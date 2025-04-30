network dia

Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Help expedite attack detection and response. Helps unify network threat detection, full-packet forensics and integrated response as a managed service with near real-time and retrospective detection and visualization. As a cloud-based network security platform, NDR can be delivered without the need for specialized hardware. Helps take action against existing threats and helps identify future threats with speed and scale. Rapidly deploys to any segment of your network, including enterprise cloud, industrial, IoT and 5G. Helps provide visibility into all collected network activities and records network traffic for comprehensive analysis and discovery. Full packet capture to collect a complete record of your network activity, including metadata and network packets. Helps give you a detailed view of network traffic for analysis and investigation. Captures, indexes and stores network traffic from multiple infrastructures into a single location in the cloud. Capable of providing large amounts of network data in an intuitive, immersive interface so you can analyze, proactively hunt and take action on security events and observations. Can record traffic from almost any network segment in your network infrastructure. Sensors can be deployed cost-effectively and quickly even in your resource constrained segments. Uses software forwarding agents to directly copy network traffic from cloud instances where network taps don't exist to deliver the activity to the appropriate sensor. Rapidly deploy NDR in any segment of your modern network, including enterprise, cloud, industrial, IoT and 5G. Take action against threats and identify future threats with speed and scale. Explore and interact with data recorded over time and stored in the cloud. Security as a service rapidly deploys without the potential cost and complexity of hardware. Accelerate incident response and threat hunting with advanced forensics. Gain complete context from network to endpoint, filtering data to prioritize threats and reduce noise. Scales to help secure even the largest enterprises with its ability to analyze more than 500 terabytes of network data a day. Enables comprehensive and deep threat searches and analysis with machine learning, behavioral analysis, statistical modeling, heuristics techniques and actionable threat intelligence. Our cloud security platform correlates all alerts and lets you subscribe to threat intelligence feeds and intrusion detection signatures. Visualize and analyze threats, access reports, manage users and policies, download packets and get alerts to any perceived threats to your network. Collect, filter and analyze full network traffic in near real-time, including metadata and packet capture (PCAP). With almost limitless cloud storage and rapidly searchable network memory, our cost-effective advanced forensics help enable fast results for incident response and threat hunting. Threat hunters can perform rapid searches on stored data to help quickly validate whether a threat is authentic or not. Discover how NDR delivers near real-time and retrospective threat analysis. Proven network security partner,data analyzed per day by NDR,raw logs analyzed annually by Verizon cybersecurity,years of cybersecurity experience,Discover how NDR helped an energy cooperative significantly reduce incident response times and move from a reactive to a proactive security approach. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Points to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform. that can help address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. Five critical points to help security professionals deal with the continued proliferation of attacks. Get actionable intelligence and a correlated view of threats to help speed incident response and threat hunting. Cloud-delivered NDR consolidates multiple security point products into a single platform that deploys rapidly. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Network Detection and Response (NDR) is a cybersecurity service that can help capture and store network traffic from multiple infrastructures into a single cloud haystack. It can present to you large amounts of data in an intuitive, immersive interface so you can analyze, proactively hunt and take action on security events and observations. The NDR service complements Verizon's other security services and solutions by providing greater visibility into network traffic beyond what traditional security technologies can capture. 