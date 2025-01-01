samsung a54 storage

Samsung Knox Manage

Samsung Knox® Manage helps take the complexity out of securing the phones and other devices your employees use every day. Mobile security doesn't have to be complicated. This robust, cloud-based, cross-platform solution, available directly from Verizon through technology partner Samsung, has the flexible management and granular control of mobile devices across different operating systems that you need to help secure your business. Enterprises that need both simple deployment and robust manageability at scaleOrganizations that want to track device location and quickly turn managed devices into a kioskSmall and medium-sized businesses that want a simple and effective cybersecurity solution for their mobile devicesIt allows IT admins to remotely manage employee apps, data storage, device lock and wipe, and more from a cloud-based command center. Integrated with the Samsung Knox Manage platform, Samsung Knox Manage offers the highest level of security on Samsung Galaxy® devices. But it can manage any Google® Android®, Apple® iOS or Microsoft® Windows® 10 device. Samsung Knox Manage delivers across the many dimensions you need, from simple and quick deployment to robust manageability and comprehensive control. And that drives business efficiency and strong data security—and more peace of mind. See how Samsung Knox Manage stands out with these features. Take advantage of a rich set of IT policies to easily deploy, manage and control access to any application. Keep sensitive company data encrypted and separate from personal data, such as photos, contacts and messages. Address security requirements without compromising employee privacy for corporate devices. Take advantage of low-cost license fees and simple deployment to help secure devices without breaking the budget. Enroll bulk users automatically. With Kiosk Wizard, create diverse kiosks using drag-and-drop components. Apply a set of policies in particular circumstances, set up policies and distribute apps for business use. Samsung Knox Manage is a security and management tool that helps take the complexity out of securing the phones and other devices your employees use every day. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Automate device deployment for simple, secure mobility across your enterprise. Get detailed visibility and control of smartphones and tablets across an enterprise. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Stay productive on the go with powerful phones and tablets featuring fast speeds, long battery life and the processing power you need. Stay productive while working on the go with these powerful devices. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. The next generation of network devices can provide the performance you need to take business productivity to the next level. Powerful performance with defense-grade security. The ultimate productivity machine with a long-lasting battery. Galaxy S23 FE can elevate your productivity with a long-lasting battery, premium processor, Knox defense-grade protection built right in and more. Power through your workday without recharging, thanks to an all-day battery. And if you need a boost, superfast charging gets you back in action quickly. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. Toggle between windows and collaborate over video. Use the S Pen to write, sketch, edit documents and control video. Boost your workday productivity with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, Fast Charging, and Knox defense-grade protection, and included S Pen. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Built with a removable, fast-charging battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen. Collaborate seamlessly with the Wrike management platform¹ on  Galaxy Z Fold5—all on the reliable Verizon 5G network.²,Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. ¹Simulated screen image. Third-party app requires subscription (free and paid options available); download from Google Play store. ²5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area. ³Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.
eSATA Storage Devices for Fios TV | Support Business

,An eSATA device is an external hard drive that plugs into a DVR or computer to increase the overall storage capacity of that device. eSATA stands for External Serial Advanced Technology Attachment and refers to the connection on the end of the cable that plugs from the eSATA drive to the DVR or computer. Most external hard drives use a USB connection to increase capacity on personal computers. However, USB connected drives are not compatible with Fios DVRs. You can plug an eSATA device into your Fios TV DVR to expand capacity provided the DVR is compatible with eSATA. Which Verizon Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices?,The following Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices:,Note: Fios TV One (VMS4100/IPC4100) and VMS1100/IPC1100 are not compatible with eSATA devices. Verizon recommends the eSATA hard drives below for use with Fios DVR. Customers choosing to install other drive types will assume the risk of compatibility with Fios DVR and Verizon will not assist with compatibility or performance issues should they arise. You can determine if eSATA is enabled where you live by checking the On Screen Channel Guide, which can be found in System Information under Menu/Customer Support. If you have IMG 1.9 or higher, you can install a recommended eSATA device. There is no charge for eSATA service. The only cost would be the purchase of an eSATA device at an electronics store or online outlet. There are no minimum or maximum storage limits for Fios TV. However, Verizon recommends the following model types:,Your DVR automatically recognizes your eSATA device (make sure the DVR and eSATA are powered on). You are prompted to press on your Fios TV remote control to activate the eSATA device. Once your eSATA device has been activated, you are prompted to press to reboot your set-top box. Once connected, all recordings automatically record on your eSATA device until it is full or disconnected from the DVR. Once your eSATA device has reached recording capacity, additional programs then record to the hard drive of your DVR. When you remove your eSATA device from a connected DVR and attempt to plug it into a computer or another DVR, the drive is not recognized and will likely prompt you to reformat the drive, whereby all recorded content will be lost. You can disconnect the eSATA device from the DVR and reconnect to the same DVR without reformatting or losing data. The DVR encrypts data onto the eSATA drive and that data can only be viewed from the original DVR device. To reduce the risk of lost recordings, the follow the steps below to properly disconnect your eSATA device:,You may need to format your eSATA device if it was plugged into another DVR or computer. All existing content on your eSATA device will be lost and cannot be recovered. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more.
