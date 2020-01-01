remote access device management solutions

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220
Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Solutions

Protect your assets while providing your people and devices with frictionless access to approved resources. Simplifying access controls, permissions and account provisioning can help you make sure you're properly protecting your critical information and resources from unauthorized access. Verizon Identity & Access Management (IAM) solutions can help with that simplification, as well as help provide seamless login experiences for authorized users and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. A Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) platform to help secure your network architecture. Create unified access policies to harden your security posture while speeding up authentication. Reduce investments in internal resources and minimize expenses with usage-based pricing. As your network infrastructure and apps expand, securing access to those resources and staying compliant without impacting productivity can become extremely difficult. Our services can help take the complexity out of those efforts. Get a big-picture view into user permissions with deeper insights into who can access what. Automate monitoring, reporting, certification, exception handling and remediation of permissions. Already know what you're looking for? Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Gain critical mobile security insights from our in-depth survey and analysis of 632 mobile security professionals around the world—to help protect your business from today's mobile security threats. When you combine bring your own device (BYOD) with work from home as the new normal, employees and organizations get exposed to more risks. But there are key steps you can take to reduce that risk. Quickly assess risks to prevent illicit access of confidential data. There are critical steps to taking advantage of the benefits of a zero-trust security framework. Next-gen tools like blockchain are key to fighting emerging threats that traditional tools can't handle. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Absolute Secure Remote Access Solutions

Optimized secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Highly scalable, software-based, secure remote access solution for organizations that have mobile, field and hybrid workforces. Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Restricts unsanctioned access to enterprise resources using centrally deployed, locally enforced zero-trust policy governance. IT teams can granularly enforce conditional access to any online destination and prioritize essential traffic. Delivers secure, always-on connectivity with tunnel and session resilience. Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield mobile, hybrid and desk-based users from exposure to online threats, malicious code, malware and inappropriate content. Enables network usage transparency, including connectivity status, application metrics, geolocation, configuration statuses, usage patterns and connectivity health. Helps improve security and compliance with optimized remote access and secure web browsing for mobile, hybrid and desk workers. Helps secure application sets wherever they're hosted. This makes them invisible to unauthorized users, reducing the attack surface. Supports users' Windows®, iOS, MacOS and Android® devices. Resilient Windows client can automatically repair or reinstall itself if tampered with. Enables faster application access and improved security with dynamic enforcement at endpoints and a secure, direct path to applications. Helps improve security and streamlines access by evaluating every access request with dozens of contextual data points. Helps increase availability and uptime for cloud and on-premises deployments. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Absolute Secure Access, a remote access solution that helps secure the end-user experience. A modern remote access solution that provides security without sacrificing productivity. Absolute Secure Access provides secure access to critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers or on premises; helps improve employee productivity; and provides an exceptional experience for both users and IT administrators. Optimized for mobile and hybrid workforces, and unlike traditional solutions, Absolute Secure Access allows users to benefit from an optimized tunnel that stabilizes and improves connectivity, even in challenging conditions. A powerful policy engine with dynamic enforcement at the endpoint eliminates chokepoints, bottlenecks or unnecessary data backhaul, delivering a secure, direct path to applications. In so doing, Absolute Secure Access draws a context-based, logical access boundary that restricts access to applications wherever they're hosted, significantly reducing the possibility of unauthorized access. With Absolute Secure Access, workers can be more productive and businesses can improve operational efficiency and more easily meet compliance and regulatory goals. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
