What are asset monitoring solutions

Critical Asset Tracking Solution

Near real-time visibility into asset data can help drive business improvements and reduce loss. Knowing asset status can make a huge difference in business success. Whether it's product movement visibility, tracking worksite tools, location awareness of fleet vehicles or insights into your perishables' condition, Critical Asset Tracking can help. Any size organization, from small to enterprise, needing to track and monitor valuable assets Industries with a proven asset tracking need, such as construction, transportation and manufacturing Leaders in supply chain and logistics looking for more efficiency and reduced waste See the latest details on leading asset tracking solutions from Verizon Connect. Critical Asset Tracking combines an advanced, multisensor tracking device, LTE connectivity and a management platform for collecting data on in-transit assets and monitoring them through a web portal. It lets you know what's happening with your assets through status alerts and location information to help you improve business efficiency and performance, and help protect you from theft, loss or damage. Critical Asset Tracking helps keep you connected and informed so you have the needed insights to better manage your assets. Always know where your assets are within the supply chain. Track the conditions of your assets' environment, including temperature, humidity, tilt, vibration and shock. Get near real-time notifications when conditions pass a certain threshold. Gather data needed to help address regulation compliance, such as Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requirements. Critical Asset Tracking is designed specifically to help you manage any assets in transit, regardless of your industry. Learn how it gives you a single pane of glass to proactively monitor your assets. GPS asset tracking can do more for your business than you might think, especially with solutions and help from the experts at Verizon Connect. While asset tracking can definitely help construction companies keep an eye on their vehicles, using it to keep tabs on your equipment provides several other benefits you might not know about. You can deploy now on our massive, reliable Internet of Things (IoT) CAT-M1 network, and we'll also help get you ready for 5G. Trusted by large and small organizations and fleets from Fortune 500 enterprises to family businesses. With Verizon Connect, we're one of the largest and most respected telematics and asset tracking providers in the world. Collect and analyze data to better manage IoT-connected assets. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions.
IoT Sensor Solution: Critical Asset Sensor

Securely collect and analyze near real-time asset data to help you better manage operations. Making effective business decisions takes knowing how your assets are performing at any given moment. Critical Asset Sensor lets you easily collect and analyze data in near real-time. So from improving automation within your supply chain to creating new processes in logistics management, you have the information you need to make the best decisions faster. Organizations that require a multi-sensor device, access to data stream application programming interfaces (APIs) and Verizon connectivity bundled together. Developers looking for an easy-to-use Internet of Things (IoT) platform that can integrate an asset tracking solution into supply chain and logistics management. Businesses that need to rapidly deploy IoT sensors in hours or days instead of months or more. Our IoT platform, ThingSpace, gives you all the tools to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. See how Critical Asset Sensor uses ThingSpace and how it can help you move your IoT projects forward. Critical Asset Sensor is a bundled IoT solution that contains a multi-sensor device with built-in connectivity as well as Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. All of which easily integrate to give you a secure and scalable way to analyze sensor data to manage operations. When you use Critical Asset Sensor on ThingSpace, you can deploy and start gathering data in hours, not months. Plus, you'll have the IoT components you need to securely monitor a wide variety of valuable data, including temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient light, shock, tilt, vibration and ping on motion/no motion. Critical Asset Sensor is packed with features that can help make it easy to transform into a data-driven business. This multi-sensor device has it all, including data connectivity and an IoT management platform. Just one interface is all it takes to integrate Critical Asset Sensor with ThingSpace and the cloud services you need. Each device can gather eight types of measurements, including light, acceleration, temperature, pressure, humidity, GPS and gyroscope. Gain easy access to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure thanks to Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. Discover how Critical Asset Sensor can help you simplify how you collect and use data. Get all the details on this plug-and-play IoT solution. IoT sensors require different kinds of connectivity. Let us help find what's right for you. Whether you need 10 units or 10,000, our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. With secure certificates from a security leader, we can help protect your valuable IoT sensor data. Not only can you deploy on our massive, reliable IoT LTE-M network now, but we'll also help get you ready for 5G. With IoT partners like Amazon Web Services, Domo, Microsoft and many others, we have the solutions and expertise you need. Drive improvements in how you track valuable assets and collect data in near real-time. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions. Intelligent Video and Remote Monitoring Solutions

24/7 visibility with less time and effort. Get cloud-hosted video management with an array of hardware, video analytics, local storage and connectivity. Cameras capture high-quality video that is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts. Provides advanced analytics that can review hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Our remote monitoring solution gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help you optimize your investment in video surveillance. As a comprehensive hosted and managed remote monitoring solution, it enhances situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Delivers robust analytics to streamline video review and ensure alert-based situational awareness. Improves situational awareness so you can quickly make decisions that help safeguard your community or organization. Helps protect your critical assets wherever they are by leveraging smart remote-video monitoring technology that can enable better, quicker decisions,Intelligent Video helps safeguard those in your operations or community in remote locations, including high-traffic areas, offices, parks, medical centers, campuses, pathways, utilities, construction sites, bridges and more. Use intelligent data to make more-informed decisions and optimize resource planning, helping you achieve better resolutions. Get eyes on the street or indoors at the busiest or most remote areas with wireless or wireline connectivity. Immediately sends alerts to authorized personnel when it detects unusual activity. Manage multiple sites from a single interface. Adapt the solution to your specific needs with support for more than 100K cameras and the ability to integrate with other security solutions. Keep your security team focused on what's most important with fully featured cloud implementation and managed services. Gain the visibility and insights you need to help investigate and resolve issues. Connect your smart devices to Intelligent Video with the mobile application. Archive captured video of unusual or abnormal behavior for evidentiary needs. Advanced video analytics also include archived video synopsis, near real-time video analysis and dashboard visualization metrics. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Plus, Verizon is certified as an AWS Public Safety and Disaster Response Competency Partner. Explore how Intelligent Video monitoring can help protect your assets, and just how cost-effective it can be. Sustainable solutions that give businesses and local governments full control over their lighting infrastructures. Intelligent Video features a cloud-hosted video management system with a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Cameras capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts and which can be archived for evidentiary needs. Verizon's Intelligent Video offers advanced analytics to enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically increase investigation productivity. Intelligent Video can provide law enforcement situational awareness and video investigations without a constant physical presence. Intelligent Video helps provide law enforcement and security personnel with the ability to pinpoint objects of interest with speed and precision, which can rapidly accelerate video investigation and optimize situational awareness while reducing time and resource investments—effectively transforming video into actionable insights. Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
