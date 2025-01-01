What are decision support solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions can provide insights and early warnings to help first responders effectively prepare for disasters as they happen. Organizations can quickly disseminate information to the individuals and agencies that need it, helping to enhance collaboration and public safety. Improve decision-making with a clear view of first-responder wireless network assets and fast access to analytics. Get a comprehensive, remote monitoring solution to help protect your community's critical assets. See a holistic view of your city at any given moment to enhance public safety operations. Save energy and improve public safety with smart street lighting technology. Stay response-ready with solutions that enhance public safety networks and communications. Support emergency operations in the city, on a base or in extreme locations with rugged mobile devices, including ad-hoc networks, asset monitoring and more. Coordinate seamlessly and improve near real-time decision-making with reliable, interoperable solutions like Push to Talk Plus, One Talk and more.
Smart City Solutions

Connected Smart Cities and Communities,Help your community stay smart, connected and safe. At Verizon, our goal is to help improve the quality of life for people living in cities around the world and increase the ways and efficiency in which cities operate. It's not just about smart technology, connectivity or applications; it starts with a focus on the people and their basic wants and needs. We partner with each city to design infrastructure, systems and processes that elevate the way they provide services in new and cost-effective ways. In many ways, smart city solutions are whatever you need them to be, from lighting that conserves energy and improves visibility to traffic analytics and monitoring that keep vehicles moving and pedestrians and cyclists safer. Using the latest technologies, Verizon can help enhance what you know about your community. With improved data, expanded insights and better connected infrastructure, you get a deeper understanding of where you live. Decision makers are more informed. Resources are better allocated. Citizens are better served. In short, the city is smarter. Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions harness and analyze data using a tightly woven portfolio of wireless networking technologies. Sensors and devices work at the edge to collect data. Whether they are analyzing traffic patterns, monitoring utilities and resources or beyond, smart city solutions unite small bits of information to provide full visibility. Verizon smart city solutions help you make sense of the data, processing and analyzing it in near real time, and then giving you ways to disseminate those findings to the public. Read more about each of our Connected Smart Cities and Communities solutions below. Verizon has developed a digital cityscape to showcase how 5G Ultra Wideband can impact how a city and its residents can use their devices to interact with the city in different ways. Save energy and improve public safety with lighting technology. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Boost situation awareness and decision making with a unified view.
Advanced Response Solutions

Advanced Response Solutions are built to support near real-time decision making with reliable, applications and tools. So you can gain situational awareness and stay ready to respond. Stay connected when it matters most, and access critical applications and data using mobile devices designed to withstand challenging conditions. Easily locate your police and emergency vehicles to help dispatch the right vehicles at the right times. Track usage data over time to help create operational efficiencies. Remotely monitor assets, such as equipment and supplies, to find what you need quickly and increase efficiency. Get enhanced network and technological capabilities in the field with the help of THOR, a mobile, private Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge compute (MEC) rapid-response command center vehicle. Enhance applications by hosting them closer to your devices and endpoints, helping to lower response times and boost performance. Discover mobile applications for emergency management and operational support. Stay response-ready with solutions that enhance public safety networks and communications. Coordinate seamlessly and improve near real-time decision-making with reliable, interoperable solutions like Push to Talk Plus, One Talk and more. Make better-informed decisions and get timely, reliable data using critical tools, including Wireless Network Performance Manager, Intelligent Video and more.
