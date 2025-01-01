real-time data analytics for smart manufacturing systems

Smart Manufacturing and Smart Factory Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Industry 4.0 is characterized by capabilities that allow manufacturers to anticipate and reduce errors while simultaneously reacting to evolving market conditions quickly. This kind of smart manufacturing relies on the embedded software and sensors in machines and robotics and automated guided vehicles communicating in near-real time to send data over powerful, 5G wireless networks. Assisted by a 5G network, manufacturers can use smart manufacturing solutions as they work to develop:,Ultimately, successful smart manufacturing solutions are measured by their ability to infuse near real-time data and insights into supply chains and products, so manufacturers can respond to economic, geopolitical and weather fluctuations both local and worldwide. This is,This document explores Verizon's point of view on the network architecture for a modern manufacturing environment. Learn about the significant ROI manufacturers are seeing after shifting to Industry 4.0. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply‑chain agility. Discover how you can help keep proprietary manufacturing data secure, readily available, and out of the hands of bad actors. Collaborate with technology leaders to discover imaginative ways to help transform your business. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. 