What are data protection solutions

Links related to "what are data protection solutions"

Manufacturing Data Protection and Privacy Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Help protect your data and your customers with reliable, secure Verizon 5G solutions for manufacturing. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. With our advanced 5G network and solutions, you get the increased bandwidth, low latency and critical applications needed to enable perimeter protection, threat detection, machine-level data integrity, forensic analysis and more. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Keeping proprietary manufacturing data secure, readily available and out of the hands of bad actors is growing more difficult. Learn how you can keep your manufacturing data safe. This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Get data-driven insights into protecting your most sensitive data and intellectual property. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Network Security Solutions: Cybersecurity & Data Protection

Optimize your security operations with a comprehensive and proven portfolio of managed and professional security services and solutions. Employ network embedded security capabilities across the end-to-end Verizon (5G, Network) spectrum,Deep network visibility and tech partner integrations provide faster and higher-fidelity detection and response to threats. Identify, assess, quantify and manage risk, compliance, threats and vulnerabilities with world-class threat intelligence and global network visibility. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Create a scalable and customizable security operations solution that leverages our extensive experience and your previous investments,Augment your existing security platforms and personnel with seasoned analysts and actionable intelligence. Help improve your cybersecurity with security monitoring, security analytics, alerts and customizable services from our Security Operations Center (SOC) experts. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. Help secure your system with accurate threat assessment data. A connection to the web is essential—but that doesn't mean you should let the web be a tool for cyberattackers. Protect your web applications and connected devices so you can continue to operate while limiting risks. As the number of mobile devices across businesses continues to grow, so does the ever-evolving variety of apps required for day-to-day operations. That creates new and evolving security challenges to protect sensitive data against bad actors. Mobile Threat Defense solutions help you reduce risk and protect your devices, apps and data against these threats. Gain detailed visibility and management of smartphones, tablets and hotspots in mobile environments without compromising user experience, data security or privacy. Dark web threats. Cybercriminal patterns. Effective defense strategies. Dive into the latest Intelligence Briefing and help your business stay a step ahead. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. The Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) team helps organizations improve infrastructure defense, mitigate risk and respond to cyberthreats. Help protect your organization from today's social engineering tactics and threats. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

How Retail Data Protection Efforts Can Help Protect Your Brand Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How retail data protection efforts can help protect your brand,Author: Phil Muncaster,Buffeted by and hyper-competitive markets, retailers are looking to build closer ties with their customers. But by proactively using consumer data, your business risks exposing itself to data security and privacy threats. Customers may be , but they also want to be assured their personal and browsing information is handled in a . The link between retail customer data and personalized experiences,Consumers are increasingly from their favorite retailers. For example, according to research from BCG and Google, to their interests. As technology improves, many to deliver specific messaging at the right time and place for maximum effect. According to BCG, companies can by mastering personalization. Retail customer data forms the foundational layer of these experiences. Personalization could be as simple as first-name recognition upon entering a website. It can also involve to provide customers with relevant and timely content. This is done by matching facts known about the customer with the actions they take, plus data from the context of the interaction. Customer concerns: Privacy vs. personalization,However, as more retail customer data is used to create these experiences, consumers are becoming more aware of the privacy and security implications. A PYMNTS survey found:,Research from Verizon found only 48% of consumers were . Many felt they had no choice—24% of those who expressed discomfort or ambivalence feel there's no good alternative to sharing data. This increased awareness of consumer privacy and retail data protection issues is reflected in industry trends. They include Apple's move to automatically and Google's decision to by 2024. Regulators are also active in this space: Cosmetics giant to settle a California Consumer Privacy Act case claiming it failed to disclose the sale of customers' personal information. Retail data protection risks,Consumers are right to be concerned: 28% of respondents to a Verizon survey said a company had in the past two years. The most common consequences were spam, identity theft, financial loss and reputation damage. Retail was among the top seven sectors in terms of reported breaches analyzed in the Verizon 2022 . Outsiders overwhelmingly commit attacks, and they're focused on financial gain, particularly by stealing credentials and personal and payment information. Among the top retail are:,Protecting retail customer data: How trust builds loyalty,A data breach can shatter customer trust, and it can impact your reputation and overall business success. Okta's The State of Digital Trust report found . Three-quarters of Americans won't purchase from a digital brand they don't trust, while 47% will permanently stop using a company's services after a data breach. Verizon research shows a clear . This includes honesty and transparency about how a company collects and protects data. For example, 52% of consumers said they would even after learning it had obtained data without their consent—as long as the brand acknowledged what it was doing. To build and maintain loyalty, it's no longer enough to provide good products and a positive experience. Your organization must also show it can . How retailers can address security and privacy concerns,Retailers need to strike a balance between creating the personalized experiences consumers demand and respecting their rights to data protection and privacy, which are often enshrined in law. Failure to proactively address this challenge could not only erode trust but also result in data breaches or regulatory fines that can severely damage brand reputation. Here are some steps your organization can take to enhance retail data protection and customer privacy:,Discover how Verizon can help you . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Questions related to "what are data protection solutions"

Press related to "what are data protection solutions"

Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Learn more

Verizon Business and Atos to power leading predictive analytics 5G edge solution

Verizon Business and Atos today announce an industry-leading partnership to power intelligent IoT solutions with private 5G multi-access edge computing.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what are data protection solutions"

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)