phone won't play music

Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Responding to Challenges in Wholesale Distribution Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Rose de Fremery,Wholesale distributors can experience multiple difficulties in today's dynamic and quickly shifting marketplace, whether navigating or trying to stay competitive as manufacturers and retailers shift to a (D2C) strategy. Maintaining agility is key to overcoming these roadblocks and ensuring steady growth even as the future remains uncertain. With this in mind, here are three key challenges in wholesale distribution along with tips for addressing them. 1. Customer service,Large retailers like Amazon have for a high-quality customer experience, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) space. For example Amazon Sellers expect expanded self-service options and real-time inventory visibility. B2B purchasers have many of the :,One way to address these challenges in wholesale distribution is through an complete with access to detailed product information and the ability to both place and track orders online. Dedicated support offerings like managed services can ease the transition for distributors who are new to omnichannel engagement, while scalable can ensure reliable performance across multiple locations and connection types. Satisfying digital experiences are crucial to retaining customers. If wholesale and distribution companies can't meet the demand, they may struggle to compete with suppliers who are selling directly to retailers. 2. Lack of real-time inventory,Without a real-time view of their inventory, wholesale distributors can't be sure they'll be able to meet demand. To be fair, this has been one of the for some time, as the industry has been slow to adopt inventory management solutions that provide accurate real-time inventory. That said, it's critical for wholesale and distribution companies to address this issue now if they aim to stay competitive. If distributors don't know how much stock remains in their warehouses, they won't be able to restock in time to meet customer demand—and this could result in a poor customer experience. Fortunately, solutions are available to address this challenge. makes it easier to keep tabs on inventory from any location, even potentially predicting which items will go out of stock and when so it's possible to prepare in advance. Implementing combined with artificial intelligence (AI) can help with demand forecasting and even automate the process of placing replenishment orders. Of course, all of this depends on proper connectivity while items are in transit or stored in a remote location. Scalable and service makes it easier to keep inventory up to date so that distributors can be confident they're properly managing it and, ultimately, meeting their customers' expectations. 3. Poor coordination,Wholesale distributors have also suffered from , including ineffective system integration, manual human error and spotty customer service. When one or more of these factors is at play, the customer experience inevitably suffers. If coordination consistently falls below expectations, it affects the manufacturers' and retailers' ability to honor their own obligations. In time, those crucial business relationships become frayed. Coordination can be particularly important in relation to employees working in the field or in transit. These employees may deal directly with customers, meaning it's crucial they have access to the information they need to provide a . For example, if a customer calls to check on the status of their upcoming delivery, ideally your employee would be able to quickly call up information like scheduled events and email notifications to make sure everything is on track and give the customer an update in short order. With prompt service, that customer is more likely to be satisfied and reward the distributor with repeat business. One way to do this is through a that allows employees to call, collaborate and connect while on the go. Assigning one number that rings multiple compatible mobile devices, desk phones and PCs means fewer missed calls and more opportunities to connect. integration can provide a quick snapshot of important details about contacts while on a call, saving employees time and improving productivity. The mobile and desktop apps display recent emails, past and upcoming meeting events, and customer relationship management (CRM) account information for a contact to help make your customer interactions more productive. By selecting business communications technology that enables high-quality customer service instead of getting in the way of it, distributors can address these operational challenges distribution channels face. For example, an with internet, voice connectivity and 24X7 dedicated tech support can help mobile employees involved with wholesale and distribution collaborate more efficiently while in transit and out in the field. Overcome today's wholesale distribution challenges,Wholesale and distribution companies are feeling the pressure, seeking to maintain their competitive position amid supply chain disruptions. Distributors can overcome these challenges in wholesale distribution with the right combination of agility and digital transformation, but they'll need to act quickly. By investing in the strategies and solutions that will enable them to provide customer service, achieve real-time visibility into their inventory and guarantee effective coordination, distributors can confidently resolve the difficulties they face and ensure a bright future of continued growth. Learn how can set your business apart from the competition. Internet Speed Test for Businesses

Would you like details about an online exclusive offer? Chat with an expert for details. Get internet that can keep up with the speed of your business. Business fiber internet is resilient, even during bad weather. In fact, using our 100% fiber-optic technology means you can count on 99.99% network reliability and speed that was built to handle the constant exchange of information. So whether you're backing up files on a cloud drive or streaming video, when you use fiber, you can experience fast upload and download speeds. Connect many devices—and people—with fiber. So everyone can stay working. High speeds don't have to mean high costs. We offer affordable speed packages that are built to meet your needs. You don't have time for slowdowns. Count on fiber to deliver the blazing-fast speeds your business depends on. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Inform your customers and add additional programming tailored to your business needs—all with the reliability of our fiber-optic network. Your internet speed indicates how fast information travels from your provider's servers to your device. Results are often lower than plan speeds due to conditions and device capabilities. Our speed test is intended to measure results on your business network and should not be used on public Wi-Fi or cellular networks. For the most accurate result, connect your device directly to your router using an ethernet cable (if possible) and avoid using video or music streaming apps while running the test. No, for accurate results, you must disconnect from the VPN and connect directly to the router via Ethernet cable before testing your speed. Latency, often measured in milliseconds (ms), is a key metric in a speed test that represents the time it takes for data to travel from the user's device to the server and back again. Lower latency values indicate quicker responsiveness, which is essential for real-time applications such as video conferencing and VoIP. High latency can result in delays, lag and a less responsive online experience. Different internet needs require different internet speeds and the best way to determine how much speed you need is to think about your data needs. In today's digital age, having a fast and reliable internet connection is vital for small business owners. While download speeds often steal the spotlight, it is equally crucial to pay attention to internet upload speeds. Upload speed refers to the rate at which data is sent from your device to the internet. One of the primary reasons why upload speed matters for small business owners is that it can facilitate smooth collaboration. With fast upload speeds, you can easily share large documents, multimedia files and collaborate on projects in real time. With the rise of cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, upload speed has become even more critical. These applications require a robust internet connection, especially when it comes to uploading data to the cloud or backing up crucial files. In an increasingly remote working environment, video conferencing and webinars have become essential communication tools. They heavily rely on fast upload speeds to help ensure smooth video streaming. Slow upload speeds can cause video conferences to become pixelated or audio to lag, and can impact the overall experience for participants. For small businesses with e-commerce, upload speed plays a crucial role in delivering a superior customer experience. Whether it's uploading product images, streaming product videos or processing online transactions, fast upload speeds help ensure a smooth and quick user experience. To achieve fast upload speeds, small business owners should consider upgrading to fiber-optic internet. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are significantly faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections. With Verizon Fios Internet, small business owners can enjoy upload speeds, revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Click to see what Fios options are available at your business location. Fiber-optic technology offers incredible upload speeds that are faster than traditional cable-modem internet connections, which can help small business owners by revolutionizing the way they operate and communicate. Furthermore, fiber-optic internet is highly reliable. 