what are smart factories

Smart Manufacturing and Smart Factory Solutions

Industry 4.0 is characterized by capabilities that allow manufacturers to anticipate and reduce errors while simultaneously reacting to evolving market conditions quickly. This kind of smart manufacturing relies on the embedded software and sensors in machines and robotics and automated guided vehicles communicating in near-real time to send data over powerful, 5G wireless networks. Assisted by a 5G network, manufacturers can use smart manufacturing solutions as they work to develop:,Ultimately, successful smart manufacturing solutions are measured by their ability to infuse near real-time data and insights into supply chains and products, so manufacturers can respond to economic, geopolitical and weather fluctuations both local and worldwide. This is,This document explores Verizon's point of view on the network architecture for a modern manufacturing environment. Learn about the significant ROI manufacturers are seeing after shifting to Industry 4.0. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply‑chain agility. Discover how you can help keep proprietary manufacturing data secure, readily available, and out of the hands of bad actors. Collaborate with technology leaders to discover imaginative ways to help transform your business. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Get the visibility and intelligence you need to transform your environment, streamline operations, gather valuable data and reach business goals. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. How to Keep Your Smart Factory Secure Business

How to keep your smart factory secure,Author: Phil Muncaster,The manufacturing sector is one of the driving forces behind the economy, . And it's embracing emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing to drive productivity and efficiency—the market for this by 2027, a compound annual growth rate of 18.5% from 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets. Yet as with any new technology investment, cyber threat exposure must be considered. Capgemini Research Institute found that 79% of global organizations than in a traditional manufacturing setting. Unfortunately, understanding there's a problem and doing something about it are often two different things. Capgemini highlighted persistent challenges in the sector with early threat detection, security budgets and engagement with chief security officers (CSOs). To ensure your organization maximizes the opportunities smart technologies present, security considerations should be considered at the start of every implementation. The smart factory cyber threat environment,Few factories feature only next-gen technologies. Instead, the majority incorporate a blend of old and new, including potentially decades-old industrial control systems, supervisory control and data acquisition equipment, and other operational technology (OT). These legacy technologies are an attractive target for threat actors. Employees can also pose a security risk. OT vulnerabilities,The , accounting for 26% of attempted compromises largely due to its use of OT, according to Forescout. As legacy equipment is fitted with connectivity and integrated into IT systems, it subsequently , unless air-gapped from the public-facing internet. About 59% of to better secure themselves from cyber attacks. The challenge here is that many such products can be insecure by design because they lack the necessary security controls to help reduce the risk of cyber breaches. For example, one study from Forescout found , including some of the most popular producers of OT. These ranged from remote code execution to insecure firmware updates, weak cryptography and insecure engineering protocols. Vendors can be slow to update their software, and once available, factory owners may find it difficult to take critical systems offline to test patches. IoT device issues,More modern endpoints may also lack firmware updates and feature easy-to-guess or crack password-based authentication. If not properly isolated or protected, IoT devices can be used to gain a foothold in corporate networks. Asset visibility,Factory owners may also struggle to name all the OT endpoints in their environment because they can't afford the downtime needed to run full system scans. As the saying goes: You can't protect what you can't see. That may partly explain why vulnerability exploitation was the top infection vector at . User error,that cyber attackers use. This is unsurprising: Users remain a top target for attackers and as long as static credentials for IT and OT systems remain in circulation, malicious actors will be motivated to steal them through social engineering. Supply chains,Manufacturing organizations are a critical element of global supply chains, but they also have their own complex ecosystem of suppliers. Unfortunately, these can unwittingly increase manufacturing cyber security risk. Over half (51%) of global CSOs believe smart factory security threats primarily originate from partners and vendors. In particular, they may be using non-standard smart factory processes to repair or update OT and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) systems—something 77% of CSOs are concerned about. The main smart factory security threats,Unsurprisingly, threat actors are taking advantage of these security blind spots to steal data, monetize extortion and disrupt manufacturing operations. The Verizon 2022 DBIR ranks the analyzed. Most (88%) and were motivated by financial gain (88%) or espionage (11%). Basic web application attacks and system intrusions, as well as complex attacks using malware and/or hacking, are on the rise and occur frequently in this sector, the report found. Along with social engineering, they comprise 88% of breaches in manufacturing. The study found the top action types in manufacturing breaches are:,This aligns broadly with the threat actor motivations of data theft and extortion. It also aligns with common security deficiencies like poor user awareness, vulnerable technology and visibility gaps. The potential impact of smart factory attacks,A cyber attack on your organization can cause , such as:,How better smart factory security can mitigate risk,Capgemini explains that its work with manufacturing firms has highlighted the difference between those with a mature cyber security posture and the rest. The leaders in this regard focus on several fronts to deliver awareness, preparedness and implementation of security controls. This might involve:,In terms of specific security controls, manufacturers could consider:,Discover how Verizon can help . Capgemini Research Institute, , page 2. Forescout, , page 3. Forescout, , page 3. Capgemini Research Institute, page 29. Capgemini Research Institute, page 4. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. How to Make the Most of Your Smart Factory Data Business

Manufacturing analytics: How to make the most of your smart factory data,Author: Rose de Fremery,Smart manufacturing is on the rise, expected to represent a . As the transition to accelerates, manufacturers are investing in technology that produces and collects vast quantities of smart factory data. However, successfully leveraging this information is trickier than it may first appear. To maximize the value of their smart factory insights, manufacturers must first understand what types of data are most useful for their business purposes and what kind of technology infrastructure enables smart manufacturing analytics. What is smart factory data, and how is it generated?,According to the , a smart factory involves the application of different combinations of modern technologies to create a hyper flexible, self-adapting manufacturing capability. These technologies include but are not limited to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the cloud, big data analytics, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital twins and the (IIoT). IIoT technologies will play an especially central role in the smart factory setting— are projected to come online between 2018 and 2025. For example, a manufacturer may roll out as part of a initiative to streamline workflows, alleviate labor shortages, improve safety and reduce operational costs. These IIoT devices are equipped with sensors that continuously gather key information, such as environmental conditions on the factory floor, the location of equipment and operational parameters for specific machines. Not only does this data prove useful for the use cases listed above, but manufacturers can also use them to further improve internal processes and enhance strategic decision-making on an ongoing basis. How can manufacturers use smart factory data?,Manufacturers can tap smart factory data to advance their business goals in several ways. For example, they can use predictive modeling software with AI and ML capabilities to analyze data generated from the IoT sensors on their equipment, identify anomalous trends in performance, and flag potential issues before they result in disruptive and expensive downtime. When surveyed, 24% of companies said they within the next one to two years. Once they've become proficient in applying manufacturing analytics, manufacturers can leverage smart factory insights to achieve even more ambitious business outcomes. present a particularly compelling opportunity, allowing manufacturers to create virtual replicas of specific manufacturing assets, processes or even entire factories so that they can optimize and fine-tune their performance even further. For example, aircraft manufacturers could use digital twin technology to simulate a new engine design's performance under various real-world conditions before it's physically manufactured, proactively spotting performance problems and improving safety as a result. When polled, 76% of manufacturing respondents said to their firm's priorities in the next 12 months. What technologies enable smart factory data analysis?,Manufacturers require a solid technology foundation to unlock the full potential of their smart factory insights. They need software that includes robust AI and ML capabilities to properly interpret trends and patterns in their IIoT sensor data. They must also have a strong network infrastructure to achieve near real-time insights into their processes and optimize their operations. IIoT devices, when deployed at scale, can collectively consume a considerable amount of bandwidth—and if they're placed in far-flung locations with intermittent or unreliable connectivity, they may not be able to share data promptly enough for it to be actionable. is edge computing technology that when combined with 5G, can give manufacturers abundant bandwidth and low latency, enabling data collection support for the growing numbers of 5G IIoT sensors used in smart manufacturing facilities. Crucially, 5G networks can do so at scale, growing to support manufacturers' evolving business requirements. By quickly gathering and analyzing key IIoT data from across all of their locations, manufacturers can identify when equipment is either broken or must be replaced soon. This, in turn, allows them to reduce costs associated with aging equipment while adhering to compact business and product life cycles. In the case of digital twins, they can be confident the data they're relying on is both up to date and accurate, enabling them to correctly project how a particular product or process will perform under certain circumstances. Make the most of your smart factory data,Manufacturers are already shifting toward a model, collecting large amounts of valuable IIoT data in the process. They use this information to automate workflows, perform predictive maintenance, create digital twins and enable strategic decision-making. With an informed strategy and the right smart factory technology framework, manufacturers can make the most of their smart factory data. Learn how Verizon can help you build the . Gartner®,,GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Learn more
