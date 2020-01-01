remote access device management solutions

Absolute Secure Remote Access Solutions

Optimized secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Highly scalable, software-based, secure remote access solution for organizations that have mobile, field and hybrid workforces. Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Restricts unsanctioned access to enterprise resources using centrally deployed, locally enforced zero-trust policy governance. IT teams can granularly enforce conditional access to any online destination and prioritize essential traffic. Delivers secure, always-on connectivity with tunnel and session resilience. Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield mobile, hybrid and desk-based users from exposure to online threats, malicious code, malware and inappropriate content. Enables network usage transparency, including connectivity status, application metrics, geolocation, configuration statuses, usage patterns and connectivity health. Helps improve security and compliance with optimized remote access and secure web browsing for mobile, hybrid and desk workers. Helps secure application sets wherever they're hosted. This makes them invisible to unauthorized users, reducing the attack surface. Supports users' Windows®, iOS, MacOS and Android® devices. Resilient Windows client can automatically repair or reinstall itself if tampered with. Enables faster application access and improved security with dynamic enforcement at endpoints and a secure, direct path to applications. Helps improve security and streamlines access by evaluating every access request with dozens of contextual data points. Helps increase availability and uptime for cloud and on-premises deployments. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Absolute Secure Access, a remote access solution that helps secure the end-user experience. A modern remote access solution that provides security without sacrificing productivity. Absolute Secure Access provides secure access to critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers or on premises; helps improve employee productivity; and provides an exceptional experience for both users and IT administrators. Optimized for mobile and hybrid workforces, and unlike traditional solutions, Absolute Secure Access allows users to benefit from an optimized tunnel that stabilizes and improves connectivity, even in challenging conditions. A powerful policy engine with dynamic enforcement at the endpoint eliminates chokepoints, bottlenecks or unnecessary data backhaul, delivering a secure, direct path to applications. In so doing, Absolute Secure Access draws a context-based, logical access boundary that restricts access to applications wherever they're hosted, significantly reducing the possibility of unauthorized access. With Absolute Secure Access, workers can be more productive and businesses can improve operational efficiency and more easily meet compliance and regulatory goals. 