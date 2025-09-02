Managing video streaming settings on business phones

How Edge Computing Can Help Improve Audio and Video Streaming Technology

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How edge computing can help improve audio and video streaming technology,Author: Phil Muncaster,When the world stayed home during the early days of the pandemic, the popularity of streaming technology . According to , the live streaming market is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.26 billion by 2028. That is good news for streaming platform providers and content producers, including enterprise users. But great content is only one piece of the puzzle—the quality of the experience is also . A key factor is how good the streaming technology behind the content is. This is where edge computing comes in. By helping to reduce latency and bandwidth requirements, it can help support a smoother streaming experience. What is streaming?,Streaming refers to the continuous delivery of content from server to client. It could be audio or video, delivered via social media sites (i.e. Twitter, Facebook) or well-known platforms that focus on TV and movies (i.e. Netflix, Disney+), or gaming (i.e. Twitch). It could even be used internally to hold enterprise meetings, events and training sessions. Audio and video files are constantly flowing to the user's browser/device. The is that content can be consumed quicker, there's a minimal hit to storage at the user end and the experience is altogether more seamless. Audio and video streaming technology,With audio and video streaming technology, audio and video data is broken up into smaller packets for quicker and easier transportation. The audio/video player at the user's end reassembles the packets to deliver a seamless flow of content. The process of streaming to consumers can be summarized as follows:,Streaming technology: Live vs. on-demand,Users can stream video on demand or live. The difference, as the name suggests, is that in the latter case, content is recorded and broadcast in real-time with no major time delays. It could be a company-wide meeting, a live football game or even the live stream from a concert. The benefits are clear: more immersive, immediate and exclusive experiences for the content consumer. Live content can also be archived and made available for access on demand alongside other previously recorded audio/video. In technological terms, there's not a great deal of . The main distinction is that in on-demand video streaming, content is stored after the encoding step, and streamed from the media server when requested. It can then be served up as required when requested by a user. Typical on-demand platforms include YouTube, Vimeo and Disney+, while live-streaming services include Twitch, YouTube Live and Facebook Live. However, from an IT infrastructure perspective, live streaming is more , with content broken down into smaller blocks and transmitted in larger volumes to minimize delays. More bandwidth is required to ensure a smooth user experience with no latency, which is where edge computing can help. What is edge computing?,represents the next front in the cloud computing revolution—and a market more than half a trillion dollars ($543bn) by 2030. Unlike traditional cloud ecosystems where data must travel between centralized data centers, potentially thousands of miles away, most processing happens at the network edge. The end result is lower latency, which can help improve the performance of streaming technology. How can edge computing improve streaming experiences?,There are various elements of the streaming technology ecosystem that can impact the quality of the user experience. These include:,However, arguably the biggest potential boost to performance could come from the deployment of edge computing. How can it enhance film technology?,In the context of , traditional content delivery is centralized. That means when viewer demand spikes in different areas, bottlenecks could form if network infrastructure can't accommodate the demand, resulting in network congestion that can degrade video quality and can lead to lag and buffering—which are particularly frustrating for users watching live events. However, edge computing can help enable organizations to be more agile. Thus, when viewer demands increase in a specific geographic area, content streams can be delivered to relevant edge servers closer to end users, helping to reduce latency and deliver the streaming experiences viewers desire. That's particularly important for live streaming. From a film technology perspective, edge servers could also:,Learn more about how the 5G edge is helping to . Learn more about how the 5G edge is helping to . We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout has become a game-changer in the retail world, especially in the sports and live entertainment space where a quicker trip to a concession stand can be the difference in seeing or missing the best part of a game, concert or show. In an effort to improve the fan experience at their home arena, the Florida Panthers of the NHL® implemented cashierless checkout ahead of hosting February's 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. It was the next step in the team's ambitious plan to digitally transform operations throughout the organization, and to enhance the fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena. The digital checkout solution allows fans to enter a cashierless concession store, select food and beverage items and walk directly out so they can get back to their seats without missing much or any of the action on the ice. To implement cashierless checkout within a tight timeframe ahead of a high-profile All-Star Weekend, the Panthers turned to a reliable partner—Verizon. A key starting point in the Panthers' digital transformation occurred when Verizon outfitted Amerant Bank Arena with full 5G Ultra Wideband coverage ahead of All-Star Weekend. Having already successfully completed similar arena projects in the sports and entertainment industry, Verizon proved to be the perfect partner for the Panthers, especially in their effort to have cashierless checkout implemented ahead of the All-Star Weekend. "Verizon has the resources at their fingertips to be able to throw a lot of firepower behind a project on a tight timeline," said Bryce Hollweg, Chief Operating Officer for the Panthers. "We got this turned around in a matter of weeks."Leveraging the arena's ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband capabilities, Verizon's 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout solution uses mobile edge computing (MEC), digital cameras and machine learning (ML) to help create a streamlined checkout process. With cashierless checkout at Amerant Bank Arena, hockey fans gain access to the cashierless vending station using an app on their mobile phone. As they select items for purchase, cameras in the store recognize the selection and add the items to the fan's virtual shopping cart. From there, a fan simply exits the station with their purchases and a digital receipt is sent to them. In close coordination with the Panthers, intensive testing and execution led to a successful launch in time for All-Star Weekend. In addition to bringing its deep expertise in 5G and MEC to bear, Verizon's project and delivery management abilities helped ensure a successful launch within a short window. Amazingly, we were able to get this thing up and going, literally doing testing through Friday afternoon with the arena opening that Friday night. It was that close," said Brian Gorney, Managing Director Sports & Entertainment for Verizon Business Group. "The Verizon and Panthers teams did incredible work in what was a compressed time frame." , Chief Operating Officer, Florida Panthers As Amerant Bank Arena opened its doors for the All-Star Weekend, fans began trying cashierless checkout to buy drinks and snacks before making their way to their seats. Gorney was there to observe how the solution performed firsthand, watching as fans became comfortable using cashierless checkout via their apps in mere seconds instead of waiting in long lines for a cashier to ring them up. After a while, he saw the same fans coming back to buy their next drink or bag of chips, already seasoned pros at using the new technology. It was fun to talk through it with some of the fans along the way, Gorney said. With the arena at peak capacity, the underlying 5G network and MEC infrastructure performed as anticipated. The time per transaction was unbelievably fast, Gorney said. Fans were able to complete their purchases and get back to their seats without having to worry about missing much, if any, of the action on the ice. The cashierless checkout platform also allows for enhanced integration that will benefit the customer experience and improve venue operations. On the front end, the Panthers plan to pursue additional integration with the team's mobile app as well as its loyalty program. On the back end, the team aims to improve the platform's integration with the arena's existing inventory and point-of-sale (POS) systems. This step will enable more streamlined inventory and store management and allow for better allocation of staff and resources. Further, the data gathered from repeated purchasing will allow the team to groom its concessions offerings to align with the preferences and shopping habits of the fans. With the successful implementation of cashierless checkout complete, the Panthers are excited to implement several other low-friction solutions to help improve the overall fan experience, including:,"What can we do to make the experience frictionless from the time a person parks their car to when they're in the arena? What are they spending on and how are they spending? Are they using the mobile app? Are they connected?" Hollweg said. "All those things really matter.",By recognizing the evolving wants and needs of its fan base, the Florida Panthers franchise is positioned to make the necessary digital advancements at Amerant Bank Arena to meet those demands. "People are really connected to their devices," Hollweg said. "They want to be able to stream video and post on social media. , Managing Director Sports & Entertainment, Verizon Business GroupOur Software as a Service (SaaS) solution—paired with ultra-fast 5G Ultra Wideband—uses computer vision and machine learning to enable seamless shopping. NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks, and the NHL All-Star logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved. If you would like to receive these communications from Verizon, indicate by selecting from the dropdown menu below. Please note that you can unsubscribe or update your preferences at any time. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . California residents can view our California Privacy Notice . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

The Benefits of Integrated Videos in Your Business Workflow

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How your business workflow can benefit from integrated video,Author: Mark Stone,As business operations grow increasingly dispersed and the gains ground, integrated video can help to create seamless connections, promote greater efficiency, streamline business workflow and drive competitive advantage. But many organizations are not using integrated video to its full potential, missing opportunities to overcome operational and safety challenges, mitigate risk, ensure compliance, enhance collaboration, boost productivity and more. What is integrated video?,An integrated video solution offers a seamless interface between video platforms and other systems and tools. By improving safety, efficiency, communication and cost savings, video collaboration innovations are powering everything from to video conferencing. Using integrated video to improve business workflow,Integrated video is changing organizational operations by replacing piecemeal solutions with technology that propels efficient, data-driven automation to improve business workflow. Historically, solutions involved a time-consuming effort to play, watch, analyze and share videos with manually cobbled-together systems, processes and data. Now, it can all be accomplished with more streamlined solutions. For example, is an integrated video solution for fleets. It captures artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video with dashcam hardware that detects harsh driving events using telemetrics. Driver behavior—such as hard braking or acceleration—triggers a video recording. The fleet manager is then automatically notified of the event and gains access to the video clip as well as all related data through the software. Integrated video has also become fundamental to the way dispersed teams communicate. Organizations now rely on video collaboration tools. Users gain secure, one-touch access to meetings, interactive streaming events, virtual workspaces and even telehealth appointments—from any device or browser—with unparalleled interoperability. by Verizon also allows for easy video integration in the workplace to further improve business workflow. The mobile-first business phone system enhances and simplifies connectivity and video collaboration; users can host video calls right within the platform and invite others by simply sharing a link. Will integrated video work for your business?,When assessing integrated video solutions, it's critical to evaluate your needs with careful consideration of your existing technology stack, IT infrastructure, necessary hardware and the Internet of Things (IoT). Integrated video with streaming features may require WAN optimization or an enterprise content delivery network. Gartner® defines tools as products that improve the performance of applications running across the WAN as well as reduce WAN service expenses. WAN optimization solutions continue to evolve, and now support four high-level needs:,At the same time, other solutions may only need built-in software for full plug-and-play functionality. The value of integrated video is its ability to work well with your IT infrastructure, so having the capability to extend any video platform to meet your needs with custom APIs is key. Whether embedding videos in workflows, programmatically importing or exporting videos, performing custom analytics or simply connecting one tool to another, this flexibility will determine the power of your solution. See for yourself how Verizon can help of AI-backed integrated video and upgrade your business workflow. Gartner, , as on 18th February 2022. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

