networking vs connecting

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service: Which is Best for You Business

WAN-as-a-Service vs. LAN-as-a-Service,Author: Gary Hilson,Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) are critical business enablers as part of a (NaaS) infrastructure, but whether LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service is best for your organization depends on several factors. Your LAN is exclusive to your organization. Your devices, including computers and smartphones, are networked together at a specific location via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi. LAN-as-a-Service is a networking business model that integrates LAN with ever-evolving business needs, so you can scale your capabilities up or down as required. WAN-as-a-Service is the same consumption model, but a WAN spans a large geographic area and multiple business locations by using leased circuits from telecommunications providers. NaaS is a with offerings that can deliver network functionality as a service, including self-service capability, on-demand usage and the ability to scale up and down. NaaS offerings may also include elements such as network switches, routers, gateways and firewalls. Gartner predicts that by the end of 2024, on-premises NaaS will be adopted by 15% of all enterprises. Whether you're a smaller business or a multinational company, it's a great idea to understand where LAN-as-a-Service and WAN-as-a-Service fit into your NaaS IT infrastructure. Understanding LAN vs. WAN,Any business today needs to be digitally interconnected to carry out operations and be competitive, especially if they have remote employees or multiple locations. Because today's businesses tend to be more distributed or remote, the rather than just a LAN is increasingly common. A business that operates out of a home or a small, leased space may have a couple of computers, a printer and a router/modem combination linked together with physical or Wi-Fi connectivity; this is a LAN. Meanwhile, a as bandwidth demands rise to handle more types of files more quickly and securely across greater distances by tying local systems together. A WAN exceeds a LAN's capabilities in that it can connect all users to company-wide databases and tools that facilitate conferencing, marketing automation, customer relationship management (CRM) and other business operations—all of which are beyond the LAN's scope. Both LANs and WANs are keeping pace with other applications and services, as they can now be delivered as-a-Service as part of a larger NaaS IT infrastructure. Why you want it as-a-service,Because of the geographic limitations, LAN-as-a-Service is relatively simpler than a WAN when it comes to connectivity requirements. However, managing a LAN requires significant time and resources from your IT staff, and the larger the organization and the more complex your on-site IT infrastructure, the more complex and expensive the tools become to . Adopting LAN-as-a-Service can help you maintain operations and avoid service disruptions that can impede the business and impact the customer experience. WAN-as-a-Service is more dynamic. It employs a wider variety of connectivity and both wired and wireless technologies to bridge their various parts—including virtual private networks (VPNs) for added security since data becomes more vulnerable as it moves across the internet. The prospect of building a WAN from scratch can be overwhelming, especially if the business has limited budgets, people and technology resources. For example, a WAN has more customer-premises equipment (CPE) to connect with a telecommunication carrier and terminate a WAN circuit, such as an ISDN, E-carrier/T-carrier, DSL or metro Ethernet. This also includes hardware such as routers, firewalls, network switches, PBXs, VoIP gateways, sometimes CSU/DSU and modems. The value of WAN-as-a-Service is that businesses don't have to worry about maintaining their own infrastructure, which can become more complex as the infrastructure grows and technologies are layered on. An organization doesn't have to be large to enjoy the benefits of WAN-as-a-Service. Because of the nature of its operations and distributed employees, LAN-as-a-Service may not be sufficient to keep up, as smartphones, desktops in home offices, laptops and tablets will come and go and need to be set up or reconfigured. Even to deliver their services. Deciding which one makes sense for your business should be based on how and where you want your staff to connect and collaborate. For a performance perspective, WAN-as-a-Service allows for dedicated internet connectivity and even advanced traffic management features to better prioritize or route traffic by , while your LAN will likely be limited by a public broadband connection. Meet your NaaS needs,Whether it's LAN-as-a-Service or WAN-as-a-Service, your business can potentially offload the heavy lifting that comes with setup and management. Letting someone else manage your LAN helps you simplify operations, ensure network reliability and keep costs under control. WAN-as-a-Service adds even more dynamic service level management based on your needs, allowing you to monitor performance through a single portal and tweak your WAN based on latency, volume and congestion metrics — without worrying about owning and operating the infrastructure. Learn more about how Verizon can help you while keeping the pressure off IT staff. Gartner, , Andrew Lerner, October, 2021. Fiber vs. Cable - Which is better?

Fiber vs. Cable: Which is better?,Have you recently discovered that fiber is available in your neighborhood or office complex, and you're wondering what it's all about?,Maybe your niece is bragging about how much faster gaming is with fiber-optic internet. Maybe your own network chokes and lags when you try to send big files or stream the U.S. Open for your patrons. Or maybe your competitor always seems to be a step ahead of you, fast and ready with the latest digital oﬀerings to delight their customers. Chances are that you already rely on the internet for your daily operations. And you probably like to stay on top of new technologies that can help grow your business. So already, fiber-optic internet sounds like a good thing. But how do you know it's better than the cable internet you already have? How do you know if it makes sense to switch? Let's break it down. What is fiber-optic internet?,Transmitted with flashes of light through strands of glass, fiber-optic internet is the most advanced broadband technology available. Because data can travel faster across greater distances with glass than with cable, the connection speed is much faster with a 100% fiber-optic network. That means fiber is able to handle a range of services such as bundled internet, telephone and television services, among others. That also means that it's particularly well-suited to,With Verizon, speeds begin at approximately 75 Mbps. That speed is likely best for businesses with one to four users who may require large file-sharing capacity and need moderate download speeds. At the top end, download speeds reach 940 Mbps. That's good for businesses needing fast uploads and downloads and extra bandwidth for the whole office. The nice thing with fiber is that businesses can start at the lower, easily aﬀordable range and upgrade when more bandwidth is needed. How much you'll need depends on a number of considerations. These include how many devices you use and how many people connect to the internet throughout the day. They also include things like whether you share large files, access multiple cloud-based applications, or need fast streaming for video conferencing and high-definition video. How is fiber different from cable internet?,With cable, data is transferred via coaxial television cable, which is made of copper, aluminum and plastic and is designed to conduct electricity. This copper wiring is more susceptible to environmental conditions—like storms or electrical interference—than fiber-optic technology. That makes fiber a more reliable option. Download and upload speeds with cable are typically slower than with fiber, varying from 10 to 500 Mbps and 5 to 50 Mbps, respectively. What are the benefits of fiber-optic connectivity over cable?Achieving the digital dream at The Dental Family,Because they know that paperless, digital dentistry is more eﬃcient and more precise, the team at family-oriented dental practice The Dental Family aims to be fully digital. They rely on Verizon for a bundled set of services. These include fiber-optic internet, television, and phone and wireless services. Doing so helps them provide the friendly, modern and reliable dental services they've become known for. Even better, it supports their continued growth. Like when they needed to triple their internet speed. And when they opened a second location. With Verizon fiber, uploading multigigabyte digital X-ray scans to their milling unit happens quickly. That translates to improved workflow for The Dental Family. Today, dental crowns can be fabricated for patients in just a couple of hours, a process that used to take days or weeks. Fiber internet reliability,Optical fiber already has a strong reputation for being incredibly reliable. Some providers use active optical networks to transmit fiber to customers. Verizon uses passive optical networks, which rely on light waves and are capable of delivering high volumes of upstream and downstream bandwidth that can be changed to suit the user's needs. That means fewer moving and electrical parts—and less chance of things going wrong. That's the kind of dependability you can build your business on. Cravings for Costa Rican cuisine is an online, all-the-time gig at Antojos Ticos. For the staﬀ at Antojos Ticos, the reliability they get with Verizon fiber is what it takes to serve up their passion for Costa Rican cuisine every day. Antojos Ticos does everything online. They take orders from GrubHub®. They use their tablets to take orders at the table and transmit them to the kitchen. They even take payment and research new recipes and spices online. Between their multiple phone lines, streaming television and free Wi-Fi for customers, their network could easily get bogged down. But with bundled fiber-optic services from Verizon, they're ready and able to tackle it all. Fiber internet value,Dollar for dollar, the productivity gains that are achievable with fiber-optic internet make it the logical choice over cable for many small businesses. Bundling services makes fiber internet even more aﬀordable. Plus, our flexible, scalable options mean you can modify your service as your needs change. Finding seasonal or limited-time oﬀers designed to help you make the decision to switch from cable can make a nice impact on your spend as well. Businesses in buildings already wired for fiber optics may also find additional value from easy start-up and installation options. While fiber can be more expensive in some areas, the value that comes from faster speeds and greater reliability can help make it easier to get work done. Combined, these capabilities can also strengthen your ability to compete. Focus on quality over quantity leads Laundromutt to Fios by Verizon. Self-service dog spa and grooming salon Laundromutt turns flexible self-service and in-depth one-on-one attention into high value for its customers. Verizon fiber is there each day, helping the company thrive in a highly competitive industry. Now that they've switched to Verizon, all seven employees can use the network, all at the same time. Even when they're on their feet providing service or taking phone calls. Even when they're working from wherever they happen to be. That means they can quickly upload snaps of each perfectly groomed pup and share information on their recently expanded doggie daycare oﬀerings. They can even check in on and support their customers from home. Best of all, setup was easy. Verizon came in and took care of everything. ZTNA vs. VPN: Which Is Better for Enterprise Security? Business

ZTNA vs. VPN: Which approach is better for enterprise security?,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,Critical business decisions about vs. approaches to enterprise security are currently driven by the and the increasing . These important trends mean that organizations can no longer rely on to effectively combat security threats. Here is the breakdown of ZTNA vs. VPN, including their differences and how ZTNA interacts with (SASE) to help you decide on the best security approach for your business. ZTNA vs. VPN: What's the difference?,Approach to security,ZTNA is an identity-driven security model that combines a range of security automation tools with adaptive security policies to restrict or grant access to an organization's network. It's anchored on the principle of least privilege, which means users only have access to the data and applications they need based on their roles. ZTNA assumes every user or device requesting access is a potential threat and enables context-aware, risk-based security decision-making that allows organizations to effectively protect their networks. VPN security encompasses an entirely different approach. VPNs allow employees or other authorized users to connect remotely, with firewall protection at each connection point or on the actual device. Data is encrypted and is transmitted through a virtual tunnel to securely connect a user to the internet from their respective location. VPNs use a central entry point to authenticate users and protect the perimeter, whereas and based on real-time risks in an organization's environment. Complexity,Organizations that use VPNs for remote access have to decide where to place VPN gateways for good performance and user experiences. But because VPNs rely on appliances, they're infrastructure-centric and limited in the capacity and number of entry points they can provide. VPNs can make sense for on-premise environments and flat networks, but most organizations now operate within a with hundreds, if not thousands, of endpoints connecting to their networks. VPNs also require organizations to adjust routing for new user groups and create firewall or access control list rules to provide authorization to applications. This adds complexity and risk, which requires multilayered security, robust security intelligence and automation, all of which ZTNA technologies encompass. Performance,Performance is another point of difference when you compare ZTNA vs. VPN. VPNs often have slower connections because they must backhaul traffic to a centralized enterprise data center. Based on the distance between a user's location and the server's location, the farther away the user, the slower the connection will be. This can delay user access to data-intensive work-from-home applications, like videoconferencing solutions and digital workspace platforms. In addition, Traditional VPNs aren't as scalable as ZTNA solutions, often requiring dedicated hardware (which can increase costs for organizations) that is time-consuming to deploy and not scalable when needs spike. VPN-based security also offers less visibility into connections than zero trust, especially if the connection is already infected with malware or other malicious software. VPNs provide some measure of protection if a user connects through their home network, happens to be on public Wi-Fi or if a company wants to facilitate secure access for employees at different branch offices. However, with the and the , the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security may not be the most effective approach for many organizations going forward. The perimeter now extends to employees' homes and from wherever they choose to work remotely, there is risk in trusting every user—even after they're granted access. To strengthen their security posture, organizations will need to restrict access and verify identities. ZTNA security and SASE,When comparing ZTNA vs. VPN, it's also useful to consider how ZTNA can be used as a critical component of emerging service-based security models, such as SASE. SASE is a service-based security architecture that when combined with (SD WAN) provides protection closer to the connection point, rather than backhauling traffic back to a centralized data center. Like ZTNA, SASE is an identity-driven security approach. However, rather than focusing narrowly on controlling access, SASE focuses more broadly on protecting the enterprise overall. ZTNA can keep bad actors from entering the gates and restrict their lateral movement if they do, while SASE integrates ZTNA security into a unified, cloud-delivered, service-based architecture to strengthen network security, optimize how traffic is routed and streamline network management. Together, SASE and ZTNA can strike the right balance between employee access and security to remove friction while effectively protecting the enterprise. Building a secure enterprise with ZTNA,As companies continue to adopt remote and hybrid work models and digitize their operations, they must ensure their security infrastructure is equipped to support this new way of working. VPNs were more effective during a time when threat actors weren't using sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain unauthorized access to systems and quickly move laterally through the network, wreaking havoc in their wake. The risks organizations face are great. ZTNA security is now a vital tool for them to manage a complex digital environment, increase their business agility and secure the enterprise in this new era of remote work. Learn how Verizon can help provide a better approach to . Gartner, , 2020. 