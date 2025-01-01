samsung a54 storage

eSATA Storage Devices for Fios TV | Support Business

An eSATA device is an external hard drive that plugs into a DVR or computer to increase the overall storage capacity of that device. eSATA stands for External Serial Advanced Technology Attachment and refers to the connection on the end of the cable that plugs from the eSATA drive to the DVR or computer. Most external hard drives use a USB connection to increase capacity on personal computers. However, USB connected drives are not compatible with Fios DVRs. You can plug an eSATA device into your Fios TV DVR to expand capacity provided the DVR is compatible with eSATA. Which Verizon Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices?,The following Fios TV DVRs are compatible with eSATA devices:,Note: Fios TV One (VMS4100/IPC4100) and VMS1100/IPC1100 are not compatible with eSATA devices. Verizon recommends the eSATA hard drives below for use with Fios DVR. Customers choosing to install other drive types will assume the risk of compatibility with Fios DVR and Verizon will not assist with compatibility or performance issues should they arise. You can determine if eSATA is enabled where you live by checking the On Screen Channel Guide, which can be found in System Information under Menu/Customer Support. If you have IMG 1.9 or higher, you can install a recommended eSATA device. There is no charge for eSATA service. The only cost would be the purchase of an eSATA device at an electronics store or online outlet. There are no minimum or maximum storage limits for Fios TV. However, Verizon recommends the following model types:,Your DVR automatically recognizes your eSATA device (make sure the DVR and eSATA are powered on). You are prompted to press on your Fios TV remote control to activate the eSATA device. Once your eSATA device has been activated, you are prompted to press to reboot your set-top box. Once connected, all recordings automatically record on your eSATA device until it is full or disconnected from the DVR. Once your eSATA device has reached recording capacity, additional programs then record to the hard drive of your DVR. When you remove your eSATA device from a connected DVR and attempt to plug it into a computer or another DVR, the drive is not recognized and will likely prompt you to reformat the drive, whereby all recorded content will be lost. You can disconnect the eSATA device from the DVR and reconnect to the same DVR without reformatting or losing data. The DVR encrypts data onto the eSATA drive and that data can only be viewed from the original DVR device. To reduce the risk of lost recordings, the follow the steps below to properly disconnect your eSATA device:,You may need to format your eSATA device if it was plugged into another DVR or computer. All existing content on your eSATA device will be lost and cannot be recovered.