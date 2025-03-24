virtual business address and phone number

TechTeam for Internet: Business Internet Support

Introducing TechTeam for Internet. Verizon Fios and Basic Internet customers can get 24/7 live support for their eligible devices with a click or call. Add TechTeam for Internet to get support with any number of eligible devices per enrolled user. The more people you enroll, the more you save. Unlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesUnlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesUnlimited eligible devices No term commitment required,Plus taxes & feesGet help setting up your apps, eligible devices, private networks and more from the moment you join. It's easy to get started, we'll send instructions and then get in touch. The TechTeam app lets you chat with experts in real time or get a call with a click, provides content tailored to your business, and sends notifications with tips and tricks. From remote-in access to callbacks and new employee onboarding, get 24/7 access to tech experts who can help with a wide range of devices and operating systems. New employees mean new accounts to create, new permissions to extend, new devices to set up and more. TechTeam for Internet can walk you through every step of the process. Address issues with our tech experts for troubleshooting your virtual private network (VPN) access and management help. TechTeam for Internet helps you connect to the business tools you need, from device setup (email, calendar, apps) to troubleshooting. TechTeam for Internet can scan a device to diagnose device performance. We can also help with virus and malware remediation and support for security products. Need help with pivot tables? Email not refreshing? Our experts can help identify and address issues with a wide array of popular business software. When your printer or credit-card reader goes down, business can grind to a halt. TechTeam for Internet can help try to resolve the problem to get you back up and running. We cover setup, installation and ongoing support. Pick the Business Internet plan that works for you, then select TechTeam for Internet as an add-on for your account. Add TechTeam for Internet to your account, so they can handle your devices and you can focus on business. Find answers to some of the questions you might have. When you're ready to dive deeper, contact a sales rep. To subscribe to TechTeam for Internet, you must have a qualifying core service on your account, such as Basic Internet or Fios Business Internet. To learn more about the benefits of TechTeam for Internet call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Follow the steps below to get started:,1. Download the TechTeam application from the Apple or Google Play Store 2. Enter the phone number associated with your Verizon account to login 3. Chat or click-to-call to reach a U.S. based tech expert to get technology help 24/7,You can also reach a Verizon TechTeam for Internet expert by calling 1-800-460-8839 if you are already an existing TechTeam for Internet customer. There is no limit; however, only the named users on the account may call for technical assistance. The number of named users you can assign will depend on the plan you have purchased. To add or remove named users, call 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). No, not at this time. All services are provided remotely or by phone. Users on a monthly subscription can download the mobile TechTeam application that allows for live chat with a TechTeam expert and can allow for remote PC access. There is no limit to the number of times you can get help from our experts. However, who can call in for support is limited to named users. TechTeam for Internet covers a wide variety of hardware and software problems that are not covered by Verizon's standard technical support. Below is an illustrative list, which is both subject to change and subject to exclusions or qualifications set forth in the terms of service. TechTeam for Internet experts are available and ready to assist you whenever you may need help, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Assistance via email is not available. You can download the TechTeam app from the Apple or Google Play Store which allows for live chat. You can always call 1-800-460-8839 for assistance as well. You can make changes to your subscription by calling 1.800.Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Your subscription is paid for via your Verizon monthly billing statement. TechTeam for Internet is a month-to-month subscription with no commitment period required. There is no penalty or early termination fee should you cancel the subscription.
Learn more

One Talk Simplifies Communications Wireless Business

Simplify your communications management,Get more from mobile. Keeping your mobile teams connected and productive shouldn't mean having to manage multiple contracts and communications systems. For WIS International, One Talk proved to be the unified communications solution it needed to easily meet the evolving needs of its modern mobile workforce. Case study See how One Talk from Verizon empowers organizations to meet the envolving needs of a mobile workforce. Juggling multiple contracts for different phone service vendors,For a modern workforce, mobile means more. More flexibility and agility. More opportunities in more places. But that can also lead to more headaches if you have to manage multiple contracts and communications systems just to keep your distributed workforce connected. WIS International is a leading global inventory and datacollection services company with more than 15,000 employees in over 200 physical and virtual office locations, all of whom work together to serve more than 4,500 worldwide clients. Due to conducting physical inventory counts and merchandising for customers, employees are often working on the move. With all those locations—and with employees constantly working onsite at different client locations—managing communications was a challenge. For years, the company had been setting up each office and location-based project with a separate phone service and internet provider in order to make and receive calls and transmit data. That proved to be costly and inefficient. "Since our phone service contracts were negotiated by individual managers, sometimes they would get a promo plan at a discount. Then when the promo ended, the bill would more than double. It created budgeting challenges," said Larry Wagner, WIS International Controller. The company began seeking a cost-effective way to simplify and streamline its communications operations. Keeping critical contact numbers easily accessible,WIS International also needed a solution that would help it provide customers with the best possible experience. When working onsite with a customer, area managers frequently set up their own physical or virtual office, complete with phone system. They also build a team tailored to meet the specific needs of each project. As the project is completed, team members often get reassigned to work on new projects with new area managers. Having such siloed operations made it difficult to keep contact information current and available to whomever needed it. "Somebody might be assigned to an office or team for six months and would get transferred to another team, so then we would have to find out all places where their cell phone number was listed, from recruiting to customers to in-house, and try to change it out," said Director of Special Operations Charlene Boucher. This time spent trying to track down its workforce was time taken from serving customers. When WIS International discovered One Talk℠ from Verizon, it knew it had found a solution that addressed its primary communications pain points—and delivered so much more. A unified communications system for a dispersed workforce,One Talk is a cost-effective, mobile-first business phone system that increases administrative efficiency by replacing multiple phone-service contracts with a single contract. And it empowers companies to easily manage phone services across desk phones and employee-owned devices, creating a unified, streamlined experience. One Talk makes it easy for a mobile workforce to connect with customers, coworkers and recruitment candidates by providing one number across multiple devices. Plus, One Talk has more than 50 business-grade phone features that can be accessed from employee-owned devices using the mobile app. So employees can stay agile, accessible and productive wherever they are. I see big savings from an administrative and management perspective with One Talk.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,One number, so many possibilities,One Talk makes it possible to use one number across multiple devices, even employee-owned mobile phones. Managers and employees can easily load the One Talk app on their smartphones, enabling them to receive calls as if they were at a company desk phone. "Even our employees in local offices are not tied to the office waiting for a call. The One Talk app makes it so they can go out and conduct their business and still be reachable anywhere," said Boucher. One Talk allowed us to get rid of 50 different vendors all over the U.S. with 50 different accounts, and pool it all together in a single, cost-effective plan.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Setup that's quick and easy,Since the company's area managers periodically need to establish an office and team to work on new client projects in different locations, time is of the essence—and there's usually not going to be a professional IT support team onsite to help. But One Talk is so easy to deploy that the company's corporate office created a do-it-yourself kit for U.S. offices. The kit includes an LTE Cradlepoint® router, One Talk–enabled desk phones and directions for installing the One Talk mobile app on their bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phones. So the manager can get set up without IT installation or support. What would have taken several days now takes less than an hour. "We can ship a 'mobile-office kit' to them and say just plug it in. If they move the office down the road, they can unplug it and plug it back in again at the new location. It's easy," said Wagner. Managing contact information made easy,Like most large companies, WIS International has a highly mobile workforce, and increasing productivity, efficiency and accessibility are top priorities. Now, when employees are reassigned to new teams, are promoted or change employers, the One Talk portal streamlines the process, enabling administrators to easily drag, drop, add and delete numbers when needed. "No matter what manager was assigned to a team, we would put them on that One Talk app and we didn't have to remember managers' cell phone numbers and change them in 20 different locations," said Boucher. Staying reachable when customers call,Since WIS International works with many of the world's top retailers, its customers are located in multiple time zones. To maintain strong relationships, it's critical that every call gets answered, no matter the time. One Talk has helped the company provide a better customer experience and respond better at all hours with the Hunt Group feature, which forwards calls—including after-hours calls—to the employee on call, or to the next available employee. The feature helps to ensure that customers can reach someone, even if their primary contact is unavailable. And the chain of command for forwarding calls is easily set up and managed from the administrative portal. A solution that grows with you,As WIS International continues to take on new clients in new cities, One Talk will scale accordingly, providing the communications solutions that are necessary for its mobile workforce to do their jobs well—without putting additional strain on administrative resources. And whenever they need assistance, a Verizon business partner is only a phone call away to provide the support needed to help keep operations running. Verizon's One Talk allows us to provide a one-stop solution for all of these offices for phone and internet.,— Larry Wagner, Controller, WIS International,Why Verizon,As your workforce grows more diverse and dispersed, you'll need solutions that help you stay connected. With One Talk, we help empower companies to meet ever-changing communications needs—all with one streamlined bill to increase administrative efficiency. And our support team is there for you whenever you need them. One Talk provides a quick and easy way to connect employees, remote locations and even vendors to help everyone communicate and stay productive. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. CS2501118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. Learn more

Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 