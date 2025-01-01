Vehicle to vehicle communication

What Are Connected Vehicles, and Why Do We Need Them?

What are connected vehicles, and why do we need them? Author: Poornima Apte. A growing number of consumers want their connected vehicles to function as a Wi-Fi hotspot. They want to be seamlessly connected to the internet while they are in their vehicles, making the car an extension of their homes or offices. This might explain accelerating demand. By 2022, the world is projected to see more than [number], a 270% increase since 2018. But what exactly are connected cars, and what are their benefits? And how can you access Wi-Fi in a car, also known as a car hotspot? Here's what to know. What is a connected car? A connected car is a vehicle that can communicate with the internet, road infrastructure, or even other vehicles or pedestrians through a wireless network. A connected vehicle also allows passengers to access a car hotspot. Through this hotspot, passengers can then connect multiple devices to the internet just like they would at home. At the same time, these smart vehicles can communicate with other connected vehicles (V2V) over the public/federally-owned dedicated short-range communication spectrum (DSRC), through cellular-based communications technology (C-V2X) and with smart city infrastructure (V2I) through machine-to-machine or Internet of Things protocols. They're an important part of a larger connected future, and customers will begin to expect these types of connected capabilities more often moving forward. Connected cars can deliver a variety of advantages. Here are three that are likely to pique the interest of those who seek a connected experience. In-car entertainment,Passengers can access a variety of infotainment options through embedded hardware and communication protocols. For example, they can stream media through popular applications, such as Pandora for music, making the car an extension of a personal playlist. You can also expect movies and gaming to move to the car, too. Connected vehicles with a hotspot could allow multiple devices to access a Wi-Fi connection. Meaning passengers could not only access entertainment but personalize it for a superior car experience. Improved safety,The ability of connected vehicles to relay information about their location and speed is critical in decreasing the number of collisions. Information relayed to communication infrastructure can form the basis for crowdsourced data about how traffic is flowing. In turn, this information can be relayed back to vehicles, so drivers can be rerouted to less congested roads during times of high volumes. Connected cars can also sense the speed and acceleration of other cars and slow down in response, thereby decreasing the number of accidents. A greener option,A vehicle that is connected with city and private infrastructure can find an empty parking spot faster instead of endlessly circling around the block, wasting time. Traffic can also be more easily managed—with less braking—when the location of all traffic is known. Optimized routes can help everyone reach destinations faster and with less wasted fuel, too. These are just a few of the benefits of connected vehicles, but it's clear that this technology could be a game-changer for everything from long road trips to the daily commute for drivers around the world. How to create a car hotspot,By 2025, it's estimated that about 70% of U.S. drivers will be driving a . Having so many connected cars on the road will require a network that can speedily and reliably accommodate high internet traffic volumes. 5G will help, as it can deliver low latency, massive capacity and ultra-fast speeds at scale. As its coverage expands, it will empower more vehicles to enjoy high-performance hotspots than ever before. Consumers looking to set up a car hotspot will need to [check with their provider] to see what plans they can use or add on. The ability to set up a connected vehicle will also depend on the car make and model, so it is best to check with the dealer and see what additional hardware, if any, might be needed. Connected vehicles—and the infrastructure to steer them—are speeding up. The global market will ramp up at an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 25.2% to reach $166 billion by 2025. Given the many advantages connected cars can provide, this is welcome news for consumers, and by understanding how these vehicles and their hotspots work, you can begin to enjoy these benefits sooner rather than later. Autonomous Vehicle & Connected Car Solutions

Being one of the first to take advantage of the mass-production assembly line, the automotive industry is used to being at the forefront of evolution. Now, other industry-transforming innovations are poised to once again change how you do business—but only if you have the network and technology foundation needed to support it. Our scalable network and technology platforms help drive innovation and continued evolution. So, for the connected, autonomous, shared and electric vehicles of today—and for whatever tomorrow brings—you'll be ready to lead the way. See how new connected safety technology using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) could help increase fast, reliable communication between road infrastructure, autos and pedestrians sharing the road. Learn how Verizon's Vehicle Lab allows automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and partners to do real-time testing of all connected-vehicle solution components—device, network, management and applications—in a safe and flexible Verizon 5G lab environment. See how Renovo software, backed by Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, indexes collected data from fleets of test vehicles and makes it readily available in near real time. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Create seamless connections with patients using AI, speech recognition and other technologies that let them contact you when and how they want—by phone, email, chat or text. Manage secure access to information and applications—including payment card data, personal customer information and credentials—and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage a fully integrated ecosystem and a global connectivity platform to deploy connected and autonomous vehicles, in-vehicle systems, connected fleets, and the automotive factory of the future. Power immersive in-vehicle experiences with fast and reliable connectivity, responsive networking, digital entertainment partners, and tech platforms for more robust customer experiences. Get robust, end-to-end security solutions that help you proactively protect valuable company, vehicle and customer data, as well as build secure systems and services that allow for innovation. Based on the analysis of surveys, plus our experience with many digital transformations—including our own—we've identified eight recommendations to improve your future readiness. If we're going to have autonomous vehicles, 5G and connected cars will need to share the road. The 5G Car: Why 5G Plays a Critical Role in Autonomous Vehicle Technology

The 5G car: Why 5G plays a critical role in autonomous vehicle technology. Author: Shane Schick. We all might appreciate having GPS and backup cameras in our vehicles today, but the rise of the 5G car is expected to put transportation improvements into high gear. When we talk about the idea of a 5G car, we're really referring to the use of the latest network standards in self-driving vehicles. This could include connected cars, in which parking and guidance are handled through automation while drivers still have ultimate control. Then, there are autonomous vehicles, where all essential decision-making is handled by the car itself. Both connected and autonomous cars could lead to enormous efficiencies on the road and boost safety across transportation systems. Getting to that point, however, will require sophisticated capabilities to process data accurately and with incredible speed. In that sense, 5G—along with —are expected to fuel self-driving success. Why the time for a 5G automobile is now,No matter where someone drives or rides in their car, enormous amounts of information are being generated along the way. Traffic signals, changes in route conditions and data about the state of the vehicle as it moves are just a few examples. Connected or autonomous vehicles depend on not only harnessing these large volumes of data but also leveraging real time insight and historical analysis regarding traffic flow to determine the next best action they should take on behalf of drivers and passengers. This might normally have required automakers to squeeze high-powered computers in with the engine and other parts of a car. 5G and MEC offer an alternative and more cost-effective solution. How a 5G car works,5G networks offer the potential for ultra-fast speeds, low latency and massive capacity. Using 5G to transmit, and a local MEC to process, data enables the low end-to-end latency needed to respond to unexpected changes in traffic or the movement of pedestrians, or to get out of the way of an oncoming emergency vehicle. For companies that run not just one 5G car but an entire fleet, 5G and MEC could potentially make it easier to monitor and analyze performance and allow completely remote driving. The same technologies can also allow faster and easier sharing of data for vehicle-to-vehicle communication, as well as sharing data with other devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT). Autonomous vehicles: 5G can improve the driver experience,Completely autonomous vehicles will involve developing applications that continuously learn and optimize how a 5G car performs. Fortunately, 5G's benefits also include the ability to handle multiple streams of data simultaneously. As a result, 5G could help alleviate network congestion by providing more bandwidth. This is critical when you consider that connected or autonomous vehicles need to communicate not only with each other but with intelligent traffic systems, service providers and even pedestrians who are getting ready to cross the street. Those riding in self-driving vehicles, meanwhile, will be able to enjoy in-car entertainment and faster connectivity to their tablets and smartphones. 5G could also allow automakers to issue software updates and patches for vehicles, much like we see with smartphones and PCs today. As connected and autonomous 5G cars become mainstream, there's no telling what kind of paths to further innovation will open up. Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
Read Now

Verizon Transform 30 NFL Stadiums with Wireless Communication

Learn how Verizon helped the NFL implement new sports communication technology and wireless networks, creating an advanced coach-to-coach communication system.
Read Now

HOPE Agency Turns to Verizon for Wireless Communication

Learn why HOPE relies on Verizon as its partner for wireless communication and ongoing support of its communication needs.
Read Now

