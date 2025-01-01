samsung folding screen

Related Devices

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25+

Starts at $27.77/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Starts at $18.05/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25

Starts at $23.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Links related to "samsung folding screen"

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $999.99. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Flex the pocket-sized productivity powerhouse of Galaxy Z Flip5. With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with everything you need to get more done on the go. With a large cover screen, you can use while folded, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level. Simply reply to emails, check your calendar and change the song while you're in the zone, all with just one hand. Get all the info on the go with the all-new, completely customizable cover screen. Complete tasks in a flash, like sending emails, answering calls, accessing the calendar and even capturing content. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Durable and water-resistant, Galaxy Z Flip5 is engineered to stand up to your workday. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download. 5G4GFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandFast ChargeUsage TimeBatteryPowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenScreen SizeRefresh RateAspect RatioFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantCharging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthProcessorBluetoothOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotMemory/StorageSMF731UZEV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Google Pixel Fold for Business

Select options for,Google Pixel Fold, Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $1799.99. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Protect your device from activation on another carrier's network. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Unfold Pixel Fold to multitask on the 7.6 big inner display so you are fully immersed in your work. The landscape display creates more immersive face-to-face conversations and video streaming. As the thinnest foldable, Pixel Fold fits into your pocket. When folded, you can do everything you'd expect on a phone. Do more things at once with Split Screen. Just drag two apps up from the Taskbar to quickly open them side by side. Also drag and drop images, videos, links, and text from one app to another. Extend your team's productivity with features like Live Translate using both screens, Call Screen to filter out spammers, and Assistant Voice Typing to take notes 2.5x faster on average than using your hands. Google Assistant also comes integrated across many of your favorite apps, so you can tackle your to-do list, schedule appointments on the fly, and get answers to your questions. Pixel is the highest rated for security features. With Google Tensor G2 and Titan M2™ security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your business's data safe. Pixel Fold comes with at least 5 years of security updates. Verizon Mobile Device Management and Push to Talk Plus supported. One Talk and BlueJeans video conferencing apps available via download. Front CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesProcessorBluetoothOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotMemory/Storage5G4GSARFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandScreenRefresh RateAspect RatioOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid Compatibility. Mobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantCharging PortWeightHeightColorsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthmAh (per hour)Fast ChargeUsage TimeStandby TimeWireless ChargingGA03810-US Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for Business

Select options for,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Physical SIM card,A physical SIM (pSIM) is a small card inserted into the device that connects to the Verizon network. Embedded SIM,An embedded SIM (eSIM) is a non-removeable part of your device that connects to the Verizon network. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping Quickly launch up to three apps at once. Plus, work across documents with a tap of your finger using the new taskbar. Precision meets portability with S Pen capability. Write notes, sign contracts and more — directly on the large screen — and go from to-do to done. Working on the go with this big screen is a big deal. Unfold the massive 7.6 screen and see everything from spreadsheets to detailed documents without needing to zoom. When it comes to business, there's no room to compromise on data security. It's equipped with defense-grade Knox Security, so you can focus on business goals — not worst-case scenarios. Knox Security helps you to protect your device, your data and your clients' data from the chip up. Notetakers, rejoice. Go hands-free to get more done. Simply open and use the massive 7.6 interior screen for hands-free video conferencing that allows you to take notes and more. Verizon Mobile Device Management supported; BlueJeans video conferencing app available via download. Charging PortWeightHeightColorsECO-CertificationsNotable MaterialsWidthDepthFast ChargeUsage TimeBatteryPowershareStandby TimeWireless ChargingScreenScreen SizeRefresh RateAspect RatioFront CameraRear CameraVideoCamera ModesProcessorBluetoothStorageOSSecurityExpandable MemoryHotspotOverallVisualAuditoryHearing Aid CompatibilityMobility / CognitiveVoice Assistant4GSARFCC IDWi-fiGlobal & Roaming NetworkWorld Device5G Ultra WidebandSMF946UZEV Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
Learn more

Questions related to "samsung folding screen"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)