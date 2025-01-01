Leveraging ai in business phone systems

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. 
Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. 
Conversational IVR

Give busy agents a break and deliver faster, more intuitive customer service with contact center AI and conversational interactive voice response (IVR). Today's busy customers are often frustrated by touch-tone IVR systems with complicated, unhelpful menu trees. Verizon Conversational IVR (CIVR) is different. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and delivered across the Verizon IP Toll Free network, it can anticipate callers' needs, carry on conversations that almost feel human and let callers interact with the system in their own words. Verizon also offers Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) . The Google CCAI platform helps your customers with human-like AI-powered contact center experiences, freeing up your human agents' time and helping to lower costs. Government agencies that need fast, customized assistance to handle large numbers of constituent inquiries. Businesses looking to streamline operations and reduce agent call volumes while still providing a high-quality customer experience. Organizations that want to,Verizon CIVR uses speech technology powered by AI to deliver an intuitive customer service experience that can help callers resolve issues on their own. It anticipates their needs and lets them interact with the system more naturally, using their own words. Verizon CIVR can help you improve first-call resolution, deliver a better customer experience, reduce agent workloads and control costs. By minimizing customer frustration, CIVR can help improve brand perception and build customer loyalty. Our cutting-edge features can help you deliver a better customer experience. Advanced speech recognition and natural language understanding (NLU) help accurately capture callers' intent. Callers are sent to the right place the first time, improving use of the automated system and reducing the need for live agents. Match phone numbers with customer data to identify callers and create more personalized experiences that can anticipate customer needs. Advanced application performance reporting and analytics reveal actionable insights to optimize the performance of your IVR. Predict caller intent, deliver personalized menus and help route callers to the right destination quickly. Whether you want the flexibility of the cloud or prefer to manage the system yourself, both options deliver a full conversational IVR experience. Google Cloud CCAI helps you leverage AI to scale your contact center interactions while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. CCAI can improve customer service with AI that understands, interacts and talks with customers. This can increase first call resolution through self-service with a virtual agent. And it frees up human agents to concentrate on more complex calls and can help reduce contact center costs. Conversational IVR can enhance the customer experience by giving customers the option to engage through the methods they prefer. Verizon Conversational IVR uses speech technology, powered by AI, to deliver an intuitive customer experience. Help keep your IVR system operating at peak performance, even when call volumes are high. These tips can help increase customer satisfaction—and build loyalty. Deliver personalized customer information quickly and across channels. Integrating conversational AI with IVR and other customer service channels can be a major challenge. You need an expert to help you design, develop and optimize your speech-enabled applications. Verizon is a leader in customer experience and the call-center industry. We have years of experience integrating and deploying conversational IVR solutions and offer a best-in-class solution. We can help you adapt your solution for specific customer journeys. Our analytics help you understand and continuously improve performance. Empower customers to resolve common inquiries and transactions efficiently, 24/7/365. Deliver a consistent customer experience across all channels—web, mobile apps or a messenger platform. Help agents resolve issues quickly and consistently, with help from AI and machine learning. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. 
