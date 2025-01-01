Mobile plans with dedicated tech support

5G Innovation Sessions 2023 - Washington, D.C. Business

Join Verizon Frontline and Ericsson for an exclusive, invitation-only event at historic Union Station. This spectacular setting, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol will host a curated program demonstrating the transformative impact of the latest 5G technology. Verizon Frontline represents our 30-year commitment to delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical communication solutions to the public safety community. During this 5G Innovation Session, you will hear from product experts and distinguished leaders in the world of public safety on how 5G solutions are creating better outcomes today and helping shape the future. Engage in thought-provoking conversations with your peers and learn how public and private 5G network solutions can give you more agility, security and control, for true response-readiness. Whether you are part of a federal, state or local agency, this event is a must-attend to get or remain at the forefront of your field. You will also have the opportunity to check out some of our latest innovative public safety vehicles and deployable assets (THOR, RRCU, MUTT & others). Stay tuned for updates on speakers, location, and product demonstrations. 50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, D.C. 20002,4:30 - 7:30 PM ET Doors open: 4:15 PM ET,*You must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age to attend this event. Refreshments and beverages will be provided at no charge to attendees. If you are subject to any restrictions on accepting these items, you are under no obligation to accept them. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns in this regard. , Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business,, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North America,, CEO, Verizon Business Group (moderator) , Senior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy,, CRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business Group (moderator) , Superintendent, FEMA,, CRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupVice President, Sales and Business Development for Verizon Account, Ericsson North AmericaCEO, Verizon Business GroupPresident, Verizon FrontlineChief of Police, U.S. Capitol PoliceCRO, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business GroupDirector, Technology and Business Development, Ericsson North AmericaVP and Chief of Police, Amtrak Police DepartmentSenior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon BusinessSenior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of EnergySuperintendent, FEMAWe've got your logistics covered. 50 Massachusetts Ave NE Washington, D.C. 20002 , Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Interactive story-telling that shows how Verizon's network is the foundation for solutions that are transforming industries and changing the way we live, work, and play. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Accelerated Access is an opt-in facial authentication facility and venue access control solution designed to help improve safety, elevate guest experiences, and reduce costs. The opt-in solution is enabled by 5G Edge infrastructure to authenticate the identity of a person for facility access and/or ticket redemption. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Live demonstration based on Verizon's reverse supply chain automation use case at our own CRTC. Showcases a real world solution that Verizon has built for itself, leveraging the power of computer vision and 5G Edge to identify and sort accessories returned to Verizon stores. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Learn how the power of 5G Edge is evolving the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple seamless shopping. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your business. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Here we break down the basics of 5G Business Internet, how to get started, and what the benefits of speed, low latency and reliability can mean for your business. Verizon 5G Business Internet opens the door to next gen innovation, to help you stay competitive. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Learn how Verizon Private 5G/MEC can enable both businesses and public sector customers with the network infrastructure necessary to implement next generation technologies from KSI Data Sciences & IBM. See how the solution can help streamline physical inspections and overall campus/facility management. *Precommercial solution. It may or may not be commercialized and it is subject to change. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Mission-critical networks are designed for next-generation, high-performing, resilient and secure broadband communication services. Together with Verizon, Ericsson empowers critical infrastructure industries, like Public Safety and Utilities. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Time-Critical Communications are designed to resolve lags and interruptions for real-time 5G experiences. Ericsson's Time-Critical Communication was recognized by GTI as "Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology". Experience the difference in our engaging virtual 5G car demo. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. Private 5G provides industrial business operations with easy-to-use cellular data connectivity, including 5G and LTE technology. Enterprises get a pre-packaged, plug-and-play, scalable offering that provides reliable and secure wireless coverage with low latency, enabling innovative use cases driving better operational efficiency and effectiveness. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) vehicle is a mobile, private 5G Ultra Wideband and private mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center capable of deploying 5G UW and advanced computing solutions for first responders and the Department of Defense under nearly any conditions. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT) is a one-of-a-kind, reimagined police cruiser. The repurposed Chevrolet Tahoe is designed to provide first responders with access to everything from 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide and 5G UW connectivity to Mission Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT), General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications capabilities. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. First-of-its-kind, industry leading deployable asset provides satellite backhaul ideal in situations where cellular coverage is poor, nonexistent, or required for a dedicated group, custom built to go where others can't. Built to help provide first responders with mission-critical connectivity under nearly any conditions. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Autonomous mobile robots, using Private 5G for communications, are part of an emerging technology ecosystem that combines machine learning, AI, robotics, and analytics to create new capabilities – helping to transform business operations. With Private 5G as the network, this ecosystem is secure and reliable. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline's Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle, a modified electric motorcycle capable of providing first responders with mission-critical communications capabilities when operating in areas that traditional vehicles and larger deployable assets can't reach. This vehicle is able to navigate narrow, hard-to-access trails to provide wildland firefighters deep in a forest with satellite connectivity directly on the front lines. In addition to its satellite capabilities, the Mobile Connectivity Agile Vehicle is also equipped with a cellular network extender and WiFi router to help provide public safety agencies with critical voice and data service during emergency response operations. Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Satellite trailer solution that can deploy eFemtos and/or WiFi to EOCs and first responders,Scott Lawrence is Senior Vice President for our Verizon Business Global Solutions organization within Verizon Business Group. He is accountable for delivering strategic and innovative business solutions to Enterprise and Government clients around the globe. He supports a revenue base of $15B+ and leads a team of over 1,100 Sales and Technology professionals globally. Scott's team consists of Specialized Sellers, Complex Deal Executives, Global Technology Partners, Pre-Sales Solution Architects and Engineers. His current focus is on delivering business value to clients through Verizon's best-in-class solutions such as 5G, Edge Computing, Software-Defined Services, Cyber Security and Digital Collaboration. Previously, Scott was Group Vice President & General Manager, Global Enterprise, where he had P&L responsibility for Verizon Business Group's International segment across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience for our Global Enterprise Clients across a full spectrum of the Verizon portfolio. Prior to his International assignment, Scott was Vice President, Verizon Business Group Advanced Solutions Sales & Engineering where he was responsible for an organization of Sales Specialists and Solution Architects across three solution practice towers: Cyber Security, Workplace Collaboration (Unified Communications & Collaboration) and Customer Experience (CX) supporting Global Enterprise, Federal and Public Sector. In addition, Scott has held various senior leadership roles across Verizon's Sales, Operations, Strategy and System Integrators channel. Prior to rejoining Verizon in 2004, Scott held Sales Leadership and Business Development roles at Allied Riser Communications and OpenReach. Scott holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and currently lives in Chicago, IL with his wife and three children where he is active in his community and coaching youth sports. Sandra has devoted 27 years in Telecommunications Operations and Technology. She is currently leading the sales of Ericsson's Enterprise and Emerging Business portfolio. Prior to joining the Verizon Account in April 2022, Sandra was Head of Eastern Regional Accounts, Canada responsible for all sales including industry verticals such as utilities across Canada. Sandra joined Ericsson in 1996 as a project system tester. She has held various strategic leadership roles in sales, operations, engineering, and enterprise IT. She is passionate about Health, Wellness and Diversity & Inclusion and a member of the Women of Ericsson (WE) North America ERG committee. Kyle is Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Business, a leading global technology company serving 99% of Fortune 500 companies in over 120 countries. Kyle and his team are responsible for delivering the next generation of technology-driven innovation to their customers around the world. Kyle is a seasoned industry expert who has extensive experience in developing and implementing networks and applications for both the public and private sectors, and is a leader in the development of global 5G-related infrastructure. Previously, Kyle served as Executive Vice President and President of Verizon's Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) team. This group is responsible for Verizon's technology and product development, and building, maintaining and securing America's leading wireless network and largest residential fiber broadband service in Fios, in addition to a vast IP network serving global customers in over 120 countries. Kyle began his career as a cell site technician for NYNEX Mobile Communications, which became Bell Atlantic Mobile and ultimately, through a series of transactions, became Verizon Wireless. During his long tenure, he has held a variety of positions in operations, planning, technology, engineering, and finance. He has also served as Verizon's vice president of New Product Development. Kyle is on the board of directors for Dexcom, a leader of diabetes care technology, and CTIA, the trade association representing the wireless communications industry. He is also a member of the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), which advises the White House on the reliability, security, and preparedness of vital communications and information infrastructure. Kyle earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut and an MBA in Finance from New York University. He is also an avid hockey player and fan. Maggie Hallbach is the President of Verizon Frontline and Senior Vice President of Public Sector at Verizon, leading the team of professionals dedicated to partnering with Verizon's federal, state, local,education and public safety customers to deliver innovative technology solutions and services. This includes Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders. Maggie has held a number of executive roles during her more than two decades at Verizon. Most recently she served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Sales for VerizonPublic Sector where she led the team focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities in the Public Sector. She has also served as Vice President of the state, local and education markets for Verizon. In this role, she and her team were responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments and education clients. Additionally, Maggie has held a variety of roles focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and increasing shareholder value. She headed Verizon's Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is also on the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO). Maggie is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. Chief J. Thomas (Tom) Manger was sworn in as Chief of Police for the United States Capitol Police on July 23, 2021. He has served 42 years in the policing profession, including more than two decades as Chief of Police for two of the largest police agencies in the National Capital Region. Most recently, he was Chief of Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, from 2004 to 2019. He also served as Police Chief in Fairfax County, Virginia, from 1998 to 2004. His leadership in regional law enforcement initiatives is extensive. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Manger began his law enforcement career in January 1977, when he was sworn in as a Fairfax County police officer. He rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police. He received numerous awards in Fairfax County, including the Silver Medal of Valor in 1993. During his career as police chief in Montgomery County, Manger received several national awards, including the 2007 Law Enforcement Award from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, the 2016 Gorowitz Institute Service Award from the Anti-Defamation League, and the 2018 FBI National Executive Institute Associates Penrith Award. Manger was also inducted into the Montgomery County Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2018, Washingtonian magazine recognized Manger as one of the "Washingtonians of the Year." He also serves on the Cardinal's Child Safety Advisory Board for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. Elected by his peers to national leadership positions, Manger served from 2014 to 2018 as President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), and from 2013 to 2017 as Vice President of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). Blaze is a leading technology development at Ericsson's CTO office, working on developing innovative solutions and new use cases for 5G, IoT and edge cloud. He has been one of the primary drivers of industrializing Ericsson's enterprise private network solutions in North America and currently works on expanding these solutions for public safety, utilities, and other critical infrastructure industry verticals. Blaze is passionate about applying the power and potential of digital technology to critical problems in the society and achieving sustainable results. He has a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder and around 15 years of experience in ICT industry. Massimo Peselli is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector for Verizon Business. He leads a global team focused on delivering innovative technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC), cloud, security, and software-defined networking, to enable enterprise and public sector clients to win in the marketplace today while laying the groundwork for their digital transformation journeys. Tapping his more than two decades of industry experience, Massimo has the vision and expertise to help customers unlock the transformative capabilities necessary to meet and exceed their business goals. He fosters a culture of performance excellence built on Verizon's core values of integrity, respect, and kindness. Prior to his current role, Massimo served as Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise, where he led a global team focused on enabling enterprise customers to securely and intelligently manage business interactions and operations in real-time while laying the foundation for long-term transformational growth. Previously, Massimo was Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development and the International Sales market, where he was responsible for leveraging Verizon Business' product portfolio to change the way customers do business. Prior to that position, he was Vice President of Enterprise Sales for 13 states on the US West Coast, which expanded to overseeing the Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Professional Services vertical. His scope continued to expand when in 2015, he was named Group Vice President, Sales Vertical Markets, where he was responsible for five teams covering all vertical markets in the US, which transitioned into an appointment as Sales Group VP Americas and APAC/LATAM and Canada responsible for wireline enterprise sales. Massimo joined Verizon in 1997 as Head of Pre-Sales in Italy and continued to serve in sales leadership positions in Italy serving as Sales Director, Italy and Spain, and then working as a Sales Area Vice President, South Region based in Milan. Before joining Verizon, he worked for Telecom Italia, in their presales engineering organization, and also worked on a special project to develop the first ICT integration of a Contact Center and back-office data in 1995. Peselli holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Politecnico di Milano in Italy. Chief Dotson is a highly experienced and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years of service. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum's Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Executive Institute (NEI). Chief Dotson began his career with the Metropolitan Police Department - City of St. Louis in 1993. He served in a variety of investigative and administrative roles, including as a Crisis Negotiator, Detective in the Intelligence Unit, and Commander of the Seventh Police District. In 2012, he was appointed Chief of Police, where he served until his retirement in 2017. As Chief of Police, Dotson managed the second largest police department in the state of Missouri and oversaw a budget of $200 million. He was responsible for the public safety of over 319,000 residents and thousands of visitors who came to the city each day. In 2018, Chief Dotson joined the Amtrak Police Department as Assistant Chief of Police. In 2020, he was promoted to Chief of Police. As Chief of Police, he is responsible for the safety of Amtrak passengers, employees, assets, and infrastructure. Chief Dotson is a recipient of numerous awards, including the Chief's Letter of Commendation (twice), the Metropolitan Police Department's Award of Excellence (twice), and Officer of the Month (twice). He is a strong advocate for community policing and believes that the best way to keep people safe is to build trust and relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. In addition to his law enforcement career, Chief Dotson has also served as a Security Manager for Anheuser-Busch, Inc. and Director of Security for the Washington Nationals Baseball Club. Chief Dotson is a dedicated and experienced law enforcement professional who is committed to keeping people safe. Jodi Kouts is the Senior Advisor for Policy for the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy. In this capacity, she handles high-level policy and strategy issues including 5G, advanced wireless, and spectrum; cybersecurity; quantum; Internet of Things; and other emerging technologies as well as strategic planning, and coordination across the Department on White House initiatives and interagency working groups. She is also currently serving as the Acting Program Director for the Cybersecurity Program Management Office under the direction of the Chief Information Security Officer. Jodi has 29 years of experience working a broad range of national security issues as a senior level policy official for various U.S. Government agencies. She also served at the National Security Council as the Director for Nonproliferation and Strategic Trade, where she provided direct support to the National Security Advisor and President on matters related to export controls, nonproliferation, emerging technologies, civil nuclear cooperation, supply chain and industrial base security, and other national efforts related to promoting and protecting technologies critical to U.S. national and economic security. Dr. Jeff Stern is the Superintendent of the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He previously led the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, where he was responsible for disaster and homeland security preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery efforts across the Commonwealth. Appointed in 2014 by Governor Terry McAuliffe, Dr. Stern led Virginia through nearly 50 emergency declarations over 6 years and deployed Virginia's first responders to disasters across the United States, including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also chaired the Virginia 911 Board and oversaw all the Commonwealth's homeland security and emergency management grant programs. Dr. Stern served for more than three decades as an emergency manager, first responder, agency executive, adviser, and consultant. Over the course of his career, he served in local, state, and federal government positions, in the private sector, and in academe, including presidential appointments as a White House Fellow at the Department of the Interior and the White House Homeland Security Council, and as Executive Director of the Homeland Security Advisory Council, the advisory board to the Secretary of Homeland Security. Dr. Stern began his career as a firefighter and paramedic, serving through the rank of battalion chief with departments in Maryland, Virginia, and Colorado, and deployed with incident management teams to Hurricanes Charley (2004) and Katrina (2005), and the Haiti earthquake (2010). Dr. Stern served on several advisory and policy boards, including FEMA National Advisory Council, where he chaired the Response and Recovery Committee and the FEMA 2040 Committee, the U.S. Department of Commerce's FirstNet Public Safety Advisory Committee, the National Capital Region Homeland Security Executive Committee, the National Homeland Security Consortium, the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology First Responders Resource Group, and the College of William & Mary Public Policy Program Advisory Board. Dr. Stern is a member of both the International Association of Emergency Managers and the National Emergency Management Association, where he served as legislative committee chairman on the Board of Directors during the passage of the landmark Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018. Dr. Stern graduated from the College of William and Mary (B.A. Government), the American University School of Public Affairs (MPA), and the Virginia Tech Center for Public Administration and Policy (Ph.D.), and he has attended the Naval Postgraduate School Executive Leaders Program. He is a Certified Emergency Manager and a National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer. He is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed