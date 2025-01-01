What are zero trust solutions

Zero Trust Dynamic Network Access Solutions

The first and last line of defense against cyberthreats—all in an innovative cloud-based solution. Zero Trust Dynamic Access can block user, app and data attacks, and gives trusted users secure access from virtually anywhere they connect to the network. Zero Trust Dynamic Access is a complete security service edge (SSE) solution built on an innovative distributed cloud architecture platform that combines non-physical cloud nodes and optional physical nodes across locations and devices, either on or off network, regardless of operating system used. Using a container-based cloud design, Zero Trust Dynamic Access helps protect users, devices and locations without the need for data backhaul or purchasing expensive appliances. Zero Trust Dynamic Access automatically connects approved and trusted resources by inspecting and authorizing each transaction between users and protected resources. Transactions are inspected for cloud access security broker (CASB), malware defense and data loss prevention to minimize the risks between authentication and sensitive data access. The platform continuously makes per-request access decisions using predetermined criteria and role-based access policies each time a transaction to sensitive apps occurs. Doing so helps reduce security risks by blocking access to sensitive data and apps as soon as a device is determined to be infected by malware or ransomware. Seamlessly transition from on-premises appliances to the cloud. Stay ahead of attacks by detecting threats quickly using content filtering and malware prevention measures. Limit hardware purchases and help control costs with a software-as-a-service subscription. Protect users, devices and locations, on or off premises, regardless of operating system. Provide connectivity and security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Get peace of mind knowing that Zero Trust Dynamic Access inspects 100% of all traffic that flows through the platform regardless of location. Use a platform that provides a zero trust edge architecture that's aligned specifically to the National Institute of Standards (NIST) 800-207 framework and supports IPv6 architecture. Help improve performance, security and compliance with elastic and infinite scale, along with a private dedicated IP space, using non-shared containerized architecture. Take advantage of flexible implementation options that enable you to easily replace legacy proxies and extend the SSE into data centers for greater security. Increase protection by applying continuous adaptive access to each transaction using external threat feeds and signals (e.g. Crowdstrike) to automatically cut access from breached devices. Zero Trust Dynamic Access delivers a zero trust cloud security solution to help secure access to the open internet, cloud applications, private applications and data, and public cloud services enabling security, compliance and reporting. Acting as both a first and last line of defense, it can protect users, apps and data on any device, while maintaining performance and eliminating the need to backhaul traffic. Be proactive in reducing your risk level using planned steps to protect your network resources with a zero trust architecture. Learn how Verizon can support your zero trust journey and how Zero Trust Dynamic Access can augment your security team's approach. Find out what zero trust is, the benefits of using zero-trust architecture and how Verizon Zero Trust Dynamic Access can help you create a zero-trust plan. Learn the common Internet of Things (IoT) cyberthreats, how to categorize them and how to address them using a four-step process based on a zero-trust capability mode. Discover how to help prevent breaches by making apps, data and services inaccessible while allowing trusted users to securely connect to protected resources. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. What Is zero trust and why does It matter Business

Author: Christopher Tozzi,In an era of leading organizations are increasingly moving beyond traditional perimeter-based security methods—for instance the (DoD) has announced a road map to move to a zero trust architecture by 2027. As zero trust is a major industry buzzword, it is helpful to understand the basics behind it and how to select a trusted partner to build your own road map to secure your network and devices. What is zero trust?,Zero trust (ZT) is the term for an evolving set of cybersecurity paradigms that move defenses from static, network-based perimeters to focus on users, assets, and resources.,Put another way, it means not trusting any entity on your network and disallowing communication between endpoints or other resources until you've vetted the entities and determined they're secure. A zero trust model requires continuous verification. Importantly, zero trust infrastructure doesn't just apply to anonymous or unidentified resources, such as external endpoints trying to connect to a server you run. ZT can also be applied to internal resources, like virtual servers your IT team created or a personal mobile device an employee brings onto your corporate network as part of a . Internal and external assets may contain security risks or vulnerabilities such as malware, so preventing them from interacting with other resources by default helps to minimize the chance of exposing your networks to attack. How zero trust works,At a high-level, here's how to put ZT into practice: Establish access controls or permission settings within your IT environment that until they've passed security checks. Exactly how you do that, however, depends on which assets exist on your network and which tools are available for securing them. Most modern IT infrastructure components, applications and mobile devices offer some type of access control framework you can use to enforce ZT, but the frameworks vary. For example, in an on-premises IT infrastructure, you'd typically use firewalls hosted within physical network switches or routers to control which devices can connect to which other devices. Alternatively, in a public cloud, you'd use the cloud provider's to manage connection permissions. Access control tools that reside locally on individual devices, such as Linux user, group and file permissions settings, can also play a role in achieving ZT. The importance of zero trust,Zero trust brings several key benefits to IT environments and organizations. ZT helps ensure security risks on one resource won't spread to others. If you don't allow entities to exchange data or share resources with other entities until you've scanned them for risks, you significantly reduce the chances that a vulnerability on one entity will impact others. Because ZT requires you to monitor for new entities on your network on a continuous basis, it helps ensure you always know what exists within your IT estate and the levels of access each entity has. By minimizing the ability of security risks to spread between devices or other endpoints, ZT reduces the amount of work IT engineers must perform responding to risks. Security incidents are easier and faster to address when they affect only one device, as compared to risks that have spread through the network by the time you identify them. ZT plays a pivotal role in protecting against risks that might be introduced through unsecured IT equipment use or through personal mobile devices employees use for work under BYOD policies. Thus, zero trust infrastructure allows organizations to support remote workers and allow BYOD while still enforcing strong security standards. Posture management enables enforcement of ZT by assessing the worthiness of these devices to interact on the network. Put simply, ZT helps organizations achieve higher security standards in a more efficient way. It also increases the flexibility of their workforces and networks by making it easier to connect a large number of devices without compromising on security. How to build a zero trust infrastructure,Zero trust is a concept, and there's no specific tool or singular process you can implement to enforce it within your infrastructure. However, a practical and efficient way to get started with ZT at your organization is to adopt the practices discussed in the . Those guidelines break the creation of zero trust infrastructure down into the following steps:Start by getting buy-in within your organization for zero trust as a principle. Educate stakeholders (such as managers, employees and customers) about the benefits of ZT and outline how it works. Next, identify which resources exist within your infrastructure—such as stationary computing devices, mobile computing devices and applications. This is important for understanding which tools you'll require for enforcing zero trust policies within each resource. Using access control tools that support each resource you need to protect, implement configurations that establish ZT. For example, on networking infrastructure, you can create firewall rules that block new endpoints from connecting to other endpoints until the new endpoints have passed security scans. Most infrastructures are constantly changing, and ZT strategies must change with them. To succeed with ZT over the long term, ensure you have the staff and tools necessary to update policies and processes on a continuous basis. The benefits of working with an experienced partner,As you work toward achieving zero trust within your IT infrastructure, you can benefit from working with an experienced partner. Verizon can share actionable insights from the analysis of 16,312 security incidents, of which 5,199 were confirmed breaches from the which helps guide organizations of all sizes to implement robust cyber security policies and solutions to better respond to threats. From core infrastructure components like servers to to mobile devices and home networking equipment remote employees use, Verizon can help secure layers and facets of your network to help your business contain cyber risks. Learn more about how Verizon can help . Absolute Secure Remote Access Solutions

Optimized secure remote access for your highly mobile workforces. Highly scalable, software-based, secure remote access solution for organizations that have mobile, field and hybrid workforces. Clients communicate using a transparent, transport-level proxy architecture that isolates all tunneled IP flows from changes in the underlying physical wireless network. Uses industry- standard encryption and authentication protocols to provide seamless secure access to protected network resources for mobile devices. Restricts unsanctioned access to enterprise resources using centrally deployed, locally enforced zero-trust policy governance. IT teams can granularly enforce conditional access to any online destination and prioritize essential traffic. Delivers secure, always-on connectivity with tunnel and session resilience. Provides persistent, resilient and secure connections for mobile, remote and in-office workers. Track data usage, reduce backhaul and shift from VPNs to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) without a costly infrastructure overhaul. Helps protect software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-premises and private cloud resources from intruders and attack. Helps shield mobile, hybrid and desk-based users from exposure to online threats, malicious code, malware and inappropriate content. Enables network usage transparency, including connectivity status, application metrics, geolocation, configuration statuses, usage patterns and connectivity health. Helps improve security and compliance with optimized remote access and secure web browsing for mobile, hybrid and desk workers. Helps secure application sets wherever they're hosted. This makes them invisible to unauthorized users, reducing the attack surface. Supports users' Windows®, iOS, MacOS and Android® devices. Resilient Windows client can automatically repair or reinstall itself if tampered with. Enables faster application access and improved security with dynamic enforcement at endpoints and a secure, direct path to applications. Helps improve security and streamlines access by evaluating every access request with dozens of contextual data points. Helps increase availability and uptime for cloud and on-premises deployments. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Absolute Secure Access, a remote access solution that helps secure the end-user experience. A modern remote access solution that provides security without sacrificing productivity. Absolute Secure Access provides secure access to critical resources in the public cloud, private data centers or on premises; helps improve employee productivity; and provides an exceptional experience for both users and IT administrators. 