Intelligent network

What Is the Intelligent Edge & How Is It Shaping Businesses? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is the intelligent edge, and how is it shaping the future of business?,Author: Phil Muncaster,Data is the fuel that powers modern business. It's increasingly being collected from smart systems distributed all over the world to improve decision-making, automate processes and enhance customer experiences. Yet, once centralized and processed, it then needs to be redistributed back to highly dispersed users and endpoints. That's hugely inefficient, expensive and a block on innovation. This is where the intelligent edge comes in: a new architecture set to IT and redefine the value applications can deliver to businesses and end users. What is the intelligent edge?,Cloud computing is great at what it does. But many computing tasks may benefit from being performed at the network edge—closer to both the end user and the connected IT and operational technology (OT) devices that are increasingly important to modern enterprises. In fact, analyst firm that "by 2024, due to an explosion of edge data, 65% of G2000 will embed edge-first data stewardship, security, and network practices into data protection plans to integrate edge data into relevant processes." But what kind of infrastructure will be required?,An intelligent edge typically requires compute servers and storage—almost like a scaled-down cloud data center. These communicate with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors fitted to everything from street lighting and smart meters to factory equipment. Another important set of components are IoT actuators, which turn data into action—for example, in a smart home, they may switch the heating on or off depending on the temperature. The IoT/edge gateway is another key element—designed to centralize and analyze all data coming from these devices to decide which information needs to be sent back to centralized servers. Why is 5G important for intelligent edge technology?,With so many components, no single technology vendor is likely to solve all your edge processing needs. That's why many cloud computing firms have been teaming up with with the appropriate reach and expertise to deliver computing power plus connectivity. This is where 5G technology really comes into its own. The is an even more compelling prospect. The speed and efficiency of processing data at the edge can be amplified by the high-speed connectivity 5G can deliver to those dispersed endpoint devices—be they IoT sensors and actuators, OT equipment or smartphones. 5G offers the potential for secure connections with high speed, low latency and massive capacity. What can the intelligent edge and faster edge processing do for your business?,With intelligent edge deployments, your business could benefit from:,Applications for businesses,The intelligent edge opens the door to a whole new world of low-latency, data and compute-heavy use cases. It could power:,And those are just a few ways businesses everywhere, across industries, can benefit from edge computing. Start paying attention to this technology now, and you can stay one step ahead of the competition while powering today and tomorrow's workloads. Discover how Verizon is advancing today. IDC, , October 2021. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed