Setting up a virtual business phone system

Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. Learn more
One Talk: Business Phone System and Plans

Have a question about how One Talk can work for your business? Chat with an expert now! Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. One Talk is a business-grade solution that lets you call, collaborate and connect wherever business takes you. Built on our cellular network, One Talk accommodates today's hybrid and remote teams and their preferred devices. To make and receive calls, employees can use mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers and desk phones. Verizon's reliable network is awarded for Wireless Network Quality, 31 times in a row, by J.D. Power.* Plus, One Talk gives you crystal-clear calling and greater security. Add a second line with enhanced calling features to your existing devices and keep your employees productive and connected. Access a suite of 50+ business calling features to help improve collaboration and responsiveness for your team. Professionally greet your customers and help them quickly reach the department or person they need to speak with. Take advantage of multiple options for routing calls or text messages to enhance communication with customers, partners, employees and more. Easily connect business- and employee-owned smartphones, tablets and computers to the One Talk service via the app. Access 50+ calling features to help your employees be more productive. Help deliver an exceptional customer experience by reducing unanswered calls with features like Automated Receptionist. Plus, One Talk displays your business number so customers know who's calling. Deploy a streamlined communication solution that lets your team make and receive calls on their preferred devices–in or out of the office. Easily install and get employees up and running quickly with an intuitive service that's built for your business and its evolving needs. Plus, the new 4G LTE desk phones work like a mobile phone and don't require an internet connection. Learn why Frost & Sullivan recognized Verizon as bringing value to businesses with mobile or hybrid workforces. Help keep your organization and employees connected almost anywhere. For more information, read the or call 1-833-966-2827,Easily and efficiently engage with your customers via text with an all-new, AI-powered solution. Switch to Verizon and bring the power of 5G to your business. Discover the power of Verizon calling solutions for Microsoft Teams. Enhance productivity with one platform, one experience and many options for teamwork. Choose from an array of desk phones, including the nation's first cellular desk phones. One Talk is available to any (new or existing) Verizon Business customer in the domestic US–regardless of business size, type or location. One Talk can be used on mobile devices from Verizon or any other mobile carrier as well as tablets and computers. One Talk is supported by smartphones, tablets, computers and Verizon One Talk desk phones. . One Talk starts at $15 per line, but a One Talk representative will work with you to customize a package that meets your business needs. Ready to buy,Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account? We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. Learn more in our .
Virtual Contact Center (VCC): Virtual Call Center Software

Orchestrate customer journeys, empower agents and provide exceptional cloud contact center experiences. Verizon Virtual Contact Center (VCC) tools are embedded with purpose-built AI to create seamless human-assisted, digital-first customer interactions. VCC Expert and Guide solutions proactively help customers find the right information at the first point of interaction – web, search engine, chat, social media, etc. – to give them a smart beginning to their journey, right at the digital doorstep. Orchestration solutions connect and route customers across their entire journey in a way that's frictionless, consistent and smart, combining digital channels, self-service and voice as one. VCC provides over 30+ digital channels for organizations to offer their customers. AI-powered smart self-service chatbots and virtual assistants enable your customers to resolve their own issues around the clock. Meet your customers wherever their journey begins, monitoring sentiment and empowering them to solve challenges on their own as a first option. Integrate all digital and voice channels to provide a frictionless journey for your customers and resolve concerns on the first attempt. Leverage analytics to make omnichannel interaction data relevant, easy to consume and actionable, improving decision-making at all levels. Improve agent productivity with workforce engagement tools such as agent assistance, personalized quality management, coaching and gamification. Leverage flexibility and scalability to deploy agents virtually anytime, anywhere, as business demands change. Our pricing model charges for services when agents are signed in. When integrated into our network, VCC provides a single-rate voice transport cost per minute with no access charges. Agents receive critical information so they can be prepared for interactions while creating personalized and unique interactions that delight customers and resolve their issues quickly. AI-powered tools help customers fully and conversationally resolve customer needs across multiple industries with broad applicability to a wide range of use cases without human agents. With holistic customer experience (CX) data, VCC AI routing tools are able to quickly analyze data collected and predict the right agent to assist with the problem. VCC is designed to anticipate a user's needs and provide immediate resolution with targeted, timely and relevant information. With Verizon IDA and PIP connectivity, customers have the advantage of network on demand, global reach and flexible connectivity models. Agents and supervisors employ a suite of workforce optimization, analytics, voice-of-the-customer and automation tools to help them understand, analyze and improve journeys. A valued CX partner,agents on VCC,professional services agents across the globe,countries with VCC service,Our software solution enables your customers to contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IPIVR. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Optimize retention with cloud-based queue management. Cloud contact centers use software solutions to manage operations virtually so customers and agents can interact across multiple channels, no matter where they are. AI is fast, efficient and time-saving, enhancing how contact center agents collect key information by using conversational self-service, anticipating customer needs and facilitating agent-assisted channels to resolve issues faster. A chatbot offers customers self-guided help over text to determine whether issues can be resolved before escalating interactions to live agents. Digital CX refers to the overall perception customers have of a brand's digital presence, from website to social media, and how seamlessly they can interact with all of those channels. Automatic call distribution (ACD) software automatically sends customer messages—calls, texts, emails, etc.—to the agent best suited for the interaction based on analysis of their skill sets. Workforce management (WFM) is a subset of our VCC workforce optimization (WFO) solution. WFM focuses on operational management factors such as staff and costs (hours tracking and absence management). VCC also uses tools to help train contact center agents to improve productivity and customer satisfaction, helping to lead to greater CX and employee engagement. Verizon Virtual Contact Center or VCC is a cloud contact center that supports multiple digital channel interactions (such as social media and chatbots) versus a traditional call center that only supports voice calls. VCC is a scalable and flexible solution to meet your unique business needs. VCC provides the ability to capture voice and screens. The solution can be configured to record voice and screen recordings for incoming, outgoing and agent-to-agent calls. VCC also offers masking tools to prevent recording of passwords and protected information. VCC Analytics and QM Analytics work off of recorded interactions. Speech analytics for voice calls can take several hours for the recording to go through the transcription phase (chats and emails are available immediately). Recorded interactions (voice calls, chat and email) in the VCC QM Analytics solution are available for playback near real time. VCC Preview and progressive dialer both help improve connection rates when used with a dialing plan. Manual Agent Dialing is available as a core function of VCC. For automated outbound dialing, the Personal Connection Dialer supports multiple dialing modes, which you configure through parameters on a per-skill basis. Verizon Virtual Contact Center provides forecasting, scheduling and machine learning tools to improve workforce productivity, shift bidding, agent evaluation and much more. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account? You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
