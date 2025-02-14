What are edge gateway devices

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. The key for businesses across a range of industries is to prioritize areas of infrastructure that can benefit from or need modernization the most. You don't need to transform your entire operations to take advantage of edge computing. A mobile edge computing (MEC) instance can be strategically deployed incrementally as part of a longer-term rollout. Verizon can help you , including lower end-to-end latency and local compute, storage and backhaul transport efficiencies, so you can develop and run applications securely and efficiently on a distributed infrastructure. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Quantifying the Impact of Edge Computing on Mobile Applications Business

Quantifying the impact of edge computing on mobile applications,Author: Phil Muncaster,Cloud computing has been with us now for over a decade. And it's helping countless organizations transform their operations, scale and innovate while optimizing costs. But it's not the perfect fit for every use case. An emerging class of applications demands ultra-low latency, high bandwidth and mission-critical reliability. This requires processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Welcome to mobile edge computing (MEC). The impact of edge computing on mobile applications could open up a whole new world of business productivity and outstanding user experiences. What is mobile edge computing?,MEC is a variation on the cloud theme. The difference is that instead of sending data back and forth to centralized data centers that may be located hundreds or thousands of miles away, most of the processing happens at the edge of the network. In effect, you're bringing the power of cloud computing to the edge—whether that's in smart factories, hospitals, telecom base stations or other locations. Servers, storage, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, edge gateways and network elements are typical components. But it's at the application layer where the fun happens. Mobile edge computing refers specifically to the edge of a mobile network. But in fact, can be described as an "edge location." These include local data centers, and devices such as routers, Wi-Fi access points and switches, i.e. the so-called device edge. That's why many organizations now refer to the technology as multi-access edge computing.,What's not in any doubt, however, is the market potential of edge computing. It's at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 42% over the next few years, topping $23 billion by 2028. What are the benefits for businesses and users?,Edge computing on mobile applications works for several reasons. Benefits include:,Why combine edge computing on mobile applications with 5G?,The mobile network may be just one of many access points for edge computing. But it's one of the most exciting when you consider the impact of edge computing on mobile applications. The low latency, enhanced reliability and support for greater device density 5G could offer may be a force multiplier for edge computing on mobile applications. That means speeds many times faster than 4G, better support for high-bandwidth applications, improved energy efficiency and resilience, and even enhanced security. The result is more opportunities to deliver innovative use cases for edge computing on mobile applications, driving improved productivity, cost efficiencies and enhanced user experiences. What is the impact of edge computing on mobile applications?,At the heart of the value proposition for mobile edge computing and 5G are the IoT devices that collect data and then act on analysis of this data performed almost instantly at the network edge. Because compute processing is done at the edge rather than the devices themselves, their energy requirements can be lower. Quantifying the impact of edge computing on mobile applications isn't easy. In fact, there's an almost limitless range of use cases. Some of those that eventually dominate over the coming years may not even have been dreamed up yet. Here are some examples:,Manufacturing,The smart factory will come of age thanks to edge computing. Industrial equipment fitted with smart sensors could monitor local conditions and to optimize production on the factory floor and reduce the risk of malfunction and safety issues. Financial services,Edge computing can power intelligent robotic customer assistants in branches, or facial recognition and other services at ATMs. Local data storage will suit the sector's strict regulatory requirements for data privacy and security and help to minimize data transport costs. Healthcare,Connected patient monitors could analyze real-time data on the fly to notify clinicians of any serious deterioration in health, and even suggest diagnoses. Mobile edge computing powered by 5G in ambulances could help first responders with diagnoses and send vital health data back to hospitals to prepare doctors for incoming arrivals. Entertainment/gaming,Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are the next frontiers in gaming but require ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. Edge computing could help open up a new world of immersive gaming experiences for users, who in turn would benefit from thinner, more lightweight devices. Find out how Verizon can support your . The equivalent of cloud computing performed at the 5G network edge, meaning data is processed closer to users and their devices than in the traditional centralized cloud model. Because data has less distance to travel, latency and bandwidth requirements are significantly lower. Security may be improved because there's less opportunity for data to be intercepted. It also reduces devices' energy demands and can cut power and data transport costs. The sky's the limit. Use cases for high-bandwidth, low-latency apps include healthcare, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, entertainment and more. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solutions

Make a strategic shift to an identity-centric, unified network and security management service. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to help you securely connect people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. SASE Management merges management of software-defined WAN (SD WAN) and cloud security services. As companies migrate their core applications to the cloud, SASE Management helps simplify the management of cloud security policies. SASE Management brings together best-of-breed technologies and puts the entire stack under a single management platform as one fully managed, integrated SASE security service. Employing Secure Service Edge (SSE) ensures your customers and employees can use a variety of wireless and broadband access options to securely connect to your corporate network or the public internet, and collaborate anytime and virtually anywhere. The merging of SD WAN capabilities with comprehensive network security services enables us to deliver secure access all the way to the edge. Our zero-trust security approach assumes that users or devices, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should not automatically be trusted. Our full scope of cybersecurity solutions help protect you from the edge to the cloud. In addition to our secure access service edge (SASE) core technologies and other security offerings, our SASE infrastructure brings together proven solutions from recognized network and security industry leaders. Zero-trust technology helps ensure only authorized users on authorized devices, including remote and hybrid employees, can access protected applications. Centralized policy control and our focus on cloud-based security services helps to simplify security. Help free IT from routine tasks such as updating and patching appliances and systems. Enjoy management of an end-to-end solution for enterprise networking and security needs. Apply more consistent security policies without regard for where a user or device connects to the network. Integrates network operation centers (NOCs) and security operation centers (SOCs) with our Managed SD WAN and Virtual Network Services (VNS), and supports Versa, Cisco cEdge and vEdge, Zscaler ZIA, Zscaler ZPA and Palo Alto Prisma Access. SASE Management integrates management of cloud security policies and network incidents to help ensure consistent enforcement of policies and incident response. Verizon Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions helps you support the delivery of dynamic applications and services while enabling advanced technologies. We understand the complex variety of network and security features that comprise SASE and can help you choose and implement the right features to meet your critical needs. Our NaaS Management Center gives you visibility into SASE service availability and performance metrics. Verizon has been a leader in SASE's core technologies—network, security and managed services—for over 10 years, giving us the experience and expertise to deliver the integrated and effective SASE solution your enterprise needs. SASE Management merges network and cloud security management across the enterprise to support securely connecting people, data, and devices at the edge, office and cloud. See the potential savings of moving to a SASE framework. Proven network security leader,years experience managing complex global networks,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹networks managed globally,trillion security events processed each year,Deploying a Verizon SASE solution helped a large healthcare business optimize its security operations. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Get the critical insights you need to realize the full potential of SASE. Verizon NaaS Solutions are a catalyst for change that can help transform your enterprise. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Help monitor potential threats with a tailored security service. SASE is cloud-native security concept introduced by Gartner® in 2019. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. SASE represents a strategic shift in thinking about security by creating a new identity-centric unified networking and security platform that is cloud delivered and universally distributed in a way that helps to ensure that the end users and devices on the network edge—from remote offices and workers to cloud resources to IoT devices—are securely connected. In addition to enhanced security, SASE's cloud-based infrastructure promises to optimize access performance by helping to make it easier to connect to resources wherever they are connected to the network, which could drive business benefits like reduced product development time, faster delivery to market and greater agility in response to competitive or operational challenges. SASE encompasses combining network capabilities and cloud security. Zero trust is a strategy for managing authorization and authentication of users and devices by assuming no device or user whether inside or outside of a network perimeter should be automatically trusted. A zero-trust strategy is part of the overall SASE strategy. In simple terms, it's a network architecture that merges software-defined WAN (SD WAN) capabilities with comprehensive network security services such as secure gateway, cloud access security broker (CASB), zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to create a unified, cloud-delivered service model that supports the dynamic secure access needs of digital enterprises. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Questions related to "what are edge gateway devices"

