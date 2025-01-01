Iphone 16 trade-in options for corporate clients

How to Prevent Social Engineering Attacks Business

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. The information provided will be used in accordance with our terms set out in our . Please confirm you have read and understood this Notice. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our . Verizon may wish to contact you in the future concerning its products and/or services. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. You will soon receive an email with a link to confirm your access, or follow the link below. You may now close this message and continue to your article. From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. In today's remote/hybrid corporate world, BYOD policies are more widely implemented to boost employee productivity and reduce hardware costs, although both of those reasons may not always hold true in practice. While BYOD may bring these benefits, it also potentially carries a significant cyber risk. With the increasing sophistication of social engineering (and today with the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and deep fakes to create highly convincing voice impersonations), even the savviest users can have difficulty detecting these attack schemes. Scammers will typically seek out the weakest link in an organization, which often is the human element—such as disgruntled employees, lost personal devices used for work or executives who think they are communicating with someone they know. Wherever your weak link lies, there is a prime opportunity for threat actors to gain access through phishing (email/messaging), vishing (phone/voice) or smishing (text/Short Message Service [SMS]) attacks. For instance, a global ride-sharing company's network when an attacker targeted a contractor who was using a personal device. After the device was infected with malware, the threat actor bought the contractor's corporate password on the dark web. After repeatedly rejecting multifactor authentication requests, the contractor eventually accepted a request, allowing the threat actor to gain network entry. As another example, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies recently had to after it appeared that hackers successfully impersonated an employee and convinced the IT help desk to obtain the user's credentials to access and infect the system. Just through some basic online research on social media, the hackers seemingly managed to eventually take control of a multibillion-dollar company's computer systems. If these types of attacks and scenarios can happen to global brands with nearly limitless resources, what does that say for midmarket organizations?,With such a high level of network access, threat actors have a great deal of leverage, ready to demand a ransom or go straight to disclosing or selling your sensitive data on the dark web. Breaches of this nature can also significantly damage your brand reputation, translating to potential drops in share prices and the possible alienation of consumers with data privacy concerns. Enterprises must also contend with the fact that humans have the natural inclination to make their lives as easy as possible, always looking to simplify and streamline operations. This inclination has translated into the growing use of personal devices, which can present a dangerous risk to enterprises as they lose visibility and control not just over business processes but also over corporate security. This risk is not always created maliciously by the employee. Instead, it simply reflects a very human impulse to get things done in a convenient and timely fashion. While there are potential advantages of using personal devices in terms of business productivity, their use can nonetheless compromise the integrity of the work environment. Most worryingly, they can lead to regulatory compliance failures and expose the enterprise to financial liability. This is similar to what happened recently in several high-profile cases in the U.S. financial services industry, which came to light in 2021. A number of large financial services providers were heavily fined (from US$10 million to more than US$100 million each) by federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for improper policing of employees' use of off-channel messaging services and for failing to maintain and preserve all official communications by their employees. The fallout was costly, both from a reputation and financial standpoint. The human risk factor cannot be understated. As so many unfortunate tales making recent news headlines highlight, the digital landscape is fraught with danger and risks. The challenge for enterprises now is to constantly manage both attacks and device misuse while minimizing the potential blast radius on business operations. From a risk perspective, there is no doubt that some of the low-hanging fruit involves human weaknesses. How are these weaknesses being actively exploited or triggered? Verizon's "" (DBIR) outlines some of these threat vectors. People include not just employees and executives but also customers and third parties in the supply chain. They can be targeted with spray-and-pray email phishing tactics, but increasingly we are seeing spear phishing (targeting specific individuals), whaling (spear phishing attacks targeted at high-level employees), smishing (phishing attack via text messaging/SMS) and vishing (phishing attack via phone call/voice) attacks deployed as well, with successful outcomes. These types of attacks often require little technical knowledge. Background secondary research on social networks and some inventive scamming are usually more than enough for the threat actor. Technologies that may be vulnerable include personal computers, mobile devices, network systems, cloud infrastructure, software and applications. Remote work is here to stay in the post-pandemic world, with of remote workers using their personal devices for work tasks. They also use these devices for entertainment (social media, mobile apps, etc.), posing potential cyber risks. This is a huge challenge for enterprises due to policy and regulatory compliance risks and corporate data leakage. Verizon's Mobile Security Index (MSI) reports that more than 50% of personal devices [used in the workplace?] fell prey to a mobile phishing attack in 2022, with text messaging (SMS) attacks increasing the odds sixfold to tenfold (compared to email phishing attacks). The problem is that these personal devices may be managed by the individual employee, with enterprises having little to no control or visibility over device use. As a result, employees may unknowingly engage with a threat actor, and their company may not be aware of that activity until it is too late. It should be noted that some companies are still willing to accept the risks of BYOD. Some choose to allow personally liable devices because they are perceived to improve employee productivity or because they reduce IT spending. However, the cyber risks associated with a lack of control over employee personal devices are a tough pill to swallow. Another factor to consider is the lack of supply chain management for BYOD and choose your own device (CYOD). As referenced in , your employees are potentially using devices that have been rooted, jailbroken with vulnerable apps or even infected with malware without the user knowing. If you cannot pinpoint the origin of your employees' devices, your IT team may already be at a disadvantage. Ultimately, enterprises are paying the price for human weakness and BYOD policies. But the outlook is not hopeless. Plenty of security technologies can be implemented, and Verizon is one provider working hard to mature, evolve and create comprehensive solutions in this space. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Verizon has been working to enhance security for enterprise customers across various sectors. Notable work comes in helping defend organizations in heavily regulated spaces such as financial services that face growing challenges from two fronts: stricter regulatory pressure and increasingly complex social engineering attacks. At a minimum, corporate devices are a requirement for regulated companies. Using personal devices without recordkeeping software carries heavy legal and financial consequences for regulated organizations, as noted earlier. In the United States alone, more than in penalties have been racked up since the SEC started investigating recordkeeping tactics at financial institutions. That includes 16 Wall Street firms that were fined for allowing employees to discuss deals and trades on personal devices via text messages/WhatsApp. As useful as mobile device management (MDM) software may be in curbing cyber threats, personal devices still carry significant risks; it's still up to the end user to remember to maintain the security posture. Corporate devices have security benefits you cannot get with BYOD. Swapping personal devices for corporate-issued ones can allow IT staff to gain a better grip not just on internal/external communications but also on various integrity and security aspects of mobile devices. When organizations offer corporate-liable devices from Verizon, they are gaining enhanced security protections and controls not available on personal devices. This can help to address common vulnerabilities for organizations. For example, when trying to comply with regulators, many companies are contenting with high levels of robocalls. Unfortunately for banks, robocalls have become tougher to detect because threat actors use advanced deep fake technologies to recreate synthetic speeches, allowing them to impersonate banking customers. Among the Verizon solutions that can be used to counter such attacks are compliant calling, voice authentication and defense solutions. Financial services are not the only regulated organizations under intensive attack. Healthcare providers are also being targeted by opportunist social engineers, with fraudsters focusing on employees similarly through smishing and vishing attacks. Third-party, low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) may sometimes provide numbers to threat actors, who subsequently use the numbers to conduct targeted attacks against those employees. Organizations can take a proactive perspective, as Verizon offers executive protection services. Our threat hunting team can scour the dark web and help remove personally identifiable information (PII)—such as email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—about high-level employees that can be used to target them (and their family and social circles) in social engineering attacks. The first step any business must take in defending its network from social engineering attacks is to understand the nature of the cyber risks being faced. An outline should be created to establish a clear understanding of how to mitigate, minimize, transfer or accept the identified risks. This risk assessment is a critical step because it allows you to identify your assets, threat entities and risk appetite. From there, putting together a comprehensive defense plan becomes much easier because you know what your security goals are and what red flags to look out for. A defense plan against social engineering attacks comprises two main functions: threat detection and trust enforcement. Both functions apply equally to help detect and counter high-level threats and low-level vulnerabilities. Threat detection is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying and dealing with threats such as cyberattacks, compromises, data breaches and incidents once they occur. This is done by spotting and helping stop unauthorized access, malware, social engineering schemes, etc. Trust enforcement is all about getting out in front of potential attacks by leveraging techniques such as identity management, passwords, encryption, access control, authentication, etc. Both of these functions form the bedrock of a broader defense plan against social engineering attacks that protect networks, applications, devices and identities. Verizon provides both of these functions in five key areas of control: awareness training, mobile security policy, security protection controls, detection and response, and monitoring and testing across devices, applications, identities and networks. Security-conscious network providers like Verizon can have an advantage over traditional security vendors with their bird's-eye view of traffic, devices, technologies and users. For all customers, from small business to enterprise, Verizon offers a broad range of solutions including customer reporting, ongoing threat monitoring and sending out advisories. In this regard, every piece of data is ingested, analyzed and then conveyed into actionable insights. Verizon's customers gain the newfound ability to "see" what was always out of sight. This outlook grants them a high level of visibility across the entire spectrum of assets being used at any given time as well as all the interactions between them. From this bird's-eye view, we provide enterprise customers with comprehensive management, from device to network, on which they can layer vetted security controls. That means they can benefit from inherent security at the network level, such as registered short codes to provide hard-to-spoof identification, texting "off" to 4040 to stop unwanted email-to-text messages, 7726 spam message reporting and filtering, attestation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) via STIR/SHAKEN, and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection on the Verizon VoIP network. At some point, all organizations will require real-time supervisory control over employee devices to help curb increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Verizon is well prepared to fill this final security gap (keeping in mind that it simply cannot be fully achieved with BYOD devices). We provide both a baseline security package for the entirety of our wireless network and customized security for enterprise clients, either through corporate-liable end-user devices or dedicated security services. We leverage our understanding of the issues involved in migrating away from BYOD policies—such as security challenges, high stipend costs, and complexity in developing separate configurations and applications for personal devices—to assist clients transitioning to corporate lines. Moreover, Verizon can tailor a custom cybersecurity solution as part of a customer's holistic defense plan against social engineering threats. Ditching BYOD and going with Verizon corporate lines can help provide you with the granular cyber insight needed to properly assess modern social engineering tactics and identify them promptly. With a tailored deployment, we can help enact dedicated protection mechanisms to help keep your assets safe and reduce risks, including deploying security analysts with threat hunting backgrounds to scrutinize customer information on a daily basis as well as identify and respond to suspicious patterns and attacks. As previously alluded to, these outcomes are challenging when your employees use their personal devices. Beyond this, Verizon can offer a range of solutions that can address trust enforcement and threat detection. But importantly, as noted, it all starts with risk assessment. Our consulting services can help enterprises assess risks and provide advice on security posture, whether these are high-level threats or common, everyday risks. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise and role as a network provider create the perfect combination to provide a holistic view and comprehensive security strategies for companies. Partnering with us, your organization can have a network that, with the application of key security products and services, can help provide protections against those simple, everyday cyber attacks as well as more complex threats covering people, technologies and processes. Effectively assessing the social engineering risks that your organization's mobile device policy may pose starts with you asking the following questions:,If you need to learn more about these mobile security threats and how your organization should tackle them, a good starting point is,Verizon is offering a customized five-point social engineering defense plan for businesses. To learn more, contact your account representative or have a specialist contact you. "Security update," Uber newsroom, September 16, 2022. "MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks," The Associated Press, September 21, 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD," Lookout press release, April 3, 2023. Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - New York, NY Business

One World Trade Center 117 West Street New York, NY 10007,The New York City 5G Innovation Sessions at ASPIRE was exciting and impactful. If you missed the event, the video on demand will be available soon. In the meantime, visit if you would like to explore our latest 5G solutions. We hope you will join us at one of our 5G Innovation Sessions in another Verizon 5G city. Our next event will be on August 9th, in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center. Or, stay tuned as our full 2023 calendar will be announced soon!,, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business,, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, President, Verizon Frontline , Acting Deputy Commissioner, Public Safety & Emergency Management, NYC Office of Technology & Innovation,, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business , Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, PepsiCo,, Head Coach, New York Giants, National Football League,, CEO, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, PepsiCoCEO, Verizon BusinessSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessPresident, Verizon FrontlineSenior Vice President, Business Development & Global Partnerships, National Hockey LeagueActing Deputy Commissioner, Public Safety & Emergency Management, NYC Office of Technology & InnovationDirector, Technology and Business Development, Ericsson North AmericaVice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North AmericaSenior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, National Football LeagueHead Coach, New York Giants, National Football League Interactive story-tell that show how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-tell that show how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your organization. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your organization. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Showcase a potential use case for Verizon Private 5G/MEC to enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM to modernize physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Showcase a potential use case for Verizon Private 5G/MEC to enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM to modernize physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, powered by Verizon's 5G Edge are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – transforming business operations. With Verizon's 5G Edge™ as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable, with intelligence all the way to the edge. Autonomous mobile robots, powered by Verizon's 5G Edge are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – transforming business operations. With Verizon's 5G Edge™ as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable, with intelligence all the way to the edge. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Verizon Private Wireless technology enables secure communication across a range of industry specific solutions, including Coach to Coach Comms for the NFL. Jennifer is the Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business. She is an experienced sales leader and general manager with an aptitude for creating diverse teams and fostering global perspectives within the telecommunications industry. As a leader, Jennifer leans into complex challenges and brings the right team of thinkers to the table who are focused on execution for customers. She embraces the power of building community, orienting toward a common purpose, and finding solutions beyond the obvious ways of getting things done. Jennifer believes that diversity of thought is what sparks creativity and drives innovation and is deeply committed to forwarding the pursuit of diversity, equity and inclusion. Having a richness of experiences around the table to Jennifer means that people are able to approach challenges and opportunities from a variety of different perspectives and will find the best answers together. Prior to joining Verizon Jennifer served as the President, BT in the Americas and MD, Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services where she led BT's entire Americas team in the United States, Canada and Latin America and ran a global sales vertical focused on Technology, Life Sciences and Business Services customers. As the leader of one of three global vertical sales units, Artley built and grew relationships with BT's top 800 customers in this ~£1.2B sales channel. She brought together the knowledge, resources, and skills of her global team in order to address customers' complex digital transformation with insight, consistency, and agility. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Arts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, her Master of Business Administration from University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Business, and her Master of Arts from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Russian. Jennifer was also a founding member and later an Advisory Board member of Minds Matter of Denver, a non-profit focused on mentoring and supporting unique educational opportunities for high achieving high school students from low income neighborhoods. Jennifer currently resides in Denver, Colorado with her husband and two daughters. Sandra has devoted 27 years in Telecommunications Operations and Technology. She is currently leading the sales of Ericsson's Enterprise and Emerging Business portfolio. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in April 2022, Sandra was Head of Eastern Regional Accounts, Canada responsible for all sales including industry verticals such as utilities across Canada. Sandra joined Ericsson in 1996 as a project system tester. She has held various strategic leadership roles in sales, operations, engineering, and enterprise IT. She is passionate about Health, Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion and a member of the Women of Ericsson (WE) North America ERG committee. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local, education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Magesh Bagavathi is Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer of PepsiCo. PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Magesh joined PepsiCo in July 2020 as SVP and Global CTO. In this role, he drives the technology strategy to deliver innovative solutions. He is responsible for leading Enterprise Architecture, Cloud strategy/migration, Data analytics, Enterprise Integration/AI, Global Infrastructure, Global Operations, End User Services and Infrastructure Design/Engineering. He delivers enterprise-wide platforms leveraging leading-edge technologies which include data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G internet of things, robotic process automation, augmented reality/virtual reality and others. Prior to PepsiCo, Magesh was the Global Digital CTO at HARMAN-SAMSUNG responsible for IT Infrastructure, Operations, End User Services, Cloud and Product Engineering. At HARMAN, he was instrumental in building common frameworks and capabilities for cloud, security, operations, architecture, infrastructure, analytics, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence that enabled the respective teams to execute with speed and ensured the guard rails of cost stewardship, world class operations, security and compliance. Magesh joined Harman from AIG, where he was the SVP for Cloud, Product Engineering and Platform Services. Prior to AIG, he worked at GE for 15 years across the various divisions of Transportation, Aviation, Energy and Oil & Gas. He was at GE Oil & Gas for 3+ years as the CTO and was one of the pioneers driving enterprise cloud penetration and migration of 600+ workloads to the cloud. Magesh holds an MBA from SUNY Buffalo and a bachelor's in chemical engineering from R.V. College in Bangalore. He resides in Plano, Texas. Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. David Lehanski is the Executive Vice President of Business Development & Innovation for the National Hockey League, responsible for advancing innovative initiatives for the NHL through the establishment of corporate partnerships, state-of-the-art technology solutions and new revenue. Over the past several seasons, Lehanski has been focused on developing new solutions with industry-leading technology providers including Apple, AWS, SAP, Rogers and Verizon to improve and enhance the game for players, coaches and officials, as well as for fans and for the League's broadcast and corporate partners. He has been integral in the development of the NHL's innovative Puck and Player Tracking technology, available in all 32 NHL arenas, as well as in securing new partnerships with AWS, the Official Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Infrastructure Provider of the NHL, and Verizon, the League's Official 5G Partner, Official Wireless Services Partner and Official Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Partner in the U.S. Lehanski was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the NHL's groundbreaking in-arena coaching system introduced in 2017 - in collaboration with Apple - delivering real-time video highlights to coaches on the benches of every NHL arena. He also helped to develop the next phase of the NHL's in-arena coaching system with the launch of the SAP-NHL Coaching Insights App for iPad, providing access to real-time, customized data and player statistics during the game on home and away benches in all 32 arenas. Since joining the League in 2005, Lehanski has played an important role in the League's path to more than $5 billion in annual revenues, establishing landmark partnerships for the NHL with some of the biggest global brands including AWS, Verizon, Apple, SAP, Dunkin, Honda, PepsiCo, Geico, Discover, Enterprise, Cisco, and MillerCoors, among many others. Most recently, Lehanski has been one of the drivers in the League's progressive approach to sports betting, helping to secure strategic partnerships with MGM Resorts International, FanDuel and Caesars. Before joining the NHL, Lehanski served as Vice President of Marketing Solutions at Clear Channel Advantage where he worked with Fortune 500 advertisers/marketers to develop, sell, and activate fully integrated media/marketing solutions that leveraged all of Clear Channel's assets. Previously, Lehanski was the co-founder and Vice President of HallOfSports.com, an online company focused on the distribution of sports memorabilia and collectibles with a long-term goal of consolidating the industry. He also spent several years as a consultant on the agency side at SFX Sports and Clarion Sports & Entertainment. Lehanski was named to SportsBusiness Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2012, recognizing executives for excellence and innovation in their industry before the age of 40. He earned a B.A. with a major in economics from Bowdoin College and currently resides in Ridgewood, NJ with his wife Alison and two sons, Eddie and Leo. Kyle is Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Business, a leading global technology company serving 99% of Fortune 500 companies in over 120 countries. Kyle and his team are responsible for delivering the next generation of technology-driven innovation to their customers around the world. Kyle is a seasoned industry expert who has extensive experience in developing and implementing networks and applications for both the public and private sectors, and is a leader in the development of global 5G-related infrastructure. Previously, Kyle served as Executive Vice President and President of Verizon's Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) team. This group is responsible for Verizon's technology and product development, and building, maintaining and securing America's leading wireless network and largest residential fiber broadband service in Fios, in addition to a vast IP network serving global customers in over 120 countries. Kyle began his career as a cell site technician for NYNEX Mobile Communications, which became Bell Atlantic Mobile and ultimately, through a series of transactions, became Verizon Wireless. During his long tenure, he has held a variety of positions in operations, planning, technology, engineering, and finance. He has also served as Verizon's vice president of New Product Development. Kyle is on the board of directors for Dexcom, a leader of diabetes care technology, and CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry. He is also a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), which advises the White House on the reliability, security, and preparedness of vital communications and information infrastructure. Kyle earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is also an avid hockey player and fan. Blaze is a leading technology development at Ericsson's CTO office, working on developing innovative solutions and new use cases for 5G, IoT and edge cloud. He has been one of the primary drivers of industrializing Ericsson's enterprise private network solutions in North America and currently works on expanding these solutions for public safety, utilities, and other critical infrastructure industry verticals. Blaze is passionate about applying the power and potential of digital technology to critical problems in the society and achieving sustainable results. He has a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder and around 15 years of experience in ICT industry. Brian Daboll was hired as the 20th head coach in Giants history on Jan. 28, 2022. It is his first head coaching position. Daboll has 20 years of NFL coaching experience. He is a five-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and won a national championship at the University of Alabama in his primary season as a college coach. Daboll joined the Giants after spending the previous four seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. He devised the game plans and called the plays for one of the most productive offenses in the NFL, one that helped the Bills earn three consecutive playoff berths, win the last two AFC East titles and advance to the conference championship game in 2020. Deputy Commissioner Robert Barbera manages the Public Safety and Emergency Management Division at the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) responsible for NYC's critical life-safety technology. Rob's team oversees a broad range of technologies and infrastructure, including 911 call centers, modernized data centers, and 40 radio communication facilities. Additional areas of responsibility include support for NYC 911 communications and call handling, Text-to-911, Next Generation 911, computer-aided dispatch for police, fire and emergency medical services, emergency communications systems, citywide emergency radio communications, and numerous sub-systems and applications. Gary Brantley is an innovative technology strategist renowned for cultivating productive collaboration through organizational transformation, delegating resources toward increasing digital inclusion, and implementing an entirely remote workforce infrastructure. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector and 17 years of leadership to the NFL as the Chief Information Officer. As the former CIO for the City of Atlanta, Gary focused on organizational transformation by altering the department culture to achieve a competitive advantage and address future technology challenges. 