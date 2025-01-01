What are the benefits of remote monitoring and management software

Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
How Chief Leschi Schools Use Remote Learning

Learn how Verizon enabled remote learning solutions for Chief Leschi Schools. See how Chief Leschi Schools harnessed the benefits of online learning efforts.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Mobile Workforce Management Solutions

Mobile Workforce Management Solutions

Author: Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

For years, mobile employees have constituted a significant portion of the workforce. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the move to hybrid (or flexible) work has increased the number of mobile workers significantly. Despite some grumblings to the contrary (and many supporters of the return-to-office movement grabbing the spotlight), hybrid work is here to stay. In fact, the ZK Research 2023 Hybrid Work Study showed that 75% of employees will work remotely at least one day a week for the foreseeable future (Exhibit 1). Ten percent of workers will be remote one day a week, 41% will be remote two to four days a week, and 24% will be remote all the time. Only 25% of workers will be in the office permanently. Employees work at various locations scattered around the globe, and they all rely on a disparate set of tools to keep in touch throughout the day. Consequently, the unified communications (UC) vendor community has responded with unprecedented development. Innovation has been happening at breakneck speed, all with the goal of making hybrid work more effective. Source: ZK Research, 2023,The rise of Zoom during the pandemic (and the endless press coverage that it generated for the company) obscures the work that other providers have done alongside that upstart. Buried in the news clippings of the past few years is a startling fact: Microsoft Teams is now the leading UC platform, with more than 320 million active daily users—a massive expansion from just 8 million five years ago (Exhibit 2). That probably has something to do with Microsoft's broad reach into most enterprise IT departments in the largest companies in the world. In fact, quite a few have standardized on Teams and don't sanction the use of other platforms. Despite Teams' high adoption rate as a collaboration tool, it has not reached the same level of acceptance as a phone system. Even though it's such a broadly accepted tool, Teams has a number of limitations that hinder its usability, especially for remote and mobile workers. Teams can be great for workers who are tied to a desk, but it doesn't deliver such a great experience for mobile workers who are on the go constantly. For example, to use Teams, mobile workers typically need to have the app open on their phone or they miss calls. They also need to manage multiple phone numbers or even multiple devices, which can be a burden if they're on the go. Perhaps the most significant issue is that just making a simple call from Teams on a mobile phone can be a challenge. Out of the box, Teams users can't make external calls. Although Teams is the leading UC solution globally, and it can be the right option for many companies and users, it needs additional functionality to become the complete UC package that many companies are seeking. Most approaches to address these limitations have been Band- Aids that still require multiple apps and really only add another layer of unnecessary complex- ity. ZK Research has talked to enterprises that have been crying for a truly unified solution that simplifies the user experience and blends the native calling abilities of every phone with Teams' calling functionality. Verizon partnered with Microsoft to look at the issues, listened to customers, and engineered a way to improve and simplify the Teams experience. Verizon is the first operator in the United States that offers Teams Phone Mobile—delivered as Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams (VMMT)— which facilitates the user experience and brings native mobile calling to Teams. In this report, we'll look at VMMT and how it can benefit enterprises. Plus, we'll share some case studies that show how VMMT is helping companies with very mobile workforces. Finally, we'll make some recommendations for enterprises that are looking for a solution to help improve the overall experience for Teams mobile users. DemandSage and ZK Research, 2023,Verizon is uniquely positioned to mobilize Teams. As of November 2023, the company is currently the only U.S. mobile operator offering a mobile calling solution for Teams and the only provider offering a complete Teams calling suite. With that connection in place, Verizon was able to engineer VMMT, which provides Microsoft Teams calling directly from the Verizon network. As a result, a user's mobile phone can work as a Teams endpoint—in other words, the experience is seamless. With VMMT, a mobile device can use a phone's native dialer to place and receive Teams calls even when the Teams app is not running. Workers just use the familiar native dialer to make and receive calls. The cellular network treats Teams calls as voice calls. As a result, the network prioritizes them over calls that run on data channels, which ensures the highest possible call quality. Because the network sees them as voice calls, even when data coverage is limited, users can make Teams calls. The licensing can be more straightforward, too. VMMT works with all Microsoft 365 and Teams Phone Standard licenses, including E5, E3, F1, and F3. As a result, there's no additional cost from Microsoft to the organization. VMMT is not a walled garden; it works well with other Verizon services that operate with Teams, including Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect and Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams:,combines the Microsoft Teams Phone System with Verizon's IP trunking solution, known as Verizon VoIP, which makes placing Teams voice calls (both to and from numbers outside of a company network) quicker and easier. expands unified communication capabilities beyond the enterprise network—all on a single platform. Enterprises using Microsoft Teams for collaboration can more simply add enterprise-class calling. VMMT is well suited for companies with front-line workers who are always on the go but require a single company phone number. In addition, companies in industries with strict compliance mandates, such as financial services and healthcare, will also benefit. A global manufacturer headquartered in Europe—with factories in Asia, a call center in India, mobile/field workers in the United States, and a newly acquired subsidiary in Latin America—was looking to connect its global locations and enable external calling around the world using one UC platform. The company also wanted to interconnect factory and call center workers. The results:,A beverage distributor turned to VMMT to improve productivity by extending Teams to its drivers and sales reps. The results:,VMMT offers several benefits that enterprises should consider. First, VMMT takes the term "unified communications" literally. It's a centralized platform that enables all users—including remote and mobile workers, those on the front line, and people in the office—to access Teams. With the integration of Verizon calling within Teams, VMMT provides a unified business communications experience that is significantly simpler for the worker. VMMT also includes several other features, including the following:,The transition between a simple voice call and Teams is impossible with some systems. VMMT makes it easy to switch between a mobile voice call and a Teams meeting. How often are you in transit for the start of a Teams call and then in the office for the end? This seamless transition eases the disruption. VMMT also simplifies the process of moving from a voice call to a Teams video call. Managing multiple phone numbers can be a challenge. And keeping track of the device where a specific call or voicemail came in can be confusing. Having a single number, unified call history, and voicemail simplifies that. Workers can make and receive calls from the smartphone's native dialer or Teams endpoints using one business-owned mobile number while enjoying the simplicity of a single number across devices. The plethora of devices needed to support all the communication tools mobile workers use can be a liability for companies. VMMT can integrate with a company's compliance recording solution for mobile calls without requiring the purchase of additional apps. VMMT can be managed with corporate mobile device management (MDM) solutions such as Microsoft Intune, which enables SecOps teams to apply security policies directly to the device. Consequently, organizations can extend enterprise-grade business policies across mobile devices. Enterprises can configure devices to make calls appear to come from the organization rather than a user's mobile phone so that their direct numbers are not exposed externally. VMMT can lower costs and eliminate redundancies by consolidating mobile, hybrid, and front-line workers onto one mobile number. This removes redundancies and reduces the costs associated with multiple phone numbers and devices as well as duplicate systems. The ZK Research 2023 Hybrid Work Study shows that workers spend up to 40% of their time simply managing their work. Having one phone number for both mobile and Teams can eliminate a chunk of that inefficiency. With VMMT, when a call comes in on Teams, it rings on the smartphone's native dialer—as well as across laptops, tablets, and desk phones. This enables employees to answer and make Teams calls on the device of their choice and to move a call to another device with no delay. With VMMT, there's no need to have the Teams app open. As a result, workers will miss fewer calls and be more productive. Understanding the availability and location of individual employees is a great advantage when planning meetings or trying to get in touch with perennially mobile workers. VMMT turns a mobile phone into a Teams endpoint, so Teams can update presence based on mobile device status. The pandemic underscored the need for UC solutions, but it also revealed their shortcomings. Even as one of the most successful solutions, Teams has opportunities for improvement. Seamlessly blend- ing the mobile, office, and remote experience has proven challenging. That's where Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams comes in as a solution that eliminates some of the most troublesome limitations. There are other solutions that enterprises might consider. So, as a guide, ZK Research has several recommendations on what to look for:,Ensure the solution switches between a mobile voice call and a Teams meeting without skipping a beat. In addition, see if the solution can facilitate moving from a voice call to a video call without interruption. Does the solution offer a single number, unified call history, and voice- mail—all from the smartphone's native dialer? This is critical to reduce complexity and expenses. Does the solution utilize popular MDM solutions that help SecOps teams apply security policies directly to the device? This approach enables both the application of enterprise-grade business policies across mobile devices and compliance recording for mobile calls without additional apps. Make sure the solution you choose has this capability. The business world is hybrid and is never going back to the way it was pre-pandemic. Remote and mobile workers will continue to grow in numbers, so building solutions that can make the life of a road warrior as seamless as possible will be critical. ZK Research has evaluated the VMMT solution and thinks it ticks the right boxes. A wealth management firm chose VMMT to provide a single phone number, shared across all their devices, that employees can use to connect with customers wherever they are. The results:,Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides tactical advice and strategic guidance to help his clients in both the current business climate and the long term. Zeus Kerravala is the founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. Kerravala provides tactical advice and strategic guidance to help his clients in both the current business climate and the long term. He delivers research and insight to the following constituents: end-user IT and network managers; vendors of IT hardware, software and services; and members of the financial community looking to invest in the companies that he covers. Why Your Organization Needs Video Surveillance Business

Why Your Organization Needs Video Surveillance Business

Video surveillance cameras: Benefits for your organization

Author: Sue Poremba

Video surveillance technology has come quite a long way since businesses started using it to protect themselves from theft and other security concerns. Today, a video surveillance management system can do more than simply document who enters a property and their actions. Video monitoring and surveillance systems can , manages risks and allows security teams to respond efficiently and effectively to emergencies. Using analytics models from the surveillance data allows security teams to identify and monitor areas of specific interest depending on behavior patterns, with more or less surveillance at any given time. And because a modern video surveillance management system , security teams can also receive alerts if a threat is detected. Benefits of a video surveillance management system inside and outside of your organization,You need to not only protect assets, but also people. Discouraging crime and identifying potential suspects are among the most popular . Surveillance systems can provide a broader range of uses that include:,Types of video surveillance camera systems Surveillance in the cloud and on the edge,Nothing slows down and hinders public safety efforts like inaccurate, incomplete, or inaccessible information. Traditional video surveillance (utilizing analog cameras) typically stores video feeds on a hard drive or external storage device that then takes a team of security personnel hours to watch and manually spot risks, after the event occurs. The is projected to grow from USD 42.9 billion in 2021 to USD 69.1 billion by 2026, at a projected CAGR of 10.0%. This report also states, "Intelligent video surveillance systems are now becoming essential for upholding security and safety as well as identifying trends and patterns." With intelligent video surveillance (utilizing IP cameras), alerts are triggered so the right authorities and security personnel can review the most relevant clips and respond to unusual or abnormal behaviors, enabling faster and better informed decision-making. Organizations or businesses can easily add or subtract devices as needed when using video surveillance management systems (VMS) that use cloud computing. Video surveillance management system,These modern surveillance systems (IP based cameras) are able to more quickly into actionable insights through the use of a wide variety of hardware, video analytics software, local storage devices, and wireless or wireline connectivity options. Advanced analytics enable the review of hours of video in minutes, which can help dramatically . Most video surveillance systems utilize a 4G connection, however, with the power and bandwidth that 5G can provide, wireless cameras can capture high-quality video, which is analyzed to identify unusual or abnormal behavior and trigger alerts using artificial intelligence software. This provides a massive boost to both live-streaming and remote monitoring capabilities so that authorized personnel or first responders can have near real-time situational awareness, allowing them to be better equipped for response. Video streaming and remote monitoring from 5G enabled devices can provide a smoother, more immersive experience. solutions can work in high and low traffic areas and allow for multiple locations to be monitored centrally. It also provides a scalable solution, being able to be used with more than 100,000 cameras and integrated into other security solutions. Learn more about how Verizon can help protect your community and assets with . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. What is Healthcare Analytics? Benefits and Importance Business

What is Healthcare Analytics? Benefits and Importance Business

What is healthcare analytics and its benefits?

Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower

As healthcare enters the new digital age, clinical settings are getting smarter and data intelligence is advancing to help healthcare organizations improve everything from diagnostic imaging to administrative and billing systems to the overall doctor-patient experience. As these digital healthcare services evolve, our hospitals, health systems and other institutions need a more effective way to uncover what data matters most. Enter healthcare analytics. But what is healthcare analytics and why are they so valuable in healthcare?

What is healthcare analytics?

Healthcare analytics is the process of analyzing data for . What are the benefits of healthcare analytics?

Analytics in healthcare can be extremely useful in a number of ways. Hospitals, for example, use predictive analytic models to based on their age, oxygen levels and medical history. They use this information to help determine which patients would benefit most from certain medical interventions and treatments. Hospitals and health systems also use healthcare analytics to improve their operations and better manage their resources during patient surges. They use analytics tools to forecast the availability of medical equipment (such as beds and ventilators) to predict patient volume and coordinate staff scheduling. Healthcare analytics also can be valuable in routine patient care. Digital health is a growing segment of healthcare, and many organizations are using connected technologies to provide clinicians with real-time data on a patient's vital health metrics. Technology like remote patient monitoring and smart pill bottles and dispensers can improve disease management for chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Analytics in healthcare is crucial for combating increasing costs and for helping clinicians provide quality care tailored to patients' needs. However, healthcare analytics alone won't drive improvements in care. Robust connectivity platforms and managed services can empower healthcare organizations to make their data more actionable. How to apply analytics in healthcare to improve care quality,With the right analytics tools and technologies, healthcare IT and business decision-makers can maximize their use of data. Applying analytics in healthcare to improve the quality of care starts with an advanced, cloud-based data management platform. It can serve as a central repository for enterprise data, enhance data visibility and accessibility, and allow healthcare organizations to repurpose data for different uses—whether it's to improve their procurement processes and optimize their supply chains or to adopt evidence-based treatment approaches. Healthcare organizations also need to focus on strong network connectivity to ensure data gets to its intended source quickly and securely. Advanced network technologies, such as software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), mobile edge computing (MEC) and 5G, can help organizations optimize network traffic and ensure business-critical data is prioritized as it travels across their networks. Giving clinicians and healthcare administrators access to the data they need when they rely on it most can make a significant, potentially life-saving, difference in patient outcomes. Managed services are another consideration as hospitals and health systems evolve into more data-driven organizations. Using custom solutions often leaves organizations stuck with technologies that aren't interoperable or that quickly become obsolete as their business needs change. Working with a managed services provider allows healthcare organizations to benefit from a platform-based approach with integrated, constantly upgraded technologies that can meet their ever-changing operational needs. A managed services provider can oversee many of the advanced network technologies mentioned above, help healthcare organizations strengthen their network infrastructure over time, and benefit from automation and efficiency that can improve patient care and internal operations. Transforming healthcare with data and analytics,Healthcare organizations continue to grapple with an ever-growing volume of data, which means they'll have to align their people, processes and technology to make better use of all the information at their disposal. These organizations must overcome a variety of challenges every day, but leveraging analytics in healthcare and unlocking the true value of their data can help them realize greater operational efficiency, and transform how they deliver care. Why is healthcare analytics important for patient outcomes and operational efficiency?,Healthcare analytics allow healthcare providers to access real-time and historical information they can use to make decisions about a patient's care and treatment, underpinning one reason why healthcare analytics is important. On the operations side, healthcare analytics give organizations greater visibility into their resource capacity, including staffing and equipment. Healthcare analytics can also help them make more informed procurement and staffing decisions that enable them to run their business more efficiently and cost-effectively. Analytics in healthcare allow organizations to take their structured and unstructured data and convert it into insights they can use to drive better decision-making and achieve their strategic goals. Data management platforms that store and allow organizations to apply healthcare analytics to their data, business intelligence dashboards that highlight business patterns and trends, and modern connectivity solutions, such as SD-WAN, mobile edge computing and 5G, can help healthcare decision-makers maximize the value of their data. Leveraging the power of healthcare analytics in today's digital age requires having the right tools and technology in place. Learn more about how Verizon can . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. 