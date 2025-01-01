network security support

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
Use this guide to answer your questions about changing your Switched E-Line EVC Speed. Find answers to your questions about making changes to your port speeds. Discover how to use Private IP Dynamic Network Manager to change your Private IP ports, committed access rates and customer egress profiles. Discover how to activate your Private IP, Internet Dedicated, or Switched E-Line circuits or EVCs. Learn about the maximum theoretical throughput when accounting for Ethernet overhead. Learn the steps needed to implement a toll-free number to either a Number-level or Super Routing plan. Find out how to reserve a toll-free number. Read this quick guide to see how to use Verizon Enterprise Center to add a new location to your Verizon Private IP network.
Core Network and Edge Security

Help protect your business at the network's core with robust multilayered security through the cloud to your multitude of devices on the edge. Help safeguard the growth of remote, hybrid, mobile, cloud and IoT connections. Help make sure network transformations, advancements and innovations don't introduce vulnerabilities. Help extend your security control beyond your perimeter with edge and cloud solutions and services with the answers and resources to help address your needs. Maintain consistent security best practices and address regulatory requirements. Deploying a Verizon Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution helped a large healthcare business enhance its security operations. A global manufacturer boosted security and increased efficiency by using Managed SD WAN to automatically segment government traffic. Learn how Verizon helped the Commonwealth of Virginia transform its IT infrastructure to help agencies better deliver services to citizens. Help build a secure network foundation for your entire security infrastructure by elevating network and security intelligence to the next level with Verizon expertise and solutions. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help close security gaps with 24/7 cybersecurity expertise. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. As the use of cloud-based applications grows, your attack surface and security complexity grows too. We have the expertise, solutions and services to help simplify your ability to better secure your cloud environment. Help reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Support public and private networking using a single connection. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Our array of mobile and hybrid security solutions help you stay ahead of emerging and sophisticated threats that can impact your organization's expanding landscape of smart devices. Effectively and efficiently manage the mobile devices across your organization. Enhance secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Support public and private networking using a single connection. IoT exponential growth can complicate security efforts and create gaps in your protection. Our IoT security and connectivity can simplify those efforts, while helping eliminate those gaps. Stay productive and protected with application and device security services. A wide area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Today, you need the security built into and wrapped around everything you deploy to work seamlessly without gaps or blind spots. We can help with intelligent, automated and critical network security. Manage security tools in a fully implemented network. Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Help mitigate potential threats with a tailored security service. Get the critical insights you need to realize the potential of SASE. Help lessen the discovery time of cyber compromise to mitigate potential negative impacts with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. The 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) from Verizon is here! Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Verizon Business Mobile Secure helps your workforce stay protected. According to the Verizon Mobile Security Index (MSI) 2020, almost a third (28%) of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were victims of a cyberattack during 2019. Fortify your organization's cybersecurity, end to end. Help safeguard your small business with tailored network security solutions and cyberthreat protections. Give your security team the control it needs to securely connect end users.
Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Holland Ridge Farms Blooms With New Private Wireless Network Business

Learn how Holland Ridge Farms overcame its initial customer experience challenges with a private wireless network.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
