What are decision support solutions

Smart City Solutions

Connected Smart Cities and Communities,Help your community stay smart, connected and safe. At Verizon, our goal is to help improve the quality of life for people living in cities around the world and increase the ways and efficiency in which cities operate. It's not just about smart technology, connectivity or applications; it starts with a focus on the people and their basic wants and needs. We partner with each city to design infrastructure, systems and processes that elevate the way they provide services in new and cost-effective ways. In many ways, smart city solutions are whatever you need them to be, from lighting that conserves energy and improves visibility to traffic analytics and monitoring that keep vehicles moving and pedestrians and cyclists safer. Using the latest technologies, Verizon can help enhance what you know about your community. With improved data, expanded insights and better connected infrastructure, you get a deeper understanding of where you live. Decision makers are more informed. Resources are better allocated. Citizens are better served. In short, the city is smarter. Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions harness and analyze data using a tightly woven portfolio of wireless networking technologies. Sensors and devices work at the edge to collect data. Whether they are analyzing traffic patterns, monitoring utilities and resources or beyond, smart city solutions unite small bits of information to provide full visibility. Verizon smart city solutions help you make sense of the data, processing and analyzing it in near real time, and then giving you ways to disseminate those findings to the public. Read more about each of our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions below. Verizon has developed a digital cityscape to showcase how 5G Ultra Wideband can impact how a city and its residents can use their devices to interact with the city in different ways. Save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Boost situation awareness and decision making with a unified view. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed