained. But that setup could be for a single night and then be replaced with a sporting event the next, where a key consideration is feeding different scoreboards and making sure every attendee can see one. Any of those different configurations require a lot of thought, upfront design and collaboration as we change from event to event, since they physically change the dynamics of the building, Collins said. Every patron needs to be accommodated equally—no event should have a better or lesser experience, he said. That's where interoperability and flexibility of technology play a key role, as does a partner like Verizon, which can consult and help plan what's needed to enhance the fan experience at a world-class venue. A key benefit of Oak View Group partnering with Verizon on all of these major projects was that Verizon had the opportunity to learn lessons from each project. It could then apply those lessons to the next one, rather than Oak View Group working with a different provider and running into the same challenges each time. Verizon was also able to meet each requirement without running the risk of creating siloed systems. Climate Pledge Arena, UBS Arena and Moody Center Arena all run on Verizon CNS, so all stakeholders are served by the same infrastructure—tenants, vendors, patrons and owners, including back-office operations. That means elements of the building management system, such as heating, ventilating, air conditioning, elevators, lighting controls and cameras, run on the same Verizon network as the merchant services, ticketing and vendors, including major sports team stores—essentially all PoS. This convergence is critical to a foundation that can be expanded upon in case new functionality is required even years after the initial construction and redevelopment is completed. Deciding to add the Just Walk Out technology to UBS Arena is a great example of having the flexibility to add something down the road. Using the same network for everything means security is of paramount concern, so Verizon's expertise in Payment Card Industry (PCI) security and compliance played a key role in the network architecture of each venue. Verizon conducted a PCI assessment of the converged network at each arena, and Oak View Group provided a list of tenants to help Verizon help determine PCI compliance. Verizon also added security requirements for the vendors, and monitors any technology vendors install to help determine PCI compliance. Verizon also implemented a firewall-based cyber defense with user authentication at both Climate Pledge Arena and UBS Arena. For Oak View Group, having a partner that's interacting with venue owners both from a cellular and Wi-Fi perspective allows it to be efficient with how it builds and operates systems. We don't have fragmented or siloed discussions taking place where somebody is off doing the DAS design, and somebody's off doing the network design, said Collins. It also means Oak View Group can select best-in-class equipment to make sure it has the best foundation as well as the best systems layered on top, whether working on solutions to building management or PoS. If the foundational elements carrying all of this information and talking to all of these systems are not adaptable, flexible and reliable, everything breaks down, Collins said. Not having that adaptability and reliability means that everyone's experience breaks down—the team that's playing on the ice, the broadcasters covering the musicians performing on stage, the concession and merchandise vendors, and the ticket holder. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Verizon's flexibility in new construction projects operated as a shock absorber for construction delays. Collins noted that each venue project Oak View Group worked on with Verizon was a true collaboration, whether it was rolling out 5G or building out networks in three of the business's buildings with the widest variety of events. The collaboration between Verizon and Oak View Group made us both better, he said. , President of Global Venue Development & Special Projects, Oak View Group,Are you seeking network consulting for your digital transformation? 