how to fix latency

Cashierless Checkout: Machine Learning in Retail
Retail reimagined,Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution uses computer vision and machine learning powered by Verizon 5G to help support autonomous checkout and inventory management. Shoppers enter the store and check in using their credit card¹ or your branded loyalty app. Cameras work with a computer-vision system and machine learning to track shopper movement and interactions. When shoppers are done shopping, they can simply exit the store—a digital receipt can then be generated and sent to them.²,Implement back-end analytics to find the optimal inventory mix by location to drive purchasing decisions. With no need for a checkout area, you can increase sales by having more optimized inventory available for purchase. Free up employees to focus on customer service activities and other value-added tasks. Enable customers to simply walk out of the store—no need to scan items or interact with a cashier. Shoppers can enter the store, pick up items and walk out of the store, without going through a traditional checkout process. Real-time store inventory management, allows for the store managers to quickly replenish store items and fix misplaced items. 5G Edge and 5G Ultra Wideband³ help reduce latency, increase performance and efficiency, and boost faster data access. Learn how Verizon helped the Florida Panthers deliver an all-star fan experience. Solutions Brief,Enable low-friction customer shopping with 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Reduce transaction time, improve customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Sep 20, 2022 , 5 min read,Help facilitate crowd movement and management strategies. Enable seamless movement through venues and facilities. Checkout is often the least desirable part of the shopping experience. By eliminating the need to go through a checkout line or scan your items at a self-checkout stand, customers can have a more enjoyable, seamless shopping experience. Computer-vision applications use software, cameras and sensors to enable computers to identify objects and people. From self-driving cars to robotic manufacturing, autonomous applications are transforming business. In retail, autonomous cashierless checkout solutions are enabling customers to walk into a store, pick up what they need and walk out—all without stopping to wait in line or fish for the right change. Organizations can use back-end analytics and machine learning to help create differentiated venues with unique services that could help increase brand/team loyalty, boost fan engagement, help maintain margins and exceed targeted key performance indicators (KPIs). Businesses can use analytics to enhance management, such as tracking inventory in near real time across locations and reducing out-of-stock and overstocked situations. Analytics also can help reduce shrinkage, as computer vision can monitor store activities to help you keep track of products. 