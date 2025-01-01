Using edge ai for real-time iot analytics

5G Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

5G Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) enable life-saving applications, such as AI in hospitals. Innovative applications like video diagnostic assistance, surgical robotics and deep learning are transformatively disrupting patient care, allowing data to accurately direct and augment physician diagnosis. Implementing an optimal network structure that includes 5G edge computing reduces latency and increases performance to a level that enables the full power of AI. Engaging a managed services partner is the most effective way to adopt the latest advancements to position your hospital at the cutting edge of AI. Physicians are eager to expand the use of artificial intelligence in their hospitals—and it's not hard to understand why. Its applications are seemingly endless: machine-directed diagnostic tools, intelligent video endoscopes, image analysis tools. But implementing AI in hospitals is not as simple as flipping a switch. These advancements require the analysis of large amounts of data to reduce the time between data collection and treatment. Medical technology advances quickly, and even the high-powered existing IT infrastructure in a hospital may need upgrades or modifications to effectively deploy AI applications. To unlock the real power of AI in medicine, healthcare facilities may want to consider transforming their existing network equipment to support 5G and MEC. 5G and MEC can enable advanced applications in hospitals that require low latency and short, high-volume connections between devices, applications and users. Verizon's mobile edge computing platform, 5G Edge, delivers this low-latency performance to invite new use cases into the market. With this new edge computing architecture, developers will be able to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with low latency. That opens up a whole new world of possibilities for public and private sector organizations of all types and sizes: next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and much more. Aligning mobile and cloud strategies with 5G Edge realizes the full potential of the IoT, improving performance and activating near-real time data. This solution accelerates the flow of information to get the data where it needs to be at the moment it needs to arrive. The fast flow of information could enable doctors to receive and respond to that information rapidly, which could be important in emergency scenarios. The right network infrastructure is needed to support these critical medical advancements; fortunately, a roadmap exists to help you transform your network to enable these applications. Before addressing the network and processing demands that AI creates, it is helpful to review how innovative AI applications can address patient care:,A procedure like a colonoscopy, which relies on visual cues rather than lab tests, is a quintessential example of how video diagnostic analysis can be used inpatient care. Verizon's 5G Edge can be used to support edge-based AI inferencing systems that can power a network-based near real-time machine learning polyp detection platform, for example. Image processing could record video through an endoscope and the video could be sent through the 5G network to a wavelength node. Then an AI model could compare the image data with known profiles of hard-to-diagnose polyps. The node then could send the analysis results back to the practitioner in near real-time over,Real-time artificial intelligence has huge potential to augment human capability when it comes to nuanced analysis. Diagnostic images—including X-rays, CT scans, MRIs and perfusion studies—that have traditionally been "read" by the human eye can now be augmented by real-time AI engines that can detect anomalies in seconds, and in many instances, detect them earlier and more accurately than human analysis, which could facilitate earlier intervention. The faster the images get to the processor, the quicker that analysis can be performed and the inferencing returned to the point of care. notes that, in addition to providing information about objects that are not immediately visible, image processing can sharpen and restore photos, determine patterns and measure objects in the image. Computers can process and compare thousands of images to aid in the diagnosis, and processing these comparisons more quickly can yield a faster, more accurate diagnosis. But first, data needs to be collected and organized. Imaging software gathers the digital composition of the target area, then a computer arranges the data to define the subject, stripping out the redundant information. Once the machine captures the digital image, it uses it to build an image processing algorithm. Where AI in hospitals can improve image analysis is really in the details of how that organization happens. Image analysis software uses filtering, edge detection, anisotropic diffusion and principal component analysis to construct the digital image. The more data the computer analyzes, the more accurate the predictive output. Transmitting the data quickly and efficiently lets AI access as much source data as possible—and the best way to open those floodgates is to implement short, high-volume network connections and low latency transmission. Deployment of 5G networks in hospitals could enable greater use of IoT and AI in medicine to support innovative future capabilities. An IoT network and devices, for example, could help support AI-driven video analytics to observe out-of-the-way areas of the hospital buildings and campus. The technology can alert staff to a number of different concerns, including falls, traffic holdups, emergency vehicle arrival or activity in secure locations. AI video could also play a critical role in the operating room, both for carrying out safe and efficient procedures and for improving future operations. Surgical operations can be complicated, and everyone involved needs work cooperatively to ensure the safety and success of the procedure. Tracking instruments, a task traditionally performed by a surgical assistant, is an important way to safeguard surgical procedures. An AI-enabled camera could automate this task, freeing up space in the operating room and potentially reducing the risk of human error. AI enables deep learning by implementing continuous automated improvement to predictive diagnosis. Deep learning could give doctors an instant, holistic view of a patient's condition and its potential causes. AI can unlock deep learning, but the amount of data that scientists need to develop an algorithm is massive—on the order of 100,000 instances to start, according to , and even greater quantities of training data to drive continuous improvement, reports. The existing and potential applications of AI in hospitals make a convincing case for its deployment. AI in medicine could help improve the accuracy of diagnoses, help doctors make them more quickly and help surgeons perform safer medical procedures. Adding a transformative technology such as AI to even a robust network can cause unnecessary strain if the infrastructure hasn't been prepared. AI in medicine requires a network with low latency and great speed, bandwidth, security and virtualization. If any of those attributes are compromised on a hospital network, it could mean serious problems—in a clinical setting, network availability is absolutely essential. To evaluate the current state of infrastructure and proximity to the end state needed for successful use of AI in medicine, hospitals should follow three steps. AI works with a massive amount of data, and its effectiveness will suffer if there's unnecessary transmission delays. Exclusively using a centralized cloud network could limit the flexibility and scalability of your technology implementation. Along with the rollout of 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC) is poised to help transform the Internet of Things. 5G's superior speed improves the near-real time responsiveness of the application while reducing the cost and volume of network traffic requiring transport to centralized cloud sites. MEC extends the infrastructure much closer to the end application and reduces data travel time. Edge computing can create redundancies in the system and allow for system repair without shutting down the system's unaffected arms. With processing power that much closer to the end user, developers can optimize a section's performance and security independent of the rest of the system. The final step is to implement the system. Latency is a drawback of AI; the sheer volume of data could logjam networks. 5G helps reduce latency; utilizing MEC reduces it even further by shortening the distance between processor and application and minimizing the number of passes a data segment undergoes between processor and end user. Upgrading to 5G networks and moving computing power close to the edge drives latency downward, but the shortest distance between two points remains a straight line. Hops happen when information is routed from one network segment to the next; the more hops there are, the longer it takes the data to return. In principle, minimizing hops reduces latency, but in practice, latency also depends on the quality of the routers at each step. Given the extreme demands of AI in medicine, minimizing hops can help to further decrease latency. To reach a target minimal latency, shortening the path between processor and device and minimizing hops to the degree possible is the best approach. Preparing hospital infrastructure for 5G and MEC implementation will involve two separate phases—one with a team well-versed in the applications of the technology and a second with a team that will run the process around the technology and conducts the integration. Within those phases, hospitals should prepare for these distinct steps:,It is essential to carve out a budget for upgrades. Depending on what you need, you might need to create a capital expenditure roadmap to add the proper infrastructure. Once your infrastructure is in place, you can identify the team you'll need to keep the critical functions moving while you update the infrastructure. Optimize staff access to avoid delays and inefficiencies when using 5G and MEC and to prevent the introduction of unnecessary security risks. Once you've found the right group of essential personnel, you can decide how to create a hybrid internal-external team to transition operations to the new network. But you have to consider the costs and benefits of managing your network yourself or engaging a partner. Keeping everything in-house will likely save real-dollar expenses, but the tradeoff is decreased flexibility for resource deployment. Wholesale replacement of an existing network is unrealistic—in order to overhaul a network in this way, the replacement network would need to be deployed in parallel, resulting in duplicate costs and maintenance. By partnering with a managed services provider, hospitals supplement their networks and remove the barriers that prevent real-time connectivity. Initiatives such as video diagnostic assistance, image analysis, surgical robotics and deep learning could help transform patient care. AI helps to make these technologies possible—and 5G and MEC can make AI in medicine possible. Implementing an optimal network structure that includes 5G Edge computing could reduce latency and improve performance to a level that unleashes AI's full potential. Connected Healthcare Provides Digital Intelligence

Evolve to real-time, in-building connectivity and operational efficiency with 5G, mobile edge computing and network-as-a-service solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Hospitals today are using digital solutions to help enhance patient experiences, improve asset tracking, enable cutting-edge technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, and safeguard data. Our advanced 5G network and solutions are built to promote operational efficiency and support critical applications. Let's achieve enterprise intelligence. This four-part plan helps drive Enterprise Intelligence across the healthcare continuum to optimize the fuller promise of health technology and support clinical and operational objectives. Connectivity is ultimately critical as healthcare leaders look to powerful innovations that will position the industry to transform into a preventive and unified healthcare system of the future. Learn how 5G and edge computing could drive remarkable new innovations in patient safety, chronic disease management, drug supply chains and more. Give your dispatchers the visibility they need with a tracking system that helps get the right emergency response vehicle to the right place. Integrate reliability, mobility and capacity with a private, on-premises 5G network. Transform your infrastructure with a networking roadmap for reliable, fast, and scalable connectivity and backup capabilities on demand. Pinpoint the location of wheelchairs and other assets to run more efficiently, maintain security and keep costs under control. Power real-time clinical precision, accelerated AI and machine learning with the capabilities of Verizon 5G. Verizon 5G Edge provides even lower latency and higher bandwidth, which could enable more accurate diagnoses and surgical interventions. Future-ready your internet by adopting a flexible network that supports the needs of your organization as it evolves. Protect proprietary clinical applications and sensitive data with mobile device and endpoint security. Choose from a number of options that best fit your needs. Shorten the time to detect and respond to threats, mitigate breaches more effectively, and decrease or eliminate HIPAA reporting penalties. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Increase satisfaction and loyalty with a range of omnichannel and digital customer experiences. Proactively identify and respond to threats to keep sensitive information secure. Streamline telehealth to expand the reach, convenience and effectiveness of care. With low latency, Verizon 5G and 5G Edge could power life-changing advanced technology that previously required a significant investment of time and resources. Explore innovative ways IoMT can be used to revolutionize the care that patients receive in hospitals and at home. 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can enable AI applications such as video diagnostic assistance and surgical robotics. But is your hospital network ready to support applications like this?,Telemedicine isn't just for remote care. Learn how you can improve efficiency, operational response and patient satisfaction with on-premises telemedicine. Telemedicine isn't just for remote care. Learn how you can improve efficiency, operational response and patient satisfaction with on-premises telemedicine. See how technology was quickly installed to help patients and medical teams stay connected during a challenging time. Learn how Virginia went from 50th to fourth in national vaccination rates with the help of Virtual Contact Center solutions. Learn more about how this state agency connected its emergency response team quickly with One Talk. See how Verizon has expanded support of veterans with unlimited access to video telehealth services. Let us help you and your teams avoid costly mistakes involved with network design. Verizon's telehealth solutions can help you develop a blueprint for success. Learn how state and local governments, as well as public health leaders, are managing the onslaught of calls and questions from constituents, employees and healthcare organizations. Listen to the first episode of the "Public Health Trends in 2021 & Beyond: What a Difference a Pandemic Makes" podcast series from Government Technology Insider. 5G Edge: Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Let's achieve . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of the network–closer to your devices and endpoints. Watch the use case to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks – to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organization and more–with greater security. Hosting applications at the network edge helps improve response times and performance – enabling the faster collection, processing and analysis of data for better business outcomes. Host applications at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. Frost & Sullivan Global MEC Company of the Year for 2023 and Frost Radar leader for Private MEC. Get the security and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform, with our 5G network solutions. Leverage our partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Enable low-friction checkout to reduce transaction times and boost customer experiences. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. See how the Florida Panthers changed the game by implementing cashierless concessions in Amerant Bank Arena, so fans could get back to their seats without missing any big plays on the ice. Learn how ADOT and MAG partnered with Verizon to create a successful pilot program using 5G virtual roadside units – to better understand real-time traffic issues and help promote safety. Discover how HarperDB helps companies like Edison Interactive power connected devices in order to expand their platform, enabling a flexible and scalable solution for content delivery and additional advertising revenue. Find out which solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Sign up to stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge with private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge with public MEC could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 99% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across our extensive network. Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge is available on Verizon customer's own Private Wireless Network and private MEC infrastructure. 