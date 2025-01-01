how to replace sim card

eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. CableCARDS for Your Fios TV | Support Business

Slightly larger than a credit card, a CableCARD plugs into the back of your digital cable-ready (DCR) devices (i.e. TV or DVR) to provide access to the high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) digital programs included with your FIos TV subscription without the need for a Set-Top Box. Private Viewing customers can order Pay-Per-View events by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). However, without a set-top box, you won't have access to On-Demand programming, the Fios TV interactive media guide or other advanced Fios TV features. To activate your CableCARD:,Once you activate a CableCARD to work with a device, it becomes paired to that device. If you want to use your CableCARD with a different device, you will need to pair it with that device by following the activation steps. For more details, read our . Verizon occasionally launches a maintenance release or network upgrade to enhance and maintain the Fios TV network. Sometimes these upgrades can impact your access to certain channels via a CableCARD connected device. If you use an MPEG4 compatible TiVo® DVR or other device to access Fios TV, you should not be impacted by upgrades. If you experience channel access issues with a CableCARD connected device, you should first ensure that your device is MPEG4 compatible before contacting Verizon. Please check with your device manufacturer to confirm compatibility with MPEG4 digital video delivery. If you have questions, you can contact us at () to discuss your equipment options. When this happens, it means that the content you are trying to copy is protected to prevent or limit copying. FCC regulations for copy protection of digital content allow programmers to determine which content can be copied by end consumers, and how many times. There are several levels of protection that may have been added to the content:,You can only copy those programs that do not have copy protection applied, or are identified as or . If your CableCARD doesn't work, contact Verizon and we can attempt to assist you in fixing the problem or determine if your CableCARD needs to be replaced. You can watch the following digital programs with your CableCARD:,Without a Set-top Box, you do not have access to On Demand programming, the Fios TV Interactive Media Guide, or other Fios TV advanced features of the service. You can add a new Set-Top Box to your existing service by calling (),Note: For other features and functions refer to the device manufacturer. If the CableCARD activation screen does not display when your television is on try the following top solutions:,Note: Make sure to write down the CableCARD ID# located on the back of the card so that you will have it available when you contact Verizon. You may have to provide this number for troubleshooting purposes. Yes. You can install your CableCARD with the new device by following the activation steps above. No, the CableCARD is not plug and play. It is paired and activated with the original device (TV or DVR). If you are moving outside of the Verizon service area and need to return your CableCARD you will need to contact us at (). Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
Device Trade-In for Business

There's value left in your old smartphones and tablets. If you're a current customer, you can receive account credit when you trade in your used devices today. Qualifying customers can get instant credit applied to your order. ,Check the status of your trade at any time using the . Contact a rep. Call 1-855-818-3651 and dial 3 when prompted. If you're an existing Verizon Wireless customer, the Device Trade-In for Business Program allows you to trade in your old device and receive instant credit toward your purchase today or receive an account credit if instant credit doesn't apply to you.With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for qualifying Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. To qualify you must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. If the device you're trading in is currently active (i.e. receives calls or uses data on any network) and you'd like to keep the line active, you must first swap the device with an inactive or new device before shipping it. If the device is active on our network, visit our for more information about this process. You won't receive credit for the traded device until it's deactivated. Don't ship the charger, SD card, SIM card or other accessories with your device. No trade-in value will be provided for these items, and they won't be returned. Follow the instructions included with your shipping materials to package your device. If your device's battery is damaged, swelling or leaking, remove the battery before shipping the device and don't send the battery. If the battery can't be removed, don't return the device because it won't be eligible for credit, and it won't be returned to you. Refer to your device's or the manufacturer's website. Make sure you remove all personal information, like passwords, locks, and SIM and SD cards, before sending in the device. If you choose to print your return label securely package your device using bubble wrap or a similar packing material and place it in a box so your trade-in safely reaches us. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Keep the tracking number for your records. If you received a trade-in recovery kit, place your device in the kit. Then, peel and stick the return label provided on the outside of the box. Take your package to the carrier listed on the shipping label or contact them for pickup. Keep the tracking number for your records. Note: Our first priority is to renew and reuse the device. When devices can't be renewed and must be recycled, we adhere to a zero-landfill policy to keep e-waste out of landfills. Your submission ID is a unique code or identifier assigned to your request that distinguishes it from other requests received. You can find it in the confirmation email you received after you completed the form online. The email also contains important information about how to ship your device. If you don't see the email, please check your spam folders. We'll send all notifications about your device trade-in request to the email provided. You'll need to know your submission ID to of your traded device. You can . You'll need your submission ID and phone number you gave when you submitted your device trade-in request. If you haven't shipped the device, you don't have to do anything. Simply don't ship the device and your submission will be canceled. Devices that have already been shipped can't be returned. If you're eligible to receive an instant credit, your credit will be available immediately when you submit your trade-in details online. You can use your instant credit toward your purchase, optional down payments, accessories and more. Learn more about instant credit below. For trade-ins not eligible for instant credit, once we receive your device, it will be appraised, and you'll receive an email confirmation with the final appraised value. After that, an account credit is applied within one to two bill cycles. Note: You can track the status of your online. With instant credit, there's no need to wait until we receive your device to redeem your credit. Your instant credit is available right away to apply to your order. Instant credit is available for existing Verizon customers who upgrade or add a new line. Instant credit is not available for in-store pickup. You must be an existing Verizon business customer for at least six months to be eligible to receive instant credit for your trade-in device, and your bill to account balance must cover the total of your order including the instant credit amount. When you upgrade or add a new line you'll be given the option to trade in your device. Once you provide details about your trade-in device, if you're eligible for instant credit, your credit amount will display. You can apply the credit to your order for instant savings. If the device you're trading in is not in the expected condition when we receive it, we'll adjust the instant credit amount you applied to your items. If the appraised device is in worse condition than expected, you'll see a chargeback as applicable. If the appraised device is in better condition than expected, well issue an account credit for the difference. If we don't receive your trade-in device for which you received instant credit during your online transaction within 90 days, you'll see a chargeback on your next bill for the instant credit amount. If we receive your device after 90 days, you'll still see the chargeback on your bill for the instant credit. However, within one or two bill cycles you'll see a one-time account credit on your bill for the appraised value of your old device. The email should explain the reason for the lesser value, such as the condition of the device was different than originally stated in the submission, the device received does not qualify for the instant credit promotion that was applied or the activation lock is turned on (e.g. Find my iPhone). When we receive your device, we ensure it matches the information you provided during the order submission. If the device doesn't match the description or if it wasn't submitted within 90 days, you may receive less than the appraised value indicated during your order submission. Additionally, if you claimed a promotion but the device you sent isn't eligible for the promotion, we'll provide you with the trade-in value for the device, excluding the promotion. If you're eligible for instant credit, you can apply the credit to your online order. If you mail in your device for appraisal and are not receiving instant credit, you'll have to wait for an account credit. Note: If your fair market value instant-credit trade-in device is in different condition than expected when we receive it, a chargeback for items in worse condition or credit for items in better condition will be applied to your bill. If you qualify for a current promotion, there are a few ways to receive a promotional value for your trade-in: If you ordered a qualifying device online and submitted your trade request within the same order, your estimated trade-in value will already reflect the promotional value. When you receive your return shipping materials, simply follow the enclosed instructions to send us your device. Your device payment agreement must remain active for 24 months. If you cancel service, or if your device payment agreement is paid off or transferred, trade-in promotion credits will stop. You can of your trade-in submission or at any time. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
