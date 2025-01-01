Ipad for work

Apple Business Phones & iPads for Business

Tap built-in security apps and business tools to power your workday. With super-sharp screens like the Super Retina™ XDR display, Apple® iPhone® and iPad® devices make work clear as day. 128 GB model only. With a new line and select Business Unlimited plan. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for exceptional graphics performance. A titan of productivity with a strong, light titanium design and A17 Pro chip for monster multitasking. With powerhouse A16 Bionic chip, delivering great all-day battery life to power your work on the go. Stay on top of the latest with Dynamic Island alerts. All-day battery life helps you take charge. Full of hard-working features. And lightning-fast A15 Bionic delivers incredible performance. A16 Bionic for pro speed and pro efficiency. Dynamic Island transforms how you see alerts. Tackle all tasks with the power of the A15 Bionic chip. Plus, easily get through your work day with the best battery life ever in an iPhone. 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring Always-On display. So you can see more of your work. Serious power. Serious value. With A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. Give business a boost. With a big leap in battery life, so you can get more done. Whichever model you choose, every Apple Watch is designed to help you stay more active, healthy, and connected. The most rugged and capable Apple Watch with extra-long battery life and brightest-ever display. Easily stay connected—featuring double tap, a magical way to interact with work on the go. Essential features to help you stay connected. Works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Work flexibly with the power of iPad. With a powerful A14 Bionic chip to seamlessly run essential apps and multitask with ease. Bring the finest details in your presentations to life in clear detail on the 11-inch Liquid Retina display. The power to do it all, from anywhere. Multitask seamlessly with astonishing M2 performance. With the breakthrough Apple M1 chip, it effortlessly runs built-in productivity apps and popular business apps. Big on capability with the mighty A15 Bionic chip, blazing-fast 5G and a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. T6,T6 on a 5G-enabled iPad ensures the right clinical data is analyzed in real-time to make urgent decisions quickly. Splunk,Visualize the world differently with real-time augmented reality, brought to life by 5G. Horos Mobile,Watch world-class instructors share their stories, skills, and everyday wisdom. DrChrono,Integrated medical billing, all-in-one telehealth and EHR—all at your fingertips when you need it. Sign up for Apple Business Essentials and get the first 2 months on us*—and seamlessly bring together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage with one complete subscription. Take advantage of this opportunity to keep your business moving. All on the network businesses rely on. Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. *Offer available to new Verizon business customers on initial new smartphone purchase only. Account creation, initial purchase and smartphone trade-in must be completed in one transaction. Taxes and fees apply. New line with device payment purchase agreement and Business Unlimited Pro plan required. 0% APR. Up to $1,000 credit, varying by smartphone trade-in, applied to account over the term of your agreement (up to 36 mos); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Monthly credits begin 2-3 bills after trade-in device is received by Verizon. Smartphone trade-in must be received by Verizon within 90 days and meet program requirements. Most trade-in device conditions accepted; exclusions apply. 10-line trade-in limit per order. Cannot be combined with other device offers. Additional $200 new customer credit applied to account after 2-3 bills. Verizon reserves the right to charge back to your account all or a portion of the value of the $200 promotional credit you received as part of this offer in the event you no longer meet the eligibility requirements. Any such charge back may be subject to the terms of your Verizon agreement. Offer available online only for a limited time. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. 