Internet Speed Test for Businesses

Would you like details about an online exclusive offer? Chat with an expert for details. Get internet that can keep up with the speed of your business. Business fiber internet is resilient, even during bad weather. In fact, using our 100% fiber-optic technology means you can count on 99.99% network reliability and speed that was built to handle the constant exchange of information. So whether you're backing up files on a cloud drive or streaming video, when you use fiber, you can experience fast upload and download speeds. Connect many devices—and people—with fiber. So everyone can stay working. High speeds don't have to mean high costs. We offer affordable speed packages that are built to meet your needs. You don't have time for slowdowns. Count on fiber to deliver the blazing-fast speeds your business depends on. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Your internet speed indicates how fast information travels from your provider's servers to your device. Results are often lower than plan speeds due to conditions and device capabilities. Our speed test is intended to measure results on your business network and should not be used on public Wi-Fi or cellular networks. For the most accurate result, connect your device directly to your router using an ethernet cable (if possible) and avoid using video or music streaming apps while running the test. No, for accurate results, you must disconnect from the VPN and connect directly to the router via Ethernet cable before testing your speed. Latency, often measured in milliseconds (ms), is a key metric in a speed test that represents the time it takes for data to travel from the user's device to the server and back again. Lower latency values indicate quicker responsiveness, which is essential for real-time applications such as video conferencing and VoIP. High latency can result in delays, lag and a less responsive online experience. Different internet needs require different internet speeds and the best way to determine how much speed you need is to think about your data needs. In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection is vital for small business owners. While download speeds often steal the spotlight, it is equally crucial to pay attention to internet upload speeds. Upload speed refers to the rate at which data is sent from your device to the internet. One of the primary reasons why upload speed matters for small business owners is that it can facilitate smooth collaboration. With fast upload speeds, you can easily share large documents, multimedia files and collaborate on projects in real time. With the rise of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, upload speed has become even more critical. These applications require a robust internet connection, especially when it comes to uploading data to the cloud or backing up crucial files. In an increasingly remote working environment, video conferencing and webinars have become essential communication tools. They heavily rely on fast upload speeds to help ensure smooth video streaming. Slow upload speeds can cause video conferences to become pixelated or audio to lag, and can impact the overall experience for participants. For small businesses with e-commerce, upload speed plays a crucial role in delivering a superior customer experience. Whether it's uploading product images, streaming product videos or processing online transactions, fast upload speeds help ensure a smooth and quick user experience. To achieve fast upload speeds, small business owners should consider upgrading to fiber-optic internet. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are significantly faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections. With Verizon Fios Internet, small business owners can enjoy upload speeds, revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Click to see what Fios options are available at your business location. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. These benefits contribute to smooth business operations, improved productivity and enhanced customer satisfaction. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. Penetration Testing

Change your security posture from reactive to proactive. It's critical to be able to identify potential vulnerabilities in the three major categories that affect most businesses - network, wireless and web application. With Verizon's penetration testing, you can take a proactive approach to securing your organization, assessing cyber threats, and addressing your security gaps across each of these areas. We have investigated many of largest data breaches on record, conducted hundreds of incident investigations every year, and processed 61 billion security events on average every year. With that experience in security, we can help you find your cyber security vulnerabilities before they become serious threats. Penetration testing is an important part of managing risk. It helps you probe for cyber vulnerabilities so you can put resources where they're needed most. Relying on our global experience, we assess your risks and measure the dangers, then use real-world scenarios to help you strengthen your security. Our penetration testing uses vulnerability scanning tools to probe your network, wireless and application environment for gaps and measures the severity of the risk your network is facing. We can also help you manage identified risks by providing guidance on solutions that help address key issues while respecting your budget. To find the potential gaps in your security, you need a trusted advisor who has the global visibility and experience with current cyber security threats. We can identify the weak points in your network and make recommendations to strengthen your defenses. Partner with a global company that has more than 12 years of penetration testing experience. Match your budget and needs with flat rate and custom service plans. Get testing that includes post-exploit actions such as privilege escalation and pivoting. network and application penetration testing engagements each year,years of security experience,Security Operations Centers worldwide,alerts and 500,000+ incidents,(on average) monitored each year,The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center draws from Verizon's global public IP backbone to fuel applied intelligence solutions that can strengthen cyberattack detection and recovery. Customers harness the power of this intelligence platform to recognize and react to today's more sophisticated cyber threats. Our world-class services and security professionals, including one of the largest teams of PCI Qualified Security Assessors anywhere, are always ready to help you meet your security challenges. For decades, the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team has specialized in helping organizations like yours improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyber threats. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Learn best practices for simplifying and securing your payment data with new insights from our experienced PCI assessment experts—we'll help you take charge of your compliance program performance. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization.
Internet Speeds: What Is Internet Upload Speed Used For? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Internet Speeds: What is upload speed used for?,Author: Heidi Vella,Superior customer experience is a top priority for just about any successful business. Access to high-speed internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service, and between high or low staff productivity. Performing an internet upload speed test and understanding the difference between upload and download speeds will help determine the right internet speed for your business. So, what is upload speed used for?,Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important?,Internet Speeds,All internet connection speeds are measured and reported in bits, specifically megabits per second (Mbps), which is the speed or transfer rate of data. For example, an internet speed of 100 Mbps is the rate at which information is uploaded or downloaded based on your connection speed. Whereas the amount of data being transferred, meaning the file or storage capacity, is measured in Bytes, or megabytes per second (MBps). For example, the size of a video clip could be shown as 500 MB. Upload Speed: What is upload speed used for?,Internet upload speed determines the amount of data that can be sent from your computer, or device, to the internet. It can be used for things such as sharing a photo, uploading a video to a social platform, or presenting a work presentation from your computer to multiple devices. This can be determined by performing an internet upload . Download Speed: What is download speed used for?,What is download speed used for? Download speed is how fast an internet connection can transfer data from a server to the user. Reading email, viewing web pages or videos, and streaming content online are a few examples. This can be determined by performing an internet download . Symmetrical Speeds,Symmetrical speed is when the upload speed is equal to that of the download speed. Most internet providers provide faster download speeds than upload speeds. However, having equally fast upload speed is for many applications, including posting content online via social platforms, streaming live video, and video calling, perhaps simultaneously. Weak or slow upload speeds are often the cause of broken audio and/or frozen video screens. provides symmetrical speeds. Understanding bandwidth,is how much information you receive every second, while speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed when it's actually the volume of information that can be sent over a connection in a measured amount of time – calculated in megabits per second (Mbps). Let's compare it to filling a bathtub. If the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if the pipe was narrower. Think of the water as the bandwidth and the rate at which the water flows as the speed. Understanding bandwidth is a crucial step to learning the answer to what is upload speed used for, and provides a measurable benchmark that can help you compare with what other experts online suggest. Why is upload speed important?,So, why is upload speed important—especially when it is often overlooked in favor of download speeds?,For many businesses, uploading data to the internet is a crucial part of day-to-day operations, such as:,How do slow speeds hamper productivity and efficiency?,With slow upload speeds, everyday work tasks can be disrupted and that could lead to lower employee morale. For example, emails might be too slow to disseminate important, timely information. Daily updates made to a company website could be hampered by slow upload capabilities that cannot handle the quantity of images, gifs and/or animations. The same applies to large file sharing between multiple team members or with clients. This may even hurt your ability to respond to customers, meaning less than satisfactory customer service. It can cause lag in video, meaning lost information during a presentation, embarrassing pauses, causing frustration of both employees and clients. Bottom line: faster speed equals more efficiency and enhanced productivity. It's especially important to consider your upload speeds as your business grows and you add more devices, which will take up more bandwidth. And with bandwidth constraints, your business may find it difficult to have different staff members simultaneously conduct video chats with clients or suppliers, provide online training to remote staff or stream webinars—or all three. If bandwidth isn't adequate and upload speeds are slow, it will hamper—or simply halt—everyone's productivity. What internet speed is right for your business?,It may be evident, but what's fast for a business will depend on how the internet is used. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay so it's important to ensure your team is prepared. What is fast upload speed?,One generally accepted rule of thumb is that anything because it can connect multiple devices at once. Basic web browsing and email use a lower upload rate than video uploads or using collaboration platforms with complex tools and file sharing capabilities. Are you hosting live streams? Live video conferences with multiple hosts? Find the right speed for your business with . As technology marches forward, , upload speed becomes more important. This is why there is debate whether upload speeds of 5 Mbps and higher are for a wired connection supporting one device, especially as the hasn't changed since 2015. Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. provides speeds up to 940/880 Mbps and can handle up to 100 devices at once. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. To get started, perform a simple and ask your staff to help to get the job done. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Always Be Testing

