latency for gaming

Verizon Network Performance: Weekly Latency Data

Verizon Network Performance: Weekly Latency Data

Get a glimpse into Verizon's network performance through our weekly compilation of IP network latency statistics. These statistics are provided for informational purposes. Verizon constantly measures the latency (speed) of core areas of our network using data collected by pings via Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP). We collect data in five-minute intervals from designated routers in key network hubs located around the world and then aggregate the data on a weekly basis.
IoT in Retail to Increase Operational Efficiency

Help deliver efficient operations and supply chain flexibility with secure, reliable Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions are geared toward increasing inventory visibility, employee productivity, warehouse efficiency and more. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how automation can help retailers through the labor crisis — and beyond. Track end-to-end supply chain data in near real time with the massive throughput, low latency and scalability of 5G. Learn how leveraging technology to improve the retail employee experience can help retailers attract and retain the workers they need to deliver a better customer experience. Get all the tools you need to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. Help improve vehicle tracking, enhance fleet operations and increase worker productivity with our fleet and asset management solutions. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Provide connectivity, data and application visibility beyond your store walls with a fast, fixed internet connection that's easy to self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. Get a plug-and-play fleet management solution that allows you to easily track and manage field services, transportation, and retail deliveries. Use our reliable 4G LTE wireless network to help keep your critical applications online or to support temporary or remote locations. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage fast and reliable networking capabilities to enable near real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies and quickly scale and adapt to changing business requirements. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient and personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn why digital transformation starts by bringing together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. Here's how retailers can tap 5G technology to meet customer expectations. An overview of 5G network technology in a business context for retailers. Covering what the technology can do and explores its commonalities and differences with other network communications options. Learn why the retail industry and consumers are both embracing cashierless checkout technology. The accelerated use of in-store technology by retailers will spur the need for 5G connectivity. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes.
8 Attributes of 5G Network Performance Business

We're building our network to deliver the full potential of 5G. Are you ready?,CEO, Verizon Communications,The 8 currencies,What makes 5G networks so special compared to previous cellular networks? There are eight performance attributes, or currencies, to be considered when evaluating whether a 5G network can deliver on its full potential. Without all eight of these currencies, you don't have a true 5G network. With them, you have a powerful, game-changing platform for innovation. And that's what Verizon is building. Let's break down each currency in detail. 1. Throughput,Verizon has taken its award-winning 4G network to new heights, reaching:,• 953 Mbps in a real-world environment, using 4G LTE Licensed Assisted Access (LAA),• 1.45 Gbps in 4G LTE Advanced in six-channel carrier aggregation,5G has the potential to deliver speeds many times faster than today's 4G, powering uses such as intelligent video, remote diagnostics and mobile command centers for live audio and video. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. So far, Verizon 5G Home has demonstrated speeds of 600 to 800 Mbps downlink and 250 Mbps uplink in third-party testing. 2. Service deployment,Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service and application deployment without having to install additional hardware. This will lead to a reduction in typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. 3. Mobility,5G technology is designed to enable devices that are travelling up to 500 kph (310 mph) to stay connected to the network. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected while they are moving. 4. Connected devices,The number of connected devices will be more than three times the global population by 2022. 5G will be capable of supporting up to 1 M devices in a square kilometer. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will eventually handle 10 to 100 times more connected devices per square kilometer than 4G. 5. Energy efficiency,Sustainability is one of Verizon's core values. 5G will have lower energy requirements for network operations (10% of current device consumption). Also with 5G, complex functions could happen within the network, near the end user. That means the end user's device will not need as much processing capability and will consume less energy. 6. Data volume,The 5G standard is designed to support up to 10 TB/s/km2. This means that a 5G network can carry a massive amount of data for a large number of simultaneous users. 7. Latency,5G's rapid end-to-end latency (the time it takes for data to travel from the user, over the network to the central processor and back again) will be one of the drivers of true technological change, bringing data transit speed to many times less than the blink of an eye. All kinds of new applications become possible once you reach very low levels of latency, including:,To provide a comparison, 4G LTE networks currently offer latency in the realm of 40 to 50 ms. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband should eventually offer less than 10 ms end-to-end response times. 8. Reliability,Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation. We've been #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics 12 times in a row. Latency improvements are due to lower latency in the 5G radio access network and the extension of the core network closer to end users. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
