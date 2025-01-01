Text messaging for business

How Message Archiving Rules Should Inform Mobile Device Policies Business

How message archiving rules should inform mobile device policy decisions,Author: Shane Schick,The commercial and consumer have changed how people share information. But for the financial services sector, while technology may have changed, the requirement to comply with regulations such as message archiving rules has not. Message archiving requirements,The SEC regulations require financial companies to securely archive all business communications related to certain regulated activities. Many finance employees have been using their own phones, known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to communicate and send text messages to exchange sensitive information. This practice is placing financial services companies at risk of non-compliance and subject to heavy fines. Each company establishes its own record retention policy that defines rules that addresses what information needs to be retained, under what circumstances a record is to be made, when that record is to be accessible and how long the record should be archived. How sensitive information increases the risk of exposure,Given changing trends in communications tools and solutions, workplace location, and employee , it is understandable why some companies decided to adopt the BYOD policy, where employees use their personally owned devices to connect to their company's corporate network and access company data and sensitive information. Organizations need to pair their desire for increased collaboration, production and efficiency through mobile devices with a communications policy that avoids the risks of noncompliance. Advantages of a corporate-liable communication policy,Unlike BYOD programs, which allow employees greater freedom to use personal apps and messaging tools, provide IT with increased security and control to protect sensitive information. This includes the ability to configure devices based on business and regulatory requirements and to enroll them in a mobile device management (MDM) platform. That means employees aren't able to bypass security protocols and communicate in ways they shouldn't. It also helps to capture data properly to meet message archiving requirements. Some possible benefits from adopting a corporate-liable approach may include:,Mitigation best practices,Whether your organization is ready to adopt corporate-liable programs or wants to continue offering BYOD, they can by creating basic best practices. A few examples are:,Learn more about how to they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. For more information, reach out to Mark Bubar (), Verizon's strategy leader for the global financial services sector.