what is a good laptop for work

With so many ways to communicate and collaborate, you're ready. One Talk from Verizon — a mobile-first business solutionHow do you want to take customer calls?,Employees in businesses of all sizes want to communicate using their most convenient devices. One Talk gives you a mobile-first experience that lets you share a single number across multiple devices. Now you can easily move calls between your One Talk desk phones and a compatible mobile device. One Talk delivers a variety of devices and solutions to suit your needs, including:,A simple way to take advantage of One Talk features from your business-owned Verizon smartphones directly by using the phones' native or enhanced dialing experience without the need to launch an app each time,Employees who use their own smartphones or tablets (bring your own device, or BYOD) for business can access One Talk's business-grade features directly on their devices with the One Talk app,Make and receive calls, manage calls and send text messages using your One Talk business number from your Microsoft® Windows® PC or Apple® Mac® computer,A full range of desk phones, including speaker and cordless phones, are available for those employees that work inside the office or prefer a desk phone that can be integrated with their mobile device,Help ensure customers receive a professional business greeting and get routed to the right departments and employees,– Greeting options vary based on business hours and days,Ring multiple business lines to find those who are available to answer an incoming call,Don't miss out when opportunity calls. Work from anywhere – your office, desktop computer, laptop, or on your company-owned or personal (BYOD) smartphone or tablet. Stay connected with your vendors and customers as much as you would like. Design your One Talk system with an automated receptionist that answers calls with a customized greeting and optional directions to help callers. One Talk at a glance,Fifty-plus features to help you connect,User featuresBusiness FeaturesSay yes to no contract. We know that no matter the size of your business, every dollar counts. Which is why One Talk is available with no required separate contract,* so you can be confident it's a good fit for your organization. Using your existing equipment and devices, you can easily assign and unassign phone numbers as needed—even to employees' personal devices. And after you start seeing the benefits of One Talk, you can always add other One Talk devices and solutions as your business grows. One Talk at a glance,Fifty-plus features to help you connect,Learn more,Download a High Res PDF,your Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help transform your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. And be sure to ask your business specialist about financing your One Talk solution with Verizon Credit. * No contract is required for One Talk service, but other Verizon services may or may not require a contract. One Talk–capable desk phone must be purchased from Verizon to support some of these features. Video calling available on select phones. Activation of the One Talk feature and broadband connection are required. 