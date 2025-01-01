network security company

Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report.
What Is Network Security, and How Can It Keep Your Business Safe? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is network security, and how can it keep your business safe?,Author: Phil Muncaster,The network sits at the heart of any business making your network's health critical to the success of your organization. The number of U.S. compared to 2020 figures. And ransomware is also on the rise. According to the ), ransomware now represents 25% of breaches, which is a 13% year-on-year increase, and greater than the previous five years combined. The advice is simple: Getting network security right significantly reduces the risk of a damaging breach. But putting this into practice can be challenging, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources. Here are answers to some key questions to better illuminate what is meant by network security. What is network infrastructure?,Put simply, an IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices offering storage and computing power, and they're designed to share data with each other. They could be connected through Ethernet cables or Wi-Fi, and most commonly in an SMB, they'll do so in a local area network (LAN) or wireless LAN setup. As well as connecting to each other, these machines and devices connect out to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. However, the advantages of doing so come with one major attendant risk: If you can connect out, hackers coming the other way can potentially reach your organization's computers and data. What is network security?,Network security is the discipline and capability of protecting these resources from any inbound attacks, or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Some common threats include:,What is network infrastructure security?,Network infrastructure security and network security are the same concepts. Traditionally, what was meant by network security was a perimeter-based setup designed to stop malicious activity from entering the network. However, this has become harder to achieve as data, devices and applications become more distributed and cloud-connected. The to deliver network security now are:,Why is a secure network essential for business resilience?,Data is the lifeblood of your business, and the IT network provides the arteries through which it travels. From payroll to business planning, and app development to marketing software, if these data flows are interrupted and/or information is stolen, it could take down the entire company. Take ransomware: Serious network breaches in 2021 , and much more. Keeping the network free of malicious activity is essential to business resilience. Effective network security, or , also may provide a platform for corporate success by freeing up SMB leaders to focus on growing the business. What is the cost of poor network security?,Network infrastructure security is easy to take for granted. But some cautionary tales highlight what could happen if SMB owners get it wrong. Ransomware is a good example. Research reveals that it , with 82% of attacks in Q4 2021 impacting organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees. The average ransom payment over this time was more than $300,000. But the can be many times this figure. Business interruption on average lasts 20 days—potentially hitting sales and productivity, and incurring legal, forensics, and IT overtime costs. Customer churn and reputational damage are also common following any major breach incident or DDoS campaign. What are network infrastructure security best practices for SMBs?,must therefore be a priority for any SMB. The first impulse should be to prevent as many attacks from landing as possible. But for those that get through, the focus must be on speedy detection and response. That means taking steps to:,Many SMBs don't have a cyber security specialist on their IT team, let alone an entire security function. That's when third-party security services could make financial and operational sense, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks. Learn more about how Verizon's security expertise can inside and out. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
SASE Security Solutions for Business Business

Transition to a SASE solution that enables security to be woven into your hybrid network, priming you for frictionless business growth. Investing in SASE can help you meet diverse business goals. The path there can be littered with many hurdles such as technology interoperability and agreeing priorities. But when implemented effectively, SASE will enable you to:,Implement a common, zero-trust based approach across the business to ensure greater protection against attacks and data loss. Minimize the number of security technologies your teams have to manage and maintain. Scale quickly while still being able to optimise both network performance and security. Increase your risk confidence with the knowledge that critical assets and data have homogenized security policies applied. Consolidate underutilized or redundant technologies to help streamline your costs. Make mergers and acquisitions (M&A) easier through more efficient adding and removing of users and applications. Deploy new applications and users faster by moving your operations to the cloud. Optimize application routing wherever the user may be connected to the network, and provide a consistent user experience. Leverage SD WAN that can increase your overall performance through a combination of caching, application organization, secure connectivity and intelligent path control. Reduce the complexity of your IT infrastructure by consolidating network and security into a unified cloud-based technology stack. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed SD-WAN/SASE Services 2023 Vendor Assessment has named Verizon a Leader. Implementing SASE is complex. It comprises multiple technologies and requires migrating thousands of users, often across hundreds of business locations. Taking a phased approach that prioritizes your most critical business needs will help you overcome the challenges large enterprises face when embarking upon a SASE migration.. Defining a target operating model will help you pinpoint your desired end state and help you determine how, and by whom, your policies should be managed. Choosing a vendor that can meet all your business and technical requirements requires analysis and consideration because features across SASE technology can vary. Creating a roadmap that outlines the phases of your program of work will help ensure your SASE transition is handled effectively and with minimal disruption to your business. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. See which SASE vendors are recognised in the first Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE report. We have 20 years of experience in the design, deployment, and management of network and security infrastructure. We have been designing, implementing and managing integrated solutions that provide a secure network perimeter around enterprise IT environments for over a decade. Subscribe to get expert tips and information from Verizon. Simply answer a few quick questions to help us match emails to your specific needs and interests. By submitting the form, you are agreeing to receive insights, reports and other information from Verizon and affiliated companies in accordance with our . Move from risk aversion to becoming risk confident. Secure your digital future with a partner you can trust. Oct 2, 2023,Get a scalable, virtualized network to help optimise resources, enhance performance and innovate for future growth. Mar 20, 2024,Networking and security expertise needed to implement an adaptive, enterprise-grade SASE environment. May 8, 2024 . Market Guide for Single-Vendor SASE, Neil Macdonald, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, 28 September 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 21 February 2022. Analyst(s): Neil Rickard | Bjarne Munch | Danellie Young | Karen Brown. As a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global, 2015–2022; as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers in 2011–2014; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Global Network Service Providers 2005, 2007, 2009–2010; as Verizon Business in Magic Quadrant for Managed and Professional Network Service Providers, North America in 2008.2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Published 12 December 2019. Analysts: Pablo Arriandiaga | Eric Goodness | Leif-Olof Wallin | Jonathan Davenport They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
