Text messaging for business

Related Devices

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(4371)
View details
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
View details
Basic Phones

TCL FLIP Pro Voice & Text Only

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(583)
View details

Questions related to "text messaging for business"

Case Studies related to "text messaging for business"

Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Press related to "text messaging for business"

Verizon Business facilitates hybrid workforce with Microsoft Teams solutions

New BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams features designed to support today’s work-from-anywhere culture
Learn more

Verizon Business unveils new unlimited plans

Speed, security and value with unlimited talk, text and data
Learn more

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Learn more

Videos related to "text messaging for business"

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Links related to "text messaging for business"

Business & Enterprise Messaging

Send, receive and sync messages from multiple devices over our 4G LTE network. Stay connected to employees and customers. Work doesn't stop when you're on the go. To keep your business thriving and your workforce productive, your employees need an easy way to communicate—both with each other and with customers—when they're on the go. Verizon Business Messaging is a simple and reliable way to help keep your business connected. With this full-featured messaging experience, you'll be able to securely send, receive and sync messages from multiple Verizon Wireless devices—all on our 4G LTE network or over Wi-Fi. We've made it easy to manage the messaging platform, and there are numerous advanced features. It's a fast, easy and effective way to connect. Verizon Business & Enterprise Messaging is a cloud-based, application-to-person messaging gateway that can be easily accessed and integrated with existing applications and workflow processes. With it, your mobile workforce will be able to reliably send and receive secure messaging. Because a connected team is a productive team. This Business & Enterprise Messaging app empowers you to conveniently and securely communicate while on the go. Easily connect applications to our Short Message Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) network and quickly reach employees and customers, regardless of what device they are using. Features and benefits,Messages are a great way to reach thousands of employees or customers. With Business Messaging, we've made it easy to deploy a single messaging service across multiple Verizon Wireless devices, so you can improve productivity and operate more efficiently. Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway,A component of Business & Enterprise Messaging, Enterprise Messaging Application Gateway (EMAG) helps you keep your mobile workforce informed and productive. When you tie EMAG into your dispatch system, you get an efficient, inexpensive way to automatically send urgent product updates or notifications, workload or dispatch changes and updates on new opportunities. Advanced features,Web portal access,For those who do not need to integrate to internal business applications, we support a full-featured web portal to initiate your business messaging. The portal supports: Collaborate one-on-one with our technology leaders to help unlock competitive advantages and achieve your goals through our Executive Briefing Program. Message Archiving,Business Messaging also comes with a storage plan to help you protect all your messages and drive compliance with employee communication policies. Whether you need to monitor your mobile workforce's use of text messaging, store messages for customer service training or capture business discussions, Message Archiving can help. Features,How it works,Resources,Drive improved experiences, save time and strengthen security with EMAG Authentication Services. Alert employees about network outages quickly with EMAG Authentication Services. Related Products,Communicate more quickly, and with more people, at the push of a button. Better manage your remote workforce, helping enhance productivity. * Inter-carrier messaging requires additional provisioning. It's subject to message size and message throughput requirements. And delivery of inter-carrier traffic may also be impacted by another carrier's SPAM policy. Terms apply. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
Learn more

How Message Archiving Rules Should Inform Mobile Device Policies Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How message archiving rules should inform mobile device policy decisions,Author: Shane Schick,The commercial and consumer have changed how people share information. But for the financial services sector, while technology may have changed, the requirement to comply with regulations such as message archiving rules has not. Message archiving requirements,The SEC regulations require financial companies to securely archive all business communications related to certain regulated activities. Many finance employees have been using their own phones, known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to communicate and send text messages to exchange sensitive information. This practice is placing financial services companies at risk of non-compliance and subject to heavy fines. Each company establishes its own record retention policy that defines rules that addresses what information needs to be retained, under what circumstances a record is to be made, when that record is to be accessible and how long the record should be archived. How sensitive information increases the risk of exposure,Given changing trends in communications tools and solutions, workplace location, and employee , it is understandable why some companies decided to adopt the BYOD policy, where employees use their personally owned devices to connect to their company's corporate network and access company data and sensitive information. Organizations need to pair their desire for increased collaboration, production and efficiency through mobile devices with a communications policy that avoids the risks of noncompliance. Advantages of a corporate-liable communication policy,Unlike BYOD programs, which allow employees greater freedom to use personal apps and messaging tools, provide IT with increased security and control to protect sensitive information. This includes the ability to configure devices based on business and regulatory requirements and to enroll them in a mobile device management (MDM) platform. That means employees aren't able to bypass security protocols and communicate in ways they shouldn't. It also helps to capture data properly to meet message archiving requirements. Some possible benefits from adopting a corporate-liable approach may include:,Mitigation best practices,Whether your organization is ready to adopt corporate-liable programs or wants to continue offering BYOD, they can by creating basic best practices. A few examples are:,Learn more about how to they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. For more information, reach out to Mark Bubar (), Verizon's strategy leader for the global financial services sector. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Use Secure Messaging My Business Wireless Business

My Business Wireless Secure Messaging provides a quick, automated way to securely report issues and conduct service transactions, including purchasing and upgrading devices, suspending and resuming services, managing your plans and features, and changing wireless numbers and user information. The only My Business Wireless users that can't access Secure Messaging are those with Reporting, View and Pay, and View only roles. If you need to update your role to use Secure Messaging, contact your My Business Wireless Administrator or Primary Contact. To access the Secure Messaging dashboard:,From the Secure Messaging dashboard, you can create a new request, see your requests from the last 60 days, view completed and in-progress requests, see canceled (other) requests and view all Secure Messaging requests for the last 180 days. When you click from the Secure Messaging dashboard, you'll be able to create a request in one of four main categories:If you're experiencing technical difficulties with My Business Wireless, you can use Secure Messaging to let us know so we can address the issue. To report an issue from the Secure Messaging dashboard:For step-by-step guidance on reporting an issue, watch our . Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)