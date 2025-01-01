samsung foldable screen

Google Pixel Fold for Business

Unfold Pixel Fold to multitask on the 7.6 big inner display so you are fully immersed in your work. The landscape display creates more immersive face-to-face conversations and video streaming. As the thinnest foldable, Pixel Fold fits into your pocket. When folded, you can do everything you'd expect on a phone. Do more things at once with Split Screen. Just drag two apps up from the Taskbar to quickly open them side by side. Also drag and drop images, videos, links, and text from one app to another. Extend your team's productivity with features like Live Translate using both screens, Call Screen to filter out spammers, and Assistant Voice Typing to take notes 2.5x faster on average than using your hands. Google Assistant also comes integrated across many of your favorite apps, so you can tackle your to-do list, schedule appointments on the fly, and get answers to your questions. Pixel is the highest rated for security features. With Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2™ security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your business's data safe. Pixel Fold comes with at least 5 years of security updates. Verizon Mobile Device Management and Push to Talk Plus supported. One Talk and BlueJeans video conferencing apps available via download.