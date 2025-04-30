Intelligent network

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
West Springfield Intelligent Lighting Case Study Business

Discover how Verizon Business and RealTerm Energy partnered to implement intelligent street lighting in West Springfield to control costs and save energy.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Intelligent Call Routing

Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing,Get premises-based functionality with cloud based flexibility. Customers today want personalized experiences when interacting with your contact centers. This can be initiated by routing them to the best resource that can satisfy their request. Moving past simple queue-based routing can help improve interactions and increase customer satisfaction while better managing operational costs. The goal of your contact center should be to enable an exceptional business outcome- and intelligent call routing can help you achieve that. Driving operational efficiencies across your centers, leveraging information and intelligence you have about the customer as well as available resources can help you meet their expectations first time. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing (ICR) is a comprehensive, managed, network-based solution that intelligently routes multimedia transactions, such as voice, e-mail, chat, and web collaboration for contact centers. Hosted ICR gives entities with multiple contact centers the power to operate as one single virtual enterprise. Deployed in a network-class environment and accompanied by a suite of optional managed services, Hosted ICR is a cloud based service based on software from our technology partner Genesys. How does Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing work?,Hosted ICR provides contact-by-contact intelligent call routing through a universal queue that directs each contact to the agent best able to serve each customer's need, whether in a contact center, home office, or at a remote branch office location. Hosted ICR employs your business rules, calling party characteristics, any data requested or provided by the user, as well as any data retrieved from your host computers - all within our network. Features & benefits,Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing is a fully integrated cloud Interactive Voice Response (IVR) available with speech and database routing. Hosted ICR is a usage-based service that offers you the control you need without requiring equipment on your premises. Providing you on-demand control along with skills-based, caller-profile, and real-time availability routing and includes:,Because Hosted ICR gives you a dedicated cloud environment you can focus on driving performance of your contact center and your business instead of managing equipment. We are responsible for all platform upgrades. Usage-based pricing model provides you with predictable and manageable costs as your business scales during seasonal demands. Verizon value proposition,High availability–without the hassles. Hosted Intelligent Contact Routing offers you great benefits along with significant advantages. Our Professional Services Consultants are certified and highly experienced in the operation of network-based contact routing hardware and/or software and understand the network routing aspects needed to implement a solution that will meet your needs. The ever-evolving technology landscape requires organizations to pursue contact center strategies that can meet the demanding customer expectations and move at the speed of change, driving a competitive edge. Verizon provides an end-to-end portfolio of professional services that can create better experiences, drive measurable results, and mitigate security risks for your business. Our professional services experts can help at every stage of the lifecycle; strategy, advising, planning, implementation, integration, monitoring, management and incident response services. Get an affordable cloud contact center as a service (CCaaS) that can help you simplify and improve customer interactions. Transform customer experiences with omnichannel engagement. Give your contact center the agility, reliability and scalability of the cloud. Connect with your customers with empathy and deliver amazing experiences. What Is the Intelligent Edge & How Is It Shaping Businesses? Business

What is the intelligent edge, and how is it shaping the future of business?,Author: Phil Muncaster,Data is the fuel that powers modern business. It's increasingly being collected from smart systems distributed all over the world to improve decision-making, automate processes and enhance customer experiences. Yet, once centralized and processed, it then needs to be redistributed back to highly dispersed users and endpoints. That's hugely inefficient, expensive and a block on innovation. This is where the intelligent edge comes in: a new architecture set to IT and redefine the value applications can deliver to businesses and end users. What is the intelligent edge?,Cloud computing is great at what it does. But many computing tasks may benefit from being performed at the network edge—closer to both the end user and the connected IT and operational technology (OT) devices that are increasingly important to modern enterprises. In fact, analyst firm that "by 2024, due to an explosion of edge data, 65% of G2000 will embed edge-first data stewardship, security, and network practices into data protection plans to integrate edge data into relevant processes." But what kind of infrastructure will be required?,An intelligent edge typically requires compute servers and storage—almost like a scaled-down cloud data center. These communicate with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors fitted to everything from street lighting and smart meters to factory equipment. Another important set of components are IoT actuators, which turn data into action—for example, in a smart home, they may switch the heating on or off depending on the temperature. The IoT/edge gateway is another key element—designed to centralize and analyze all data coming from these devices to decide which information needs to be sent back to centralized servers. Why is 5G important for intelligent edge technology?,With so many components, no single technology vendor is likely to solve all your edge processing needs. That's why many cloud computing firms have been teaming up with with the appropriate reach and expertise to deliver computing power plus connectivity. This is where 5G technology really comes into its own. The is an even more compelling prospect. The speed and efficiency of processing data at the edge can be amplified by the high-speed connectivity 5G can deliver to those dispersed endpoint devices—be they IoT sensors and actuators, OT equipment or smartphones. 5G offers the potential for secure connections with high speed, low latency and massive capacity. What can the intelligent edge and faster edge processing do for your business?,With intelligent edge deployments, your business could benefit from:,Applications for businesses,The intelligent edge opens the door to a whole new world of low-latency, data and compute-heavy use cases. It could power:,And those are just a few ways businesses everywhere, across industries, can benefit from edge computing. Start paying attention to this technology now, and you can stay one step ahead of the competition while powering today and tomorrow's workloads. Discover how Verizon is advancing today. IDC, , October 2021. Business Networking Trends and Insights

Article,Explore how a private network for small businesses offers security, scalability, and performance for advanced operations. Apr 30, 2025,Article,With more contractors relying on cloud-based software and apps to manage projects, leveraging the benefits of wireless internet have become more critical. Mar 18, 2025,Article,Discover how small businesses are leveraging emerging technologies to enhance connectivity, improve operations, and stay competitive. Feb 14, 2025,Customer Success Story,Discover how C-Lock uses Verizon's Fixed Wireless Access to monitor livestock health, reduce emissions, and improve farm efficiency in rural areas. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Choosing a medium business internet provider can be challenging. Learn what you need to know to select the one best for your business. Feb 11, 2025,Article,Learn how resilient networks can intelligently adapt during disruption and maintain essential business connectivity to keep your organization operational. Feb 06, 2025,Article,School bus Wi-Fi is now E-Rate eligible and offers a unique solution for building digital inclusivity and closing the homework gap. Jan 29, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon's FWA internet enhances services for military families on base, from home connectivity to remote work, education, and special events. Jan 23, 2025,Article,Learn why 5G Business Internet can be crucial to modern business agility. Jan 14, 2025
Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Verizon Business selected to transform Astellas Pharma’s global network infrastructure

Japan&#x27;s Astellas Pharma, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, is working with Verizon Business to transform its entire global network.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
