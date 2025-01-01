how to replace a sim card

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. CableCARDS for Your Fios TV | Support Business

Slightly larger than a credit card, a CableCARD plugs into the back of your digital cable-ready (DCR) devices (i.e. TV or DVR) to provide access to the high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) digital programs included with your FIos TV subscription without the need for a Set-Top Box. Private Viewing customers can order Pay-Per-View events by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). However, without a set-top box, you won't have access to On-Demand programming, the Fios TV interactive media guide or other advanced Fios TV features. To activate your CableCARD:,Once you activate a CableCARD to work with a device, it becomes paired to that device. If you want to use your CableCARD with a different device, you will need to pair it with that device by following the activation steps. For more details, read our . Verizon occasionally launches a maintenance release or network upgrade to enhance and maintain the Fios TV network. Sometimes these upgrades can impact your access to certain channels via a CableCARD connected device. If you use an MPEG4 compatible TiVo® DVR or other device to access Fios TV, you should not be impacted by upgrades. If you experience channel access issues with a CableCARD connected device, you should first ensure that your device is MPEG4 compatible before contacting Verizon. Please check with your device manufacturer to confirm compatibility with MPEG4 digital video delivery. If you have questions, you can contact us at () to discuss your equipment options. When this happens, it means that the content you are trying to copy is protected to prevent or limit copying. FCC regulations for copy protection of digital content allow programmers to determine which content can be copied by end consumers, and how many times. There are several levels of protection that may have been added to the content:,You can only copy those programs that do not have copy protection applied, or are identified as or . If your CableCARD doesn't work, contact Verizon and we can attempt to assist you in fixing the problem or determine if your CableCARD needs to be replaced. You can watch the following digital programs with your CableCARD:,Without a Set-top Box, you do not have access to On Demand programming, the Fios TV Interactive Media Guide, or other Fios TV advanced features of the service. You can add a new Set-Top Box to your existing service by calling (),Note: For other features and functions refer to the device manufacturer. If the CableCARD activation screen does not display when your television is on try the following top solutions:,Note: Make sure to write down the CableCARD ID# located on the back of the card so that you will have it available when you contact Verizon. You may have to provide this number for troubleshooting purposes. Yes. You can install your CableCARD with the new device by following the activation steps above. No, the CableCARD is not plug and play. It is paired and activated with the original device (TV or DVR). If you are moving outside of the Verizon service area and need to return your CableCARD you will need to contact us at (). Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Credit Card Processing for Small Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! In today's digital world, the old expression cash is king is becoming as outdated as a gas station payphone. Driven by a new mobile society and an explosion in the capabilities of Internet-enabled devices and e-commerce, online credit card processing for small business is now routine. All businesses that accept credit cards must adhere to the , a set of requirements designed to ensure that any merchant that processes, stores, or transmits credit card information maintain a secure environment. Be on the lookout for red flags that might signal a card is a fake, like a missing signature, damaged or scratched magnetic strip, or numbers that don't line up evenly. Ask for photo verification to ensure that the name on the card matches the customer's photo ID. To avoid risk of fines or fraud liability, credit card data must be stored and managed securely. Remind employees not to write down credit card numbers or to ever store credit card data to charge at a later date. Are you planning to add more physical offices, employees, or devices in the future? Thinking about moving to cloud-based data storage? Considering adding customer videos to your website? All of these - and more - will affect your need for bandwidth in the future. But processing of credit cards safely and securely, while an important element in small business success, is only part of the larger picture. The new reality: to maintain a competitive advantage, businesses need bandwidth. In addition to demands from processing credit card applications, even micro businesses today often have needs for sharing massive documents, e-commerce, accessing cloud applications, and more. Towards that end, choosing the right Internet provider - one who can allow you to scale quickly and easily as needed - is more critical to business success than ever before. At Verizon, we can help you assess your current and future needs and implement the right solutions quickly and easily. Our are customizable to fit your budget and the unique needs of your industry, whether you own a restaurant or retail store, run an e-commerce business, or manage a service business. We have payment processing systems for your small business that can help:,We can also meet your need for bandwidth - no matter how quickly or how big your business grows - with scalable, reliable that offer the speed and support you need. In certain areas, Verizon also delivers to small business customers, offering Internet speeds of up to 940/880 Mbps. Another factor to consider in planning for future bandwidth needs is that as companies move more of their business applications online, upload speeds are becoming increasingly more important. Of all the broadband options available today on the market, only Fios offers SpeedMatchSM, which delivers matching upload and download speeds to share high-bandwidth files in a flash. Whichever Verizon plan you choose, you'll get 99.9% network reliability and consistently fast speeds - even during peak periods. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Get updates,Already have an account?,* Required,The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice,Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . 