Network functions virtualization

SD WAN Virtualization Solution

SD WAN Virtualization Solution,Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Create a virtual WAN that responds on demand. The rise of cloud and mobile technologies is driving the demand for a better-performing WAN. As you race to deliver real-time apps to more people in more places on more devices, the need for bandwidth on demand has skyrocketed. Traditional WANs—built on aging protocols, rigid routes and racks of hardware-intensive appliances—are simply not flexible enough to keep up. Our VNS - SD WAN solution helps you quickly connect your people to the data they need, when and where they need it—while keeping OPEX and CAPEX under control. It's how we helped a financial innovator boost employee productivity and enabled a manufacturing giant to streamline traffic across all its locations. And all of our solutions are backed by over 30 years of experience managing customer networks. What is VNS - SD WAN?,VNS - SD WAN combines your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and boosts bandwidth on demand. Choose from a portfolio of leading virtual solutions and deploy them on a single universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) appliance, a cloud-based virtual CPE (vCPE), or a combination of the two. How does VNS - SD WAN work?,WAN virtualization centralizes and automates network control through software, working with your traditional network. It allows you to virtualize key elements of your network into universal customer premises equipment (uCPE), Verizon hosted network services, or public cloud that are connected with network functions through service chains. Virtual Network ServicesNetwork Orchestration Powers Digital Transformation,Learn how Verizon Enterprise Orchestration, together with Virtual Network Services (VNS), can help you get new network services to market quickly. Features and benefits,When virtual WAN and VNS - SD WAN solutions work in tandem, they create a scalable hybrid networking solution. They offer new levels of visibility, instrumentation and routing. network, hosting and security devices managed worldwide,managed networks in over 150 countries,professional services experts ready to meet your needs,years of experience managing customer networks,Managed & professional services,Keeping in-house staff trained on all the newest technologies while monitoring hundreds—or even thousands—of devices and broadband suppliers can be daunting. Our managed and professional services provide a cost-effective alternative to in-house network monitoring and management. With comprehensive tools and industry-leading SLAs, we can help free up your IT staff to focus on revenue-generating projects. Service packages,Essential,Core,Complete,See how our solutions are helping businesses achieve powerful results. To stay competitive, your business must adapt to change faster than ever. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*

*2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2023; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 